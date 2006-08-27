Funnel Cakes IV

This recipe for homemade funnel cakes brings the deep-fried carnival treat home to you!

Recipe by Tina

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 to 20 cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix salt, baking powder, and half the flour in a bowl. Set aside.

  • Cream eggs, sugar, and milk in a large bowl. Add flour mixture and beat until smooth. Continue to add remaining flour, but use only enough to achieve desired consistency. Batter will be thin enough to run through a funnel.

  • Heat the oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) in an 8-inch skillet.

  • Put your finger over the bottom opening of the funnel, and fill the funnel with a generous 1/2 cup of the batter. Hold the funnel close to the surface of the oil, and release the batter into the oil while making a circular motion. Fry until golden brown. Use tongs and wide spatula to turn the cake over carefully. Fry the second side one minute. Drain on paper towels, and sprinkle with sifted confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 49.8mg; sodium 213.1mg. Full Nutrition
