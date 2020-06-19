Norwegian Sour Cream and Raisin Pie
This recipe has been passed down in my family and has its roots in Norway. My grandma would always make this pie for Thanksgiving, and now my dad has taken over that role. Based on the ingredients, it is an interesting pie but the flavor is both unique and delicious. Enjoy!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 51.5g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 59.2mg; sodium 212.9mg. Full Nutrition