Pat Maharaj Spice Cake

This cake can be used for any occasion. You can frost it or serve it plain.

By Pat Maharaj

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 320 degrees F (160 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs for 10 minutes or until fluffy. In a separate bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add beaten eggs and combine.

  • Add flour and cinnamon and mix in.

  • Add milk and flavorings and mix well.

  • Spoon batter into 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 320 degrees F (140 degrees C) for 45 minutes or until golden brown.

  • Allow to cool, then frost or serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 67.6mg; sodium 74.9mg. Full Nutrition
