Sesame Ginger Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 43.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 2g 4 %
carbohydrates: 5.6g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 0.6g
fat: 1.2g 2 %
saturated fat: 0.2g 1 %
niacin equivalents: 1.2mg 9 %
folate: 4.5mcg 1 %
calcium: 6.2mg 1 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 14mg 5 %
potassium: 71.4mg 2 %
sodium: 2178.9mg 87 %
calories from fat: 11
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
