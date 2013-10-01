Raw Apple Cake

97 Ratings
  • 5 77
  • 4 15
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

The best apple cake you have ever tasted. If desired, add 1/2 cup nuts and 1/2 cup raisins.

By Stephanie Conley

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F(175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • Chop apples finely and place into a large bowl. In a separate bowl, beat eggs and oil together and pour over apples. Let stand while mixing the dry ingredients.

  • in a medium bowl, mix sugar, flour, 1 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and baking soda. Fold into apples, eggs and oil and mix well. Batter will be thick.

  • Pour into prepared 9x13 inch pan, and bake at 350 degrees F ( 175 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Once cool frost with Cream Cheese Icing.

  • To Make Cream Cheese Frosting: In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, milk, vanilla and pinch of salt. Gradually add sugar, beating until frosting is smooth. Add additional milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until frosting is desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 25.8mg; sodium 236.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022