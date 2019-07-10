Curried Chicken and Brown Rice Casserole

1 of 132

Rating: 5 stars This is the first time that I have ever felt that I needed to respond to a recipe.... This is a WONDERFUL recipe!!!! In the last month I have made it 4 times and my family loves it including my 3 year old daughter! Thank you for sharing this with us! Helpful (61)

Rating: 4 stars This is good and easy; it's a quick substitute for making a more authentic curry, and a good weeknight dinner. I made the following changes: (1) used regular (not quick) brown rice and cooked it all on the stovetop for about 50 minutes, til the water was absorbed and the rice was soft. I adjusted the water/rice proportions accordingly (3/4c rice and 1 1/2 c water). It didn't seem necessary to me to turn the oven on when I could do this on the stovetop, though it did mean watching it a bit more closely. (2) Added about 1/8t cayenne since the curry powder I used is quite mild. Helpful (54)

Rating: 4 stars I threw this all together, uncooked, into a casserole dish for 75-90 minutes, using 1 cup of regular brown rice,. Easy and yum! We'll be making this regularly. Helpful (52)

Rating: 3 stars Looks like I am out of the norm compared to the other reviewers. But I m sorry I just didn t care for this recipe. I thought it was okay - nothing special. I just didn t care for the flavors. I love curry recipes too so I was a little disappointed. I brought some to my mom and she didn t care for it either. I would just give this recipe 2 stars however since it was healthy easy to make and all of the directions were accurate I will give it 3. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This casserole is wonderful! As a curry fan on a weight loss program this is a PERFECT dinner for me. The raisins (I used golden seedless) really make it special. This one is going into my repertoire! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this once and it probably earned 4 stars but 'm rating this a 5 for the potential. I added about a cup of cauliflower which was a nice addition. I also added a can of tomato sauce. I think it needs 2 cubes of chicken bouillon and probably a tbsp of cumin. I will also add chopped onion next time. I started it in the skillet and just put the whole skillet in the oven covered in foil to finish it so I didn't dirty 2 pans. Do stir it often. I almost didn't add the raisins since I don't usually like fruit mixed with savory dishes but I wish I had added more they really do make it special! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I am always looking for new dishes to try with my friends... This turned out really good (other than my mistake of using regular brown rice and it didn't get done in the oven the first time I made it) I made it again today cooking regular brown rice all the way on the top of the stove before mixing it into the rest of the recipe and into the oven... The first time I made it for 9 others and they all liked the flavor... in the future I would always cook the rice on the top of the stove before mixing into the rest... another thing I would do is to mix up the rest of the recipe the night before and let it marinade the chicken... plus makes it so easy to stick in the oven the next day and dinner is done!!! Thanks for the recipe will use it again in the future!!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Wow!! I absolutely love this recipe. The simplicity of the recipe and complex flavors will definately make this one over and over again. Even my picky husband said it was a keeper!! Helpful (9)