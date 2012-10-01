Sam's Famous Carrot Cake

1 of 3373

Rating: 5 stars This really is the best carrot cake in the world. I changed 3 things: reg. milk + 1 teaspooon lemon juice in place of buttermilk as I was out of it. 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg was added and also I covered my raisins with orange juice and brought them to a boil, letting them simmer for a couple of minutes. Took them off the heat and let cool. Drained them and added when prompted by recipe. Baked in 3 (9") Cushionaire pans for 25 to 28 minutes. Frosted with 16 oz. cream cheese, 1 stick butter, 1 teaspoon each of almond and vanilla extracts and 32 oz. powdered sugar sifted. I had a carrot cake fan taste this and he said it was the best he's ever eaten. It is! Thank you Brian for this recipe. Helpful (2754)

Rating: 5 stars My daughter and I tried 5 different carrot cake recipes to find one suitably delicious for a wedding cake and settled on this one. Even though this site says that the 'Best Carrot Cake Ever' is the best, this recipe won out over it as we had a family and friends "taste-off" before we made our final selection. It by far had the most flavor. Not too moist, not too crumbly. At the reception, person after person raved over the cake and asked for the recipe. We had very little left. Just enough so that we could enjoy some the next day. We did make a few minor changes. We omitted the coconut, walnuts and raisins. And increased the carrots to 3 cups. Helpful (1463)

Rating: 5 stars Bravo,this is a wonderful recipie...I took a hint from a Gourmet magazine recipie and added grated rind of a lemon. In addition, I made the cream cheese icing with grated lemon rind and lemon juice..this cut the sweetness of the cake and gave it a glorious citrus flavour!!!!!!!!! Helpful (1308)

Rating: 5 stars Modestly, I must rate this the best carrot cake ever since Sam was my grandfather. I wanted to post a public message thanking all those who have reviewed this recipe and gave it such high marks. I hope you all continue to enjoy it! Helpful (1063)

Rating: 5 stars I made this carrot cake because it had everything (coconut, walnuts, pineapple, and raisins) plus buttermilk. The only change I made was to put it into two round cake pans. If you do this reduce the cooking time by 15 minutes. I topped the cake with "whipped cream cream cheese frosting" from this site which is a great cream cheese frosting because it is not too sweet and went great with this cake. I will make this cake again! Helpful (594)

Rating: 5 stars Okay, I've baked this cake over 20 times and so I consider myself an expert on this recipe. (I always mentally thank "Grampa Sam" every time I bake it.) First of all, to "clwguy," who gave this recipe a 1-star rating: YES, LEAVING OUT THE PINEAPPLE WILL MAKE A HUGE DIFFERENCE IN THE RESULT! You can omit other ingredients (I myself forgot to add the coconut last month) and still have a great cake, but *not* the pineapple. Before baking this cake the first time, and even since, I've read through dozens of reviews of this recipe. Here's my advice, based on what I've read, plus my own experience: 1. CUT THE CINNAMON BY HALF, as others have suggested. (Adding a little nutmeg and/or allspice is a great idea.) 2. PECANS ARE PREFERABLE TO WALNUTS, which can often impart a bitter taste. Pecans are naturally sweet, and work much better in this recipe. 3. Consider OMITTING THE RAISINS. Lots of folks just don't like raisins, and in any case I believe they overwhelm the other ingredients. (I've left out the raisins for several years now, and all my friends are crazy about this cake.) 4. DON'T USE YOUR FOOD PROCESSOR to slice the carrots; they'll end up too long and stringy. Grate by hand -- it's worth it! 5. DIVIDE THE BATTER INTO TWO PANS, and test the loaves after 35 minutes. (One hour is way too long for this cake, and would account for a couple of the negative reviews I've read.) 6. Suggestion: try the "WHIPPED CREAM CREAM CHEESE FROSTING" on this site. Scrumptious! Helpful (404)

Rating: 5 stars This is AMAZING! So Moist and filling and the flavour even develops more beatifully over the days. I First made this for mothers day and my mother claims this IS the BEST carrot cake ever tasted. Family has requested it again and again and also makes a lovely morning tea snack as it is quite an enormous cake to get through! Only thing I did first time was omit the raisins (personal preference) and divide mixture into 3 pans for a 3 layer cake used with "cream cheese frosting II" from this site. Second time around I halved the ingredients and still made a wonderful 2 layer cake. My only suggestion is to use your food processor throughout various stages to cut down on time and convenience which then makes this quite a quick cake to prepare. This is definately going to become a "secret" family heirloom for me as well. Thank you Brian for sharing! Helpful (389)

Rating: 5 stars This cake is FANTASTIC!! Omitted the raisins, baked it in a 13X9 pan for 45 minutes, and topped it off with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting. This is the only carrot cake recipe I'll use from now on. My husband's favorite! Helpful (312)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my goodness !!!! This was the ultimate best carrot cake I have ever had...and my guests agreed. As others recommended, I used Cream Cheese Frosting II. It was equally delicious. I used two 9 inch cake pans. The cook time was approx. 45 minutes at recommended temperature. I sprinkled cake with crushed & whole pecans. This was a very tasty & attractive way to serve the cake. It really dressed it up. Will continue to make this cake over & over again. However, next time I would like to try a more healthy version utilizing apple sauce verses vegetable oil. I'll let you know how it turns out... Helpful (235)