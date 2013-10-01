Pat Maharaj Spice Cake
This cake can be used for any occasion. You can frost it or serve it plain.
This cake can be used for any occasion. You can frost it or serve it plain.
For this recipe, I first separate the egg whites and whip to stiff, but not dry peaks. In another bowl, beat the yolks, adding the sugar a little at a time until it turns the color of butter. Add the flour and last four ingredients. Gently hand-fold egg whites into this batter and pour into greased baking dish. This is an old-fashioned type of cake that gets its rise from the egg whites, not baking powder. It's best not to slam doors, or walk heavily in the kitchen while the cake is baking, as heavy vibrations can cause the cake to fall in the middle (much like a failed souffle). Good luck!Read More
This cake has no baking soda or baking powder, and the six eggs with the small amount of flour...........well, it was a disaster to begin with.Read More
This cake has no baking soda or baking powder, and the six eggs with the small amount of flour...........well, it was a disaster to begin with.
I had an unfortunate experience with this cake. It puffed up around the edges and sank in the middle. I tore off one of the pieces, though, just to taste it, and it was DELICIOUS! I'm definitely going to try it one more time.
For this recipe, I first separate the egg whites and whip to stiff, but not dry peaks. In another bowl, beat the yolks, adding the sugar a little at a time until it turns the color of butter. Add the flour and last four ingredients. Gently hand-fold egg whites into this batter and pour into greased baking dish. This is an old-fashioned type of cake that gets its rise from the egg whites, not baking powder. It's best not to slam doors, or walk heavily in the kitchen while the cake is baking, as heavy vibrations can cause the cake to fall in the middle (much like a failed souffle). Good luck!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections