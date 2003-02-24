Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

This is a light and fluffy mousse with a wonderful raspberry sauce. Great layered like a parfait then frozen. Additional Raspberry sauce can be spooned over cakes or served with mousse.

By Stacey Walery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Process berries in a blender or food processor until smooth. Strain mixture into a small bowl, and discard seeds. Add the sugar and liqueur, and stir until sugar dissolves. Makes 1 cup of sauce.

  • In a heavy saucepan on low heat, warm 1/4 cup of the cream and the white chocolate, stirring constantly until chocolate melts. Let mixture cool until it is lukewarm. Stir in 1 tablespoon of raspberry sauce, and the food coloring. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • In a medium bowl, whip remaining 1 1/2 cup cream to soft peaks. Fold into melted chocolate mixture, one-third at a time, until no streaks remain.

  • Layer into parfait dishes, and serve with the sauce. May also be used to fill or ice a cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 37.9mg; sodium 21.4mg. Full Nutrition
