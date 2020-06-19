Norwegian Sour Cream and Raisin Pie

Rating: 4.45 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe has been passed down in my family and has its roots in Norway. My grandma would always make this pie for Thanksgiving, and now my dad has taken over that role. Based on the ingredients, it is an interesting pie but the flavor is both unique and delicious. Enjoy!

By MIKEJ22

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 (9 inch) pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together sour cream and sugar until smooth and creamy. Stir in eggs, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, vinegar, and raisins; mix until well blended. Pour mixture into pie crust.

  • Bake in a preheated oven 40 to 50 minutes. Cool in refrigerator before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 51.5g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 59.2mg; sodium 212.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (24)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Valerie Fields
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2005
Best Pie! We have had this every Holiday season since I was a little girl. It is now asked for all year round by my friends who have had it. Read More
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

Becky
Rating: 2 stars
04/09/2014
I thought this pie had way too much spice and so did my husband.The pie turned out fine as far as consistency and baked in exactly the time stated on the recipe. I won't make this one again but if I did I would add only the cinnamon and omit the cloves and nutmeg completely and maybe add a little vanilla. Some reviewers mention they would chop the raisins I think that would be good also. Read More
Helpful
(1)
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Valerie Fields
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2005
Best Pie! We have had this every Holiday season since I was a little girl. It is now asked for all year round by my friends who have had it. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Prodro
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2008
Wow what a surprise Excellent. Everyone loved this cake. Next time I will add less raisins but that is the only change. A winner in our house and among our friends. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Grandma J.
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2011
I have found I switch up white vinegar in recipes for cider vinegar. I also grind my raisins in the blender first too the flavor is throughout the whole pie. I love to switch recipes to a blender recipe with all ingredients so will try that with this. Top with a few chopped raisins. Mix the light and dark raisins would look nice! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
petitchameau
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2010
Surprisingly very good! Everyone who tried it loved it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Alicia Anderson
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2014
My mother is from Norway and has NEVER heard of sour cream raisin pie but maybe it's a regional thing (she's from the southeast coast). Regardless it sounded intriguing and I had some raisins to use up. I made it exactly to recipe using half golden and half dark raisins. Admittedly it wasn't the prettiest pie I've ever seen come out of the oven and we were unsure how to tell if it was done. But we let it bake 50 minutes cool on a rack for about 10 mins then popped it in the fridge for about an hour. It was VERY good and the perfect dessert to follow the really spicy dinner we had (Sausage & Chicken Etouffee) -- it cooled off our palates nicely.:) The pie was not nearly as sweet as I was worried it may be after reading a few reviews and I have no idea how folks are getting a dry texture as mine was very moist (almost runny but not in an unappetizing way). And I loved how flaky the crust came out I had figured with such a wet filling it may be soggy but it wasn't at all! We'll definitely make this one again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Faeryfaye
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2015
The texture was very much like the restaurant I was trying to emulate the flavor was exceptional and the cooking times were exactly right as it was not over nor under cooked. Highly recommend! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
STASEEKA
Rating: 3 stars
01/04/2010
Flavor was very good but must've missed something as the texture was not custard-like in the slightest and wasn't smooth as it should be. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dan Mc
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2007
Easy to make and an excellent and unique desert. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Becky
Rating: 2 stars
04/09/2014
I thought this pie had way too much spice and so did my husband.The pie turned out fine as far as consistency and baked in exactly the time stated on the recipe. I won't make this one again but if I did I would add only the cinnamon and omit the cloves and nutmeg completely and maybe add a little vanilla. Some reviewers mention they would chop the raisins I think that would be good also. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022