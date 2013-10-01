Raw Apple Cake

Okay, so I seriously had my doubts about this one because the batter was more like a chunky concoction, but this cake was SO good. I had a few apples I needed to get rid of, so I made it exactly as written except I used more apples (I wanted to use up what I had) and added about a 1/2 tsp of vanilla to the batter. Per other reviewers I upped the cinnamon to 1 tbsp and actually used 1/2 tbsp of pumpkin pie spice because I was out of nutmeg. I left out the icing because of personal preference. It was still amazing. Have faith...it definitely bakes up even though it looks like mostly apples when you pack it in the pan. It actually doesn't even look like batter, but don't fear. I had to bake about 55 minutes instead of 45, sprinkled some chopped pecans on top when I first put it in, and it's delicious. I can't wait to have another piece with my morning coffee.