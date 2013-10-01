Mountain Dew™ Cake
This cake is made simply with cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, oil, and good ol' Mountain Dew® and features a pineapple topping.
I am rating this a 4 because the cake itself was very good and so moist. We did not like the topping at all and ended up scraping it off. Followed the directions to a "T". I will make the cake part again but use a different topping. Actually, the cake was so good that you do not have to use a topping at all if you do not want to.Read More
This cake was ok. I was a little disappointed. I however loved the topping, it took a little bit to make it but I will use that part of the recipe again...with what I am not sure.Read More
My husband LOVES Mt. Dew so I made this for his birthday. I made it into three 8 inch round pans and added a couple of drops of green food coloring to the cake batter. When it was done it was the exact color of Mt. Dew. I also frosted it with regular Decorator Frosting I (from this site) since my husband doesn't like pineapple or coconut. This made a different layer cake that was quite good and looked nice with some icing piped around the base and top. I made the pineapple coconut frosting for the side and it tasted wonderful but would have been way too sweet on the cake. Great fun recipe! Thanks!
I made this cake for my husband to take to work.Everyone loved it!It is very lemony and refreshing on a hot day.I flipped it out in a carrier and let the topping roll down the sides.Then, I sprinkled with chopped pecans and placed a cherry on top.It looked Great!Thanks for sharing.
made for my restaurant went like crazy everyone wants it now
Made this cake yesterday, its insanely moist, i think next time ima go with a white cake and do an orange frosting though, its definately a keeper
This cake is so delicious it's worth cheating on my diet for a small 2-inch square! I took it to a church gathering and to work - was a huge hit both times! I'm going to experiment next time and use sugar free pudding and diet Mt. Dew. (Not a lot of calorie savings - sorta like having a banana split and leaving off the whipped cream!)
Made this for a luncheon and it disappeared. It was very easy to assemble and bake, which is great when a dessert is needed in a hurry.
Very moist and delicious. You've got to love lemon to like this cake. I will make this again and try it with white or yellow cake to hopefully get a more Mt. Dew taste. This cake would also be fun to experiment with different cake mixes and sodas.
I made this cake today for a picnic and it was AWESOME! The whole cake was gone, people who don't even like coconut or lemon loved this cake, and I had three recipe requests. It was very moist like other reviewers said. I followed the directions, but only did 2/3 cup of sugar in the topping. Will make again!!!!
Very good after a day in the fridge. I did use applesauce instead of oil in the cake mix. And I also added some Mtn Dew in with the pineapple and juice before adding cornstarch to give it somw extra Dew flavor. My family really liked this cake and so did I.
Pretty good. Not the best I've made but still pretty good. Hubby asked me to make it next time with white cake mix instead of lemon since he's not as big of a lemon fan as I am. Cake is very moist. Good recipe though.
I made this recipe for Easter and everyone loved it. The cake was so moist and delicious, they couldn't stop talking about it.
This cake is very moist, love it! love it! love it!
I had to skip the frosting because my husband is allergic to coconut. I used this recipe for the cake and then used store bought lemon cream frosting. This is one of the most moist cakes I have ever made! It turned out SO good! You can't taste the soda in it but there is still a good zesty lemon flavor. I plan to make this cake many more times! We loved it so much!!!!!!!!!Thank you for the recipe.
Yummy! VERY moist. I think next time I'll cut back on the oil a bit. I only added 1/2 cup sugar to the pineapple topping and it was PERFECT. 1 cup would have been way too sweet.
Delicious! The cake itself is sweet and moist enough so it doesn't need the icing, but with the icing it tastes like a pineapple upside down cake but even better! Maybe one of the easiest, best tasting cakes I've made. One Warning however, cut the sugar to a half cup or the icing is too sweet! A great recipe.
Very moist. I used 3 jumbo eggs and don't think you need 4. Cooked exactly 32 minutes, and it was golden. It does not taste like Mountain Dew - the flavor just adds to the citrus taste. Next time I will layer the cake and the topping for prettier presentation. The topping is good too - a very unique tasting combo.
I made it for my daughter after she had been sick. It made her feel better, it was very good!
very moist cake... family loved it.... new fav cake
Probably the moistest cake I have ever baked! It literally reminded me of "tres leches" cake where milk is poured into cake and its cakey yet incredibly moist. I was worried it might be too sweet, but I think it was delicious just as it was. It's a very dense cake, so it's hard to eat too many of these. Reminds me of springtime or summer time!
Made this last night for our friends. My friend and I are Mountain Dew lovers and I had to make the cake once I saw the recipe. It came out great but did not taste like Mountain Dew. The cake was nicely done not too moist and not dry. The topping was very good as well. This was not too sweet as some others wrote. All in all a great recipe.
I have made this recipe for my husband a couple of times now, since he loves Mt. Dew. To summarize, you use lemon cake mix and then follow the directions on the box, using mountain dew in place of the water called for on the box. I always use cream cheese frosting instead of the one listed here. A couple of years ago, all popular cake mixes started adding pudding to their mix, to make them more moist. So if you also add pudding, it is so over moist that mine fell into crumbs. The end flavor is definitely good, but we really can't taste the Mountain Dew (just extra sweet lemon cake with a little zing to it). One day I hope to create a better recipe to replace this, so that it tastes more like the soda.
I made this today and made some changes due to what I had on hand and because I needed to make it sugar free. I used a sugar free yellow cake mix and sugar free vanilla pudding with diet Mountain Dew. I baked it in a bunt pan and left off the topping and jus sprinkled it with a little powdered sugar after it was cooled. It was fantastic!!! Very moist and so easy...... Will be great with a cup of coffee for breakfast .
I am giving this 4 stars because I like it better without the coconut in the topping. I did half with and half without. The cake itself is ok, but the topping without the coconut is amazing. My oldest looked at it and didn't want anything to do with trying it. Once he did he was the one to eat half of it.
Pretty impressed with this recipe. I made some substitutions to make maybe it a tad healthier. I used egg beaters in place of the eggs, 1/3 cup applesauce and 2/3 cups ex. vir. olive oil (promise you can't taste it!), diet mountain dew, and a simple vanilla glaze for the frosting. Also added a titch of green food coloring. Hubby, who doesn't like sweets so much but heart mnt. dew, loves it :)
The cake is sooo moist and delicious!!! However the topping is wayy too sweet. I didn't even add a whole cup of sugar; a little more than 2/3 of a cup. I didn't add any coconut because I didn't have any.
This cake is moist & delicious! I like to use orange cake mix instead of lemon. :-)
I made this cake for my Aunt who loves MT.DEW. Overall the cake was pretty good and lemony but pretty sweet. Everyone seemed to like it who had a piece. I personally thought it was better the second day. Don't know if I would make this again but it was fun to try it.
My family enjoyed this cake, though my husband refused to believe there was Mountain Dew in it. I liked Michigan Mommy's idea of coloring the cake a 'Mountain Dew' green.
eveyone loved this! I did not do any icing and put the cake in a bundt pan. Turned out great!
This cake is an absolute favorite! Friends will ask for it by name. I have found that the butter in the pineapple topping is optional, and the cake is best when you allow the cake to absorb the topping overnight.
Quite good. After completely cooling, my batch tasted much more Mountain Dewey than the reviews led me to believe...which was a good thing! The only alteration I would definitely make next time is to cut down the sugar that goes into the topping... as others have stated, its extremely sweet! Besides that, I think the coconut is perfect and the cake is very moist.
I made this as a 3 layer cake, I do not think I let the frosting cool enough, but I made do. The family loved it, I thought it tasted like lemon cake with fruit topping. It was very moist and well received. I will make it again!
I made this for my aunt who LOVES Mtn. Dew. She loved it!
I made the cake portion per the instructions, only I had Diet Mt. Dew on hand that I needed to get rid of. I figured it didn't matter so I used it. It tasted like a nice moist, rich lemon cake. Some people do not like coconut so I omitted the topping and just used cream cheese frosting. They all liked it.
This was very tastely and enjoyed by all who ate it.
Absolutely delicious! I split the batter and made two round cakes and filled with a mixture of cream cheese, whipped topping and sliced strawberries that I had sprinkled with sugar and had let sit until a light syrup had formed. Mix until smooth and spread evenly. Hit with everyone and now on the request list.
I love this cake and so does my family! This cake is really good the next day when the pineapple juice soaks in the cake. The recipe I have uses Orange Supreme Cake Mix and coconut pudding. Everything else is the same. Thanks for a great recipe!
I didn't have pudding mix, so I added a couple tablespoons of flour to the cake mix. Also, I only had brown sugar on hand - so I used 1/2 cup brown sugar in the topping. It was a big hit.
This was very good. My father is a big Mountain Dew fan, and I made it for him recently. He said it mainly tastes like citrus, but he thought it was very moist and delicious. I didn't make the frosting, though. I just mixed a little powdered sugar and MD, and glazed it while it was still warm. It was perfect.
I gave this recipe 4 stars because of the frosting. The cake as a whole was amazing. Everyone loved it at the birthday party I went to. But, I made the cake into a traditional two-layer cake instead of a sheet cake, so that may of been where the frosting didn't come into play very well. Other than that, it was a very delicious, easy, and moist cake. :-) Will definitely be making this again for my family to try.
THIS CAKE IS AWESOME! The only thing is that I had to bake it longer because after 35 min it was extremely jiggly. Other than that, I will make this again!
really quick to make. huge hit at a large dinner i took it to. it disappeared and had multiple requests for the recipe. NOTE: cake cook time for me was around 45 minutes.
I made it the first time without the icing, and it was SO good, half the pan was gone before it had even cooled! It's very light, fluffy, and moist! No one believed it had a can of Mountain Dew in it - they thought I was lying. It has such a lemony flavor, no one can tell! Thanks for sharing! This is definitely a keeper!
I wanted to bring a dessert to a 4th of July party. Browsing recipes here, I came across this one, which sounded perfect for the day. Summer time heat...it has to be light. And then the idea of lemon cake with Mountain Dew, and coconut....THUD..sounded awesome. And it was! It was a HIT! And so easy to make. :)
Really good cake...but I dont think I will use coconut on top next time. Over all a very yummy cake!
I have to say this is a good cake. I enjoyed it a lot thank you
The cake was alright. It was very moist, but it really lacked flavor it didn't taste citris-like at all. Can comment of the topping, didn't make it.
I have made this twice in the past 2 weeks and it is always a crowd pleaser.
This cake is original, fun, very moist and delicious. I made it for my co-workers and they really enjoyed it. It has a zesty lemon flavor to it.
This cake was SUPER lemony. I didn't really care for it but my boyfriend did.
Delicious recipe! I made this for the family and they absolutely loved it. I brought the rest to work and it was gone within minutes! Super moist and refreshing to eat. Don't be turned off by the Mountain dew, you won't know it's there.
Very good, very moist. My boss loves Mountain Dew, so I made this for her birthday. I wasn't sure if everyone liked coconut, so I left that separate for people to put on themselves. Next time, I'll probably only put 1/2 or 3/4 Cup of sugar in the frosting. It was a little too sweet.
I had a request for a cake made from Code Red Mt Dew so I subed it for the regular Dew and added a bit of red food coloring. It was pretty and the requestor LOVED it.
I followed the recipe to a tee and it was wonderful! Very moist and flavorful. I will admit my small children didn't care for the coconut/pineapple topping although for some reason they wanted to eat the coconut and pineapple beforehand!
I use Diet Mountain Dew. Awesome cake! So yummy!
It was super moist and wow. I used the lemon cake mix and lemon pudding as it was all I had on hand. It turned out super yummy. The frosting was my hunnys favorite part, he said it was amazing. I will be making this again as it was so easy and really delivered on taste.
I know I am in the minority here, but I did not like it. I did not care for the topping, which is just pinapple and sugar. The cake was very moist but all and all i just wont be making again.
It was easy and yummy!
I made this cake and took it to work, WOW ! what a great cake> everyone LOVED IT. I had 6 friends pay me to make this cake for them . this cake just gets better every day.
Really good cake, except I poked holes in my cake while it was hot and put the topping on the cake while it's hot as well (this is how I've seen the recipe on other sites). This did not cook in 35 minutes, but rather more like 40-45 minutes. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is a really good cake, I like the topping, very pineapplely. I can't say whether the Mountain Dew plays much of a part in the way of flavor though, maybe you'd be able to taste it more without the topping. I was almost tempted to beat the cake longer that what the recipe says but I'm glad I didn't, my cake didn't end up with a hump in the middle; it baked relatively flat. The recipe didn't state whether or not to cool the topping so I didn't, I put it on my cake steaming hot, probably helped making the cake moist. I'm sure I'll be making again!
This is a wonderful cake for summer! Very moist and the icing was perfectly sweet to offset the citrus taste of the cake. I used the pineapple in its own juice to keep it on the lighter side. Everyone at my office devoured this cake today.
This was very good, very moist. I don't know if you are supposed to be able to taste the mt. dew, we couldn't but it made it moist. This was a big hit with out guests, and my husband who is not a big sweets person.
i did this to a T and i dont know what happend i was making this for my wife to take to work for a party and iam knowen for my cakes there i almost dont want to send it. it came out so bad i have been making cakes for a loung time and i think this one has to much fluid in it if i make this again i will use less pop and about 3/4 cup oil i hate to give this a bad review it could have been so good
Sorry but I won't be making this cake again. I don't care for box cakes and this tastes like a lemon box cake with sweet pineapple and coconut on top. The flavors did improve the next day after I covered it with saran wrap, but still not a repeat for us.
So easy yet so tasty! It was really great for a change! I am going to take it to work tomorrow so I don't eat it all myself!
Made it just like it was written and everyone loved it. I did add green food coloring as suggested by another reviewer. It looked cute.
This cake was incredibly moist and delicious! Very lemony and the pineapple/coconut topping is great compliment to the flavor. I will definitely make this again!
Made this cake to take to work for a birthday boy that is known to inhale Mountain Dew. I didn't get a piece of it but folks seemed to like it and I brought home an empty pan. Thanks.
i made this for a friends birthday - total dewaholic. he loved it, so im definitely making it again. thanks.
I love coconut & Mountain Dew! I would make this again.
I wasn't really impressed with this. It was just ok. The frosting was good though.
I made it for my friends eighteenth birthday and it was easy easy easy. I didn't have any myself, but it got pretty good reviews overall and did seem very moist.
very good for those with an extra sweet sweet tooth!
This is the BEST cake ever! My husband is a huge Mt. Dew fan. I made this for an office party, but since I stole some of his Mt. Dew for the recipe, I had to let him have a piece before taking to work. He loved it. Super moist after chilling in the fridge and so, so easy to make. Will definitely add this to my recipe box!
I loved this - Refrigerated the cake w/topping, and it was fantastic
I've been making this for years! This cake always comes out perfectly moist, tastes like its from scratch entirely. My husband is obsessed with mountain dew-but allergic to coconut. I make the cake as the recipe indicates and I use store bought lemon icing. Thank you so much for the great recipe!
This was amazing! Honestly I've made a lot of Mountain Dew cakes and this one is the best! I did only use 2/3 cup sugar in the topping bc I used pineapples in heavy syrup.
This cake is so moist! Had a very good lemon flavor. I made this into 2 8" layers and used regular vanilla frosting so that I could decorate it for a birthday at work. It was hard to frost without the cake falling apart because it is so moist, but the frosting was pretty thick so that didn't help either. I had a request to bring another to work the next day because they didn't get a second slice!
The cake was very good & my husband loved it! I added a whole can of Mountain Dew, I also used 10x13 pan and cooked the cake for 40 minutes. I was a little scared to make the topping, however, it is delicious! My husband doesn't even like coconut, but he likes this! I let the topping cool a bit before putting it on the cooled cake. I then put the whole cake in the fridge. The cake is SOOO good the next day and when it is cold! I will be making this again!
very good. Husband loved and so did daughters fiancee
I used pistachio pudding, French vanilla cake mix, and Mt. Dew, and it was sooooo good! I also added one tsp almond flavoring. Everyone loved it!
