Lori's White Bread Cake

I rate a number of recipes "5 stars" but then there are the exceptional recipes that there is no way of rating as such. This is one of those recipes. I think I may have just stumbled upon one of the best white cake/pound cake recipes I have ever made. Despite its low rating I reviewed the ingredients list and recognized a classic and accurate ratio of measurements. Most recipes of this type, however, will call for butter. Because this recipe calls for shortening, along with the large number of eggs and sugar, all of which contribute moisture to a cake, I knew I'd be in for one, fine cake! And I was not mistaken. I prepared the recipe exactly as written, using a tsp. of vanilla. When I added the flour and buttermilk, I did so alternately, beginning and ending with the flour and just long enough to combine. I used the batter for cupcakes, which I found took about 23 minutes. I cannot stress enough or overstate the beauty of this cake. It is delightfully moist, perfectly sweet, with a very attractive and tender crumb - and sinfully good. From now on when I make a white cake and I want a guaranteed, perfect result, I will refer to this recipe. I frankly am stumped as to why only three people have reviewed this in 10 years, the recipe's average rating is so deceptively low, and the recipe hasn't been touched in four years! I hope to change that. Lori, this is one beauty of a cake that in my judgement has nothing to do with "white bread." Too bad you can't change the name!

