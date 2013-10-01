Bible Cake

This recipe is great for reading the bible. It has been passed around my church since 1976.

By Fern

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, milk, sugar, figs, raisins, almonds, honey, salt and baking soda. Mix thoroughly.

  • Pour into prepared 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes, or until edges pull away from pan.

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 60.1g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 161.5mg. Full Nutrition
