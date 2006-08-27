Funnel Cakes IV

This is the first recipe that I have ever tried to make from Allrecipes, so when my husband and I looked at the ingredients we thought it wasn't going to be enough to fill the stomachs of 10 people, so we had doubled it. DO NOT DO WHAT WE DID! I wish I had cut the ingredients in half! I added a teaspoon of vanilla and added a little more sugar as some reviewers suggested. But, anyway, I tried this with a measuring cup, but came out too thick; then I found out I had a Funnel and used that. It worked very well, but I still have enough to make about another 20 cakes and I had already used about a liter of oil for it. Though almost everyone liked it, it did give us a stomach ache in the end. But this is a recipe that I would only make once in a while, and probably at a better time than midnight. It was delicious, but takes some time to master heating and pouring just the right amount into the skillet.