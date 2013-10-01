Bible Cake

I enjoyed this recipe, but here are a few caveats: Fern must have made a typo, because 1 cup milk is nowhere near enough liquid to moisten the ingredients. I followed the suggestion of the previous reviewer and added 3 eggs, and there were STILL pockets of dry flour! I think all in all, I used 3 eggs, and 2 1/4 cups milk. Because of the lack of fat, this cake would not keep that well without drying out (it's interesting, because other scripture cakes have oil added). To increase keeping qualities, I'd reduce amount of sugar to 1 cup, and add 1 cup honey. I added ½ cup chopped dates (Deut. 34:3), and grated zest of 2 oranges (Deut. 33:14). Some additional scriptural refs: the raisin reference in the recipe is incorrect, it is actually 1 Samuel 30:12. I also prefer the salt ref of Job 6:6, and for the baking soda, the best ref is 1 Cor. 5:6 (although if you're Jewish you'll have to find another one!).

