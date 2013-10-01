Raw Apple Cake
The best apple cake you have ever tasted. If desired, add 1/2 cup nuts and 1/2 cup raisins.
My grandmother made this cake for us grandchildren for many many years, but the REAL recipe is made with 2 cubes of butter not OIL, everything else is the same. It is not greasy.Read More
This cake is very good. Used 1/2 cup less sugar in the cake, and 1 cup less sugar in the frosting, as I find with too much sugar you can't taste the food as well. Also works well subbing applesauce for half the oil, and using half whole wheat flour.
This recipe is "the Best". I read others reviews and expected the batter to be thick, but not soooo thick. It was more like a crumble mixture, and I literally had to press it into the pan with my hand. But, to my surprise, it was fantastic! Everyone loved it, as it was quite different with a very cruchy crust and soft and almost toffee like middle. Forget the frosting, it doesn't need it. Lovely cold but extra special served warm as a desert, with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar.
Excellent apple cake! Don't be discouraged by the batter's thickness, it is actually more like a dough than a batter, but remember that apples are full of water and it balances out. The icing is awesome!
Really is the BEST apple cake ever! I usually make it without the frosting, it's still good. Even tried it using wheat flour. One note: when the recipe says "batter will be thick," that is the understatement of the year. The batter will be extremely thick.
first time i've used vegetable oil for a cake and you know what? it tasted great:) very flavourful but i think next time i'll reduce oil a bit as the middle was just a tad too dense.
I loved this cake!!!! I made this for my grandmother's birthday. I was nervous because she is a great baker! Everyone loved it and my grandma had two pieces!! I did add golden raisins, crushed pecans and vanilla to the batter. I also used the cream cheese II recipe from this site and added cinnamon and white vanilla for extra flavor and topped with sugared pecans!!! This was a big hit! Thanks for the recipe I will definitely be making this again and again!!!
Great recipe. Just make it according to the recipe. Quit making changes. It is wonderful just the way it is.
This was not a hit at our house. The cake had a very oily texture. We did not eat it. Sorry.
This cake is a real winner. It opened to rave reviews the first time I made it. Yes, the batter is super thick, but the finished product is so moist and delicious.
This cake was nice, loved the chunks of apple in the cake, but it wasn't AMAZING! Also, I cooked my cake for nearly an hour and although it looked and felt cooked from the outside (I did the test to check it was cooked, ie. press the cake and it should spring back), when i removed it from the tin it was pure goo in the middle. I had to put it in the microwave for 5 minutes. Then it was perfect. It really was a tasty cake but it just lacked something- more spice definately needed.
I was looking for an easy recipe cake recipe for apples...and this is it! I edited the recipe as suggested by other reviewers...1Tcinn, 2tsp nutmeg, & 1tsp ground ginger. I had almost 6c of chopped apples so I made 1 1/2 times the cake part. I used 1c oil but next time will use 1/2 applesauce and 1/2 oil to make it a little more healthy. The baking time was about 1:10. I dusted the top with powdered sugar thinking the icing would make it too sweet. I will definately make this again in the near future.
This was a great cake. I changed two things, I didn't use the cream cheese frosting, my famliy and I are not big on frosting and I used unsweetened applesauce in place of the oil. Using applesauce in most cake type recipes works well, it makes the cake moist and cuts the fat too and doesn't effect the taste, doesn't taste like you added applesauce. I will make this again.
Beautiful! Wonderfully easy to make, and fabulous flavour! Many thanks for helping me to maintain my reputation as a cook.
This was a great cake and everyone loved it. I made two nine-inch rounds and left one at home and took the other to work. I did not frost it but rather served it with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. Very yummy!
Love this cake. It's a family favorite. We prefer it without any frosting.
Was a little dry, will try letting the apples sit in the sugar for awhile next time. Taste was yummy!!
This cake was very good. My boyfriend said it was just like his Mom's but without the nuts. I will add the nuts next time.
This recipe was easy to make...but I should've added a little more spice for more flavor. I also should have baked it a little longer than what the recipe calls for..overall it's a good cake.
WONDERFUL!! I cut the apples into small bite-sized pieces and than after pouring into 2 10" pie plates, sprinkled the tops with brown sugar and chopped pecans. I served the wedges with French vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel topping. A perfect Autumn dessert!!!
My daughter asked that I make it without the frosting. The top comes out nice and crunchy. I made it with the raisins, nuts, 1/2 apples and 1/2 pears. I think it would be super served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
I thought this cake was easy to make and tasted exceptional! I didn't have Granny Smith apples so I used Red and Golden Delicious and reduced the sugar to 1 1/4 cups. I'll definitely make it again!
Got raves for the cake. I made it as indicated in the recipe minus the icing and was amazed how fast it disappeared! A great way to use up apples that are beyond hand eating. I had Cortland apples and they worked just fine, in fact I'm about to make another one this afternoon to use up the remaining apples.
I made this cake tonight for my girlfriend's birthday and it was a big hit! I used Jonathans that we bought at a local orchard over the weekend and it turned out perfectly. Totally agree with other reviewers that it doesn't need the icing. We just ate it warm with a little Schwan's vanilla ice cream on the side. Yummm!
This was really delicious and moist - all my friends want the recipe - it was so quick and easy (except for peeling the apples - get your husband to do that!)
Yep! This is a winner! I tend to like apple cake on the spicy side so I changed the cinnamon to 1 Tbsp. nutmeg to 2 teaspoons and a tad more salt. A friend who dislikes cake ate his piece and battled his wife for hers! I left off icing and dusted cake with powdered sugar (my husband hates frostings)...I'm sure it's fab with it. I made two cakes in three days...that's how good it is!! Thanks for sharing your recipe with us!
Great tasting cake and smells wonderful as it is baking! I made exactly as the directions stated, with the exception of using Red Delicious Apples. Next time I will leave the 1 Tablespoon of milk out of the icing so it will be fluffier and thicker, but it did taste wonderful. It does remind me of an "old fashioned" apple cake. I am going to make it next week for our annual Fall Festival.
The whole family enjoyed this apple cake!! I altered it a wee bit.. I used 1 cup of sugar $ tsp. of stevia, olive oil & added raisins & walnuts. It was quite crispy on the outside & chewy on the inside. I also iced it with half the suggested amount. Will definately make again :)
Hi there, Ohhh thankyou for having this on line! My grandmother, then mother, then I have been baking this cake for ever! I like to use Brown sugar and Graventine apples. Truth is, you can change around the sugars, and use just about any apple. I tried it with peaches one year..OMG yummy! Thanks!
Loved It!
YUM!!! This is fantastic! Only changes: a little ground cloves and a teaspoon vanilla in the batter. Covered with the cream cheese frosting to which I added 1T cinnamon. This cake is fantastic! Even though I read in the reviews how thick the dough was, I was not expecting it to be so thick I had to pat it down in the pan with my hands. My husband who hates cake keeps asking me for bites of mine. . .wonder when he's going to break down and get a piece for himself. LOL
This cake is excellent! It has great flavour & a dense texture. Took it to work & it got raves. It definitely doesn't need the frosting, but whipped cream or vanilla icecream would be a good choice if you're serving this cake warm. I've been baking for over 40 yrs & I've never ever had a cake batter that was this thick! I literally had to mix it & press it into the pan with my bare hands! Weird but sooo tasty! I made the following minor changes to it: - used 1 c of whole wheat flour & 1 1/2 of white - used 1 c of brown sugar & 1 c of white - added 2 Tbsp ground flax seed - increased apples to 4 c
We thought this cake was good, but not exceptional. I did use Granny Smith apples, which are tart apples, but the cake still seemed too sweet. The excess sugar almost formed a sweet crust on the bottom of the cake. We won't make this recipe again.
Delicious! Followed the directions right down the line, including the cooking time (45-50 min). We didn't bother to ice this cake as it's moist and sweet enough without.
Everyone ***loved*** this cake! It was so easy to make and so scrumptious. I do think that the cream cheese frosting, though delicious in itself, is overwhelming for this cake, although my son and aunt totally disagree with me. I plan on making this recipe very often.
I made this without the icing and my family loved this cake. It is a lot like a coffee cake.
Delicious! I wonder if you could mess this recipe up. I used some apples off my tree, tart and delicious. I didn't have any powdered sugar so I used normal sugar for the frosting and it was still great. I just sort of ballparked the sugar conversion. I also just chopped the apples big and then noticed it said to dice them small. Oh well. It turned out so yummy and my family loved it. Now I'm just waiting to do some time on the treadmill before I make it again. Thanks for sharing!
This cake is sooooooooooooooooo good!!!!! I made it without nutmeg or frosting.
This cake is good. . . although it fell in the middle for me???? I'll have to make it again, not sure what happened there. I followed the recipe exactly. I also thought the frosting was a little much. . . real sweet.
With just a few changes, this become one of my favorite cakes. I used fuji apples (peeled and chopped), added in walnuts, substituted applesauce for half the oil and used a bit more cream cheese relative to the powder sugar. I made this into a layered cake, so I baked them for about 25-30 min.
OUTSTANDING!!
Great cake. I used apple sauce, since I usually do and didn't frost with the cream cheese. Everyone loved it and I am going to make it again today. Thanks
Holy cow this is delicious! Instead of finely chopping the red delicious apples (was out of Granny Smith), I chopped them coarsely and added them, with grapeseed oil, to a blender and got a coarse puree. Baked in a cast iron baking dish, which reduced the baking time a bit, and the cake came out light (i.e., not dense), incredibly flavorful, and moist. Instead of the icing, we served with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream, but the CC icing recipe reads like a standard. Definitely a keeper!
Every single person that had this cake asked for the recipe. This cake is crunchy on top and moist in the middle. One of my friends said it was "the strangest, best cake" she had ever eaten. :-) I would highly recommend it!!! But, do be aware that you will need to spray a spoon with Pam to spread out the cake as it will be very, very thick when you pour it in the pan. It is much like a cookie dough, instead of a typical cake batter. After I poured mine in the pan, I dripped vanilla flavoring all over the top of it (maybe 3 tsp total) and everyone commented on the vanilla flavor to it. So, I guess that is something else you can add! :-) This cake came out perfect the very first time I made it!
A great tasting cake. I did drizzle about 1 tsp of vanilla flavoring and 1 extra tsp of cinnamon to top of cake when it was cooling. Thanks for the recipe!!
It turned out quite well! I had a cake I used to make in this recipe book I just couldn't find, and I was looking for something similar. I made a few changes- I grated the apples instead of chopping them, and omitted some sugar. I only had self-rising cake flour on hand, so I used that, and omitted the salt, and raising agents. It turned out great! Light and fluffy, and I was delighted I could use oil instead of butter.
I loved this cake! I changed it a little to make it a little healthier. I split the oil and used half olive oil and half applesauce. I also used baking Equal and egg substitute. I didn't use all of the conf sugar in the icing and only used half of the actual icing. But it turned out excellant and was awesome at breakfast with coffee. Thank you for a great recipe!
This cake was great when made according to the recipe. But, combining too many of the suggested substitutes makes disappointing results. When we tried applesauce instead of oil, whole wheat instead of white, cut some of the sugar and used blueberries & apples instead of just apples, we ended up with a tasty but over-moist cake with no pizzazz. Everyone in the family is begging me to make the original recipe again.
Yummy! Made this for tea, and ended up with two beautifully browned loaves. I skipped the frosting, too. The cake was plenty sweet enough, and the crunchy top was a real crowd pleaser! I added a teaspoon of vanilla to the batter, but other than that I followed the recipe as written - and I'll definitely be making it again!
Fabulous!!!!
This was absolutely delicious. My family loved it. It was so moist and delicious. The only changes I made were that I substituted half the oil for applesauce, added a couple tablespoons of ground flax seed, and added 1/2 cup each of walnuts and raisins. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
I made this cake for a dinner party. It was very easy and delicious. I followed the advice that another had left and instead of the frosting I served it with ice cream and caramel...heaven. Leftovers were individually cut and wrapped and put into the freezer. This recipe is definitely a keeper. Thank you.
Excellent cake. I made it three times this month with different apples we picked on apple picking excursions. I added some cloves to the mix as well as the cinnamon and nutmeg. We did not frost it. It is excellent as it is. Yes the batter is very very thick. The top of cake is yummy because it is crunchy. I like it best with the granny smith apples.
This is amazing! I usually don't like apple cake (my mother in law makes some nasty gooey thing), but I loved this. It's chewy on the top and moist in the middle. I didn't have any nutmeg, so I added a bit more cinnamon instead. It smelled fantastic while it baked, and tasted fantastic fresh from the oven. I skipped the frosting and didn't miss it. As everyone else has pointed out, the batter is VERY thick. Mixing it was a good workout for my arms! But, the apples will release so much juice while they bake that it all comes out perfect in the end. I sliced my apples in thin rings, then into chunks. They came out as little soft chunks, which makes for a great consistency. I'll certainly be making this again many times.
Made as written .... best ever.
This cake looks good, makes the house smell wonderful and it's delicious. I followed the recipe (soured fresh milk with lemon juice) and wouldn't change a thing.
Made this for Bible Study Group last night they absolutely loved it. I added 1 cup chopped walnuts. Thanks for sharing!
This is one of the most delicious, moist cakes you will ever have. I followed suit of other reviewers and made the cake with healthier ingredients. I used non-sweetened applesauce instead of oil, 1% milk, and I only made half the frosting, using Neufchatel cream cheese. Even using the "lite" ingredients and less frosting, it was still creamy and decadent. It was so delectable everyone went back for a second piece, thus defeating the purpose of making it lite!
My mother use to make this cake for us every holiday. She no longer bakes so I thought I'd take over for her...IT WAS THE BEST!! Everyone commented on how GREAT it was!!! I'm not a fan of icing and it was super delicious without it!!
Nice apple cake. Turned out great.
This cake is delicious. It has a nice flavor like a spice cake but not an overpowering taste.
Really tasty!!!
I became a little unsure about this recipe as I was making the batter;it is SO thick! But once it comes out of the oven, it looks wonderful and tastes REALLY good! Great recipe!!
First time I divided the recipe into 2 - 9" rounds and gave the second one to my Mother-in-law since it is just my husband and myself. Two hours later I wanted to go and get my cake back. I made another the next day and took it to work. By my morning break the cake was gone. Gave out 10 copies of the recipe to impressed coworkers. Hah! another in the oven now all for myself. I followed the directions, with the only change increasing the cinnamon to 1 tsp. like suggested in the other reviews. Yes the batter was thick, but thanks to other comments I was not surprised. I used a sandwich baggie as a glove and pressed the dough into the prepared pan. Loved it!
This is easy and awesome! Great without frosting and with coffee.
This is a great easy recipe. I didn't use the oil that the recipe called for, I used about 1/4C butter and half a cup of apple sauce as a substitute. I also didn't make the icing, though I am sure it would be delightful with the extra calories, I decided it was just great without it. I will be making this again soon, as my apple tree is hanging heavy with fruit.
I made this cake twice and both times it was yummy but no WOW factor. It's super sweet and a little too mushy for my tastes.
batter was really dry, so I added 1/4 cup buttermilk.
I made them into muffins for easier freezing. They are delicious. I did add extra cinnamon just because I love it
This was so easy to make and got rave reviews from about a dozen high-schoolers AND my husband. Definitely a keeper!
Very good and moist cake.
Good without the frosting, but even better with the frosting! I may add pecans next time.
This cake is awesome! My daughter preferred it without the frosting but my husband and I loved it with. Fabulous either way!
So delicious! I was going to add the frosting - but I really don't think it needs it. I used really tart granny smith apples and it was perfect! I will definitely make this one again! Thanks
Okay, so I seriously had my doubts about this one because the batter was more like a chunky concoction, but this cake was SO good. I had a few apples I needed to get rid of, so I made it exactly as written except I used more apples (I wanted to use up what I had) and added about a 1/2 tsp of vanilla to the batter. Per other reviewers I upped the cinnamon to 1 tbsp and actually used 1/2 tbsp of pumpkin pie spice because I was out of nutmeg. I left out the icing because of personal preference. It was still amazing. Have faith...it definitely bakes up even though it looks like mostly apples when you pack it in the pan. It actually doesn't even look like batter, but don't fear. I had to bake about 55 minutes instead of 45, sprinkled some chopped pecans on top when I first put it in, and it's delicious. I can't wait to have another piece with my morning coffee.
a pretty good fresh apple cake. i upped all of the spices and added a few more, to make it more of a spice cake rich with apples. i also left off the cream cheese frosting; to me that would have been overkill. a simple dusting of confectioners sugar is all that it needs.
Excellent! The only apple cake recipe you will ever need to have! Really moist, great flavor, easy to make, a big hit with my family and friends.
I LOVE THIS! I've made the cake several times, and I keep making tweaks. I use melted butter instead of the oil; I add in more spices: ground ginger, cloves, allspice... about 1/2 tsp each. I add in 3/4 cups chopped pecans but skip the raisins. I also like to use natural sugars: Coconut sugar is delicious, and so is natural cane sugar. I use 1 cup each instead of white sugar. Like others have mentioned, the batter is ridiculously thick. In fact, it's tough to get all the dry ingredients wet. But when it comes out of the oven it's moist, chewy-crisp edges, and harvest-heaven. I've never made the frosting; a dollop of whipped cream is all it needs.
Love it with all the apple flavor and texture! Yum!
I make this cake for potlucks and special occasions. LOVE IT! I substitute rum extract in the cream cheese icing. It really bring a out the cake.
i was worried when my batter was sooo thick it wouldn't pour. i kind of pushed it, then spread it, but what a great recipe. the cake is perfect, moist and sweet. i brought it to work with me and it was gone in no time. i want to make it again tonight!!! thanks.
I have made this recipe a number of times, and it always disappears very quickly. I use half of the amount of sugar, and find it to be plenty sweet. I also have used various varieties of apples, with good results.
This was pretty good but I still like my standard recipe which uses 6 cups of apples. The only thing different was I eliminated the cream cheese frosting and used whip topping.
Loved it used applesauce in place of oil. Added chopped walnuts to cake & frosting delish
had a distinct baking soda taste, which is not a good thing...
This disappeared quickly at my gathering. People kept returning for another piece, even scraping up the crumbs when the pieces were gone.
Fabulous! The cake was delicious. So good that I am going to make it again, something I rarely do. The frosting is not needed, and I think it would take away from the wonderful cake itself. I expected the cake to last about one week, but my family gobbled it up in a few days! This cake is a must!
Easy and delicious! I used lots more apples chopped any old way along with walnuts and raisins. Glazed it with powdered sugar frosting. Nice!
I made it with wheat flour and added about 1/2 cup of water because it was so dry. It has a nice crunchy crust, no frosting necessary. I will make it again and add more apples next time
my husband LOVES the other (doctored) apple cake recipe on this site, but said that he actually loves this one more! my 2 yr old son, who doesnt like sweets, loved the icing and ate a whole piece by himself. i didnt add any nuts or raisens and used granny smith apples that my son picked at a local orchard.
This cake is delicious! Moist and full of flavor. The only change I would make is 1/2 cup less sugar, add some nuts, raisins or dried cranberries, and no frosting. I will definitely make again!
