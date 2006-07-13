No Bake Cheesecake II

based on the few inexpensive ingredients and ease of prep, I'm rating this a 5. Although I prefer the 'real deal', this was great for the summer. I made my own crust using up those Danish butter cookies that I had a ton of leftover in the freezer from X-mas. This made a superb buttery shortbread crust. I beat the cream cheese w/sugar real well and there was no graininess. It also incorporated alot of air and the filling was very fluffy. Used French Vanilla cool-whip and added the vanilla and the zest of 1 orange. When the crust came out of the oven, I placed chocolate chips in the bottom and they melted a bit to press into the bottom of the crust and topped with the filling. The combo of orange and chocolate was incredible. I made a small cupcake size cake for me to rate and gave the pie to a neighbor boy. If using a store bought crust, I think there would be way too much filling for the shell, so you might as well make your own and put it in a larger pie plate. Very versatile recipe. Thanks alot!