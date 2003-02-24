Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

What a wonderful little recipe! Just served this tonight to my mother, my husband and my in-laws. Quite a nice finish to a quasi-heavy New Year's Day meal (crown roast of pork and turkey). I used a frozen berry mix for the sauce and made sure to adjust the sweetness after I sieved it. I served parfait style in champagne flutes, placing a little of the sauce in the bottom of the flute first. I chilled until ready to serve, and served some last minute chocolate dipped strawberries as a garnish/side. Overall, I found that the flavors married really well, and the dessert on the whole seemed to go over equally as well. For my part, I have to say that I liked both the taste and the texture of the dessert. I was a little concerned at first that I might get something marshmellow-y in texture, and I am so NOT a marshmellow fan, but definitely not the case here. One thing, though, I read the reviews after I'd made the dessert, and absolutely have to agree with everyone about the yield. I could have easily made 6, but no doubt would've needed to double the recipe to make considerably more than that. Nevertheless, worked for me!