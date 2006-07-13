No Bake Cheesecake II
Very easy recipe and light texture. Great summer dessert recipe. To make 2 pies, multiply recipe by 1.5.
Very easy recipe and light texture. Great summer dessert recipe. To make 2 pies, multiply recipe by 1.5.
I made my own g. cracker crust and, based on other reviews, used a 10" inch pie plate. I mixed the cream cheese, vanilla, & sugar then added 1/2 the cool whip. I spread this over the bottom & up the sides of the pie crust to form a space to spoon the pie filling into. I used cherry pie filling. I mixed the remaining cool whip with a couple tablespoons of the cherry pie filling and spread that over the pie filling. My husband gave it an 8 and wants it again--said it was his kind of pie--Mom gave it a 4. She & I prefer a real cheesecake flavour. However I'm giving it 5 stars because it is quick & easy, tasted very good, hubby loved it, and it is very versatile--I'd like to try it with pineapple or my own fresh strawberry filling sometime.Read More
Another pie recipe asking the cook to fit 10 pounds of stuff into a 5-pound bag... The filling amounts specified are way too much for a 9-in pie crust!Read More
Another pie recipe asking the cook to fit 10 pounds of stuff into a 5-pound bag... The filling amounts specified are way too much for a 9-in pie crust!
I made my own g. cracker crust and, based on other reviews, used a 10" inch pie plate. I mixed the cream cheese, vanilla, & sugar then added 1/2 the cool whip. I spread this over the bottom & up the sides of the pie crust to form a space to spoon the pie filling into. I used cherry pie filling. I mixed the remaining cool whip with a couple tablespoons of the cherry pie filling and spread that over the pie filling. My husband gave it an 8 and wants it again--said it was his kind of pie--Mom gave it a 4. She & I prefer a real cheesecake flavour. However I'm giving it 5 stars because it is quick & easy, tasted very good, hubby loved it, and it is very versatile--I'd like to try it with pineapple or my own fresh strawberry filling sometime.
I really, really like this dessert and think makes an excellent autumn dessert with the apples. That said, there are many varieties that could be made. I have made this with both peaches and cherries. The first time I made this, I made it with a cooking group and there was some discussion about whether to use powdered sugar or reg. sugar. The reg. sugar gave the pie a grainy quality. The second time I made it, I used powdered sugar and used less, I think it was 3/4 cup.
based on the few inexpensive ingredients and ease of prep, I'm rating this a 5. Although I prefer the 'real deal', this was great for the summer. I made my own crust using up those Danish butter cookies that I had a ton of leftover in the freezer from X-mas. This made a superb buttery shortbread crust. I beat the cream cheese w/sugar real well and there was no graininess. It also incorporated alot of air and the filling was very fluffy. Used French Vanilla cool-whip and added the vanilla and the zest of 1 orange. When the crust came out of the oven, I placed chocolate chips in the bottom and they melted a bit to press into the bottom of the crust and topped with the filling. The combo of orange and chocolate was incredible. I made a small cupcake size cake for me to rate and gave the pie to a neighbor boy. If using a store bought crust, I think there would be way too much filling for the shell, so you might as well make your own and put it in a larger pie plate. Very versatile recipe. Thanks alot!
excellent!!! make sure you use cool whip. add about 3 tbsp of cocoa for no bake chocolate cheese cake. there was almost a fight for the last piece
This was a great no bake dessert!. I used a store bought shortbread crust that I spread with a little homemade strawberry freezerjam. Then filled it with the cream cheese mixture. To which I added lemon zest. Then I tpped it with more strawberry jam. I also used reduced fat cream cheese and light Cool Whip. The result was a wonderful cool summer treat that I will make again! Oh, with the extra that didn't fit in the crust I spread it on half a graham cracker, topped it with the other half and put it in the freezer. Like a little ice cream sandwich! Thanks!
Thank you for sharing this recipe. My Mom used to make it all of the time. Make sure you mix the cream cheese and sugar for 5 minutes plus. This will help work out the grainy texture. And if you want to put it in an 8 1/2 x 11 pan, it works out great! I mixed together 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs, 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup butter to make my crust. It fits perfectly! No worries about 5 lbs of stuff in a 10 lb bag! Woo Hoo!!! Oh, and it taste wonderful if you are looking for a lighter version of a cheesecake.
Very light and fluffy. I cut back the sugar a touch because it seemed like it didn't need that much. Also there's more of a whipped cream taste than a cream cheese taste so if you like more of the cream cheese taste I would cut back on the whipped cream just a touch also. Very declicious though!
Though I wont compromise on the crust next time this still turned out beautifully. Two of my sister-in-laws were sitting on my deck waiting when we arrived home Sunday afternoon. I was distracted by talk as I made this and inadvertantly put the blueberry filling in first so I used only 1 package of cream cheese and whipped it as well as I could to make it light and increase the volume. It spread so easily; no one was the wiser and couldnt believe how delish it was for how easy it was to make... I didnt even have to write out the recipe for them! Thanx!
very, very good! I can't imagine how delicious this recipe would be if made as the recipe states, but to save quite a few calories, I used 1 package fat free cream cheese, and 1 package light cream cheese, 1/2 cup splenda instead of 1 cup of sugar (which was plenty sweet for me, but that's a personal preference), and light whipped topping. I used a store bought reduced fat graham cracker crust, which I wouldn't have done had I not been pressed for time, and let me tell you, this was wonderful!!! I may even use all fat free cream cheese next time, because with the sugar added you can't even tell the difference!
I tried freezing my cheesecake for a cooler treat and it still tasted as good! 1 hour before serving transfer to chiller compartment. My roommates in my hostel love it!
Way too much filling for a 9 inch crust but a tasty recipe nonetheless.
So easy I made two. One was the hit of Bunko night and the other was the hit of my in-laws' visit. Quick, easy, and delicious. What more could you want?
I used a 6 oz graham shell and the cream cheese mixture filled it level with the top of the crust. I also used regular sugar and it was fine. Will definitely make again with different toppings.
I made this for Christmas dessert. I doubled the recipe for a 9x13 pan and used cherry pie filling. My husband raved about how delicious it was...he said it had the perfect blend of whipped topping and cream cheese. Very pleased, the only problem is I can't stop eating it!
Just made this cheesescake. OMG!!!! So easy and tastes great. Nice dessert for a day when our heat index is 113.. lol
Just made and served this and it was a huge hit. Everyone loved it, including to teenage boys. I altered it slightly by using two 10" crusts, adding a third block of cream cheese, an extra cup of whipped topping, and about 4 tablespoons of sour cream, which gives it a NY style taste. It made two very full pies. I live in Maine and it's blueberry season, so I sprinkled on some fresh wild blueberries. Thanks to the creator of this recipe.
I just made this for a friend's birthday and although it was a bit too sweet for me everyone else loved it (I'll cut the sugar in half next time). I made a couple changes: instead of the pie filling I folded in 1 cup blueberries, made my own crust (1 1/2 cup graham wafer crumbs, 1/3 cup melted better), used a square 8x8 deep glass pan. The berries I used were frozen, I partially defrosted them and even with the extra liquid the cake still firmed up quite well with a fun purple swirl throughout. Super easy and tasty, will definitely make again!
Same great super quick cheesecakey dessert my mom used to whip up for me. I've jazzed it up some and made an awesome quick oreo cheesecake with this as the base.
The best no bake cheesecake I have ever had!
This entire recipe filled 12 individual (redi-crust) graham cracker crusts to the top. One large can of Comstock cherry pie filling was enough to generously cover each one. If you make individual desserts you can put different toppings on some of them. I added a Tbs. of fresh lemon juice to the filling to balance the flavors, but felt it was too sweet with one cup of sugar. Would make again with 2/3 cup instead. Otherwise, this was easy, fast and made a nice presentation for my dinner party dessert.
So simple & quick, but delicious. The perfect summertime dessert. I've made it with many toppings, the best so far are blueberries, cherries & blackberries. Terrific recipe.
This is so good I will make this for Thanksgiving next year. One thing I might change is less sugar I also used french vanilla cool whip was to die for.
YUMMY I used rice krispies to make the crust since my kids ate my graham crackers the cereal actually worked quite well will make again
WondaFul! Absoulutely, wonderfal!
This recipe may be even older than I am! Always a favourite whatever you top it with (cherry or blueberry pie filling are the norm for our family). We always make a graham cracker crumb base in a 9 X 13 inch pan. It may make the "pie" a little less deep, but it works great.
This was ok. I didn't have time to soften my cream cheese before whipping, so mine was lumpy, however, that's not why I'm only giving it three stars. I tasted the mixture before I folded in the whipped topping: pretty good, but needed some lemon zest. So I added the lemon zest, it was very good at that point, so I went ahead and added the cool whip and tasted again: meh. I mean, it was ok, but just barely. Next time I'll skip the whip and just eat it as is. Oh, and I didn't have quite enough cream cheese, so I added a dollop of sour cream and that made things a lot better.
Very good; easy, tasty, and the kids love it when I make this recipe in the mini keebler graham pie crusts. I came across this recipe and realized it's the same one we use in my family. Usually I make an assortment of blueberry, cherry, and pineapple. We enjoy this pie every Thanksgiving.
I loved this recipe. I used 3/4 cup of sugar instead of a cup. That's the only thing I changed. I could eat the whole pie by myself, if left alone lone enough.
While it's not the 'real' thing, it sure is great in a hurry. I used splenda instead of sugar, for my diabetic parents-in-law, and it was still really great.
This was an extremely easy recipe, but it still tasted wonderful. It would be interesting to try a variety of toppings.
This is execllent cheesecake. I substituted 1/3 less fat cream cheese and fat free whipped cream and my boyfriend loved it. This is the only light version he will eat. We also put it in the freezer and took out 10 min before serving and topped with strawberries on day and carmel and pecans the next!! Was gone in less than one day!
I made the filling times 1.5 and it was perfect for a 9x13 pan. I also added 1.5 tablespoons of lemon juice to the mixture and topped it with cherries. It was great. My husband took it to a men's wild game feed and there was none left!
Cheesecake is my favorite dessert! This one isn't my favorite. I prefer something more tangy and cheesy. But, it was delicious and took me only 5 minutes to prep! I cut the cool whip back to 1.5 C because it was already too much filling and I thought it would help retain the cheese flavor a little. I used powdered sugar instead of granulated because that's what I had on hand. Served with cherry pie filling on top. Turned out great! Thanks for giving me a way to enjoy cheesecake without having to worry about cracks, water baths or sinking!
This is not exactly a cheesecake, but that's okay because it's better - Much simpler and takes no time. Great with pineapple! Also work well to add a hint of lemon extract and top with lemon curd!
#1 request when we have company. Easy and VERY good!
Excellent!! I used blueberry pie filling instead. Also I spooned half of the pie mixture into the crust; then add the filling next top it with remaining pie mixture. My family loved it. Great recipe.
As I was topping my pie w/ the apple pie filling, I wondered how come my store bought graham cracker pie shell was soo much bigger than other reviewers as it had no problems in holding all the fillings....then it occured to me that I had forgotten to mix the cool-whip into the cream cheese mixture. LOL It was too late to add it then so I had to leave it out. I grated some fresh nutmeg & fresh cinnamon & sprinkled that over the apple mixture & then drizzled some caramel over top. I garnished the pie w/ some of the cool-whip I had neglected to add to the filling & sprinlked just a bit more nutmeg on the puffs of cool-whip.
Excellent FAST easy dessert. This is a potluck favorite. I made it today with an oreo crust, 1/2 tsp. lemon extract & 1/2 tsp. vanilla, and topped it with canned cherry pie filling. yum!
This dessert was quick easy and delicious my family loved it
very easy and quick. will be very good for summer.
To make two pies, leave all ingredients the same and double only the filling (at least for a standard sized store bought graham cracker crust). Otherwise it's easy and quick!
Pretty good. Easy recipe that my husband enjoyed. Beware that the filling will NOT foot into a premade crust. I used a crust with approximately 2 extra servings and it worked perfectly. I've definitely had better and will probably keep looking for my favorite no-bake recipe, but this was good enough that I would be willing to make it again :)
This is a very easy recipe. I made two of these and they were both gone in just minutes. I will definitely be making these more often. Great recipe!
I halfed the recipe and it turned out perfect!!
Made this awesome recipe over the weekend and the mixture actually filled two pre made crusts and they were the talk of the party!! Wonderful quick recipe that everyone loved!! I can't wait to try different things with this. I will use a bit less sugar next time. It was just a bit sweet for me, but no one else complained! This will definitely be my go to cheesecake recipe!
Great cheesecake! I'd never made a cheesecake that didn't need to be baked, but to tell the truth, I like this one more. It's so creamy (even though I used low fat cream cheese) and was so easy to make. I topped it with fresh peaches and it fit my 10 inch pie plate perfectly. Next time I'm going to try it with a different flavored extract because I'm not really a fan of vanilla flavoring. Thanks for the recipe!
A great, easy summer dessert! Based on reviews I bought two crusts and was able to make two small pies from the recipe. I used confectioner's sugar and added a carmel drizzle to the top. Very good and will make again, thank you!
I have use this recipe for 15 years I got it from philly cream cheese box way back when and I have seen it in numorus magazines as well
Absolutely amazing! I've made this recipe at least 4 times and each time it turns out great. I've used fresh strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and jam. I get asked for the recipe every time i make it. It is easy, light& fluffy, and goes over wonderfully.
I added 2 tsp of vanilla extract and made crust out of ginger snaps because it was all I had in the house.
I hate wimpy pies but this one is nice and full! I don't know why previous reviewers thought it was to much for one pie shell, I thought it was perfect. So rich and creamy.
I needed a quick dessert for last minute company I was having over last night so I made this cheesecake and got great reviews! I put cherry pie filling on top and everyone could not believe it was no bake. It came out creamy and not very sweet. It set very well. I loved this cheesecake and it is a must try for last minute get togethers!
I used fat free Cool Whip and Comstock Simply Strawberry pie filling. It was so easy to make! So creamy and delicious! I definitely will make this again but I may only use half of the Cool Whip.
i loved it i will definitly make it again
I used Splenda instead of sugar , then mixed in sugar free apple sauce after I whipped the cream cheese and vanilla. Mixed it well then folded in the whipped cream. Tastes great, and with a lot less sugar.
i like it
As others have noted, I used a 10 inch pie plate for this recipe. No bake cheesecake is one if my favorites! I made an Oreo crust for this. The recipe is very simple to throw together and it set up well. Will definitely use this again.
If you want to make this in a nine inch pie crust just cut the cool whip/whipped cream in half. I used 8 Oz. (a cup) of cool whip and I honestly didn't have topping so it was a plain cheesecake and it still turned out great with a good cheesecakey flavor.
Very easy and Awesome, everyone loved it. The only change I made was using a half cup of sugar instead of a whole cup not wanting it to be too sweet.
super good and indulgent! Thanks for the recipe! ;)
I have been making this recipe for over 10 years, people often request I bring it to barbecues and dinner parties. It is light and refreshing - and can only loosely be called cheesecake. Everyone who has it enjoys it and asks for the recipe. IGNORE the comments that there's far too much product to fit in a 9" pie crust, I have *NEVER* once had a problem with that. I have found that 2/3 to 3/4 cup sugar is plenty to both sweeten and fluff up the cream cheese - you just need to whip it well with the cream cheese until it dissolves, at least 3 minutes. In addition to the vanilla, I occasionally add 1/2 to 1 tsp of lemon juice or zest for a little zing. I have never used the apple pie filling, but I do enjoy it with my own strawberry or raspberry sauce or even fruit preserves. A few friends like it with chocolate or caramel sauce. It is good on its own as well.
My daughter loves cheesecake so when I made this no bake cheese cake she fell in love with it. Thanks
I've been making a similar recipe for the last 50 years and everyone has always complained that it was "TOO SWEET". So the one I made yesterday, I substituted regular Splenda for the white sugar and everyone said that it was perfect. The sugar content of the apple pie filling was enough and I agreed with them.
This was alright, but this recipe made enough to fill 1 1/2 graham cracker crusts, so I threw out what didn't fit in the crust. Also, there was WAY too much Cool Whip. I only put in about 1 1/2 cups, but all you could taste was the whipped topping. Would be delicious with 1/4 - 1/2 the amount of whipped topping. And that way, I might not have so much extra.
One of my favourites. I make 1 and a 1/2 times the crust but that’s my only change. I love graham crust though.
Very good recipe with the exception of using frozen topping. I substituted the same amount of stabilized whipped cream. I made my own crust and used a pan just a bit smaller than 9x13 and had plenty of cream cheese filling. Thanks for the recipe!
This cheesecake is not only easy its delicious I also used some cinnamon in the apple pie filling to give it an even more autumn flavor my family loves this Thank you!!!!!
Made my own chocolate oreo crust and fresh strawberries for topping.
I always add fruit.
simply wonderful!
I really like the recipe. I used ready- made gluten Graham cracker crust ( winter I used a ginger crust). I cut back about 1/4 on the sugar and used cool whip stead (about half a tub). It's really light and tasty for the summer.
Definitely will make it again. Only some ingredients and extremely quick to make. Awesome recipe!
Very easy to make. I made it exactly as written and I was too sweet. Next time I will probably use 1/2 or 3/4 cup of sugar.
Delicious!!! My family loved it! It is so nice that it only has to chill for 2 hours instead of 4!
Tastes more natural than what you would get from a box. Will be making this again and again.
this was good but the next time i make it i think i will put only one package of cream cheese in it. over all i liked it.
Was enjoyed by family. Definitely asked to make it again. Very quick
I decided to try this recipe because it looked good. It turned out good, I did change the 9" graham cracker crust to a 10" graham cracker crust, which I think everyone should do for this recipe.
Made this to use up ingredients that were getting old and it was wonderful. Softened 2 blocks of cream cheese (less about 2 Tb) in microwave and used hand mixer to whip it up with about 1/2 tub of creamy whipped topping, tsp vanilla & 1/2 cup of powdered sugar (no grainy texture). Filled a store bought graham cracker crust and topped it off with about 1/2 can of cherry pie filling. Left it in the refrigerator about 3 hours before cutting and it came out perfect!
I used the recipe (without apples) as a foundation for a Kona Chocolate Cheesecake and it turned out great. This quick and easy recipe made it look like I slaved in the kitchen.
Very good! Make sure you let the cheese come to room temp or else the mixture won't fold into the whipped cream very well and it will turn out slightly lumpy in texture.
Very delicious and light cheesecake. I used about 1/2 the Cool Whip because I wanted a stronger cheesecake flavor. I also added 2 tablespoons of sour cream. Sooooo good.
Very good and simple and quick to make. I think its missing the "cheesy" flavor of cheese cake- tasted more like a light fluffy whip crème cake rather than a cheese cake but still very good
SO fantastic and SIMPLY!!!
Yummy and easy
I added juice from two lemons and add’l 1/2 cup of sugar and a tub of cool whip! Great recipe
So easy and yummy!
Easy
Such an easy recipe! I used Splenda and low carb cherries and it was delicious!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections