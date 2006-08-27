Funnel Cakes IV
This recipe for homemade funnel cakes brings the deep-fried carnival treat home to you!
This recipe for homemade funnel cakes brings the deep-fried carnival treat home to you!
Really good recipe! We are using this recipe for a scouting event. A great tip to dispense this, is to use a cleaned out ketchup bottle. Use your funnel or a funnel made out of foil and laddle batter into your ketchup bottle. Makes it easier to just squirt it in and the apperance comes out just as nice.Read More
Good when you're feeling nostalgic...though I don't remember them being so crispy at Six Flags. Since making these I tried "Funnel Cakes I" from this site, and they were much more authentic.Read More
Really good recipe! We are using this recipe for a scouting event. A great tip to dispense this, is to use a cleaned out ketchup bottle. Use your funnel or a funnel made out of foil and laddle batter into your ketchup bottle. Makes it easier to just squirt it in and the apperance comes out just as nice.
Very easy and tasty recipe!!! Adding the vanilla is a MUST!! Using the "ketchup bottle" was a great idea, makes it much easier to fry!! Thanks!!
well darling let me tell YOU.... i hate everything but these funnel cakes are to die for!!!! pAAAlease!!!! all that saturated fat and sugar...they're sure to put a ton o' love in your spare tire!!! bring the carnival home to you and immediately call a cardiovascular specialist you're gonna die for these cakes!!!
These came out a whole lot better than they did the first time I made them. I added a little nutmeg, vanilla extract, an extra tsp. of sugar, and more milk than the recipe called for. A zip lock bag was used to swirl the batter into the hot oil. I also scaled the recipe down to four servings and topped each with confectioner's sugar and cherry pie filling. Tasted great!
Great recipe... It's important to follow the directions and start with only half the flour, adding the rest a little at a time until you get the right consistency. It will probably end up too thick if you use the full amount of flour in the recipe. I don't have a funnel, so put the batter in a plastic bag and cut off the corner. I also used some of the batter to make fried Oreos (just dip the Oreos in the batter and fry). Mmmmm.
We all LOVE funnel cake and, like most people, only get them at the shore, amusement parks, etc. - until now! My big sister used to make these for me when I was young, but she couldn't remember how so I once again looked to allrecipes for help. I was not disappointed! I took the advice of others and only used 2 2/3 c. flour. Ultimately, I used all but appr. 1/4 c. to achieve the right consistency. I also increased the sugar to appr. 1/2 c. (it just wasn't sweet enough for us) and added 1 t. vanilla. Excellent! Saved the left over batter for the next time we're having a craving!
I absolutely loved this! It tasted just like the funnel cakes at the amusement parks. I only gave it a 4 because I had to alter the recipe by adding less flour (about 1/2 cup) and more milk (a little more than a 1/3 cup). I also added a little more sugar and some vanilla extract. It was delicious! A measuring cup works great if you don't have a funnel.
Good when you're feeling nostalgic...though I don't remember them being so crispy at Six Flags. Since making these I tried "Funnel Cakes I" from this site, and they were much more authentic.
Turned out great, we didn't have a funnel so cut out a corner of a zip lock bag and it worked out great. Thanks for the post.
Awesome- Exactly like at Canada's Wonderland.
Perfect! My wife LOVES funnel cake, I whipped these up for her as a surprise and she thought - for a brief moment - that I was truly the best man in the world. Making these at home is way easier than I ever thought and they're as good as any I've paid $5 for at the fair.
Excellent recipe! Tips for best results: you want cake like batter, use 1 tsp vanilla, add sugar to taste, use whole milk, oil must be really hot before you pour. Better than carnival cakes!
Had to give this one 5 stars simply because of all the powdered sugar on my wifes face and shirt after she was done....lol.....i added a lil more sugar, nutmeg and vanilla like EBONY3 suggested (ty)...i'm thinking of trying cinnamon instead of nutmeg next time, and there will be a next time!
Cut up a banana into bite size slices and dip it in the batter and fry it.. It is to die for!
These turned out great! I have a friend who really likes them, so I wanted to see if I could find a recipe. I just used a regular plastic funnel. These were fun to make to make to. It does make quite a bit of batter though. I cooked them in a pan on the stove top. I heated vegetable oil on medium (5) first. And, by the time I was done mixing the ingredients the oil was up to 375 deg according to my thermometer. The funnel cakes browned up nicely, and tasted like a crispy chewy doughnut. I sprinkled them with powdered sugar. Thanks, for the neat recipe!
Yum! Very tasty. Just make sure you have the temp high enough or you will be disappointed. If anything, make it a few degrees higher so that when you add the batter, and the temp drops, you will still have a wonderful funnel cake.
Maybe I'm just use to eating the best funnel cakes around (I use to work at Six Flags) but I thought these were plain. So, I added vanilla, sweetened condensed milk, and cinnamon until it started to get a sweeter flavor. I gave it 3 stars because I feel this has potential with the addition of flavor. UPDATE: I saved a little bit of batter from yesterday, and made more funnel cakes today, topped them with powered sugar, carmel, leftover cream cheese icing... and BOY... it was delicious. I will make these agin with the additions! 4 stars! ****
mmmmmmm australia doesnt do funnel cakes so i had to improvise because i absolutely LOVE them.... finally got around to making these tonight and i left the recipe alone and thought it was perfect as written though next time i might try adding some vanilla and cinnamon to the mixture... i did use less flour.. about a cup less i think and that even ended up being too much so i added about a tablespoon extra of milk to thin it out a bit and it was excellent... powder sugar on top and my husband threw some ice cream and chocolate sauce on his. it was his first time ever having a funnel cake and i think its safe to say they left a lasting impression.. he even asked "can we have these every week?" lol
This is the first recipe that I have ever tried to make from Allrecipes, so when my husband and I looked at the ingredients we thought it wasn't going to be enough to fill the stomachs of 10 people, so we had doubled it. DO NOT DO WHAT WE DID! I wish I had cut the ingredients in half! I added a teaspoon of vanilla and added a little more sugar as some reviewers suggested. But, anyway, I tried this with a measuring cup, but came out too thick; then I found out I had a Funnel and used that. It worked very well, but I still have enough to make about another 20 cakes and I had already used about a liter of oil for it. Though almost everyone liked it, it did give us a stomach ache in the end. But this is a recipe that I would only make once in a while, and probably at a better time than midnight. It was delicious, but takes some time to master heating and pouring just the right amount into the skillet.
This recipe had to be severly altered to work right. The original recipe was way to dry it needed a whole cup more liquid. and it also needed more flavor. Took about a half hour to fix this recipe....
These were yummy and delicious! Forget the funnel and just find a container with a nice pour spout. After reviewing the reviews, I automatically cut the recipe in half--well, I am now going to cut it down to 1/4 the recipe for a family of four.
I made the 4 serving version. The funnel method and baggie version didn't work too well for me. I ended up using a cake piping tool without the tip and it worked perfectly. They tasted amazing.
I really debated between 4 and 5 stars on because I would definitely add more sugar in the actual batter, just because I don't like a lot of toppings and appreciate the cake itself for what it is. I don't think that this cake is quite sweet enough otherwise. Still it cooked up really nicely, was light, crunchy on the outside and fluffy inside. Not too oily or heavy! Made an ample amount of funnel cakes, I had enough to send some to a neighbor for breakfast as well. I'm really very pleased by this recipe, thanks so much for sharing it!
Taste just like the fairs maybe better...:)
Terrific recipe! Just be sure to "pipe" the batter (should you use a plastic bag or pastry bag) fairly thick.
Very delicious...just like being down at the shore! I added about a tablespoon of vanilla and a pinch of nutmeg. My son gobbled one of them up immediately! I will definitely be making these again!
These turned out great! The only other thing I would've done was put the batter into a squeeze bottle of some sort to make it easier to use-I did the plastic bag method, and it was very messy. Aside from that it was a super yummy, easy Father's Day dessert. I served them with ice cream and blueberries. Will be making these a lot!
These were really good! They weren't quite as good as what I usually get at the fair, but we really enjoyed them.
Great recipe! A good way to test if the oil is at 375 degrees is to drop a 1" piece of bread into the oil. If it bread takes 50 seconds to brown, then the oil is at 375 degrees. I added a bit more sugar than the recipe called for and 3/4 tsp of vanilla extract. The funnel cake came out very tasty!
very good and tasty for a great snack.
wow, I loved this ... I read the other reviews and I too cut down on the flour to 2 and 2/3 cup and added 1 tsp vanilla and my kids thought i bought this at our local block party ...
great!
Made these again yesterday for a quick snack for the boys when they came in from school. I cooked them in a 9 inch castiron skillet. The boys commented that the more I make these the better they are. I did make 2 substitutions tho. I added vanilla and added 1/2 cup sugar instead. The were wonderful. Also after getting up this morning I made them for breakfast and the kids enjoyed them again. I made a total of 12 cakes. I will make these again for the bake sales and put them into ziplock baggies. Thanks again for the great recipe.
These Funnel Cakes hit the spot! I, too, added a teaspoon of vanilla for flavoring. I also had to add a touch more milk to make it pourable. Thanks for such a great recipe! I will make these again.
This tasted just like at the fair. This one is a keeper
Very yummy, just like the fairs! You can play around with differnt toppings. This browns really fast so keep your eye on it. It will takes a few trys to get the hang of it and make the "classic look". I suggest starting from the middle making a back and forth motion; if you spread the mix out to much it will separate. Makes a lot and you can freeze it. Good luck!
Just like at the state fairs. Thanks for posting it. Its very easy to make.
Just what I was looking for. I calculated the recipes to make 4 funnel cakes and still had enough to make 6. I added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla.
Very easy and good recipe. I halved the recipe and used a ketchup bottle.
*****EXCELLENT***** recipe!! With a family of Celiac sufferers, I am always looking for recipes that will convert easily to gluten-free. This is one of the better ones--although (as with most GF conversions) I had to use a bit more flour to get the consistency right. As for the recipe in general, the taste of these cakes is simply unmatched--and it's sooooo easy! I added a splash of double-vanilla exract and even replaced ALL the sugar with Splenda, and my kids went crazy for them! It's so exciting to be able to make these, because since our family has had to go gluten-free, we've obviously had to give up many foods, and it can be discouraging for kids--especially when going to fairs and seeing everyone else indulging in things they think they can never have again. Being able to have funnel cakes again really lifted my wee-ones' spirits. Thanks so much for sharing this, Tina!
Simple recipe and so much cheaper than the mix I purchased during a brain dead moment.
Tastes exactly like at the fair, and a whole lot cheaper! I put the leftovers in the freezer. I'll reheat them in the convection oven and see how it works. Thanks for a great recipe!
As other reviews said... I would add less flour next time. Tried it without vanilla first then added vanilla ... I preferred it without but it was good both ways. Just the funnel cake fix we needed!
followed recipe as directed and im a chef. first they are not very crunchy as they are at the fair. second they need vanilla added! they don't have a sweet taste. you need to add a lot of vanilla! the batter should be a beige color
Tastes just like I used to get at the fair! I added vanilla pudding and dark chocolate fudge to make a Bavarian Cream Funnel Cake. It was goooooooooood!
These were very good. I added a little bit of vanilla extract to the batter and used a squeeze bottle to put the batter in the oil.
Perfect consistency! I loved the flavor, not too sweet. The only thing I did differently was using cake flour instead of all purpose. Did some with cinnamon sugar and did some w/ powdered sugar. I even did some with a combination of both. Mmmmmm, just made us all feel we were back at the carnival! Nothing like bringing the flavors of the carnival home without the expense...LOL
These were VERY tasty. I used my deep fryer and had to put the oil on 400 degrees to get these right. I also need to play with the amount of flour as I think I started off with the mixture a little too thin. Made for a nice treat for me and the hubby though. Could become addictive....
This is a really easy and good recipe, me and my friend are using this recipe for a school marketing project, we tried it with cream (it's all out teacher had.) and it tasted magnificant! Though we had to add about 1/4 cup of water to make it less thick.
I am from New England and have never even eaten a funnel cake before - never heard of them until I saw them on The Food Network. My kids and I had so much fun making these and my 2 year old was actually on the floor crying waiting for the second batch to finish! I added a splash of vanilla, and cut down the flour as other reveiwers suggested. I don't have anything to compare these to, but they were FABULOUS.
Fantastic! Kids loved them. I topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and strawberries:)
fast n good
Yum. Just as good if not better than the ones from actual funnel cake stands. After some experimenting I found that: very thick batter is best, just like the recipe makes; when using a ziplock bag, cut the corner so you get a fairly wide stream if you like the cakes less crunchy; adding at least a tsp. of vanilla really helps the flavor; I add an extra 1-2 tablespoons sugar depending on the size of the batch. The dough freezes well if you only want to make one or two at a time. I've been on a funnel cake craze ever since finding this recipe!
This was excellent! I added some vanilla extract and a pinch of nutmeg and YUMMY! Make sure the oil is very hot, otherwise the batter won't brown right. I will be making this again..and again..and again lol!
I make these for children I work with. They absolutely love them and tell me they are better than what they get at the fairs. I add a little vanilla to the batter and put cinnamon in the powdered sugar.
EASY and Delicious! Scaled it back to 4 servings made a ton. added a tbs of vanilla.
FABULOUS!
Wonderful recipe! I followed the directions except I doubled the amount of sugar. And as others suggested, I slowly added flour until the batter was the right consistency. Since I didn’t have a funnel, I used a Ziploc bag with the corner cut off to pour the batter. The key to making the perfect Funnel cake is pouring the mixture into the oil in a circular motion and having the oil at a very high temperature so that the cakes won’t absorb too much oil.
I made these tonight... needed a little more sugar so next time im going to add a little more. Good none the less.
Wow! What a wonderful recipe, and so easy! This was just perfect -- a tiny bit sweet, but not too much. It took about 3 cups of the flour to get the batter to the right consistency. I used an emptied jelly squeeze bottle instead of a funnel and it worked fine, probably easier than a funnel. Don't worry if it doesn't look as pretty when you first swirl the batter as the ones at the fair -- it'll puff up and end up looking beautiful by the time you're done. This recipe does make a LOT of funnel cakes; I made them for a good sized party and still had batter left over.
These were delicious!! My family loved them! I will use less flour next time. I had to add milk to get it pour-able. A keep for me!!
My family loved this recipe. I will definately make it again.
Yummy yummy!! Brought the carnival right into my kitchen!!
Very good. Although, I had to add quite a bit more flour to get the right consistency. I topped it with strawberry pie filling, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream!
Excellent, especially sprinkled with powdered sugar or heaped with ice cream, whipped cream and caramel sauce.
My family and I loved it. My husband thought it could use a little more sugar in the recipe. I thought it was just fine.
Tastes JUST like the funnel cake at the state fair. Except now I can have it all year long and for a fraction of the price! I also used this same recipe to do Fried Snickers (sounds crazy but I was turned on to these at the South Carolina State Fair a couple years ago- DELICIOUS) I coated the snickers (or whatever candy bar you like) in the batter and then rolled it in flour and then coated in batter again. Fried it in oil for about a minute per side. Topped with powdered sugar. SOOOOOOO GOOD! Definitely not healthy but well worth the calories.
great recipe. They came out perfect. They aren't as sweet as the ones we get at the fair, but just sweet enough.
very good recipe. My family loved it. Tastes better than the fair funnel cakes!
Best Ive had yet.
I teach Family and consumer science to high school students...They loved this recipe and it is inexpensive and makes a bunch.
This recipe was very easy to prepare; I used suggested amount of flour, less about 1/4 cup to get the right consistency. I used a thermometer to get my oil to the exact temperature. My first attempt came out burnt and didn't look much like a funnel cake at all. The next one came out much better,and I realized just how difficult it is to get that technique down. I think if I make this again, I will use just a little less baking powder. The finished cake was too airy, which made it much crispier on the outside than I would prefer.For some reason, I could hardly eat this when it was finished. It filled me up extremely quickly, so unless you are making these for 10 or more people, definitely scale down the recipe. I have found that funnel cake just tastes better when you pay $5 for it at the fair.
taste just like the fair's! great recipe!
Delicious. No need to wait for the county fair anymore. Thanks for the recipe.
I absolutely love this funnel cake recipe. I have made it before and this recipe has that one beat hands down. I did lessen the flour to about 2 2/3 cups. I did sift it. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla. It is now in my recipe book and will be made in our family often. I made it twice in the same week. This is the closet recipe to the carnival. Thank you! We ate'em til our stomachs hurt!
how could you not love it, everything is in your cabinet and its not overly greasy using week old oil. i loved it i even use it to make fried oreos and fried snikers. i think i added a little more sugar i love sweet
These were so easy to make & so yummy! My 13 year old made them pretty much by himself. It does make a lot, so we have the rest of the batter in the fridge for tomorrow. Hopefully it will cook up just as good the next day. It took us a couple of tries to get the technique down, but then it was a cinch! OH SO fattening, but anything deep fried is going to be!
The perfect funnel cake recipe! Was just like being at a carnaval.
Awesome recipe and super easy to whip up. I threw all the ingredients except for the flour into the bowl of a food processor and just pulsed until combined, then added the flour a bit at a time, pulsing in between to incorporate. 3 cups was perfect. The full amount in the recipe would be way too much. They fry to a beautiful golden brown in no time at all. A word of advice: make them right before you plan to eat them, because they do lose their crispiness if they sit out too long.
REALLY good, and easy to make. I had intended to take the advice of other reviewers and add vanilla, but forgot to and didn't even notice. I only wanted to make enough for me and my daughter, so I changed the recipe to 4 servings, which made two very large funnel cakes, which was perfect. Pretty darn good!
I didn't compare my recipe but we've made these since I was young and I'm 77 now. We used to call them raggedy pancakes when I was little. Served them with a little syrup. I love them!
Wow these were great! Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious! I can't believe that I can now make this anytime, and it is so easy. I just added some brown sugar instead of regular sugar, and sprinkled with cinammon and powdered sugar. Bring the carnival home by making these yummy cakes! My kids love them!
Loved it. Very tasty and easy to make. My family couldn't eat the whole recipe, tho. I might cut it by half next time I make it.
I think it is a good base but something is missing. I did add vanilla as many suggested. I will try and make again. Thanks for the ketchup bottle tip. It made it a lot easier.
Very tasty!!! For additional flavor, we added a little cinnamon to the batter before frying. With regards to frying, we had a little trouble with the batter "breaking up" in the oil, so our first attempt did not produce funnel cakes that looked like those at the fair. We used a larger pan (similar to a dutch oven) for frying, so we're not sure if that was the problem or perhaps the oil was too hot. Anyway, they still tasted great and we will try it again!
Yummy! Now I have to try it with a FUNNEL (still great using a ladle, but I can see where a funnel would be a huge help!)
This was my first time making funnel cakes. I halved the recipe after reading the other reviews but wished I hadn't! I will keep the original porportions and that will give me 8 cakes of about 8" across. I used one of the bottles from the picnic condiment set at the dollar store with the tip cut off so I had an opening of about 1/4". I had no problem forming these cakes either, I started with an outside circle then zig zagged inside of it. I also used all the flour, increased the milk by an extra 4 tbsp and added a tbsp vanilla. They were so good my husband purposely made himself late for work just so he could eat more of them. lol
The batter was to thick/thin for a funnel. It was easier just to pour straight from the bowl.
Oh My Lord.... I always loved going to county fairs; and theme parks.. the rides were great, but it was all about the funnel cakes for me. I haven't had them in years to be honest; who know they could be so easy to make at home by yourself! Thanks!!!
These are just like the carnival! Love them! Turned out fine at high altitude!
I pulled this recipe on Monday, made the cakes Monday night, went to my sisters house Tuesday night made them there for them and then made them again due to high demand last night. Thanks for sharing and making us have Happy Bellies!
Really really tasty. We went to Knott's Berry Farm yesterday and they were charging $7.75 for each cake. Forget that! This recipe is just as delicious without the unbelievable cost. The kids were thrilled.
yummmmmmmy!!! I decided to make these before the basketball game and the family loved them so much they kept coming to the kitchen instead of watching the game. I did not change anything in the recipe and I used a batter dispenser that I have for pancakes. They were just sweet enough and perfect! Will definitely be a keeper. Oh and it made lots and lots!
This didn't turn out for me at all. It was rubbery and not sweet enough.
wow! awesome! my family adored these and for my first time making them they turned out great!
My mom texted me a picture of her funnel cake whilr she was at a music festival and i immediately had to figure out how to make one and thats how i ended up here. These were so good!! I dont have a funnel so i used a freezer bag and clipped the end and it worked just fine. I added a bit more sugar as suggested by others and it was yummy!
I made these with my 3 girls instead of paying for some at the local festival. WOW! Sooooo much better than anything we could have paid $$ for! My grandmother was with us, and in all of her 81 years she had never had a funnel cake...let's just say that she had 2 and licked her fingers! In her understated way she pronounced them, 'pretty tasty'. We will definitely make again. Oh, and the ketchup bottle idea is a true gem-- easy use, easy clean-up. And the dash of vanilla was the only change I made.
Made these all summer long loved them they were perfect. Anticipating the upcoming summer I'm gonna make these today! YUM!!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections