Norwegian Sour Cream and Raisin Pie

Rating: 4 stars

My mother is from Norway and has NEVER heard of sour cream raisin pie but maybe it's a regional thing (she's from the southeast coast). Regardless it sounded intriguing and I had some raisins to use up. I made it exactly to recipe using half golden and half dark raisins. Admittedly it wasn't the prettiest pie I've ever seen come out of the oven and we were unsure how to tell if it was done. But we let it bake 50 minutes cool on a rack for about 10 mins then popped it in the fridge for about an hour. It was VERY good and the perfect dessert to follow the really spicy dinner we had (Sausage & Chicken Etouffee) -- it cooled off our palates nicely.:) The pie was not nearly as sweet as I was worried it may be after reading a few reviews and I have no idea how folks are getting a dry texture as mine was very moist (almost runny but not in an unappetizing way). And I loved how flaky the crust came out I had figured with such a wet filling it may be soggy but it wasn't at all! We'll definitely make this one again!