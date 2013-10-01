Pineapple Angel Food Cake
This three-ingredient recipe is delicious and so very easy due to the use of a cake mix and canned pineapple, and whipped cream dessert topping.
This three-ingredient recipe is delicious and so very easy due to the use of a cake mix and canned pineapple, and whipped cream dessert topping.
This was absolutely delicious. I will make it again and again. Just one word of caution. Although the directions clearly stated 9 x 13 pan, I made it in a tube pan. The directions on the cake mix stated in big bold letters, DO NOT GREASE PAN, so I did't. BIG, BIG, MISTAKE. The cake stuck to the pan and came completely apart. Sooo, I just took the pieces, put them in a 9 x 13 pan and spread the Cool Whip topping over them. Everyone still loved it. I did add a small can of pineapple to the Cool Whip, along with a couple of drops of yellow food coloring, just for a little added touch. Thanks so much for posting this recipe.Read More
I made this cake twice in the last 24 hrs. It was super easy to mix and looked beautiful in the oven. HOWEVER, both times it fell within seconds of being taken out of the oven and I ended up with a pancake! I am so frustrated now!! I needed to bring a cake to work and I'm out of time and will have to go out and buy one-I HATE That!!!Read More
This was absolutely delicious. I will make it again and again. Just one word of caution. Although the directions clearly stated 9 x 13 pan, I made it in a tube pan. The directions on the cake mix stated in big bold letters, DO NOT GREASE PAN, so I did't. BIG, BIG, MISTAKE. The cake stuck to the pan and came completely apart. Sooo, I just took the pieces, put them in a 9 x 13 pan and spread the Cool Whip topping over them. Everyone still loved it. I did add a small can of pineapple to the Cool Whip, along with a couple of drops of yellow food coloring, just for a little added touch. Thanks so much for posting this recipe.
I have made this cake several times. I use an angel food cake pan, but even when using a 9x13, you still need to cool it upside down. Also, I frost it with a small can of crushed pineapple (drained) mixed into a container of cool whip.
Super easy. I added 1/2 cup coconut as someone suggest, and think I'll add 1/2 tsp. rum extract next time. It did require about ten extra minutes in my oven. So, for those who had trouble with it falling, I would suggest to cook it until it is golden brown AND has an even surface. (If not done, the center appears higher than the sides.) It was so moist that I don't think you could easily dry it out by adding five or ten mintues to the baking time.
How easy was this cake to make? Unbelievable! Made one small addition...added 1/2 cup shredded coconut to the batter prior to cooking...so great. Took this to my inlaws house and they went gaga. Will make over and over again.
I believe the failures may have come from an Angel Food cake mix with the two bag mixing process. I recently had a failure with this type which happened to be a store brand. Previous times I've used a name brand that only had 1 bag in the box that didn't require beating the eggwhites separately in the box directions. I also make it in the 9x13 pan ungreased and use a spatula to mix it right in the pan. It does seem to be a little sticky to get out but you can't beat the convenience of throwing three things in a bag to "Take & Bake" at another location.
You can't beat this cake for simplicity and tastiness. I've made it twice, the first time I followed the recipe exactly, like that's hard! And it was very good, especially considering how low in calories it is. The second time, I splurged and added a cup of shredded coconut to the batter, and some vanilla extract. I iced the cake with a canned cream cheese frosting mixed with more shredded coconut, a few drops of yellow food coloring and a teaspoon or so of coconut extract. I sprinkled a cup or so of chopped and toasted peacans. Yum! I'm sure that my diet is in shambles, but it is worth it! Hello cake, good bye waistline!
I found this recipe in a cookbook years ago and have made it several dozen times. A few tips to remember: Make sure your bowl mixing bowl is large. This batter more than doubles when you're mixing it. Also, DO NOT UNDERBAKE! The top needs to be dry & well browned. It will fall in the middle if underbaked. I usually make this in a 9x13" pan & depending on the pan, my baking time greatly varies. The last time I made this, I also inverted the 9x13" pan on two pieces of wood resting on the pan's handles just as you would a regular angel food cake. The results were perfect! **You can also substitute a 20 oz. package of sliced, frozen strawberries (thawed & with the juice) for the pineapple.
This one gets 5 stars simply because it's not much more difficult than boiling water. I tried it just for the heck of it and took it to a party. It was so good I didn't bother frosting it with the Cool Whip and it wasn't missed. I recommend that we all keep a box of the cake mix and a can of the pineapple in the pantry for those "need something FAST" times.
Thank you soooooo much for posting this recipe! I would have given it 10 stars if I could. It is so easy; my 5 year old son practically made the whole thing. And the taste!!! Heavenly. It is the perfect combination of delicate angel food and sweet pineapple. A great low fat dessert and perfect for my weight watchers diet. I used lite Cool Whip so a serving size only has 1 gram of fat!! Delicious!!!!!!!!
This was really good. Really good. But the instructions were all off, thankfully I am pretty good with angelfood, and I read a couple of the tips. Correction #1. You don't grease angelfood. Ever. It reacts to the egg whites and your cake won't rise. Correction #2. You do not just "cool" angelfood. You flip the pan over and rest the tube part on a glass and cool upside down. This keeps it from falling, and makes removal easier. Resist the urge to run a knife around it until it's time to take it out, it will fall out if you do it before. Comes out like a breeze every time. Change #1. I added half a bag of coconut to the mix too. It makes the cake denser, but adds such a nice flavour. Change #2. I used real whipped cream, I'll take a few calories from real food anyday. Change #3. I toasted the remaining coconut for garnish. Adds a nice flavor. Change #4. I cooked it for 50 minutes in my oven-which was what the box suggested as well.
Dear Pineapple Angel Food Cake: Where have you been all my life? You're so easy, yet so tasty I can even serve you to company and listen to them ooh and ahh about my superior baking skills. I feel that this is the beginning of a beatutiful relationship. Seriously, though - great recipe. Thanks for sharing! Another note: I made this again just the other day and mixed the ingredients together with a hand-held mixer for around 1 - 1 1/2 minutes. The cake was fluffier and didn't fall like it did the first time when I simply mixed it by hand. Some more serious bakers may already know this, but I thought I would share! And another note: I used this recipe with fresh peaches and added a cup of water to make up for the lack of moisture. Another hit! I simply can't get enough of this recipe. Thank you!!
I made this cake twice in the last 24 hrs. It was super easy to mix and looked beautiful in the oven. HOWEVER, both times it fell within seconds of being taken out of the oven and I ended up with a pancake! I am so frustrated now!! I needed to bring a cake to work and I'm out of time and will have to go out and buy one-I HATE That!!!
I've made this recipe dozens of times and never had a problem. However, I NEVER grease my pan (I use a tube pan). Also, use a glass bowl (never plastic) to mix your ingredients. The cake must bake for 35-45 minutes and is done when it appears golden brown and dry and cracked on the surface. Cool the cake upside down and when cool, run a plastic knife between the cake and pan to release it. If you've tried it and failed, it's worth the effort to try again. This cake is delicious (and low in fat!)
My husband loves pineapple so I made this for his birthday... He absolutely loved this cake! He said I should make it for his birthday every year, and he loved the fact that there was pineapple in every bite. For the frosting, I mixed together 8 oz cool whip with 1 can of drained crushed pineapple and 1 package of vanilla pudding. Then I just spread that on top of the whole cake and added sliced pineapple on top for added effect. Thanks for this recipe :)
I used Betty Crocker mix (1 bag) with crushed pineapple in a lightly greased bundt pan. Came out fantastic
I've been making this for many years. The recipe used to be on the side of an Angel Food Pillsbury cake mix box. The only difference was to NOT grease the 9X13 pan. Before baking put four equal size cans in a rectangel so that each can is at the corner of your 9X13 pan. After the cake is baked immediately turn the pan upside down on the four cans to cool. If you do not bake it long enough the cake will not only fall in the middle but fall out of the pan when turned upside down. I normally bake mine 30 minutes. I have also used this with fruit cocktail and diced peaches and cheeries. Very easy cake even a grandchild could make. Yummy!
I just made this cake to bring as an extra treat to a housewarming luncheon. I made it with a can of pineapple chunks (just chopped them up by hand). I reserved approx 3 tablespoons of the pineapple juice to whisk together with 1/2 cup powdered (confectioner's)sugar to pour over over it as a glaze. Gave it a little extra sweetness and still fat-free. I used a 9x13 disposable pan and you definately should turn it over to cool upside down. It will not collapse, and stays in the pan. When you're bringing it somewhere you can leave the pan and don't have to worry about getting it out for serving. Just cut into serving sizes and throw the pan out when the cake is gone. I will definately make this again. Thanks for a great, easy recipe.
This is a perfect recipe. Only two ingredients that yield an amazing cake. I noticed on many of the reviews that people added water but the directions don't call for it. I just put the can of pineapple with it's juice and a box of angel food cake mix in a bowl and mixed. It did get big while mixing so I would suggest a large mixing bowl. I didn't prepare the pan but had no problem with the cake coming out. I did not frost it. We felt it was great just as it was. The consistency of this cake is very spongy and moist.
I have made this before loved it but then when i looked for the recipe again I saw that no one could make it work with the 2 bag angel food cake mix. I was pretty bummed when I realized that was all I had in the pantry. However, I just mixed the egg white part and the pineapple and juice together until it formed stiff peaks (10-15 minutes) and then added the cake mix part a little at a time and mixed that for about 5 or minutes until it fluffed up again, baked it as directed and it came out beautifully! So it IS possible to do this with the 2 bag angel food cake mix,it just takes forever to mix it!! :)
I am giving this recipe 5 stars because it perfectly met my criteria for a super fast, easy and tasty dessert. After reading the reviews I debated whether or not to oil the pan, so I compromised and sprayed the bottom only of a 9 x 13 in. pan. The cake rose beautifully and did not sink after removing it from the oven. (I did take the precaution of inverting the pan while cooling - simply turned the pan upside down on the rack.) The cake did not fall out of the pan, but it did cut cleanly and did not stick to the sides. It tasted better after sitting a day - more pineapple flavor - and was still moist and fresh on the third day. Let me see, what else - I added a tsp. of vanilla extract and baked it for a few extra minutes. I recommend this recipe for those occasions when you want a tasty dessert without any hassle.
If angel food is your thing, you will love this. I followed recipe exactly, except to make it prettier I baked the cake in a greased (veg spray) Bundt pan, not the rectangular pan. Used Betty Crocker cake mix because it's the one-packet type and used a house brand crushed pineapple in juice. Mixed cake and pineapple per pkg directions (30 seconds on low; 1 minute on medium) using wire whip in Cuisinart mixer--it increased in volume like crazy! Baked at 325 (because my pan is the dark, nonstick type) on bottom oven rack for exactly 45 minutes. Hung it upside down over a drinking glass till cool, per package directions. Can't imagine baking this without greasing the pan--the bits of cake that touched the top edge of Bundt pan that was not sprayed stuck pretty well. Cake rose beautifully, high and light. Moist, lightly sweet, redolent of sweet pineapple tidbits. Will definitely make this again, especially because I can always keep the ingredients on the pantry shelf, ready to go.
I had heard about this on the Weight Watchers boards and finally decided to give it a try. It is even better than I expected. This is fat-free, people! Woohoo! It has great flavor and texture, and I think it is plenty sweet on its own. So, since I also really like the slightly crispy/chewy top & edges of angel food cake, I do not plan to add any whipped topping ... you just don't need it, IMHO. Oh, and I made it exactly as directed, spraying a 9x13 pan and baking exactly 30 minutes at 350. I did *not* invert the pan, though ... turned out perfectly. It literally took 2 minutes to prepare; is now my go-to last minute dessert to bring places.
I have made this several times and it is wonderful for diabetics and dieters. I also keep a cake mix and can of pineapple on hand for office carry ins, because most everyone is on a diet these days!!
This cake is so easy to make and so good....plus it's low fat! I added about a 1/2 cup of flaked coconut, and a 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract. Mine was perfect at 30 minutes. Good enough for company! Thanks Donna for taking the time to post this....BTW, I didn't do anything special to cool the cake and the pieces came out fine. Just remember to spray your 9X13 pan with cooking spray generously before adding the batter.
Very healthy, easy, and flavorful recipe! I made the following modifications...I added a can of mandarin oranges to the mix along with the crushed pineapple. I used a 9 x 13 pan (sprayed with Pam) instead of the bundt and had no problems with it falling, however I left the cake in for 35 minutes. I let the cake cool upside down on a cooling rack. Along with fellow reviewers I added crushed pineapple to the cool whip along with a few drops of yellow food coloring. Very simple and great tasting recipe, thanks so much for sharing it!
Have made this cake for years and it's always a huge hit. You can also use canned apple pie filling and sprinkle a bit of cinnamon on the top of the batter before baking. Makes a great change for a fall or winter dessert.
I made this using Duncan Heins cake mix. I DID NOT OIL THE PAN. Using disposable cake pans, an allowing it to cool completely, it came out fine. I added 1 cup water (box said 1 & 1/4C) plus the juice from the pineapple, and half a 20oz can of crushed pineapples. (The juice from the pineapple will add extra mositure so I didnt add the whole amount of water.) Although it was very easy, it took alot of time. 40 mins in the oven (extra cook time cause of the pineapples), then cool down time of 1 hour. I made 2 small round cakes and stacked them and frosted them using 1/2 container "light" whip cream mixed with remaining 1/2 can pineapples. The result was amazingly light and delicous. Suggestions: -ensure there is the full amount of liquid as stated on the box. -cook about 10 minutes longer than stated Im going to make this again and use rasberries and strawberries too next time.
This is a super recipe. Only one thing...it has to be Betty Crocker Angel Food cake. I tried another kind of cake mix and it was a disaster. But, with the Betty Crocker it works every time.
Easy and everyone likes it. Please note that some angel food cake mixes come with the egg whites in a separate package. This kind does not work nearly as well as the kind with everything in one package. When I made it with the egg whites separate, the cake was flat.
Very good! I added 1/2 cup coconut to the batter like previously suggested. Baked this in a springform pan, once cooled cut in half then spread 1/2 of (1 cont. cool whip, 1 small can crushed pinapple-drained, 1 sm. pkg white chocolate instant pudding). Then put the other 1/2 on top with cherries & toasted coconut. Made a very attractive dessert to bring to a 4th of July cook out!
I make this cake all the time..Love it!However to make it even better,add pkg of Instant sugar fat free Jello pudding mix,unprepared,and small 8 oz crushed pineapple to thawed fat free cool whip.Mix well and frost the cooled cake lavishly.Refridgerate!vanilla,pistachio,chocolate fudge puddings,are great.Really,any flavor you might like works.
This is a wonderful dessert if you follow the directions and don't add water or whip it. You just mix 1 can crushed pineapple with 1 pkg angel food cake mix. stir til mixed put in a 9 x 12 pan that has been greased, bake and enjoy.
This was so amazing. I will make this again and again. So simple to make a nd very tasty. I made a sauce out of an extra can of pineapple. 1 can Crushed Pineapple, undrained 2 tablespoons sugar 1 tablespoon cornstarch 1 tablespoon orange marmalade, peach or apricot fruit spread Combine. Bring to a boil . simmer for 2 min untill thick. serve over cake with whipped topping. YUMMY!~! Will make this for family functions as it is so quick and easy. I even used just a 9x13 pan and it worked really well.
Very very good. And EASY! Made as directed and it turns out a great ake, not super sweet. Good for dieting. Folded crushed pineapple into the cool whip and I added a dollop to each slice instead of frosting the whole cake. Thanks!!
Agreed that this is a good and easy recipe. My Mom made it and it came out about 1/2-inch thick. I made it and used my mixer to blend the cake mix and pineapple following the instructions on the cake mix box (blend for 30 seconds, mix on medium speed for 1 minute). The recipe recently appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and included 1 teaspoon of vanilla which I did add. The cake rose fully to the top of a 13x9x2-inch pan. I served it with Lite Cool Whip over the top, although the Post recipe suggested cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut. That seemed like overkill for this nice spring-like dessert.
I have made this recipe many times. No need to turn it upside down and take it out. No need for it to stick. The secret is to bake in a glass pan. It doesn't work well in metal, or so I have seen. 350° for 35 min. in a 9 x 13" pan and it is perfect every time.
This was just not as fabulous as claimed. Easy, yes. Convenient, yes. Memorable? No. I did not have technical problems like some reviewers. By all observations things worked out well in the chemistry department. My main problem with the recipe is the contrast between the delicate crumb structure of angel food cake and the course chunks of pineapple. This cake wants to either be light and fluffy or dense and satisfying but is neither. This is evident when cutting the cake. Knives catch on the too-dry pineapple pieces and tear the cake to soggy crumbs. Even the flavor is not spectacular. I would equate it to the flavor of a pineapple Lifesaver candy - very sweet and little else. My cake puffed nicely even in the center, but how in the world do you hang a glass 9x13 pan up-side-down? I tried propping it on its side but the center still fell, though this is not my major complaint about the recipe. It still had enough loft to be enjoyed were it not for its other lack-lustre qualities. It was fun to whip something up with pantry ingredients I had on hand. Tonight it was the difference between dessert and no dessert. That said I would not add the two necessary items to a grocery list with any amount of excitement to make it again. I would spend the extra time to make something much more special. Thanks anyway.
I added lemon pudding mix and raspberries instead of pineapple and added raspberry yogurt to the cool whip frosting
Two ingredients. Cake mix and canned pineapple. What could be more easy? And delicious to beat! I followed the directions - 16 oz cake mix, 20 oz crushed pineapple (in juice, not syrup). Mixed and baked 25 minutes. Comes out perfect. Very tasty and no fat. Good job!
This is the easiest and tastiest cake ever. I can't believe how good it is with such little prep and only 2 ingredients. I actually added 1/2 cup shredded coconut but may add a bit more next time. We ate the bundt cake within 2 days, just the two of us. I bought a few more angel food cake mixes and stocked up on crushed pineapple. This will be my go to dessert whether I'm in a rush with company over or whether it's just hubby and I. yummo. We're from Hawaii as is our dog and we love the pineapple, coconut combo. Topped with cool whip. Nothing sweeter than that needed. Thanks for sharing. So easy!
This is so good and only 3 points for a 3 inch square on weight watchers
I was given this recipe at a Weight Watchers meeting years ago and I love it. I also make it with canned pumpkin instead of pineapple. Very good and very easy. Great recipe for children to make.
I had purchased the 2 pouch angelfood cake mix and got nervous about how to mix it. My solution was to combine both pouches in the bowl, drain the pineapple and use the juice to mix the batter. Then I folded in the crushed pineapple. The cake came out great (probably the same as the original instructions). The center did collapse a little but not completely flat. Perhaps that's what the topping is for - a disguise!
This really is the easiest cake I've ever made, and delicious, too. An added bonus is that it has no fat in it! I drizzled a powdered sugar glaze over each piece instead of whipped topping.
After some thought over both sides of the argument, I lightly sprayed the dish. I did as other suggested and I whipped the cake mix for 1-2 minutes. It made the cake fluffier. I also added a small can of crushed pineapple to the whipped cream. I cooked it until it was brown and cracked which was about 30 minutes.
I obviously did something wrong (probably undercooked it) because it ended up very flat. The taste was still pretty good even though the texture was way off. So... I guess it would be five stars if I had cooked it a little longer.
This cake was very simple and light. A definite crowd pleaser. I mixed instant pistachio pudding mix in with the whipped cream before frosting the cake. pineapple and pistachio together, Fabulous
This recipe was SO easy and really quite good. It didn't seem like enough liquid at first, but after getting it mixed it, it was perfect. After baking it (in a greased 9x13) I inverted it like a regular angel food cake. I don't know if that was necessary, but the cake didn't reduce in height and didn't fall out of the pan.
I made the Pineapple Angel Food Cake for the first time this morning. I used a "No Name brand" mix and turned out great. Only problem is the mix is a little much for a bundt pan. Okay though. I baked it at 3:50 deg. for 35 minutes. When I inverted it, (with a plate), it pushes the cake down to the rim of the bundt pan and did not fall. I sprayed the pan with cooking spray but not enough. I used a heavy steel bundt pan and maybe the non stick one would be better. Needless to say, it is cooked through and seems very light. I haven't cut ino it as yet. It cooked over the center post so I had to cut that out to get the cake out. The "No Name" brand mix worked good and is cheaper than the name brands. I used the recipe intruction not the box instructions. Thanks for posting that delicious recipe.
My mom loves pineapple and angel food cake, so I thought I would give this a try. It was a HUGE hit! My Dad thought that it sounded bizarre but tried it anyway and absolutely loved it!. Because it is so easy, it definitely inspires you to try modifying it, but really you don't need to. It is perfect just the way it is! P.S. I didn't have a problem getting the cake out of the pan cooling it right side up.
I used a 2-bag angel food mix and it worked well this way: mix the egg whites and water as directed on the box. Mix in the 2nd bag. Drain the pineapple and fold it afterwards (save the juice for the glaze). I used a angel food tube pan (no grease or spray) and it came out fine after inverting the pan on a bottle and cooling the cake completely. I used 2 cups of confections sugar and enough of the pineapple juice to make a nice glaze. I will make this again.
Delicious! Definitely moist and yummy! I just got finished telling 2 co-workers about this recipe and they are both going to try it soon! So easy, and amazing!
This is the best!!! I sliced strawberries and put toasted coconut on the tep of the whipped cream. :) Soooo good and soooo easy!! :)
I don't bake and I wanted a homemade desert for a Luau Party. This was very easy, foolproof and I was asked by many for the receipe. A nice touch is to save a small portion of the pineapple and put a few pieces on top of the cool whip when serving.
This is really good! Tasted like a pineapple upside down cake. We didnt use whipped topping on this cake. It didnt need it!
Super easy and very yummy! I had to bake mine longer than 25 minutes though.
I tried making this cake again last night...my 4th and final attempt. I had eaten this cake years ago at a hospice volunteer luncheon in Rhode Island and loved it. It was light and fluffy and delicious; baked in a 9 x 13. I asked the nurse for her recipe and my first attempt at this cake turned out correctly. But cakes #2 & #3 turned out far to dense/soggy and #3's center actually fell out of the pan when I turned it upside down to cool and both were thrown in the trash. Yesterday I came across this post and decided to try it one more time...I had recently purchased a box of name brand 1 step angel cake and crushed pineapple in its own juice (because my DH is diabetic this is the only type of canned fruit I buy). After reading the reviews I decided to add a teaspoon of vanilla, 1/2 cup each of unsweetened flaked coconut and sliced almonds. I also followed other reviewers suggestions and poured it into my trusty 32 year old angel food cake tube pan. The batter started to bubble up like a science experiment and some even leaked out of the bottom and burnt on the oven floor!! The cake initially rose half way up the sides and then collapsed, it attempted to rise again and almost made it back to the half way mark. I added an extra 10 minutes to the baking time because it did not look done. After removing it from the oven I suspended it over an empty wine bottle (as I always do)until fully cooled. Again I have a cake that in no way resembles an angel food cake...it's edible,
You should never grease a pan when you use an angel food cake recpe. Perhaps that is why they are not turning out for some of you. I love this simple recipe and it is very low in weight watcher points.
Just a word of caution I used a mixer to mix it and only used the 9x13 pan and that was a HUGH mistake I now have cake all over my oven!! 3 stars only because I made a mess of it will try it again and just mix by hand..
Can't get any easier than TWO ingredients! Fat-free, too! I made this cake in a tube pan (lightly greased), cooled it upside down, and it still stuck to the pan. It wasn't the most attractive presentation, but I will make it again...in a 13x9!
This is amazingly easy! I am surprised at how "pineappley" it tastes. I made 24 cupcakes and 1 8x8 baking pan from one batch of batter. I topped the 8x8 and half the cupcakes with a broiled coconut icing (1/2 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown 1 cup flaked coconut, 6 tablespoons melted butter, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla, 1/4 cup evaporated milk mixed together and dropped by spoonfuls on top of baked cake and broiled 2-5 mins). I haven't decided yet if I like it better with the icing or plain, they are both good. I had a brainwave and thought I'd try substituting thawed frozen sliced strawberries for the pineapple. It didn't turn out very well... the top scorched before the middle was cooked and it was too sweet. Maybe unsweetened berries would be better.
OMG I made this cake with pinapple in it's own juice and frosted with fat free cool whip. Wonderful soooooo easy and fat free. Great for dieting. Also a quick note I made this cake with a fresh pineapple what a mistake that was the cake was runny and I had to throw it out and start over. LOL learned my lesson. Follow this recipe to the tee and you shouldn't have any problem.
An easy, low-fat dessert.
I followed the directions exactly, plus baked it an additional 10 minutes. My cake still fell and was very spongey.
My aunt made this last night. We loved it. She topped it the whipped topping with strawberries and blueberries. So good. It will be perfect for a red, white and blue themed 4th of July.
Delicious and super easy!!! And fat free!! Did not grease pan--angel food cakes need to adhere to pan so they don't fall. Also think I cooked a bit longer and next time will put on bottom rack so top doesn't brown too much
Easy and delicious! I added a teaspoon of vanilla extract and didn't serve it with whipped topping -- doesn't need it! However, I think I will try mixing a small can of drained crushed pineapple with the whipped topping and using it to ice the cake which others have posted. Might add some chopped pecans. This is a definite "go to" recipe!
Excellent. I baked mine in an angelfood loaf pan and did grease the pan. It took about 45 minutes before it was done. I turned it upside down untill cool. The cake turned out perfectly. Like others, I added a half a cup of coconut to the batter and I frosted the cake with coolwhip and then sprinkled toasted coconut over the top. It was so light, moist and delicious. I will definitely make this one again and again.
THIS IS A VERY DELICIOUS CAKE. EVEN MY HUSBAND CAN MAKE IT. WE'RE DIABETIC, SO WE USE NO SUGAR ADDED PINEAPPLE AND LIQUID. ALSO USE ANGEL FOOD CAKE MIX THAT YOU ONLY NEED TO ADD WATER. DO NOT ADD WATER-THE LIQUID REPLACES IT. VERY MOIST AND YUMMY. BEEN MAKING THIS FOR OVER 2 YRS. NOW. FAMILY LOVES IT FOR OUR GET TOGETHERS.
I have been making this since I got it from Weight Watchers and it is always a hit in my house too! SO Good. I like to use coconut on it as part of a tropical feel. You can even use different canned fruits. Pears/ peaches? Sure!
Love this! It has turned out great every time. It's great for potlucks and short-notice dessert time. Super moist and yummy without being gooey. I sprayed nonstick cooking spray on the bottom of my 9 x 13 pan before pouring in the cake mix to bake because it is a little sticky after being in the pan for a while.
This is a very yummy dessert! The recipe was given to me at a "weight watchers" meeting many years ago. I had forgotten about it. Thanks Donna for sharing!
I have been making this recipe for years and it's super easy. I make mine in a bundt pan and top with sugar-free cool whip. Nice & Light!
We are having an early mother's day lunch tomorrow at my moms. She is on weight watchers and I saw that this would be the perfect recipe. I made this into cupcakes because I found out that each cupcake is worth 1 weight watchers point. Well, one of the cupcakes got stuck when I was trying to take it out after it was cooked. Not wanting it to go to waste, I ate it:) It was delish! Thanks for sharing.
YES...IT IS WONDERFUL..BUT BE SURE TO MAKE IN LARGE BOWL, ALLOW IT TO RISE IN THE BOWL ABOUT 7 MINUTES. THEN POUR INTO 9X13 PAN, ALLOW IT TO RISE AGAIN, TO THE TOP OF THE PAN. BAKE UNTIL GOLDEN ALLOVER THE TOP...I DRAINED AND CHOPPED 1/3-1/2 MARASCHINO CHERRIES SPRINKLED OVER BATTER FOR A COLORFUL PRESENTATION. SO EASY, SO DELICIOUS AND A WEIGHT WATCHERS EXCHANGE DESSERT. A REALLY GOOD RRECIPE FOR THOSE LITTLE CHEFS AND BAKERS TO START WITH....
I have made this cake several times just as the recipe calls for. This time, I added 1/2 cup of coconut and 1/2 cup of slivered almonds to create a very tropical tasting rendition. And I used the jumbo muffin tins...no cutting needed!! I can't wait to take these to work tomorrow.
Yummy-- I brought it to work and they all loved it. I made it in 2 loaf pans and served with Cool Whip. Don't grease the pans for best results on this type of cake.
I made this recipe today. I was wonderful. I used the Duncan Hines Angel Food cake mix and made cupcakes. It baked in about 30 minutes. My husband and I just ate it with a few fresh strawberries....YUMMY!!! Easiest recipe I ever made.
Super easy recipe!! At first, I wasn't sure if I was to add the pineapple (w/ juice) to the cake batter AND THEN, add the 1 1/4 cup of water that the box had recommended. Directions didn't exactly say whether to continue to follow the box for the rest of the recipe. Anyways, no water is needed. Just the pineapple with the juice, which comes to an equivalent of about 1 1/4 cup anyway. Just add the BETTY CROCKER Angel Food Cake box mix with the pineapple, pineapple juice, 1 tsp of vanilla extract (I did, but never tried w/out it yet so I don't know the difference.) Crushed pineapple may be better, but I only had chunks, so I chose to chops the chunks in 1/4ths, so that they could be evenly distributed throughout the batter. Mix batter at low speed for 30 sec & medium speed for 1 minute (as recommended on the cake box). GREASE non-stick pan (even the disposable one) with non-stick cooking spray before adding batter. I didn't quite understand what the cooling part instructions were, regarding the glass or cans people recommended, so after 40 minutes of baking, I easily took a separate cookie pan (ALSO greased) and flipped the cake onto it to cool off. The bottom of the cake was still moist, so I immediately put back into oven for another 5 minutes at same temp (350 degrees) to let bottom of cake bake more. Once times was up, I pulled it out & placed the original 9 x 13 pan onto the cookie pan and carefully flipped it back over. Tada ! Both sides well cooked.
I made this for my grandfather's birthday because he loves angel food cake. Everyone loved the pineapple. I used 8oz. cool whip cause that is what I already had in the freezer, and it was plenty! I added 1/4 tsp. coconut extract and 3/4 tsp. vanilla. I also toasted some coconut and sprinkled that on half of the cake.
I saw a cake posted on FB stating the 2 ingredients were pineapple & angel food cake mix. While shopping I found that there was no more pineapple left as it had been on sale @ $1/can so I got sliced. When I got to the cake mix I grabbed the lowest priced one. Today I did a search for the recipe & was immediately confronted with the 2 pouch mix issue. No bother: it took some time but I paged through the reviews and found one where another member had confronted the issue w/success and followed her tips. Take A, add the juice from the can, buzz the pineapple in the blender, wait for stiff peaks, add buzzed pineapple & B mix well, pour into bundt pain & bake at 375 for 40 minutes. Invert the bundt pan over a long necked bottle & hand until well cooled. Success! Finding the bottle to hang the pan from along with your reviewers positive comments about 2 pouches took me the longest! It was a Margarita mix bottle and I think I'll have one later! Also have some heavy cream on hand and plan on whipping that well and serving it with that. Advise: if you don't know how to cut an angel food cake, learn. Otherwise it will get smashed down & rubbery. My late mother taught me to use 2 forks & gently tease apart but the fancy smancy baking shops have a special tool to cut just Angel Food cakes. I've never used a bread knife but I bet that would work if you gentle sawed & tore without pressing down. Good luck!
i got this recipe from my mother and its a good one as its fast and great eating but the changes on baking is bake 20 imns at 350 shut oven off and let cake sit in oven for another 20 mins and then cool cut with 2 forks and serve with cool whip try it this way it works as im a biker not a baker if i can you can
This couldn't be simpler and yet tastes wonderful. I actually used it as a "base" for strawberry shortcake & topped it with Cool Whip. So very yummy!
This was pretty much perfect. I made it exactly according to the recipe. It was light and fluffy and delicious, and literally one of the quickest and easiest things I've ever baked. Perfect for when people are coming over unexpectedly, because you can always keep the ingredients on hand just in case.
This cake was soooooo....... good. Easiest I have ever made and our company loved it. One word of caution - if using a tube pan 25 minutes is not long enough (the cake was no where near done) follow the package directions and it will be perfect.
AMAZING! SIMPLE! NO FAT!! I can't thank you enough... I will now keep these ingredients in my pantry for all eternity. I didn't bother with the whipped cream topping... it's lovely on it's own.
The entire pan was gone within 24 hours! Very good and so very easy to make. I added one packet of dry suger free vanilla pudding to it and a dash of lemonade powder and coconut. It was delish!!
Loved it!! Didn't change a thing!
This recipe is all over Pinterest but none of the links work so I searched here and waalaaa.. here it is! I love this stuff, almost spongey but not too sweet. I like to put a bit of low fat whipped cream on top.
I love this cake and have been making it for years. This is perfect for any one on Weight Watchers, if I remember a serving is 3 points. I take this cake a lot to parties, people on diets can have their cake and eat it too!!
I love this recipe! It's really easy to make, and it disappears quickly. I've been asked to bring it to gatherings, and have shared the recipe with several friends. I add sliced strawberries to the top after it has cooled, and allow guests to add their own amount of whipped topping. I also supply sliced almonds to sprinkle on top. Thank you for this recipe!
Mmmmmm!! This cake turned out beautifully, and is SO easy to make! It even tastes great without the whipped topping--making it a fat-free, guilt-free snack. My whole family loves this recipe!
This is just about the easiest thing anyone can do. Just rip open a box mix of angel food cake and toss in a 20 oz can of crushed pineapple and mix together by hand. It becomes nice and fluffy and then put it in a 9 x 13 pan, lightly greased and baked it for 30 minutes at 350. After it cooled I put a cream cheese frosting on it and it is good but VERY sweet. I happened to have it on hand. Next time I'll use the cool whip. I see in some of the reviews some people have mixed the cool whip with a small pineapple and I don't think that is necessary. Then others topped it with fresh strawberries. I really don't think it needs anything else but I might try the strawberries when their in season. Five stars because it was SO quick and easy and tasty.
So delicious and easy to prepare! I just finished baking this cake, using an electric hand mixer. I sprayed the pan with Pam and baked it for 40 mins. in a 350 F oven. No need to invert the pan to cool! It is wonderful by itself or served with fresh strawberries and "lite" whipped cream :)
Easy, quick, low fat dessert. I bake mine in a glass 9x12 dish. It does not fall and taste moist and delicious. Thanks to others who posted tips - think I will try some next time.
The best recipe for when you need something quick! Definitely a keeper! Thanks!
I've made this recipe twice. The first time it was perfect...and scrumptious. For that cake, I used a mix with only one package in the box. When my fiancé found out how easy the recipe was he wanted to know why we didn't have this yummy dessert on-hand EVERY day! The second time, it wasn't so good -- the cake fell a bit flat. I believe I made two mistakes on the second try: 1) I used an Angel food mix that contained two packages in the box 2) I did not put the cake in the oven immediately after pouring the batter into the cake pan. I'll definitely try this recipe out again, avoiding the mistakes I made the 2nd time. When it works, its a 5-star recipe!
I love this simple recipe, but the big selling point is that it is low in calories. I often use low fat or fat free topping. One thing that the recipe should state is that this only seems to work with a name brand cake mix. That's very important to your success.
SO EASY!! Moist and delicious. My oven runs hot so I was fine at 25 minutes and had no falling issues. I would have liked more pineapple and might use try 2 cans next time. Maybe drain the second can. Everyone should try this. I like the coconut suggestions too and will try next time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections