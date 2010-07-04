Whipping Cream Pound Cake

Moist, flavor-changing, light pound cake. Note: You can change the flavor by using 2/3 cup whipping cream and 1/3 cup flavored coffee creamers (in dairy case). Try mixing some in, they are great.

By Toni Wiggins

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter for 2 minutes. Add sugar and continue beating for 5 minutes, scraping down bowl occasionally. The mixture should be noticeably lighter in color. Add eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition.

  • Add flour alternately with whipping cream, beginning and ending with flour. Stir in vanilla and almond extract.

  • Spread batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until a tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, about 70 minutes. Allow to cool in pan for 15 minutes.

  • Turn cake out onto a cotton dish towel and place on cooling rack covered with cotton towel. When cake is cool, top with confectioners' sugar and serve with fruit or by itself.

Cook's Note:

If you're using a dark lined or coated pan, lower the oven temperature to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Bake for the same amount of time.
but cook same length.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 68g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 137.9mg; sodium 130.5mg. Full Nutrition
