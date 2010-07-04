Whipping Cream Pound Cake

This is just one variation of a tried and true, classic pound cake with a standard list of ingredients and their measurements - 1 c. butter, 3 c. sugar, 6 eggs, 3 c. flour, a bit of flavoring and either a cup of buttermilk (usually with 1/4 tsp. of baking soda), a package of cream cheese, a cup of sour cream or, in this case, a cup of whipping cream. Some use cake flour, some all purpose flour, but the more you make this pound cake you'll find you won't even need a recipe for it anymore because the "formula" is so simple and straightforward, the ingredients and measurements like science. All variations are dependable and excellent but... this recipe is a little different from others in that it has a lighter, less dense crumb and is soooo tender and soft. I attribute that to the fact that cake flour and whipping cream are used. Exceptional, with expertly written instructions for those not familiar with the techniques necessary to make a perfect, heavenly pound cake. (The eggs are the only leavener in this type of cake for instance, so the creaming of the butter and sugar, then adding the eggs one by one to keep the batter emulsified and aerated is critical!) I used this batter for cupcakes today, adding about 1/4 cup of mullti-colored jimmies (fun!) and frosted them with a simple buttercream frosting.

