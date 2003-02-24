Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse
This is a light and fluffy mousse with a wonderful raspberry sauce. Great layered like a parfait then frozen. Additional Raspberry sauce can be spooned over cakes or served with mousse.
I made this for a dinner party the other night and placed it inside chocolate shell cups then I topped it with raspberries and blackberries. I also drizzled some of the raspberry sauce on the plate for decoration....my guests went nuts for it and have told everyone about it!Read More
This came together perfectly and made for a lovely presentation in parfait glasses. It just wasn't anything I'd make again. Can't quite put my finger on it, but something was off, maybe the combination of the three flavors, or maybe Grand Marnier was not the best choice of liqueur. This was just okay, and there are many better mousse, raspberry, and white chocolate recipes than this. None of my dinner guests were particularly impressed either, but for those who are going to give this recipe a shot my suggestion would be to try Cassis, or Chambord, or leave the liqueur out altogether.Read More
I used this recipe for a New Year's Eve dinner party because I had two pregnant guests and didn't want to serve raw eggs. It was very easy to make and had a nice light taste. It was a great finisher for a heavy dinner. I bought Keebler waffle cone cups and painted them with melted chocolate and then piped in the mousse. I drizzled extra raspberry sauce on top and then added fresh raspberries. I also drew designs in the plates with raspberry sauce and then put the cups on them. I used a squeeze ketchup bottle from the grocery store for the sauce. This made a great elegant dessert that actually wasn't all that hard to make. I will definitely make this again! It got raves from the guests.
Really light and yummy mousse! I used this as the filling for my moist chocolate cake, topped with creamcheese frosting. People were raving over the cake!
I have made this a few times, and while the mousse is fantastic, if you don't get fresh, ripe raspberries, the sauce is way too tart. :( Also, make sure to fold the mousse together and not overmix it or it'll start to curdle!
This was terrific! I made a few modifications though - not the biggest white chocolate fan, so I made it with 3oz. of bittersweet chocolate and 3oz. of semi-sweet chocolate. I think having less sugar in the chocolate made the raspberry taste more pronounced. Also, I didn't have orange liquor so I used chambord to make the raspberry sauce, and it was delicious.
Very good! I whipped up a bit more cream than called for, so I could "sacrifice" some & stir a little bit into the white chocolate mixture before folding the rest in. This makes it easier to fold in & gets better distribution w/out fear of stirring the air out of the cream. I really liked Amber's presentation idea, of serving it in fancied up waffle cones, (thumbs up to Amber!) but was transporting these to my daughter's so I made chocolate cups for the grown-ups instead. Didn't want to overload the kids w/ sugar so I "parfaited" their's. I garnished w/ a couple of fresh raspberries rolled in sugar. Thansk Stacie!
I substituted dark chocolate for the white chocolate and strawberries for the raspberries. It was pretty good but I overwhipped the cream and chocolate mixture and it became a little grainy.
Excellent mousse! I made my raspberry sauce a little differently- I smashed frozen raspberries in a sauce pot and added enough water and sugar to make a sauce. Once the mixture melted down a bit, I strained it and returned to to the pot. I added about 1T cornstarch in water and brought to a light boil. It was sweet and glossy! Layered with mouse and garnished with a raspberry and mint. So pretty!!
oh my god this is good. Very quick and easy to do and tastes sublime. I made on a camp site with no fridge etc and it worked great. I had to substitute cassis instead of orange liqueur and didn't blend the raspberries - just crushed fresh ones with a spoon to great effect. I also used Green & Blacks vanilla chocolate which was amazing. only criticism I had is that the portions work out a little small. I'd double the quantities next time.
I used it to fill a cake - the major complaint was that the raspberry sauce was too tart.
I used fresh raspberries for the sauce and it was so delicious. The mousse is very easy to make and the whole presentation is just pretty.
All four of us loved this. I didn't add food coloring, and I didn't add the orange liquer (didn't have any on hand). I added about a quarter to a half teaspoon of orange extract instead. The mousse was excellent and not too sweet (and I was really afraid it would be, as I usually don't love white chocolate for this reason). I divided it into four one-cup ramekins for four servings (recipe says 16, but they'd be quite small servings). Then, I put a few fresh raspberries on top, and drizzled a couple of tablespoons of the raspberry sauce over that. Then, I shaved some good dark chocolate over the top and it got rave reviews. Thanks Stacey! Very easy.
Very good recipe. This is a great dessert to have after a big meal. It is light (tasting at least lol) and not too rich. I did substitue a few tablespoons of frozen OJ concentrate instead of the liquor. I served this in champane glasses layered with the sauce and garnished w/ a few fresh raspberries. It was beautiful and elegant. Everyone just loved it. Its definatley a keeper. Thanks!
I thought I was in heaven with this mousse! I don't know who originally thought of the white-chocolate-raspberry combo, but they deserve an award. This was my first time making mousse, and the recipe was very easy to follow. Not to mention, super easy to make an absolutely BEAUTIFUL presentation, especially garnished with a whole berry or two! I did the sauce a little differently - using the directions from *Supreme Strawberry Topping* on this site, which I think made it a little more thick and syrupy (and delicious). TIP: I don't have any kind of mixer/whipping appliance, so DH and I did it like second graders - put the cream in a tightly sealable tupperware, and shake it like there is no tomorrow! (How fun would it be to have kids to help do this?)
This worked so well as a cake fililng that I'm using it in the wedding cake I'm making this weekend for my best friend. The first time around I cheated and used a jar of seedless raspberry preserves and Chambord and it worked winderfully!
This was tasty, but...more like a flavored whipped topping in my opinion (which is fine, since Stacey did say it's "light and fluffy"). Perhaps I was hoping for a denser texture, but the flavor was on the money. I served it along side Key Lime Tart (instead of whipped cream or meringue) and drizzled the leftover raspberry sauce on the tart. My family raved, and lime/raspberry/white chocolate is a good taste combo (tart/sweet) if you've never tried it. I may make this again, dissolving some gelatin in the cream before heating it with the white chocolate to make a more traditional texture for the mousse. Very tasty, and especially more so at room temp, which, sadly, is when whipped cream starts to break down. One more tip: Before folding the whipped cream into the white choc/rasp. mixture, lighten the white choc. with a little of the whipped cream. Makes for easier folding along the way. Easy, tasty recipe though. Thanks, Stacey!
i made some mods. used raspberry jam seedless and chambord. melted white chocolate chips mix with jam. added gelatin to a 1\4 cup of cream mix let sit for ten minutes then add to chocolate and jam sauce mixture. whip cream to stiff peaks. mix melted chocolate with jam sauce. fold whipped cream into chocolate. refrigderate and enjoy. i use this in place of frosting on cakes the best ever!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Pretty good...nice raspberry flavor. i used Chambord instead of orange liquer. pretty to make in parfait glasses...or wine or martini glasses. my only complaint is that it is a little too sweet but otherwise nice light tasting dessert.
Lovely texture and mild taste that can be dressed up with toppings or paired with brownies if you are feeling really decadent. Simplified version: 8 oz. white chocolate, chopped 1 pint heavy cream 1 tbsp. vanilla Melt chocolate and about 1/4 c. cream in double boiler. Meanwhile whip cream until stiff (I do this by putting cream in a large container with a tight fitting lid and shaking....fun for the whole family). Remove melted chocolate from heat, let cool slightly,stir in vanilla. Let cool until lukewarm, fold into whipped cream until no streaks. Distribute into serving dishes or glasses and chill. Serve with whatever sauce/topping works for you.
This recipe has potential but it was very grainy and a little too much like eating flavored whipped cream than mousse. If I make it again I will be tweaking it to resolve some of the things we disliked about it.
I used blackberries, because they looked better at the market, and it still worked wonderfully. Drizzled with some dark chocolate ganache instead of the fruit sauce, this was quite a success.
Thanks for such a yummy treat after dinner. We all loved it but the math didn't work out for me, I don't know how to get 16 servings out of this. Worth the time to make it hard to wait to eat. Perfect!
This was delicious! I used strawberries instead of raspberries for the sauce and it turned out wonderful. I served it at a family party and everyone loved it. I served chocolate covered strawberries with it and everything was a big hit. I will definitely make this again!
Not sure what I did wrong, but this did not turn out well and I think I followed the recipe as is. It wasn't too bad until I froze it, but then for some reason, it seemed to lose its flavor and the consistency was awful. I think if I had served it immediately after folding in the whipped cream, it would have been much better.
i was planning on making this for a dinner party so i did a test run and took it to work… it was gone in an hour! it is pretty rich though, so a little goes a long way if you're not going to cut it with anything (parfait, etc). i accidentally overwhipped the cream, so it came out more fluffy than creamy, but i think it was an improvement. i should mention that i didn't use the raspberry sauce from this recipe, but rather a cooked sauce (raspberries, sugar, cornstarch, water, boil until thick) since i read the reviews about the orange liqueur being a bit much. it turned out really awesome.
I made this for a Christmas Eve dessert. It tasted great and was easy. I ended up serving in white and semi-sweet lacy chocolate cups with the mousse frozen (partly due to my lack of refrigerator space at this time of year). It was served to 11 people. Like one reviewer had warned, it only makes about 3 cups so is not a lot of mousse for 16 - possibly a typing error (should be about 6-8 servings I think). But, with the addition of some extra whipped cream on top and the chocolate bowls I found it to be adequate after a heavy meal. I had the sauce on the side mainly and used mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries) as not everyone in our family is nuts over raspberries. I also didn't have any orange liqueur (thought I did) so I substituted about a tablespoon of orange juice concentrate which turned out to be tasty to my 7 year old son. Straining the berries was a bit tricky/time consuming so added a little bit of liquid to the berries to make the processing a little easier (just had used a small Braun food processor attachment - perhaps a blender would have worked better in making the puree). Everyone liked it and I would make it again or use it as a cake filling.
one word "DELISHIOUS"!
I made this with Chambord since I did not have any orange liqueur, and it was delicious. (My cats got the 1/4 cup cream that was left in the carton, so they were happy, too.) Thanks for a great recipe.
This was OK - I wouldn't make it again.
Delicious! I used the filling to stuff small flaky pastries (brought pre-made at the grocery store). I cooled them in the refrigerator. When I served these I put them out with a small glass “gravy” boat so that guests could drizzle the extra sauce over the top of the pastry. They were a hit and went fast! I will make these again!
My boyfriend and friend's loved this mousse, its really nice, the combination of the super sweet white chocolate and the tartness of the raspberries was great, I layered it in wine glasses, the only thing I have that is clear so you could see the layers...
Not bad but tasted too much like just whipped cream--would advise adding more white chocolate and raspberry sauce before folding whipping cream in
This was easy to make, however I must have done something wrong, as mine looked like it was separating, kind of chunky looking. Sauce was good, a little tart, but I like it that way. Overall, didn't look great and I made it for Valentine's day, so it was a little disappointing. Probably won't make again.
Mine did not turn out... I used orange curacao liquer (which may have been the problem?) - it was going well until the last step - folding the whipping cream into the chocolate mixture - it quickly curdled (all products well within expiry date) and though the whipping cream was beat to soft peaks, it turned back to a watery liquid when combined with the other mixture. I'm sure it was something I did, but given the time spent to make this, I will not be trying it again!
This was pretty good but it made 4-6 servings and definitely not 16. Also didn't care for the sauce all that much. Ended up topping the mousse with sugared berries and whipped cream.
This is a wonderful dessert! Very flavorful, light and elegant! Was enjoyed by all!!!
This was very good and extremely easy!! I made this recipe for my anniversary dinner and served it in martini glasses. It look beautiful! The only changes I made was omitting the red food coloring, using fresh berries, and I substituted the almond flavored tequila for the orange liqueur, because it was what I had on hand. Also, I used white chocolate chips because my grocery store did not carry any bars. It worked just fine and according to another recipe, 6oz of the chocolate equals 1 cup of chips. I didn't find it hard to strain the seeds from the berries, I just used a fine wire mesh sieve, and worked the sauce through with a spoon. This recipe made four large servings for me. I will definitely make this again!
Just what I was looking for! I used this recipe as a frosting and filling for a birthday cake. I didn't remove the seed and used the raspberry sauce over the "frosting" in the middle. It was a hit!
Excellent! Followed cooking directions exactly. When I layered in the parfait cups, I put some of the raspberry sauce on the bottom of the cup, the mousse on top of that, and then swirled for presentation some more raspberry sauce on the top. My family loved. Thanks Stacey
this was such a great dessert! made it today and my family absolutely loved it! i served it like a parfait...the white chocolate whipped cream was delicious!
Its almost like a cheesecake in texture, and like a cheesecake it's hard to stop eating it! It's sweet with a bit of a tang to it. Just make sure to strain the raspberries very well so you dont get seeds in what should be smooth. We will be keeping this one.
I made this for Valentines Day. It was perfect. It wasn't as light & airy as other mousse's I have had but it was very delicous. Thanks.
Very rich I would recommend using a lighter cream than the condensed milk I felt like it overpowered it and it would turn out better with a whole milk or even half whole milk and half evaporated milk.
I plan on making this for event at our church and have had a test panel and they loved it. When you are baking the cheese cake remember that the center does not get firm in the oven. I over baked mine the taste was great but the center fell.
Great recipe! Went over wonderfully for my dinner party. I agree with a few of the other reviewers in that there is no way the current amounts of product should yield 16 servings. I did these in rather shallow wine glasses and it fed 8 people lightly.
this was yummy. I left my raspberry part in a ribbon through the mouse. Very good.
This was one of those recipes you were dying to make and then felt a little dissapointed with the results. The mousse itself, just wasn't that good. Maybe it was me.
I used strawberries instead of Raspberry and yoghurt instead of cream and it came out very nice :)
Kind of felt like like I was eating whip-cream, very light version of a mousse! But it was delicious otherwise!
I changed the 6 oz white chocolate to semi -sweet and substituted raspberry jam for the saude... although I find it kind of annoying to read a review where the recipe has been changed so much, I had to review it anyway because I really wanted a chocolate mousse recipe w/o raw eggs, and this tasted phenomenal! very versatile and I will make the ras sauce next time.
Tried this for our anniversary dinner. Have already shared it with a friend.
My new favorite dessert! I spooned the mousse into individual semi-sweet chocolate cups and drizzled a little bit of the raspberry sauce on top, then garnished with a fresh raspberry on each. For presentation, it would be best to drizzle the sauce on right before serving, because it did bleed into the mousse a little.
I have made this twice. We absolutly loved this. I skiped out on the liquor (didnt have any on hand). But it still turned out good. I did not strain the seeds out. My husband said he perfered them in. I think it would be better with out. The second go around I drizzled choc. syrup on the in side of the glass just to give it a little better presentation. Easy to make and my daughter loved helping. (Ecspecially liking the bowls)
This is my go-to recipe for cake fillings! I add all types of fresh pureed berries to it for unique flavor combinations!
this was amazing! it was so light and fluffy and a great way to end the day. instead of using the orange i used the peach schnapps, and i added just a tiny more of raseberries and chocolate. the only pain about this was it took forever to strain the seeds from the raseberry juice.
This was thinner than I wanted, but it had a pleasant, light flavor.
I made the following changes: 1. added creme de cassis on the raspberry sauce to make it less tart. 2. i cooked the sauce a little bit just to make sure the sugar had desolved. (make sure there's enough sauce so that guests can add to the mousse as they wish, it may be too sweet for some of them) 3. I quickly pan fried almond slithers and put them on top of the mousse for texture (and had extra ones on the side also) 4. Double the recipe produced 10 servings. I served them in small 6ounce glasses like in the picture.
This turned out great. I strained the raspberries in cheesecloth and it worked great and very fast. A bit messy, but just washed my hands and all was good. I did add 4 T of the raspberry mixture to the cream and chocolate mixture to have more of a raspberry flavor. It was perfect. I served in little chocolate cups with a few drops of the sauce on the bottom and a raspberry on top. They were a huge success!! Thanks
I made this for Thanksgiving 2010. Like another review said, it was okay but I wouldn't make it again. I was specifically looking for a simple mousse recipe but this just tasted like really sweet whipped cream. The texture was off too (not like mousse) and I followed the recipe exactly. I made chocolate cups for the mousse and with the raspberry sauce it was a pretty good combination. I think the sauce was the best part of the recipe. I would make that again for a different dessert.
Was absolutely delicious but sooooo filling! Took away the liqueur as we wanted a non-alcoholic version. Very quick for mousse though!
Since a few reviewers had commented that the raspberry sauce was too tart, I used 3T sugar instead of 2T. It was just sweet enough, but still tart enough to balance out the sweetness of the white chocolate mousse. I layered it in a champagne flute w/the raspberry sauce, then topped it with raspberry, sprig of mint, and a chocolate filigree design I made. It received a lot of compliments.
we LOVED this recipe on my first attempt... I put more raspberry mixture into the white chocolate, making the entire thing more pink, and instead of orange liquor, I used a splash of vodka and a drop of Orange Young Living Essential Oil. My hubby and I LOVED it!! The kids haven't tried it yet, but I'm sure it will be a hit!! can't wait to use dark chocolate instead of white chocolate!
I used about 1 cub of Ghirardelli 60% dark chocolate chips in this recipe, and it turned out beautifully. I left out the food coloring, and used Julia Child's recipe for Raspberry Sauce instead of the one listed. Basically, it uses a tablespoon of Cognac (expensive french brandy) instead of Orange liqueur. Absolutely divine. My parents loved it, but my sister thought it tasted too strongly of dark chocolate. It wasn't as sweet as she would have liked it. Overall, definitely a repeatable recipe.
Made this for a girls night out pool party at my house. It was delicious. I put it in champagne flutes, and topped with the sauce and mint leaves. Looked really good, and tasted even better. Everyone loved it. It was a pain to strain the raspberry sauce without a cheesecloth. I will be purchasing a cheesecloth before I make this again.
Sauce was good but it took a long time to strain out the seeds. The mousse wasn't what I had hoped for. I kind of felt like I was eating a tub of cool whip. Maybe I whipped the cream too long or something.
LOOKED LIKE A MILLION BUCKS, EVERYONE ENJOYED THEM, WILL MAKE AGAIN, MELTED WHITE CHOC. AND MADE CUPCAKE SHELLS FILLED WITH MOUSE, GREAT
If this makes 16 servings, that's less than 1/4 cup per serving (makes 3 cups). That's not much dessert!
Excellent. I made chocolate bowls and filled them with this lovely mousse. It was delightful. The raspberry sauce is WONDERFUL!
This was pretty tasty! A small dollop of the tart raspberry sauce made a perfect contrast to the mild mousse! I do think the number of servings is way off though, there's no way this would feed 16 people unless they're each getting about one spoonful apiece. I made a full recipe and it was just the right amount for 4 people, though we had quite a bit of raspberry sauce leftover. We found that spooning the leftover sauce over whole raspberries (or even strawberries) was a great way to eat the leftovers though!
This mousse is outstanding! I agree that it does not make 16 servings...I think i made 5 with mine and that was perfect. I used Triple Sec because it is what I already had. I layered the mousse, rasp sauce, mousse, rasp sauce...in little glass bowls and it was perfect. Great recipe!
This recipe just didn't work out for me they way I hoped it would. I think I thought it would be more fruity than chocolatey. I think the chocolate was just a bit too heavy in this recipe. It sounded great but just didn't taste great.
The raspberry sauce is too tart as is, so I doubled the sugar. The recipe says nothing about refrigerating it before serving, and I would highly recommend it. If not, it's a little too whipped creamy and less mousse-y - if that makes sense. This is good for a quick and easy dessert option. I originally gave this 3 stars, but after refrigerating for several hours I had to bump it up to a least 4.
Delicious! Make sure the chocolate is completely smooth though or you will have a lumpy mess... that lesson I learned the second time I made this recipe and tried to hurry.
I ommitted the rasberry and food coloring to make plain white chocolate mousse and it was fantastic, I put it in a chocolate cookie crust and made a pie for my dad's birthday and he loved it. Thanks!
This is extremely easy, tastes great, and the presentation possibilities are endless. I followed this recipe to the T and it came out perfect. For the presentation I drizzled long stems with the sauce, shaved white chocolate over the glasses, and put a fresh raspberry on top. Impressive to say the least!! Possible the prettiest thing I have served.
Absolutely wonderful! I will definitely make this again. Like someone else said, the serving size is rather small but it is a pretty rich dessert so you really don't need much. I loved it.
I made this exactly how it said. not what I thought. To runny, won't make again.
mine ended in disaster:( everything was fine until I added the last third of the whipped cream. The chocolate started to seperate from the liquid. Did I let the chocolate cool to much? It still tasted good, but looked aweful!
Not my favorite , The raspberry flavor doesnt come through and I added an extra tablespoon of the raspberry sauce. I used amaretto instead of orange liquer I made a trifle with this and an angelfood cake - Had to use the extra raspberry sauce to flavor the trifle. Thank goodness for that .
Delicious and very simple!
Excellent recipe. follow directions- everyone in my family loved it!
The white chocolate is VERY VERY sweet, and I would add more raspberry to the mousse itself next time. Boyfriend thought it was great though.
My friend and I used this as our dessert for our monthly "Top Chef" competition with friends. We substituted raspberries with fresh blueberries and the orange liquor with Godiva chocolate liquor. We won!
Fairly easy to make, other than trying to get the pureed rasperries through a sieve, which is a pain. I don't see how this could possibly make 16 servings. I served eight, and that seemed to be just about right. Nice served with little crispy cookies for a texture contrast. Thanks for the recipe!
This was very tasty, but I halved the recipe and thought I would get 8 servings but ended up with only 5 and they were small. Everyone liked it though and it was a pretty presentation
I made this mousse to serve at a dinner party we hosted last night and it was really well received. I made the raspberry sauce using triple sec because that's what I had on hand and my (frozen) berries were already in light syrup, so I didn't add sugar. Unfortunately, I whipped my cream too much (to stiff peaks instead of soft peaks), so the end result of my mousse was somewhat stiffer than it should have been, but it was still really tasty. We all agreed in the end that the while the mousse is really good, it is the raspberry sauce that really makes it.
It's yummy, but be sure to chill it for a fair while if using it for a cake filling.
I took another person's suggestion and put my in chocolate toasting cups (they are hard to find, so look around prior) In these small toasting cups they made a delightful dessert. They recieved rave reviews! Easy to prepare ahead, just don't put them in the freezer beacause your chocolate cups will melt! Just store them in the fridge if you make them ahead of time.
I ran this as a special at the restaurant where I work and it was a big seller! I didn't use the raspberry sauce because it turned out too tart and I didn't want it too bleed into the mousse, but the mousse was fantastic!! My one and only complaint is that I think the texture could have been a little better, but overall a really good, really EASY dessert!
I made this for a french themed dinner party and it was a huge hit. I subsituted the orange liquer with Chambord liquer. I also used fresh raspberries instead of the frozen. It was very time consuming to strain the berry juice. Very light and fluffy. I will definetly make again.
Totally delicious just next time I will add som gelatin to the mousse so it sets a little more firm.
so delicious and so heavy! the sauce was a bit too tart, i'd add more sugar and not add too much of it to each serving. but it was a really good recipe!
What a wonderful little recipe! Just served this tonight to my mother, my husband and my in-laws. Quite a nice finish to a quasi-heavy New Year's Day meal (crown roast of pork and turkey). I used a frozen berry mix for the sauce and made sure to adjust the sweetness after I sieved it. I served parfait style in champagne flutes, placing a little of the sauce in the bottom of the flute first. I chilled until ready to serve, and served some last minute chocolate dipped strawberries as a garnish/side. Overall, I found that the flavors married really well, and the dessert on the whole seemed to go over equally as well. For my part, I have to say that I liked both the taste and the texture of the dessert. I was a little concerned at first that I might get something marshmellow-y in texture, and I am so NOT a marshmellow fan, but definitely not the case here. One thing, though, I read the reviews after I'd made the dessert, and absolutely have to agree with everyone about the yield. I could have easily made 6, but no doubt would've needed to double the recipe to make considerably more than that. Nevertheless, worked for me!
Made this for a dinner party and everyone said it was very good. able to I made parfait in crystal glasses so looked very elegant. I was only able to do 5 glasses and ran out of sauce so was unable to drizzle any over the top. I had no problems with the frozen raspberries being to sour.
i love this recipe!!! i add just a little more white chocolate though.
Easy, tasty dessert! I added an extra 1T sugar to the raspberry sauce to sweeten it and used white chocolate chips instead of block chocolate as a time saver. Layered the sauce & mousse in chocolate cups, topped with homemade whipped cream & a few raspberries - my guests were impressed! I was able to make 9 servings from the recipe, but without the whipped cream on top it would have been fewer. Definitely a keeper!
This was rich and does best after chilling for about two hours. I chose not to blend the raspberry sauce in; rather, I layered them in petit little glasses. My guests really liked this, but I thought it was lacking something typical of mousses. Still, it's light and airy, perfect for a summer dessert.
Pretty good, super rich
