Lori's White Bread Cake
A very moist buttermilk cake. Easy to make and even easier to fall in love with. Great for showers because it is so light.
I rate a number of recipes "5 stars" but then there are the exceptional recipes that there is no way of rating as such. This is one of those recipes. I think I may have just stumbled upon one of the best white cake/pound cake recipes I have ever made. Despite its low rating I reviewed the ingredients list and recognized a classic and accurate ratio of measurements. Most recipes of this type, however, will call for butter. Because this recipe calls for shortening, along with the large number of eggs and sugar, all of which contribute moisture to a cake, I knew I'd be in for one, fine cake! And I was not mistaken. I prepared the recipe exactly as written, using a tsp. of vanilla. When I added the flour and buttermilk, I did so alternately, beginning and ending with the flour and just long enough to combine. I used the batter for cupcakes, which I found took about 23 minutes. I cannot stress enough or overstate the beauty of this cake. It is delightfully moist, perfectly sweet, with a very attractive and tender crumb - and sinfully good. From now on when I make a white cake and I want a guaranteed, perfect result, I will refer to this recipe. I frankly am stumped as to why only three people have reviewed this in 10 years, the recipe's average rating is so deceptively low, and the recipe hasn't been touched in four years! I hope to change that. Lori, this is one beauty of a cake that in my judgement has nothing to do with "white bread." Too bad you can't change the name!Read More
Cake was exceedingly sweet. Crust got crunchy from the excess sugar. I baked this in a 9x13 pan, and it took about 1 1/2 hours to test done. I believe the sugar in the recipe is wrong. It had good potential.Read More
I can't believe there are so few reviews for this fabulous cake! It's a great old fashioned kind of cake much like the kind my Great Grammy used to make. I cut back to two cups of sugar and used a full tsp of vanilla instead of what the recipe called for. It was delicious and a huge hit!! My new absolute "Go To" cake recipe. Wish I could give it more than five stars because it is deserving of ten!
Yummy! I cut the sugar in half and it turned out great! Thanks for the recipe.
Delicious! I made 36 cupcakes with this recipe. They baked at 325 for 24-25 minutes. If you make the 'cheese filling' recipe from this site, and drop 1 tsp on each cupcake and 1 or 2 raspberries (before baking) you have fabulous raspberry cheesecake filled cupcakes.
I made this while stranded in a storm. I had to make my own buttermilk. I used 3/4 cup heavy cream and 1/4 cup skim milk and 1 Tb. lemon juice. I also had only butter (not shortening or marg) and everyone literally LOVES the cake. If I was planning this recipe, like when I make it next time, I would serve it with a dollop of whip cream and some rasberries perhaps. Maybe a few flecks of chocolate here and there in plating. I will most definately add this to my recipe file but will not call it "white bread". . .if I would've called it that with my family, they wouldn't have even tried it. Excellent sponge or pound cake!
Lovely texture, great taste. I used soft margarine instead of shortening. I have made it several times now, and it still delights.
other than cutting back on the sugar (only putting in 2 cups) and adding a full tsp of vanilla i followed this exactly and am very pleased with how it turned out ... the batter does get really thick before adding the milk, i wasnt sure my poor handheld mixer would make it lol very much like pound cake, will definitly use this again
I chose this cake for it's simplicity, as I just needed a white cake to use for cake pops. As expected, it came together nicely and baked perfect little cupcakes for me to crumble up and use for my client order. Well... I had my boyfriend try them and he said they taste weird. A little bummed, I asked what he meant... oddly enough, he said it tasted like bread. I haven't told him the name of this recipe--I'm always trying new recipes and he often teases me about just sticking with a tried and true favorite--so I'd hate for him to tease me for making this "white bread" cake. :) It's true. It's not as light and tender as a cake ought to be. I made a different white cake recipe last night and did a side by side comparison... strikingly different. While I will not throw out this cake since my coworkers have indiscriminating tastes, I simply cannot and will not use this for a paying client.
A wonderful tasting cake, although I would't call it light - its like a pound cake - so moist
I made half this recipe using a 6-cup bundt pan and I will say, it produced a pretty cake. But the flavor was really lacking, in my opinion. I really missed the butter normally found in pound cakes. My only deviation was to use 1/2 t. of vanilla rather than a dash. In hindsight, I probably should have used more. That might have helped the lack of flavor.
At first, I tried the batter and thought, "this is way too sweet," but then it baked up beautifully. I made 24 cupcakes and about 18 minis. 30 minutes for the regular sized at 325. A very delicious cake! I am so glad I tried it, despite being a little hesitant to because of the name of this recipe. :)
Just tested this out for a party - absolutely heavenly! Tastes nothing like white bread. Angel food cake slightly? Tastes exactly what you'd think of for a classic "birthday cake" taste. I usually don't review recipes I've made changes to but need to share this one. I halved the recipe for testing purposes & so I wouldn't nom a whole cake. Used real butter (margarine, ick!), only 3/4 cup sugar plus 5 drops of liquid stevia as opposed to the 1.5 cups of sugar it would have originally wanted. It was plenty sweet, & not sickeningly so. Added more vanilla. Perfect & sturdy cake for icing & decorating. The crust is just slightly crispy and melts in your mouth, but it did not brown very much at all! It's beautiful. The inside is neither too dense nor too airy/fluffed-up, it's a perfect in-between. Moist but not sticky, not dry at all. Seriously. Good. Cake. Try it. With butter.
I used Splenda instead of the sugar, as it was for a friend of mine who cannot have sugar. I would have given this recipe only 2 stars, except that maybe it would have been different had I used actual sugar and also, while I was sorely disappointed, my friend loved it. It was the heaviest, most dense cake I have ever had. It was like a brick. I figured with the shortening, eggs and buttermilk, it would be very moist but it was not. I'm not sure how I would change it to improve it but I don't think I'll even be trying.
This cake was wonderful! My friend who doesn't like cake actually ate a piece after tasting a bite. My husband, while eating his piece, asked to not be disturbed while he was in his 'happy place'. I followed the recipe exactly. I added the wedding cake frosting. Next time, since the cake had such a pleasant vanilla flavor, I think I will try a maple frosting on it. My suggestion to those who struggled with the recipe, don't rush the process. Beat each step well, especially when adding the eggs one at a time.
I had to give it 3 stars, because if I had used the full sugar it would have been way too sweet. I did 1/2 the sugar and a full tsp of vanilla. They were a perfect white cake recipe
This was decent. I used soy milk instead of buttermilk so I knew there would be a difference there. The texture is like a dense angel food cake. And it tasted a little too eggy for me. Next time, I will try with less eggs.
It is an amazingly simple recipe. Made the entire house smell so good. Everyone loved it. Has a bit of a crust to the top but was delicious!
Delicious and worth a try. My oven runs a little hot so it only took 18 minutes for my cupcakes. It easily makes 24 standard sized cupcakes with the recipe as is. I accompanied it with Simple and Delicious Buttercream Frosting found on this site and they were awesome.
Amazing white cake! Cut the sugar to 2 cups per suggestions and it was perfect! Used this for a 2 layer birthday cake and it was beautiful and light. My new fav white cake recipe for sure!
I was looking for a good fast recipe for cupcakes and my oh my this recipe fit the bill. I made the recipe exactly as written and made 24 large cupcakes that really didn't need frosting they were moist and delicious without it but you know the kids have to have frosting . I will be using this recipe from now on when I need a easy really good cake or cupcakes.
I was disappointed in this recipe after reading all the great reviews. I only used 2 cups of sugar and added 1 tsp of vanilla like some people suggested but I wasn't crazy about the taste. It's reminds me of a pound cake. I frosted it with chocolate frosting but it didn't make much difference. Nobody in my house really liked it.
I wasn't terribly impressed with this recipe but I have to say that my husband loved it. The title "Bread Cake" makes sense because the texture of the cake reminded me of coarse bread. I also made cupcakes with the batter and wasn't impressed-- they were flat and tasteless. I did LOVE the crust of the cake, it was the life and soul of the recipe. I think my main issue was that the base of the batter is vegetable shortening. This recipe also needs some oomph in the flavor department, probably by adding a more salt and more vanilla. I'm going to keep looking for a fluffier, tastier cake.
The cake is very crumby when it comes out. It almost tastes like cornbread and is pretty hard to ice. But other then that it was very good.
