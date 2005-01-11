Champagne Cake With Buttercream Icing
This recipe makes enough batter for both a 9-inch cake and a 9x13-inch red champagne cake decorated with edible flowers.
WOW. This is one amazing cake! I made it for my fiance's birthday and it was a HUGE hit. I could have easily eaten it all myself! I'm not sure why others are having 'texture' issues, as I found this to have the perfect texture! It has a great homemade taste and it's so moist. The champagne gives it such a great flavor. I made two 9" round cakes (with a little bit of batter left over) which made a double-layer round cake. Make sure to drizzle champagne on them - I poked holes in the cakes and drizzled a bit more than the recipe asked for. This really added flavor and moistness. I can't wait to make this again!Read More
This recipe is not for anyone who likes fluffy, moist cakes. The consistency was heavy, and almost tasted like a biscuit. Not enough sugar,either. It wasn't what I expected at all. HOWEVER, the icing was wonderful, and I will be making that again. I also added a raspberry filling to the cake, which did help, but it wasn't enough to save this disaster.Read More
I didn't care for the texture of this cake, however I did make another cake using a white boxed mix and it was FANTASTIC! I made this for my mother and she loved it. I made this version without the boxed cake for my mother in law, and she really liked it, but it just wasn't as good as the boxed version. I have been baking for quite a while, I own my own cake decorating shop, so I do know how to bake. The buttercream however was also delicious, but I did have to use more champagne to make it a good consistency.
This is such a beautiful, moist cake! I'm just learning how to make and decorate wedding cakes, and it was a challenge, but well worth the effort!!!
This was the first cake I ever made from scratch and it was fantastic and easy! I have been searching and searching for a dense-crumb, moist, white cake and this was certainly it. No sifting, easy mixing, and perfect results. I will definitely make this cake again and again and again.
I am a baker and this recipe is not for me. I made it twice: once with regular AP flour - it came out very dense; again with cake flour just to lighten it up. Both times the cakes were tasteless and bready; no flavor at all and not very sweet. The buttercream icing was very tasty though and that recipe is a keeper!
I have used this recipe many times. I always double it though. I also use a whipped cream topping called Bettercreme instead of the buttercream frosting. YUMMY
I made this cake and it was glorious. Everyone that had some of the cake simply loved it. I made one little change. I didn't add food coloring to the cake but I added strawberry flavoring to the icing, which gave it a very unique and delicious taste.
I have made this cake for several special occasions, one being a wedding. It was a HIT!! I did end up putting more champagne in both the cake and the frosting, and didn't use shortening, substituted with butter, and it turned out great.
The texture was very sponge-y and didn't have a lot of flavor. The frosting was really good though. Very good flavor and look. I did cut recipe in half, so I don't know if that is what caused the texture or not.
Good recipe, but it dries out quickly.
This cake is now a family favorite. My sister-in-law and I make it for all the birthdays that require a decorated cake. It is dense enough to hold up well with different shaped pans and the buttercream is easy to pipe. We love it! So delicious!
This was great, easy and it is just moist. I used it for my brother in law's birthday, and I continue to make it. I am a beginner baker, I just started a month ago. It is just perfect.
I am not sure what I expected but it was nothing like what I got. I was expecting a nice champagne cake and got something way different.
This cake was the BEST! I made it for my friend's birthday. I did make two changes. I used 1 cup of creamed butter instead of shortening. I also added 1 tablespoon of almond extract. Cake was moist, fluffy and just sweet enough!
It is delicious! I made this GF for my family and used Bob’s Red Mill GF 1to 1 Baking Flour and had great results. I also followed her display instructions but also added raspberries and a raspberry sauce. It was delicious. I did not use any food coloring. I think next time I will just use simple three round cake pans and add the raspberry sauce in between layers.
This is the best cake I have ever tried in my life... I can assure you I will be making my wedding cake from this recipe - its fantastic!
Love making champagne cakes. Always use Korbel Brut. And frost with a butter cream that includes butter, powdered sugar, orange zest, 2T cointreau, and champagne to the correct texture. Made 15 cakes for a recent fundraising event . . . just the best.
Pretty good. I baked this 2 weeks ago for a friend's birthday. It was super dense and moist. Be aware that you may need to double up the portions, as this amount listed only made a single round layer. I ended up using a pre-made mix I had in the cupboard at the last minute so that I had the double-layer I needed.
My sister and I made it and it tasted like sweet cornbread. Not cake. It was very moist and that’s about it. Also, the frosting was absolutely disgusting. We made it exactly how the recipe called for it and it tasted like pure shortener and butter. Please do not make this recipe!
i tried this recipe twice and it came out dense and misshapen. dont think i will try it again
My family, friends and co-workers beg for this cake! It is my go to recipe for all events!
Great recipe! Thank you for sharing . I made it for my baby shower cake(yes I made my own baby shower cake,hahha. it was a 4 layer 8". I love baking and trying out new recipes. This one was so good, friends and family raved so much that I made mini cupcakes for my sister in laws hair salon. I had no issues with texture like a couple of the other reviewers.
