Mediterranean Tilapia

4.4
128 Ratings
  • 5 75
  • 4 39
  • 3 8
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

We had some beautiful tilapia fillets, but no recipes! I had recently bought some amazing sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, and decided to invent a slightly Mediterranean fish dish for a quick weeknight dinner. My husband is a recipe purist, always follows them to the letter, but after this, he's learned to trust my inventions!

Recipe by FLAPJACK18

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). In a small bowl, stir together the sun-dried tomatoes, olives and capers. Set aside.

  • Place the tilapia fillets side by side in a baking dish. Drizzle with oil and lemon juice.

  • Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until the fish flakes with a fork. Check after 10 minutes, so as not to overcook, or the fish may be dry. When fish is done, top with the tomato mixture, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 41.4mg; sodium 464mg. Full Nutrition
