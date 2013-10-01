Pineapple Angel Food Cake

This three-ingredient recipe is delicious and so very easy due to the use of a cake mix and canned pineapple, and whipped cream dessert topping.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13 inch pan with vegetable oil spray.

  • In a large bowl, combine cake mix and pineapple (with juice). Mix until well blended.

  • Pour batter into prepared 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool.

  • Serve with whipped topping

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 3.6g; sodium 165.8mg. Full Nutrition
