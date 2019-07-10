Mediterranean Tilapia

We had some beautiful tilapia fillets, but no recipes! I had recently bought some amazing sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, and decided to invent a slightly Mediterranean fish dish for a quick weeknight dinner. My husband is a recipe purist, always follows them to the letter, but after this, he's learned to trust my inventions!
Not bad for a topping, the fish does need more seasoning beforehand. As for the reviewer that noticed the "fishy" flavor, that's got to be not so fresh fish, tilapia should never have any fishy taste, not even if only steamed and unseasoned. And don't be a snob when it comes to frozen. Unless you buy it within 24 hours of catch, frozen is a better bet. Especially with tilapia, which is a farmed fish, and quick frozen immediatly after catch. Look for frozen fillets individually sealed for best taste, and thaw as instructed. Also, if you soak thawed fillets in milk for half an hour before cooking,(skim is fine) they will have a very fresh flavor.
We really liked this recipe. I altered it by seasoning the fish with salt and pepper. I also sauteed the tomatoes, olives, and capers with fresh cut garlic. I served it with asparagus, sauteed in the tomatoe oil, garlic, salt, pepper, added dill seasoning and lemon juice. And served along side couscous.
Not bad for a topping, the fish does need more seasoning beforehand. As for the reviewer that noticed the "fishy" flavor, that's got to be not so fresh fish, tilapia should never have any fishy taste, not even if only steamed and unseasoned. And don't be a snob when it comes to frozen. Unless you buy it within 24 hours of catch, frozen is a better bet. Especially with tilapia, which is a farmed fish, and quick frozen immediatly after catch. Look for frozen fillets individually sealed for best taste, and thaw as instructed. Also, if you soak thawed fillets in milk for half an hour before cooking,(skim is fine) they will have a very fresh flavor.
I had bought Tilapia for the first time and tried this recipe. I changed a couple of things and it was delicious. I left out the capers as my husband will not eat them. Then about 2 minutes before it was done I sprinkled the olives and tomatoes on top and added some crumbled Feta Cheese. I put it back in the oven to soften the cheese and basted it with the juice in the pan. Wow!
Loving all of the recipe's ingredients, I made this with slight modifications. By poaching the tilapia in white wine/veggie stock/lemon juice with the chopped sundried tomatoes, olives, capers and garlic, the fish retains that wonderful Mediterranean flavor. After the fish is done, just reduce the sauce and spoon over top. I served this with a side of orzo. Very good -- thanks for the inspiration!
I followed a reviewer's suggestion to add feta and it was outstanding. I skipped the olives due to a family aversion to them, but the feta more than made up for it. I also added the mixture of tomatoes, capers, and feta about 2 minutes before the fillets were done, which I believe helped mix/melt the flavors together a bit. I also cooked it in a dish with a cover. One caveat: Although a great flavor, I probably wouldn't do this recipe if I had purchased fresh fillets. I would instead do something a bit more delicate to emphasize the flavor of the fish a bit more. (I generally think of frozen fish as a base for flavor, not as the star flavor.) But since I had frozen fillets this was perfect! I would definitely do it again. I'm also thinking that next time I might make a bit extra topping, then throw it on some sliced bread and toast it to serve as an appetizer while the fish is cooking. Yum!
I made this last night and it was Awesome! Since I really don't like capers I took another reviews advise and added feta instead. I used half of a fresh lemon for the juice. Then I sliced it and laid the slices over the fish. I baked it in a clay-cooker on the grill. it came out so moist tender and flavorful! It's the first time that I really enjoyed eating tilapia. This is going to be made & eaten again and again! Thank you flapjack18!
Very good recipe. I'm not real big on fish and am trying to change that. Tilapia is a tasty way to try new fish dishes. I used the sun-dried tomatoes and Kalamata olives. I added salt, pepper, 1/2 fresh lemon, oregano and cayenne pepper. I baked the fish with the tomato/olive mixture for 20 min at 375 degrees. The talapia was excellent. Great base recipe that allows plenty of room to personalize.
We really liked this recipe. I altered it by seasoning the fish with salt and pepper. I also sauteed the tomatoes, olives, and capers with fresh cut garlic. I served it with asparagus, sauteed in the tomatoe oil, garlic, salt, pepper, added dill seasoning and lemon juice. And served along side couscous.
Pretty good. Next time I'll bake the capers, tomatoes, and olives with the tilapia...or maybe pan fry them and then place them atop. I think it would be a lot better like that..probably make it a five. The presentation of the meal is a five though....very colorful.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2006
I made this recipe tonight and it was great. I had to alter it just a bit b/c I had 3 filets, but it was fantastic. I allowed the filets to sit in the oil and lemon juice while preparing the other ingrediants and I think it gave it even more flavor. I used my mini-prep to chop all the remaining ingrediants together and I added some fresh Parmigiano Reggiano. Thanks!
Topping is good however I do a couple different things. The fish needs flavor. First, I saute the tilapia in a little olive oil or butter and while it's cooking I add generous sprinkling of garlic powder, oregano [especially generous w/ the oregano], salt and squeeze 1/4 - 1/2 fresh lemon on it. Let its saute for about 5 - 7 minutes. I top w/ less of the olive mixture in the recipes but add Feta cheese.
I thought the recipe was good but could be better. It was also my first time making fish so it could be my fault. My boyfriend loved the dish but think if I do it again I wll bake some of the toppings with the fish th last few minutes.
I loved the dish with a nice feta topping instead of olives. I also used a fresh lemon and served the meal with lemon slices. I'm definitely planning on doing this one again with the asparagus and couscous that another reviewer suggested.
This is a simple, fast and very healthy recipe. I made it with a basmati rice medley and sauteed frozen vegetables. The whole meal was done in 25 minutes. The only thing about the recipe is that it seems the fish will be pretty bland using the mixture as just a topping. I prefer the flavors to be infused into the fish so I baked everything together, 375F for 15 minutes. Don't overcook the fish!!! I also added 1 fresh diced tomato to the fish, just to add bulk.
Delicious ...with these modifications. I made a lemon/wine/butter reduction sauce and basted the fish with that...then added more during the last 4 mnutes of cooking with the kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, goat cheese and some spinach leaves. Really Really good.
Thank you for a lovely recipe base. I didn't have capers so I left that out. I added garlic, feta and red onions to the mixture which I normally add to Mediterranean dishes. Very yummy and pretty to serve guests.
My husband said " make this again". I added the feta someone suggested and didn't have capers but did add a bit of hearts of palm. It's mostly the salty tomatoes and olives though that contrast w the tilapia that stands out.
Great recipe. I added artichokes to it. Cooked the fish in 2 tablespoons of the sun dried tomatoe oil and 1 tablespoon of the olive juice so it would have flavor. Also sprinkled the fish with old bay seasoning. Topped with feta cheese. Yummy!
So easy. I just put olive oil and lemon on the fish and put it in the oven for all but the last minute. Then I put any sort of jarred tapenade on and return to oven for one or two minutes to heat through... Saves a lot of time and I never have these ingredients. Love it!
Loved this! Based on other reviews, we put the mixture on the fish before baking. We also added a couple tablespoons of white wine and left out the olives. It was delicious with a side of asparagus. Will definitely be repeated.
Delicious!! Such intense, wonderful flavors! I did alter my recipe like most others, taking out the capers and adding goat cheese. The topping went on the fish when there was about 5 minutes left in the oven. Yum!
Followed the recipe almost exactly. We doubled the recipe and I baked the tilapia with some additional lemon juice, cracked pepper and a bit of oregano for about 8 minutes, then added the topping (with a bit of chopped onion added in) and some feta cheese while it baked for another 5-6 minutes. Very delicious and my husband liked it too, and he can be quite picky! I liked the combo of flavors and we served with brown rice and mixed veggies. This was a great way to make tilapia interesting (NOT my favorite fish) and it makes a great presentation--very colorful. Next time we're going to try pan-searing the tilapia and I can't wait! I highly recommend this recipe.
Very good! Didn't have the sun dried tomatoes...but this recipe was delicious with Kalamata olives, capers and feta cheese! I followed another reviewer's suggestion of letting the fish fillets soak in the oil/lime juice until I was ready to cook. Then added the goods the last 5 minutes of cooking. Mmmm! Will make again!
I have served this on two separate occasions, and it has been a hit each time. I marinate the tilapia with lemon, salt and pepper, and add feta cheese toward the end. Served it with a side dish of couscous with peas each time, true mediterranean!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2010
I thought this was great. I read a previous review about it being a little bland so I added some greek spices but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. For my 12 yr old that doesn't like spice, I added no greek spice and no topping but my husband abd I both loved it with the topping. I'll definitely make this again.
This was great! I usually follow recipes, but I didn't have all the ingredients.....so this is what I did. I added feta cheese to the mixture of capers and olives, and then added a litle diced red onion. Then I sprinkled fish with oil and lemon juice and baked for 10 minutes. Took it out and put some shredded spinach on top of the fish and added the olive mixture and cooked for an additional three minutes. SO yummy--and easy :) next time I will make a side of pasta to eat with it!
Very good and nice presentation. I added a light sprinkle of Greek/Mediterranean herbs (from World Market) to fish before baking. Then added topping mixture and a little feta cheese for the last two minutes of cooking time. Could use a little more moisture in the topping to make it a 5 *.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2005
This was just what I was looking for! I highly recommend this recipe.
Simple and pure tasting---but richly complex with the sundried tomatoes and olives. I did not have capers and it was wonderful without, but probably wonderful with as well. I am a big fan of finding fish recipes that do not require loads of butter, but are still delicious. This is a winner.
nice pairing of flavors! I made a few tweaks: first breaded the fillets with panko crumbs and added some lemon pepper seasoning. Then pan seared the fish on the stove. I added fresh tomatoes to the topping mixture. I combined the topping ingredients in a second pan, and when the fish was done, I deglazed that first pan with the topping mixture, cooked it for another minute, and added it atop the fish.
Very good. Served with Meridian Pinot Grigio, spinach pasta, and salad. Put topping in the oven with the fish for five minutes. Total cooking time was 20 minutes, but a little longer would also be fine.
My fam doesn't love tilapia so much , but they love Mediterranean flavours and this had enough for them. They ate the fish without complaining. Said they'd eat it again and I loved it! Winner winner tilapia dinner!
I also went witha variation on the theme, added a tablespoon of pesto blend, and about a tablespoon and a half of balsamic vinegar, a touch of fresh ground salt and pepper. I ixed it all together, pressed the oils out into the bottom of a glass baking dish, then chopped everything else together. Added crumbled feta over the top. I had a layer of three filets double stacked so 375 was a bit low on temp I bumped it to 400, and ended p in the oven for 20 minutes. It was hard to make the dish eye appealing, other than scraping off the chopped mixture and using it as a bed, with a sprinkle of sweet paprike and fresh chopped parsley on the fillets. The flavour and texture were perfect, it makes for a difficult plate presentation, even more dofficult with a white sauce noodle side. I'd recommend a spinach fetticuni or orzo as a side.
This was really wonderful! Changed this a tiny bit (it just too hot for the oven...). Pan fried the tilapia, added the remaining stuff with a 1/2 cup of white wine. Served this with angel hair with a bit of the sauce over both. I do like the idea of tossing in some feta, next time... Very nice!
So Yummy! I didn't bake it, I sauteed some garlic in the oil from the tomatoes and then added the tomatoes and capers. I added a little white wine with some chicken stock and poached the fish until it flaked with a fork. You do need to season the fish salt and pepper first though! Put the cover on and add a little water as needed to make steam. Delicious!
Excellent way to cook up fish! The only thing I did different was to make up all the mixture that would go on after the fish had baked and put it on right from the beginning to the end of the baking session. I added the juice of 1/2 a lemon rather then just 1 TBSP, also threw in some basil/oregano and abit of extra olive oil to the mixture. I cooked the fish for 20 minutes and the fish was perfect, along with bits of juice in the bottom of the ceramic dish I cooked the fish up in (lined it with parchment paper). I'll be making this meal again when I need a fast fish dish. This recipe is a keeper :)
My store was out of tilapia so I used orange roughy. It was delicious. I made a lot of the changes others have suggested, including thawing the frozen fish in milk. This recipe, with revisions, is definitely a keeper.
This recipe was so easy and so flavorful. I had never made Tilapia before, but it was so simple. I added the Feta as recommended by others. I also added about 2 tablespoons of white wine and then spooned the liquid from the baking dish over the fish. I served it over whole wheat couscous that I flavored with the oil from the sun dried tomatoes. This one is a keeper.
Very good. I did make a few changes...I did 4 fillets and still used a little less than a tbsp of oil. Also seasoned the fish with salt and pepper before cooking. Finally I also baked the topping on top of the fish so it would flavor to the fish. I will make again.
Sort of made this. Simmered the dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, capers and garlic in wine, vegetable broth and lemon juice, with added thyme and basil sprigs (removed later)about ten minutes before adding the fish. Simmered till done, the sauce was well reduced by then, just drizzled the well flavored reduction over the fish to serve. Very happy with the bold flavor, went well over a whole grain. Will have to make again.
To be honest, I really did not expect to like this recipe, but am really trying to watch my diet for heart health. Not a big fan of Kalamata olives, & when I realized those, the capers, & tomatoes weren't going to be cooked or anything, I especially didn't think I'd like it...but I was pleasantly surprised! First bite I was like eh, but then it grew on me. Just finished up the leftovers for lunch today. Totally making this again!
This "Mediterranean Tilapia" was delicious, as well as easy and fast to prepare. I wouldn't hesitate to make it again. Next time I will likely put a light coat of tapenade on the tilapia before baking it to give it some color. Thank you FLAPJACK18 for sharing your recipe.
This was pretty tasty. I can agree with others that the fish could have used just a little more seasoning while it was cooking, but I made the recipe as written and it was very quick and tasty. A great weeknight meal.
Very nice flavor, although I did salt and pepper the Tilapia prior to baking it. It took a bit longer to bake in my oven, close to 20 minutes on the center rack. After the fish baked, I put on some of the topping and covered with foil until we were ready to sit and eat, then added the rest of the topping. Thank you FlapJack18, you should tell your husband to take more risks in the kitchen!
Pretty good mix, not bad for just putting a few things together for a quick and easy meal. I added salt & pepper, garlic, a little oregano, green onions and a little (very little) Asian fish sauce. It goes quite well with tabbouleh but I'm betting it would go well with a tagine style couscous!
This was excellent! I made it with salmon, because I thought the strong flavors would overpower a milder fish like tilapia. It was a great combo. I had some fresh thyme I needed to use, so I added it to the topping. Like other reviewers, I added the topping during the last few minutes of baking. Delicious!
Good topping to jazz up tilapia. Good for an quick and easy weeknight meal. I added the topping a few minutes before removing it from the oven. After it was done and removed from the oven I topped it with freshly shredded Parmesan.
I followed the advice of the reviewer who poached the fish and loved the results. I also reduced the leftover broth with wondra thickener and spooned it over the fish before serving. I also sprinkled the fish with a little lemon, salt and pepper before serving. Delicious!
I enjoyed the flavor of the topping, but found that it overpowered the mild flavor of the Tilapia. I think this might be a better topping for chicken or made into a sauce and served over pasta. I won't be making this again, sorry.
This was very easy to make and full of flavor! The sun dried tomatoes are a perfect compliment to the complexity of tilapia. It's an elegant dish that you can make quickly. Very filling and summery. I will be making this again!
Loved this! I only made 2 minor changes. I seasoned the tilapia with salt, pepper, and dried oregano after covering three wild tilapia filets with lemon juice and lemon-line flavored olive oil. Baked for 14 min at 375 as per the recipe. I used the same ingredient toppings as per the recipe but not sure about the proportions --- I just looked at what seemed about right for 3 filets. I also added more fresh lemon juice and fresh rosemary to the topping because I had it on hand and I think I will add the rosemary next time I make this too. Served the fish with steamed kale and a crisp Sauvignon Blanc and it was delicious! I may serve this next time I entertain guests, too, as it comes together so quickly. A nice creamy, bright Lemon Semifreddo would be the perfect dessert to serve after the salty, Mediterranean entree. Thanks for submitting this recipe! Definitely a keeper!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.