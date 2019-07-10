Mediterranean Tilapia

I followed a reviewer's suggestion to add feta and it was outstanding. I skipped the olives due to a family aversion to them, but the feta more than made up for it. I also added the mixture of tomatoes, capers, and feta about 2 minutes before the fillets were done, which I believe helped mix/melt the flavors together a bit. I also cooked it in a dish with a cover. One caveat: Although a great flavor, I probably wouldn't do this recipe if I had purchased fresh fillets. I would instead do something a bit more delicate to emphasize the flavor of the fish a bit more. (I generally think of frozen fish as a base for flavor, not as the star flavor.) But since I had frozen fillets this was perfect! I would definitely do it again. I'm also thinking that next time I might make a bit extra topping, then throw it on some sliced bread and toast it to serve as an appetizer while the fish is cooking. Yum!