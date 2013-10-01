Pineapple Angel Food Cake

This was just not as fabulous as claimed. Easy, yes. Convenient, yes. Memorable? No. I did not have technical problems like some reviewers. By all observations things worked out well in the chemistry department. My main problem with the recipe is the contrast between the delicate crumb structure of angel food cake and the course chunks of pineapple. This cake wants to either be light and fluffy or dense and satisfying but is neither. This is evident when cutting the cake. Knives catch on the too-dry pineapple pieces and tear the cake to soggy crumbs. Even the flavor is not spectacular. I would equate it to the flavor of a pineapple Lifesaver candy - very sweet and little else. My cake puffed nicely even in the center, but how in the world do you hang a glass 9x13 pan up-side-down? I tried propping it on its side but the center still fell, though this is not my major complaint about the recipe. It still had enough loft to be enjoyed were it not for its other lack-lustre qualities. It was fun to whip something up with pantry ingredients I had on hand. Tonight it was the difference between dessert and no dessert. That said I would not add the two necessary items to a grocery list with any amount of excitement to make it again. I would spend the extra time to make something much more special. Thanks anyway.