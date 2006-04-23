Best White Icing Ever

This icing recipe is #1! It's quick and easy to make, bright white for cake decorating, and you can easily change it's consistency! This is the most important icing recipe you'll ever have. It's so basic, it makes the hassle of cake decorating so much easier! If you wish, use half shortening and half unsalted butter.

Recipe by Meghan Rey

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
4 to 5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine sugar, shortening, water and vanilla. Beat on low speed to combine, then beat on medium speed for a full five minutes. It won't look like Icing at first, but keep the mixer going for a full five minutes, and then you're done!

  • Note: If you're not using this for decorating, but just for icing the cake, thin the icing by adding 3 tbs. of corn syrup, or water to the icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 10.3g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
