Sesame Ginger Sauce

Rating: 3.95 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

A great dipping sauce for chicken.

By DPIEKARA

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, mustard, sesame oil, ginger root, and water.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 1.2g; sodium 2178.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (18)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MEGOSLAND
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2006
I actually used this as a sauce to sautee chicken mushrooms and scallions in. I steamed asparagus and served it all over whole wheat linguini. I did make a few tweeks added some lemon juice seasoned rice vinegar a little bit of garlic infused and oil and two cloves of garlic. I put it all in my mini food processor and used about a 1/4 of it for the sautee-ing then added the rest right before serving. Next time I would add cornstarch or the like to thicken the sauce up because it was DELICIOUS!!!! I will make again and again especially with the mushrooms asparagus and scallions perfect combo! Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

Kelly723
Rating: 3 stars
01/12/2006
super salty. Read More
Helpful
(12)
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MEGOSLAND
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2006
I actually used this as a sauce to sautee chicken mushrooms and scallions in. I steamed asparagus and served it all over whole wheat linguini. I did make a few tweeks added some lemon juice seasoned rice vinegar a little bit of garlic infused and oil and two cloves of garlic. I put it all in my mini food processor and used about a 1/4 of it for the sautee-ing then added the rest right before serving. Next time I would add cornstarch or the like to thicken the sauce up because it was DELICIOUS!!!! I will make again and again especially with the mushrooms asparagus and scallions perfect combo! Read More
Helpful
(35)
THEBACCHUS
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2006
Wonderful! Added 1 teaspoon of sugar but just great. Really easy (I keep grated ginger in my freezer so had everything at the ready). Read More
Helpful
(19)
Kelly723
Rating: 3 stars
01/11/2006
super salty. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
jlryan68
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2012
This sauce has good flavor but it is way too salty if you use that amount of soy sauce. However if you use a little less and a low-sodium soy sauce it is tasty. I also added approx 3 tsp sugar and 2 tsp honey sesame seeds green onion 1 more tablespoon of water and a little cornstarch and marinated the chicken in part of the sauce before grilling. Hope this helps. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Adele Marie Wendorff
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2009
This sauce was very salty. I added a little extra water some honey and some actual sesame seeds. I used it to marinate chicken and then grill it. The chicken was fabulous great flavor! I also stir fried some veggies in the sauce as well and they were also good. I think I can find many options for this yummy sauce. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Craig J. Doucette
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2007
Great dipping sauce. We have made this a number of times. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
JStoddard
Rating: 2 stars
06/30/2008
Really salty did not care for it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
05/05/2014
Sorry just didn't care for this at all...too much dijon and too much soy sauce. I tweaked it to make it work for dinner but won't be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lily P. Wong
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2010
FANTAASTIC!!! Yes it's a bit salty just cut back on the soy sauce and up the ginger. AWESOME!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022