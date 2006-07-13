No Bake Cheesecake II

4.6
109 Ratings
  • 5 77
  • 4 27
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Very easy recipe and light texture. Great summer dessert recipe. To make 2 pies, multiply recipe by 1.5.

Recipe by Jill M.

Gallery
28 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip.

    Advertisement

  • Fill pie crust and top with pie filling. Chill 1 to 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 45g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 41.1mg; sodium 235.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022