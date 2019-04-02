Old Fashioned Onion Rings

1 of 1869

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely perfect, my husband fell in love with me all over again!! **UPDATE** I made these last night using Panko bread crumbs (which I pulsed in the food processor to make the crumbs super tiny), will never make any other way...not at all greasy with a fabulous crunch! FOR NO MESS - I put the flour mix into a big resealable bag, throw all my onion slices in and shake really well until they're all coated. Then take the onions out, add the milk/egg to the bag and stir well. Add the onions a handful at a time, seal bag and mush the bag until all slices are coated, take out with tongs and put on wire rack over foil or wax paper...then put my Panko breadcrumbs into a big tupperware bowl, add the onions a handful at a time (with tongs), put the lid on and shake shake shake. Put the onions from the bowl directly into the hot oil with clean tongs, woo-hoo no mess!!! Helpful (2072)

Rating: 4 stars I chose to bake these instead of frying. I did drizzle a bit of olive oil onto the dish so they would get crispy and they turned out wonderful! I also added some tyme, basil and rosemary into the breadcrumbs. Not greasy and a lot of flavor! I also sprinkled with some parmesan/romano cheese hot out of the oven! Yum! Thanks for the recipe...will be making again! Helpful (972)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Crispy on the outside and tender inside. I used brown onions. I floured them with an extra seasoning of garlic powder, paprika, battered them and then placed them in a shallow container with lots of crumbs. To save time I just placed the lid on the container and shook vigorously. It coated them in crumbs very well, alot better than using your fingers as all the places the breadcrumbs fall off because of your fingers weren't a problem. I mean I just don't have the time to coat one by one and this method worked great. I put them in the fridge ready for dinner and still have lots left uncooked which I will fry up tomorrow night. Helpful (515)

Rating: 3 stars With just a few tweeks this go from good to over the top grrreat. After slicing onions put into a shallow bowl and cover with buttermilk, let sit for hour in fridge. Add flour to a bowl with 1/4 cup of corn starch(forget the baking powder)this lighten up the gluten. Add 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, 1/8 tsp black pepper, 1/2 tsp garlic powder to flour. Pour off buttermilk and add if needed to make one cup, set aside. Dredge onion rings into flour and set on cookie rack, now add buttermilk to flour and 2 tablespoon of instant potatos. Let mixture sit for 10 mins, the potatos will thicken batter. Dip onion rings in batter and then into Panko bread crumbs not reg, this makes them so incredibly crunchy you won't believe it. Put onion rings on a cooling rack to dry for at least 10 mins. Drying keeps the batter/Panko on better when cooked and less greasy. Deep fry after oil has reached 350 degrees, flipping over after couple mins until golden brown. Salt right after they come out of oil. Do not salt batter as it makes the onions sweat and batter will fall off. Helpful (265)

Rating: 5 stars These are the best. I read in a recent cooking publication to slide a skewer through the onion rings and hang them across a bowl to drip. It works perfectly. I lay a wire cooling rack across a baking dish and hold the cooked onion rings in a 225F oven, while frying the remaining rings. This keeps them crispy. I do not use any of the salt this recipe calls for. Helpful (244)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for the guys at the fire hall. And I made a HUGE pile of them...not one was left! A very good recipe...a little messy, but it's esay to do and worth it! Some changes I made: I found the onion to batter ratio was a little short on batter so I doubled the flour mixture. It's always easier to throw out extra batter than not have enough. I also added the following to the batter: Garlic powder, dried parsley, a pinch of cayenne, black pepper, and some paprika. Add these according to your taste. I think you will like the results! Helpful (234)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe! The flavor was good, texture was awesome! Thanks for the recipe! The only thing is that I ran out of the crumb stuff so, I would use more of that next time (might have been my super huge Walla Walla sweet onion though!). TIP: For any like me who don't have a fryer - just put oil in a deepish frying pan on medium high heat - preheat oil before frying. It worked perfect! Helpful (189)

Rating: 5 stars One of my all time favorite foods, and so much better than the typical battered rings. Breaded onion rings are so hard to find at restaurants now since there are so few old fashioned drive-ins left anymore. I will never have to lust after these again. A little putzy, but SO worth the effort! (Best, in my opinion, with a juicy cheeseburger and a thick chocolate malt!) Thanks for passing along the recipe for this nostalgic favorite of mine. Helpful (124)