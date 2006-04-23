Best White Icing Ever

My daughter made this recipe last week for some cupcakes she was baking. She did all the research and cooking on her own so I didn't even see the recipe for the frosting ahead of time. I tasted it as she was frosting the cupcakes and did not like it at all. I took one look at the recipe and figured out why - all shortening? It had that chemical taste to it (and the shortening was not old) plus it was incredibly sweet. While it did have a good texture for frosting, I prefer something that has a butter base. Only one out of my four kids liked the frosting - the others scraped it off. Interesting to note that of the few reviews I read that give it 4/5 stars, they ALTERED the recipe and used at least a portion of butter. I hate when people change the recipe around, but still give it 4/5 stars. When there's such a big alteration in order to make the recipe work, it doesn't deserve high praise.