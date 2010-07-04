Whipping Cream Pound Cake

This is just one variation of a tried and true, classic pound cake with a standard list of ingredients and their measurements - 1 c. butter, 3 c. sugar, 6 eggs, 3 c. flour, a bit of flavoring and either a cup of buttermilk (usually with 1/4 tsp. of baking soda), a package of cream cheese, a cup of sour cream or, in this case, a cup of whipping cream. Some use cake flour, some all purpose flour, but the more you make this pound cake you'll find you won't even need a recipe for it anymore because the "formula" is so simple and straightforward, the ingredients and measurements like science. All variations are dependable and excellent but... this recipe is a little different from others in that it has a lighter, less dense crumb and is soooo tender and soft. I attribute that to the fact that cake flour and whipping cream are used. Exceptional, with expertly written instructions for those not familiar with the techniques necessary to make a perfect, heavenly pound cake. (The eggs are the only leavener in this type of cake for instance, so the creaming of the butter and sugar, then adding the eggs one by one to keep the batter emulsified and aerated is critical!) I used this batter for cupcakes today, adding about 1/4 cup of mullti-colored jimmies (fun!) and frosted them with a simple buttercream frosting.
I'm really excited about this recipe. I'm able to configure it and do what I want to it. I'm making it for Thanksgiving right now. I added a small packet of strawberry jello and a cup of blended frozen strawberries to turn it into a strawberry poundcake. Lawd ha mercy... talking about good stuff! I'm an eating black man...
02/17/2002
We have made this cake for YEARS and it has always been a favorite. You need to add a LOT of vanilla or other flavor. We have found that it takes several tablespoons of vanilla to get any vanilla flavor in the cake. We have also tried chocolate - again not much flavor. The cake is very good, eventhough it has little added flavor.
EXCELLENT! I make this recipe all the time and it is wonderful! I use all purpose flour and just remove one Tablespoon of flour from each cup. I've also tried using coffee creamer when I dont have heavy cream and it works great! This cake is really good with a butter rum topping!
04/14/2006
When I was growing up, my aunt always made a whipping cream pound cake on special occasions. Now I've taken over this tradition and this recipe is just about like hers. It's always a huge hit at our gatherings! Most family members want to take some home if there's any left at the end of the day! I recommend this recipe; it is so easy to make and tastes just right.
This is a wonderful pound cake recipe! My standard recipe that I've been using for many years is a bit heavier with an additional 1/2 cup butter, and an 8 oz. package of cream cheese. I didn't think I'd ever find another pound cake recipe that I'd enjoy as much my old standard. This recipe is a very nice surprise! I made this cake exactly as written to take to my granddaughter's third birthday party, and it received rave reviews. One woman said that it tasted like a cross between a homemade angel food cake and a pound cake. She renamed it, "angel pound cake", and took home a very large piece. My sons claim that they prefer my "older" recipe; I've decided that next time, I'm not going to mention that I tried a different recipe. I, on the other hand, LOVE this new recipe. The next time I make this, I'm going to throw in a good amount of Irish Cream, because I think the lightness of this cake is what makes it so adaptable to different flavorings. Great recipe; lighter than the standard, and very, very tasty. Thank you so much for posting it.
An AR search for a pound cake that didn't need sour cream, like my usual recipe (because I was all out) turned this up, and what a fabulous find! It's everything a pound cake should be: dense, moist, buttery rich with a tender crumb. This is it. The recipe is basic, as well as quite forgiving. I only had half the whipping cream called for, so I subbed 1/2 cup of buttermilk for the missing cream, and added a couple of pinches of baking soda, which neutralizes the acid in the buttermilk. I stayed with the 2 tsp of vanilla extract, but also added a dash each of almond, maple, coconut, orange and lemon extracts. The result was a delightfully, subtly complex flavor. It made an outstanding base for pureed strawberries and ice cream, and turned the ordinary into a memorable dessert. Subbing Splenda for half of the sugar (equal measurement) turns out just the same as if you had used all sugar. I sprinkled the pan with sugar after greasing it, and the crust was attractively shiny, giving a little punch of sweetness. Note: Cutting the ingredients in half fits perfectly in a 9"X5" loaf pan. A++
My mother started making this recipe over 25 years ago. It was an instant hit with the family and has become a holiday tradition ever since. She passed away several years ago and I now carry on the tradition every year making sure my father and brother are among the first recipients. (Which they basically DEMAND that they receive their poundcakes every year)! We've always put the recipe into two loaf pans, and I now make about 60 loaves each Christmas season to give to co-workers and friends. If I could give this recipe a 10 star rating, I would!
This cake was delicious. The bottom had a nice chewy crunch to it. I did make a few changes though. I ran out of cake flour so I used 2 cups cake flour and 1 cup (less 1tbsp) all purpose flour. In addition to the 2 tsp of vanilla extract, I used 2 tsp of almond extract and 1 tsp of lemon extract. I also used salted butter. I didn't have a problem with the cooking time but I did start baking at 400 degrees for about 45 minutes and 350 for about another 15-20 minutes. My husband was praising the taste before he had even finished chewing. His tolerance for sugar is much lower than mine and he didn't think it was too sweet. I will definitely be making this again especially since its such as easy recipe.
Great pound cake recipe if you like the nice, crunchy outside layer. The texture is light, spongy, and still dense. I baked my in a bundt pan and found that I needed an additional 15 minutes. I also used a TBSP of vanilla based on other reviews - next time I may add two. The final product didn't have as strong of a vanilla flavor as I like.
If half stars could be given, I would give this a 3 1/2 star. It took about 20 mins longer to cook. It had a good flavor but I felt like it need a quarter of a cup less flour because i kept getting a floury aftertaste. About two days later the cake started to get hard as well. It was very sweet as others complained and I like sweet pound cake. But a 1/2 cup to a 1 cup less of sugar would be better for this cake. Would I make this again? hmmmmm.......I would give it another chance so with that being said. Try the recipe out.
Arg. It ended up getting stuck in the pan so about 1/3 of it looks like ... but it sure tastes wonderful!! Love how perfectly moist and *flavorful* it is! The outer pieces have a delicate crispiness from the sugar, providing a slight chewiness on the exterior. It's heavenly, really. I subbed half AP flour because I ran out of cake...and skipped the almond because I was out of that too. Another thing this recipe is good for: reminding me I'm out of the basics. =) Good luck! Grease that pan well!!
This was my first attempt at making a pound cake. I found that it was relatively easy to make, but took almost twice as long to bake. I used a silicone bundt pan, so I'm not sure if that is why. This was also my first attempt at making anything in a silicone bundt pan, so I'm not sure if that made the difference in cooking time, or if I needed to adjust the temperature. I ended up putting the temp up to 375 for the last 15 minutes. Overall, the sugary crust on the outside is fabulous, and the inside is so nice and moist! I will say though, it is a tad too sweet, so maybe eliminating 1/2 to a full cup of sugar will make a difference. I also took others' advice and used all purpose flour, removing 1 tbsp per cup. I did not have any almond extract, so I used an extra tsp of vanilla, which gave the cake great flavor! I kept the presentation quite simple with just a dusting of icing sugar. Overall, I am very impressed with this recipe! I brought half of it to work, and it has since disappeared!
This is a great cake that my family loves.....although it should be baked at 350 not 325. Mine is still in the oven after almost 2 hours.....It will be divine once done. I should have known better since I've made this before.
It was more like a regular cake than a pound cake and lacked flavor. This was not what I was looking for. However, when made with flour minus 1 TBSP per cup and an additional 1 tsp of vanilla and ½ tsp of almond ... it makes a wonderful 5 star pound cake.
My mother makes a fabulous whipping cream pound cake every Thanksgiving and will NOT give up the recipe. I found this one and it's almost as good as hers! The only thing I would change is the amount of sugar-both my husband and I thought it was too sweet. Other than that, it's a very great cake. Thanks so much!
I made this pound cake for Easter and LOVED it! After reading other reviews that said you couldn’t really taste the flavoring, I didn’t even bother to add any. I just made it as it was posted (without the almond extract) and it is so rich and delicious. My husband loves it. The cake is not too sweet, but just right. As someone else mentioned, I also used regular flour and just used 1 TB less per cup. It turned out fine. However, the cake took about 1 hour and 40 minutes to cook for me. I used an angle food cake pan so I’m not sure if that was the reason or not. Regardless, I’ll be making this cake again. It’s a keeper!
My texture came out perfect with a nuce crust on the outside, and a soft semi-dense almost white color on the inside. However, I usually follow a recipe exact the first time, then see if I need changes. This needs something. It lacked flavor other than maybe that tiny reach of flour flavor. Not sure if it needs salt, or like other and double the extrcts. A little let down after seeing the reviews. I might make again, then again I might not. Made a french buttercream to pipe on slices and place fruit on top, it helped with the taste, but still lacked something. Even my kids asked what was missing.
Wow. This bread is so freakin good..( I'm munching on it right now!) I have little baking experince and have no idea what a tube pan is. I used 2 loaf pans, and they came out PERFECT. I used half whipping cream and half french vanilla coffee mate. Also doubled vanilla extract. Flavor IS hard to taste, but is divine none the less. GREAT RECIPE and SO EASY!!!
04/21/2000
I made this cake for a candle party. It was the first pound cake I have ever made. It was SOOOOO good that my in-law has requested it for Easter.
This is a superb recipe -- with one catch. I more than halved the sugar and it's still "somewhat " sweeter than what we're used to. This is a great plain cake for frosting and decoration. Great recipe!
the texture of this recipe its fabulous, but i will add 2 cups instead of 3 cups of sugar, because for me its too sweet. everything else its OK, a very tasty pound cake, definitely its gonna be in my favorites
03/06/2003
This is one of the best cake I have ever baked. The cake is easy to bake and without a lot of ingredients. I loved baking and eating this cake and will bake from now on.
Delicious and moist. I halved the recipe and baked in it a loaf pan (had to bake for about 75 minutes to get done in the middle). I served slices with a spoonful of canned cherry pie filling and a dollop of Cool Whip on top. Would be great with strawberries or a drizzle of chocolate as well! A versatile cake that I'll definite make again!
Very good pound cake. I only made the following few changes based on other reviews. Added 2 tablespoons vanilla, 1 teaspoon almond extract and had to bake it for 1 hour and 23 minutes. After an hour cover the cake with foil so top does not burn. Added glaze which is consisted of powered sugar, vanilla and milk.
this cake turned out so delicious. It was moist and tender-but not too. I added some blueberries and sprikled a generous helping of sugar in the raw before baking and made killer blueberry muffins. I also added a little more whipped cream-because it was left and a tbsp or so of cooking oil. Everyone who tried these was so impressed!
I baked this cake on Sunday ! My husband had asked to please make a whipped cream pound cake that his grandmother use to make, I must admit I was scared since I am first time baker! All I can say I got nothing but GREAT reviews on the cake & he loved it! Thank you to my coach ;) and all recipes! I did a good job!
10/27/2001
This is a really good moist pound cake,and the coffee creamer really gives it a great taste.
Wonderful cake with the most incredible texture! I did use cake flour, increased the vanilla/almond extract a bit and used about 1/2 cup hazelnut coffee creamer in place of some of the heavy cream. The one thing missing in the reviews is a warning about how much batter this recipe makes. I used two 9x5 loaf pans (baked for 1 hour and 5 minutes) and the cake spilled over the edges....alot! It didn't drip in the oven but made very odd shaped loaves which had to have the edges trimmed off. Not the most appealing look for a pound cake! In the future, I will use three loaf pans or perhaps a bundt pan and one loaf pan. Excellent cake, well worth the time and....it makes alot!
Absolutely perfect! Perfect to serve with fresh mascerated berries and some whipping cream! Be sure to generously grease the pan. I did run a knife between the cake and pan before I turned it out. Crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside! The almond extract is a must without it the cake does not have enough flavor. I did bake mine about 6 minutes more than called for but every oven is different.
This is my favorite pound cake so far! I did make a few modifications to maximize the flavor of the pound cake. I did use the almond flavoring and I doubled the vanilla flavoring. Also, I didn't have "cake flour" so I just double sifted all purpose flour and used 2.5 cups instead of 3 cups. Also for added flavor I did a basic rum glaze (water, sugar, butter, and rum flavoring). I poked tiny holes in the pound cake (with a toothpick) before pouring the glaze over the cake so the flavor would really "sink in." The end result was a very moist, flavorful pound cake. I will definitely be making one of these again and very soon! Happy Baking!
This recipe was given way too many stars. I really like how the crust is crispy. However, when the cake first comes out it is moist and spongy and the way a pound cake should be but after it cools it is no longer spongy and moist. It becomes dry. I also used 2 cups sugar instead of 3 and thought it was still too sweet. I had pound cake in the past where the pound cake remained moist no matter what and that's the recipe I'm looking for.
I followed the recipe exactly, and the cake came out beautiful. It tasted weird on my tongue, almost the texture of sand. I gave it to my neighbor and he loved it so I guess its just me. I have my own excellent recipe for a creme cheese pound cake so I will stick with that from now own.
This makes a wonderful pound-type cake (now quite a traditional pound). Love the texture and the end result. Complaints about not enough flavor so suggest you use only pure vanilla becuase it does make a difference.
This is a tasty cake, heavy but with a fine crumb when sliced. I used a serrated knife and a sawing motion for best results. The recipe as written did not seem to have enough vanilla flavor so I added a whole lot more, about 4 Tablespoons of pure extract, and it was still understated. I don't know where that flavor went, maybe it just bakes out after such a long time in the oven. There's no specification for salted versus unsalted butter; I used unsalted but after a quick batter taste I felt I had to add a half teaspoon salt to balance some of the sweetness. I guess if you used salted butter, you could leave that out. I did not reduce the amount of sugar becaue I have found that it sometimes affects the structure and tenderness of the finished product by altering the end result of the creaming process. Overall I'm pretty happy with this recipe after ramping up the flavorings. A good post!
MY MOM MAKES THIS CAKE FOR ME EVERY YEAR FOR MY BIRTHDAY SINCE I WAS YOUNG(AT MY REQUEST) I ACTUALLY WATCHED HER MAKE IT YESTERDAY FOR MY BDAY AND IT IS ALMOST EXACTLY HER RECIPE. SHE USES HALF LEMON AND HALF VANILLA EXTRACT. THIS RECIPE HAS BEEN IN THE FAMILY FOR DECADES AND I FOUND IT ONLINE WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT! I LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS CAKE!*edit* she also cooks this cake for about 1 hr at 325 and turns down the oven to 300 for the last 20-25 mins based off of the oven and how fast its browing.
Awesome! Got rave reviews from the family. Delicious crunch to the crust needs no frosting. Dusted lightly with powdered sugar (mostly to hide imperfections from baking). I served it with macerated berries. Will definitely make again--no changes necessary.
Like others, I doubled the extracts and used 1 TBSP less per cup of all-purpose flour. Halved the recipe and made mini-cupcakes. If you do this, be careful not to overbake! Definitely use the toothpick test. Mine took around 20 minutes. Flavor was good, very almond-y, much like a butter cookie. Appearances are not so great; cupcakes were flat and didn't hold shape very well. I frosted with the frosting recipe from "Wednesday Cookies" off this site. Good recipe, but will make as bundt as directed next time. *NEXT TIME IS HERE* Cake turned out PERFECTLY. I didn't have almond extract, so I tripled the vanilla. Delicious, light and beautiful! Didn't frost it and was still very flavorful. 5 stars!
This cake is moist and dense enough as a pound cake for my taste. However, it tastes kind of eggy, so next time I will be more heavy handed with the flavoring. I baked this in two 6x3 pans, and it rose well without overflowing. DEFINITELY beat the butter and sugar thoroughly as directed to incorporate enough air for a light pound cake.
im not sure what happend,but my cake didnt come out very good. people ate a little of it, but mostly just tossed the cake part and ate the strawberries i put on top. it came out with a rather strange flavor and was super heavy and dense.
Absolutely fantastic! I made it just as the recipe said, although I think my eggs weren't completely room temperature. Didn't make a difference, the cake turned out great! I ended up using a 6" loaf pan and a 10" bundt pan, and there was plenty of batter to fill both up completely.
I was looking for an old fashion type pound cake recipe to which I could add home grown blueberries . This was perfect . My grand-daughter wanted to learn to bake a pound cake. She prepared it exactly as in the recipe .. Just omitting the almond flavoring . Once the batter was ready she added two cups of blueberries which had been tossed with flour , then baked as directed. The cake rose beautifully and the blueberries were distributed evenly throughout the cake. I would definitely make again.
09/23/2005
A *WONDERFULLY* MOIST, DENSE AND FLAVORFUL POUND CAKE THAT TASTES GREAT ALL ON ITS OWN. I CAN IMAGINE THIS POUND CAKE TOPPED WITH LUSCIOUS FRESH FRUIT WITH FRESH WHIPPED CREAM ON TOP, OR ICE CREAM DRIZZLED WITH CHOCOLATE AND CARAMEL SAUCE. YUMMY! ARE YOU HUNGRY YET? MAKE THIS RECIPE!! YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!
ABSOLUTELY Fantastic!! This is an excellent recipe. My family, friends and co workers are always asking for this recipe. I would not change a thing other than the sugar amount, only if you prefer a less sweeter cake.
Cake was wonderful........I used 2 teaspoons of lemon and 1 vanilla. My quick icing to drizzle over the cake was only powdered sugar and squeezed lemon juice. The cake disappeared quickly! I will be using this recipe over and over again. Oven temperatures vary, so using the suggested temp - it took a little longer in my oven to bake. So I would say just insert a toothpick or sharp knife after the given time to see if the cake is done. If not, give it extra time. Start with extra 10 minute time frames until its done.
Very good pound cake.I usually don't like dense cakes and using that many eggs thinking it would taste to eggy but this was a nice one.it is a recipe that one might try different things but I was pleased with just the way it is.
Follow the recipe exactly, and the cake turns out really good. Delicious. Needs the powdered sugar or whipped cream topping, though, as the cake itself is just....cake. Also, be prepared to work your wrist muscles because all that whisking of each ingredient individually is a lot of work. Well worth it, though!
I made this cake. When I inverted to remove from the pan a cake along with a glop of uncooked batter came out. The only reason I gave 3 stars was because the baked portion of the cake was phenominal. Best I had ever tasted. Will try again with a little less liquid and a little more time in the oven.
Very good, basic pound cake, but not quite the recipe I've been looking for. This is a very light, fluffy, simple pound cake with great flavor and just the right amount of sweetness. I have been looking for a denser pound cake recipe like the older ladies at church used to make. This wasn't it, although it was very tasty.
I agree with some of the other reviewers. It is very sweet. I also had to add an extra 20 minutes for it to cook through. Otherwise, it was an easy recipe to follow, and it did come out moist/soft. I won't be cooking this one again, there are so many others to try! :)
