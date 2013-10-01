Mountain Dew™ Cake

This cake is made simply with cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, oil, and good ol' Mountain Dew® and features a pineapple topping.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, oil, eggs and citrus soda. Mix until all ingredients are moistened.

  • Pour into prepared 9x13 inch pan and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes. Cool completely.

  • To make the topping: In a saucepan, combine pineapple (with juice), sugar and corn starch. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring constantly, until thick. Remove from heat. Add butter and coconut. Spread topping evenly over cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 41.6mg; sodium 247.6mg. Full Nutrition
