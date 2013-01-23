Lori's White Bread Cake

4.1
32 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 3
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A very moist buttermilk cake. Easy to make and even easier to fall in love with. Great for showers because it is so light.

Recipe by Tiffany R Coffman

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt Pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour Bundt pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, sift flour, soda and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well with each addition.

  • Add flour mixture and mix in well.

  • Add buttermilk and vanilla, and combine.

  • Pour into prepared Bundt pan. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour or until bottom is golden and pick inserted into center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 75g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 93.8mg; sodium 83.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022