Champagne Cake With Buttercream Icing

26 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

This recipe makes enough batter for both a 9-inch cake and a 9x13-inch red champagne cake decorated with edible flowers.

By MARBALET

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan and 1 - 9 inch round pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), Grease and flour one 9 inch round and one 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a very large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, and salt.

  • Add milk, 1 cup shortening, 1/2 cup champagne, vanilla, and, if desired, red food coloring. Beat on low to medium speed about 30 seconds or just till combined, scraping bowl constantly. Beat on medium speed 2 minutes.

  • Add unbeaten egg whites and beat for 2 minutes (Batter may appear slightly curdled).

  • Spread 2 3/4 cups batter in 9inch round pan and remaining batter in 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes for round cake and 40 to 45 minutes for rectangular cake or until cake tests done. Cool cakes in pans on racks for 10 minutes, then remove from pans and cool completely.

  • To make the frosting: In a bowl beat 3/4 cup shortening and butter until combined. Beat in 1 tablespoon champagne. Beat in sifted powdered sugar and a few drops red food coloring. If necessary, beat in additional champagne to make frosting spreading consistency. Makes 3-3/4 cups.

  • Using cardboard circle patterns of 4 and 6 inches, cut one 4-inch and one 6-inch cake layer from the 9x13 inch cake. If desired, drizzle 3 tablespoons of champagne over the top of each round cake layer. Place the 9-inch cake layer on a serving plate; frost sides and top. Lining up the backs of the layers, place the 6-inch cake on top of the 9-inch cake. Frost sides and top. Repeat with remaining 4-inch cake. If desired, tint any remaining frosting and decorate with tinted frosting and flowers. Serves 24.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 64.8g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 16.6mg; sodium 219.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022