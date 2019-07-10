Curried Chicken and Brown Rice Casserole

Rating: 4.24 stars
132 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 66
  • 4 star values: 42
  • 3 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 1

So easy to make, this is flavorful, warm comfort food at its best. Freezes wonderfully, as well.

By ISYBEL

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a skillet, stir together water, stewed tomatoes, brown rice, raisins, lemon juice, curry powder, bouillon, ground cinnamon, salt, garlic, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil; then stir in chicken. Transfer mixture to a casserole dish.

  • Cover, and bake in the preheated oven 45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until rice is tender and chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 2g; cholesterol 49.6mg; sodium 620.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (132)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MICHELLE32
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2006
This is the first time that I have ever felt that I needed to respond to a recipe.... This is a WONDERFUL recipe!!!! In the last month I have made it 4 times and my family loves it including my 3 year old daughter! Thank you for sharing this with us! Read More
Helpful
(61)

Most helpful critical review

Missdvs
Rating: 3 stars
03/23/2006
Looks like I am out of the norm compared to the other reviewers. But I m sorry I just didn t care for this recipe. I thought it was okay - nothing special. I just didn t care for the flavors. I love curry recipes too so I was a little disappointed. I brought some to my mom and she didn t care for it either. I would just give this recipe 2 stars however since it was healthy easy to make and all of the directions were accurate I will give it 3. Read More
Helpful
(15)
132 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 66
  • 4 star values: 42
  • 3 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MICHELLE32
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2006
This is the first time that I have ever felt that I needed to respond to a recipe.... This is a WONDERFUL recipe!!!! In the last month I have made it 4 times and my family loves it including my 3 year old daughter! Thank you for sharing this with us! Read More
Helpful
(61)
ESTEPHAN
Rating: 4 stars
06/09/2006
This is good and easy; it's a quick substitute for making a more authentic curry, and a good weeknight dinner. I made the following changes: (1) used regular (not quick) brown rice and cooked it all on the stovetop for about 50 minutes, til the water was absorbed and the rice was soft. I adjusted the water/rice proportions accordingly (3/4c rice and 1 1/2 c water). It didn't seem necessary to me to turn the oven on when I could do this on the stovetop, though it did mean watching it a bit more closely. (2) Added about 1/8t cayenne since the curry powder I used is quite mild. Read More
Helpful
(54)
MOIREBRI
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2007
I threw this all together, uncooked, into a casserole dish for 75-90 minutes, using 1 cup of regular brown rice,. Easy and yum! We'll be making this regularly. Read More
Helpful
(52)
Advertisement
Missdvs
Rating: 3 stars
03/23/2006
Looks like I am out of the norm compared to the other reviewers. But I m sorry I just didn t care for this recipe. I thought it was okay - nothing special. I just didn t care for the flavors. I love curry recipes too so I was a little disappointed. I brought some to my mom and she didn t care for it either. I would just give this recipe 2 stars however since it was healthy easy to make and all of the directions were accurate I will give it 3. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Rebecca L.
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2005
This casserole is wonderful! As a curry fan on a weight loss program this is a PERFECT dinner for me. The raisins (I used golden seedless) really make it special. This one is going into my repertoire! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Carey
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2011
I've made this once and it probably earned 4 stars but 'm rating this a 5 for the potential. I added about a cup of cauliflower which was a nice addition. I also added a can of tomato sauce. I think it needs 2 cubes of chicken bouillon and probably a tbsp of cumin. I will also add chopped onion next time. I started it in the skillet and just put the whole skillet in the oven covered in foil to finish it so I didn't dirty 2 pans. Do stir it often. I almost didn't add the raisins since I don't usually like fruit mixed with savory dishes but I wish I had added more they really do make it special! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
Drea
Rating: 4 stars
10/06/2009
I am always looking for new dishes to try with my friends... This turned out really good (other than my mistake of using regular brown rice and it didn't get done in the oven the first time I made it) I made it again today cooking regular brown rice all the way on the top of the stove before mixing it into the rest of the recipe and into the oven... The first time I made it for 9 others and they all liked the flavor... in the future I would always cook the rice on the top of the stove before mixing into the rest... another thing I would do is to mix up the rest of the recipe the night before and let it marinade the chicken... plus makes it so easy to stick in the oven the next day and dinner is done!!! Thanks for the recipe will use it again in the future!!! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Kenys "B"
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2006
Wow!! I absolutely love this recipe. The simplicity of the recipe and complex flavors will definately make this one over and over again. Even my picky husband said it was a keeper!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
JSE2003
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2005
I have to admit I was surprised with this recipe. I found it using the ingredient search as I was very low on groceries and needed something for supper. I would have hever thought of putting tomatoes rice raisins etc... all in the same dish but it was very tasty. Don't be afraid to try it! Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022