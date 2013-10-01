Bible Cake
This recipe is great for reading the bible. It has been passed around my church since 1976.
I enjoyed this recipe, but here are a few caveats: Fern must have made a typo, because 1 cup milk is nowhere near enough liquid to moisten the ingredients. I followed the suggestion of the previous reviewer and added 3 eggs, and there were STILL pockets of dry flour! I think all in all, I used 3 eggs, and 2 1/4 cups milk. Because of the lack of fat, this cake would not keep that well without drying out (it's interesting, because other scripture cakes have oil added). To increase keeping qualities, I'd reduce amount of sugar to 1 cup, and add 1 cup honey. I added ½ cup chopped dates (Deut. 34:3), and grated zest of 2 oranges (Deut. 33:14). Some additional scriptural refs: the raisin reference in the recipe is incorrect, it is actually 1 Samuel 30:12. I also prefer the salt ref of Job 6:6, and for the baking soda, the best ref is 1 Cor. 5:6 (although if you're Jewish you'll have to find another one!).Read More
It really did need more milk and it came out like a giant granola bar. I wish i had read the reviews so i would know how it turned out for the people that made the bible cake.Read More
I have this cake in the oven right now. I added a bit, 3 eggs: Lu 11:12; oil of orange and a few dates:Ge 1:11 and here is the quote for the 'salt':Job 6:6. I wanted a special, heavy fruit cake for the bride's cake top of a wedding cake; the one to save for the first anniversary. This looks just right. I made most of the cake in three six inch pans which I will fill with marzipan and then ice. The rest I have in a larger pan to share with family at the wedding. I am making my first neice's wedding cake. Thanks for the recipe.
oh what a great way to spread the truth about God!!! i love the idea!!!
I came across this recipe and I think my family is going to love it, what about the oil of gladdness though, there's lots of oil references, I'm just glad there's a biblical cake out here for us to use !!
We had a Scripture Cake recipe that was handed down in our family. It was given at the Bridal Shower (without the key) On the couples first Anniversary, the parents (both sets) came to dinner. The dessert was this cake. And it had better be right. This was to give the couple a good foundation for their spiritual beginnings. Mom provided the key at the anniversary.
great cake
This was quite a good cake. I made it as written, just a little less sugar, and it was moist although very dense! I didn't frost it.
That is so smart I love this cake it looks amazing at first my brother thought it was a real Bible
