Little Mickey's Favorite Cheesecake

This is a cheese cake recipe I made with my brother in mind. He loves peanut butter, and will eat it straight from the jar. I always try new peanut butter desserts out on him first since he is the expert. If you don't have half-and-half you may substitute milk.
WOW. I love peanut butter, and I LOVE this cheesecake. This is by far the best peanut butter dessert I've ever tasted. I used a full cup of peanut butter (instead of 3/4 cup) and poured the mixture into a Oreo crust (to save some time). I've had the best results as far as texture by cooking it for about 45 minutes or until it is golden on the edges and soft in the middle. Then I turn off the heat and crack the oven door and let it cool to room temperature before refrigerating. If you like peanut butter, you'll love this cheesecake!
I tried this recipe and should have known from the recipe itself it was going to be a disaster. The picture is for sure NOT the same one as the cheesecake, but that wasn't a problem as much as the fact that baking for 40-50 minutes leaves the entire middle of the cheesecake soupy. This is a good base recipe but here is my suggestion for a change to make it a 5 star cheesecake... scrap the entire crust, it's terrible and it bakes up rock hard next use half the chocolate chips called for third take reese cups and put them in a blender and build a mound of reese cups in the middle and pour the cheesecake around the mound, helps the cheesecake cook in the middle< i took the left over reese cups that were blended and baked them right into the top of the cheesecake, made a tasty crust. all in all this recipe was probably a good try, but not quite perfect yet!
07/03/2000
This was SOOOO delicious & SOOOO easy to make! I made it for a friend that I work with and EVERYONE loved it! Easy, easy, easy to make. I put all ingredients in my food processor and poured it over the crust to bake. It freezes well also. Just one tip - let the top of it cool then spread with a thin layer of peanut butter and top off with crushed peanuts & a handful of mini chocolate chips for a nice, finshed presentation! ENJOYED THIS ONE!!!!!!!!!!!
As I type, I am indulging in another piece of this FANTASTIC cheesecake!! Wow. On our first date (wedding day too) my husband and I shared a piece of cheesecake like this that was made by a dessert shop in our area. It holds special memories and we try and have one on special occasions /anniversaries. But after 14 years of marriage, their little 5 inch cheesecake at $30 bucks a pop, started adding up! I didn't want to buy one this year so, I turned to my favorite friend, Allrecipes! I stumbled upon this recipe and I'm SOOO glad! This one, as my husband states, is even better than the 'Affairs' cheesecake!!!! As far as particulars, I took the advice of previous reviewers (thx!!) and used the 1 1/2 c. crushed chocolate wafers and 6 T. melted butter crust - a MUST! I also used the mini chocolate chips (1 1/2 c.). I baked it for the recommended time 45-50 minutes and then turned the oven off, cracked the door and brought it to room temp. in there. Then I chilled it. Make sure you chill it for the recommended time (key to good cheesecake), if not over night. Otherwise, you'll have a soft center. This is the best recipe. Thanks so much!!!!!
I got great reviews from this cheesecake. With an excess of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups left over from Halloween, I cut up about 25 of them and put them in the cheesecake instead of choc. chips. I also used chocolate graham cracker crumbs instead of regular, and no peanuts in the crust. I didn't add the 3/4 cup of butter to the crust either, only 1/3 cup. This was so delicious!! Topped the cheesecake with whipped cream and chopped PB cups.
Simply wonderful!! I omitted the water bath and it turned out just fine - no cracks! I also added chopped peanut butter cups instead of chocloate chips. I have made this cheesecake maybe five or six times now, and it ALWAYS gets rave reviews!!
This little cheesecake earn higher praise and brighter smiles than I ever thought possible from a dessert. I used the Chocolate Wafer Crust from this site (1.5 cups chocolate wafers/6 tbsp butter) and 1 1/3 cups of mini chocolate chips. The edges were already getting dark after 35 min, so I turned the oven off and left the door open. Consistency was perfect, very minimal cracking. Topped the cooled cheesecake with a thin layer of peanut butter, toasted chopped nuts, and sparse mini chocolate chips as suggested. This cheesecake was actually good enough to spark controversy for me at work: apparently people were offended when I tried to pass off store-bought baked goods (this cheesecake)as my own--- HA!
WOW! Just made this cheesecake for our Father's Day gathering - took the suggestions of other reviewers - 2 cups oreo crumbs with 1/3 cup melted butter for the crust, instead of chocolate chips I cut up 25 peanut butter cups for the filling, and added the "icing" of a thin layer of peanut butter, chopped peanuts and more cut up peanut butter cups. I was told (and I agreed) that it was the best cheesecake anyone had ever tasted...I may have to go into business for myself!! Thanks so much for an absolutely dee-lish hit!
I gave this four stars because the crust is out of proportion. After reading all the reviews, I decided to make a brownie crust instead of the graham cracker crust. I followed the filling recipe to a T except used cream instead of half and half and put the chocolate chips in the brownie batter instead of into the filling. It was so so so so so good! I would recommend splurging on some high quality peanut butter as well. I baked at 350 instead of 375 and topped with a peanut butter ganache and chopped peanut butter cups.
I've made this recipe twice...and I always think there is too much butter in the crust. I use chocolate graham crackers, and about 1/2 the butter. I bake for about 10minutes to set, while I prepare the batter. I like to melt additional chocolate and cover the top, then I line the edges with quartered reeses pb cups. The result is a giant reeses peanut butter cup. Just took it to a Super Bowl party and people were tackling each other to get a slice!
This cheesecake was fantastic. I took it to a charity auction and everyone raved about it. I did make a couple alterations: I eliminated the chocolate chips and replaced them with a chocolate ganache on top, and used an oreo crust instead of graham crackers. 45 minutes in a 375 degree oven, in a water bath; after 45 minutes I turned off the oven and opened the door, and let the cheesecake cool to room temperature. It was perfect!
Delicious. Also cut down butter in crust, used chocolate graham crackers, and left out peanuts. My son asks for this every time he comes home from college. Made it 4 times now for him and it is always a big hit. Maybe try the reese's cups next time for the choc chips.
My daughter loves anything peanut butter, especially with a little added chocolate. She is a true Reeses lover. I made this for her today, except made them into mini cheesecakes. I pressed the graham crumb crust into each mini cup and then baked for about 8 minutes to set. I made the batter, minus the chocolate chips and then baked the mini cheesecakes for 22 minutes. I mixed the cream and chocolate chips to make the ganache topping. Cooled, refrigerated, and they are delicious. Perfect little bite-sized treats for my kiddos. Thanks for making my peanut butter loving daughter's day!
11/22/2000
This is the best peanut butter cheesecake! Very rich - a little piece goes a long way. I used Oreo crumbs for the crust instead of graham cracker crumbs and omitted the peanuts. Adds a little extra chocolate for the chocoholic! My husband requests this cheesecake for every occasion.
Scrumptious, even though I made a couple of minor changes. I made a regular graham cracker crust and omitted the choc chips from the batter and made a ganache frosting instead. This cheesecake turned out to be so smooth and creamy and had a nice delicate peanut butter flavor, not overwhelming at all. First time using a water bath to cook a cheesecake, I plan on cooking all subsequent ones the same. Thank you.
This was amazing. My SIL's request this every year. I skip the peanuts and use a straight graham cracker crust. Place a few chocolate chips on top of the crust before pouring in the batter and skip the chocolate chips in the batter (I like the filling to be smooth), use a full cup of pb and then top with Chocolate Ganache Icing from this site. It's like a giant Peanut Butter Cup!
This recipe is great! I followed it with the exception of adding peanut butter cups (chopped) instead of the regular chocolate chips. Then topped with caramel and chocolate fudge sauce (Robinsons from jar). Excellent. My husband requests this for his birthday every year.
This recipe was easy to follow and came out very creamy with just the right amount of sweet. I followed this recipe exactly and it was perfect in taste and texture and the peanut butter was not at all overpowering. I personally wanted to add a little something more to the cheesecake [for looks not at all taste wise] and I used a sour cream chocolate ganache that had just the right tang! PERFECT it was such a hit!!!!!!!! Thanks Scott will def always keep this on hand!
Okay, for those of you who are peanut butter and cheesecake fan, this is the cake for you. Stop all other searches and end here. I did a little fancy stuff to mine, concerning the chocolate. Instead of using chocolate chips, I shaved a bunch of chocolate with a cheese grader and put a layer of shaved chocolate into the spring form pan, then cheesecake mix, then more shaved chocolate, then cheesecake mix , then...well, you get the idea. It gave it a good taste. Use semi-sweet chocolate to and when shaving the chocolate into whatever bowl your using be carefull because shaving the chocolate for some reason causes static electricity to build up in the bowl. Once wrong sneeze or hitting the bowl to hard and KABOOM, you'll be wearing shaved chocolate all over you. It was actually quite funny the first time i did it, I....HUM, oh wait, never mind back to whats important. You can also puts some crushed up reeses peanut butter cups on top to add to the beauty of it. Put the cups on toward the end of the baking cycle, probally with 5 or 10 mins to go. Oh, and another thing. be carefull pully the pan and everything out, especially when your using a grocery store, cheap aluminum foil pan imitake or you'll be cleaning cheesecake mixture off your stove for a while. I felt like crying last time it happened. I mean yeah, its not really anything to get all emotional over but when you get up at 6 AM IN THE MORNING to get it done in time for a 1:00 lunch, AND..... Never mind. Well, enjor th
The crust goes really well with this cheesecake. This baked nicely. I didnt add the chocolate chips. Will try putting a chocolate topping on it next time. It was gone before I could get a topping on it this first try tho!!
Wow. I ran out of graham crackers, so I used my food processor and chopped up those 100-calorie Oreo chip snacks for a crust. Delicious! Followed recipe exactly but used a bag of mini-choco chips. Came out terrific!! So rich and creamy, great recipe
I made this cheesecake for a New Years Eve party.It was the only dessert at the party and only a quarter of it got eaten. It's good but way too rich. I used choclate graham crackers for the crust, used chocolate/peanut butter swirled morsels in the filling and topped it with chopped peanut butter cups. It looked beautiful and the few people that ate it said it was good but nobody raved about it. I think you really have to love peanut butter to really enjoy this cheesecake. I think maybe it could use some more chocolate,maybe some chocolate sauce on top.
This is AWESOME!! We are a family of Reeses fans. I made a chocolate graham cracker crust without the cinnamon or nuts (increased crumbs) and mixed in a combo of PB and Choc chips. I topped it with hot fudge and let it harden on top in the fridge!
This has become one of my specialties. It it requested by friends and family for holidays and birthdays all the time. First of all, you want to do a brownie bottom. Gram-cracker crust just doesn't match the texture and it doesn't work well at all. I use the Ghirardelli ultimate (it comes with chocolate sauce). I bake it according to the box, in the spring form pan. I then put the chocolate sauce on the brownie. For the cheesecake filling, I make it just how this recipe says, only with at least a cup of peanutbutter (I taste it and usually add a little more). The waterbath is really the way to go, except I haven't figured out yet how to keep the bottom from getting a little soggy. When the timer goes off, I turn off the oven and crack the door and let it sit for a few hours before putting it in the fridge. I think the slow cooling helps keep the texture smooth. I usually refrigerate overnight. The next day I melt a 12oz bag of TollHouse chips and pour it over the cheesecake, then decorate with recces peanutbutter cups, BUT it is very rich and very over the top. Just the cheesecake and brownie bottom is wonderful too
What a great recipe! We loved it! I did switch out the graham cracker crust. I made peanut butter cookie mix and baked it as the crust. Once it cooled I added the cheesecake mix. I did add PB cups instead of chocolate chips.. This will be my go to peanut butter cheesecake recipe!
This is the best cheesecake I have ever had. The only change I made was to use chocolate cookie crumbs instead of graham cracker crumbs. This is my boyfriend and my daughter's favorite dessert. Thank you!!!
This recipe was okay. The first problem I have with it is that the picture is apparently NOT a picture of the recipe. It almost looks like what the author meant was to melt the chocolate with the half-and-half and make a ganache with which to garnish the finished cake. I do not see ANY chocolate chips in the actual cake pictured. And that's probably good because, honestly, the chocolate chips completely overpowered any hint of peanut butter that might have been present in the cake. If you're going to use chocolate chips, use mini ones and about half of what is called for. Actually, the next time I make this, I'm going to try it the way it's pictured. No chocolate in the cake itself but only covered with ganache. I think it will be MUCH better that way. But the crust is great and there doesn't appear to be any problem with the cake itself other than the chips. One more tip: whenever you're putting this much effort into baking, use high-quality chocolate such as Ghiradelli, Scharfenberger, etc.
Made this for Christmas. It was a big hit. I did have one problem. The crust seemed to have a lot of butter in it leaked out of my springform pan. I would actually decrease the amount of butter if I made it again. I also added chopped Reese's PB Cups and made a chocolate ganache for the top.
Got rave reviews!! I made a chocolate crust on the bottom. I put both some mini chocolate chips and chopped pb cups in mix. I also heated up some peanut butter to top and then some more chopped pb cups.
I'm so glad that there was a photo of this cake with a chocolate ganache topping. I think, and my family agreed, that putting chocolate chips IN the cake would not be good at all. So, I omitted that in the recipe. I used more than a cup of peanut butter (too lazy to measure precisely) to compensate for the 1/4 cup of cream. Forgot to put in the flour. With those changes, along with making an Oreo crust, it turned out perfect! Garnished it with quartered Reese's and whipped cream. Beautiful!
Holy cow! SO SO good! As we are wheat intolerant, I had to make a few small changes. I used gluten free chocolate cookie crumbs for the crust and spelt flour in the batter. I did not have half and half so I just used milk, and because I was `testing`the batter as I went along, I added about 2 tbsp more of peanut butter to make it more peanuty. Finally, i used just 1/3 cup of butter for the crust...was just enough! The crust kept its integrity, was cuttable and not really greasy. Do make sure you allow it to cool before cutting, probably overnight in the fridge is best. The waterbath was a godsend, and I ended up baking it at about 360 for 45 minutes or so...my oven is an inferno, I had to turn it down a tad!
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!! i made it for a friend's birthday and everyone loved it! i used caramel chips instead of chocolate and it turned out wonderfully. i even melted some caramel on top and chilled it. AWESOME!!! i will definitely be using this again, its already in my recipe box :) Thanks so much!
First, I have used this website for recipes many times and have never been compelled to leave a review. This is by far the best and easiest peanut butter and chocolate lovers cheesecake I have ever made or eaten. I followed recipe to perfection, however I used chewy brownie mix for the crust, instead of the cookie or cracker crusts. I got the idea from another cheesecake recipe on this site. It's easy, prepare brownie mix as it instructs on box, then cook for about 25 min, press brownie mix down firmly, then add Mickey's filling. The choc Ganache is great because it hides the little cracks! Me and all my pregnant friends and family thank you for this recipe, OUTSTANDING!!
I found this on another site so was unable to read any reviews first. I am however smart enough to know that the recipe called for way too much butter in the base crust and cut it down to half a cup....perfect I did add the peanuts in the crust which was nice. I used minature choc chips in base but only half a cup, 2 cups would be too much. And for the top I melted a cup of chocolate chips and half cup of peanut butter, put it on the top and crumbled up about half dozen minature peanut butter cups.....it was lovely The temp is too high tho, mine started cracking after half hour, so next time will turn heat way down. I used a water bath as well. My husband thought it was great. It is a lovely for a once in a while dessert, very rich
The crust was really greasy. I baked it and ended up soaking the pools of oil up with paper towels. Instead of chocolate chips I quartered a bunch of mini PB cups and put halved ones on the top of the baked cake. I didn't get to try it, but I had several people ask me for the recipe.
We're low carb/no sugar, so I had to muck with the ingredients a bit, but I couldn't have done it without this cheesecake being as fantastic as it is in its own right. I used the Pecan Nut Crust found on this site instead of a graham crust, granular Splenda instead of sugar, soy flour instead of wheat flour (it's what I had in the house) and sugar-free Reese's peanut butter cups (3 3oz bags will give you 2c.). I sprinked a handful of peanuts and an extra 3oz. package of chopped peanut butter cups on top before baking. It was amazing. My father-in-law, a cheesecake affectionado, says it's the best he's ever had.
I am giving this a 4 only because I changed some things. But my version was for sure a 5 STAR!!!! The recipe posted was a great base, I instead for crust used crushed nutter butter cookies and instead of any milk chocolate in this, I used white chocolate peanut butter cups...this turned out just like the one I had at Cheesecake Factory! I have made this several times and every time it gets rave reviews.
The cinnamon was out of place in this cheesecake and distracted me from the peanut butter. Others liked it, but no one raved or asked for the recipe. I used less butter (1/2 cup) and used crushed reese's pb cups in place of 1 cup of chocolate chips. I would look elsewhere the next time I wanted to make a cheesecake just to find that "perfect" flavor.
many other reviewers have commented about the amount of butter in the crust. I believe the correct amount should be 3/4 stick of butter, not 3/4 cup butter. Made without the choc chips in the filling, am doing a ganache topping instead.
I made this for my dad, a peanut butter lover. It got great reviews from the entire family. I used honey roasted peanuts in the crust and skipped the cinnamon. I also used milk choc chips, so I cut the sugar by 1/4 cup. Instead of a water bath I put a glass dish filled with water in the oven on the lowest rack. The texture was near perfect (I over baked it a bit) Still, it was awesome!
I'm a cheesecake lover and a peanut butter/chocolate lover, so this cheesecake was very good and I followed the directions completely. It was very rich and sweet so you don't need a big piece but its rewarding to eat nonetheless. Yummy!!!!
Great recipe! As far as cheesecakes go, this was super easy and came out great. Only thing I changed was excluding chopped peanuts from the crust, so I just added a bit more graham cracker. Next time I might cut the amount of chocolate chips in half, the chocolate seemed to overpower the peanut butter. All in all, a success and I will definitely make it again :)
A birthday hit! My oldest son loves cheesecake and eats peanut butter out of a jar, so this was perfect. Used Oreo crust(baked for 10min),the ganache recipe from here,halved peanut butter cups aroung the outer edge and used frozen cups for shaving curls in the middle. Creamy and delish! Use the tip here to spray inside of pan with Pam;no cracks.
I made this for my boyfriend for his birthday.....he absolutely loved it! I used the suggestions from others and used 1 cup peanut butter, the Oreo crust and chopped Reece's instead of chocolate chips. I also didn't use the water bath but it didn't crack. I am making it again to take to work!
This is a fantastic cheesecake. It is not overly peanut buttery as is. I almost think switching out the chocolate chips for chopped peanut butter cups like some had suggested would be a bit too much. No problems with cracking. I just made a regular graham crust because that's what I had ingredients for and it complimented it well.
Yummy! I used peanut butter/ milk chocolate chips and it turned out great. I did use a different crust - more of a shortbread type(from Company Cheesecake - also really great!) The bake time was right on and it turned out perfect. A super peanut butter cheesecake that I will definitely make again!!!
10/11/2002
A really great idea as peanut butter and chocolate are so loved in my home but this was a cheesecake nightmare for me. I suspect there may have been a pinhole in my foil because it was not a water bath it was a water drowning! CHECK YOUR FOIL FOR HOLES PLEASE! I had to bake it SO long to remedy that error (I am guessing it was not supposed to be that texture)and when we tasted it both my husband and myself thought the chocolate chips were way too overpowering. It also tasted nothing like cheesecake to us. The kids ate a piece of it but my kids eat anything. (Usually me and my husband do too actually.) I was dissapointed as I thought for sure it would be AWESOME! This is my first cheesecake that I have had less than excellent results with.
I made it a few minor changes to the recipe.... i didnt use the peanuts in the crust instead i put in 2 teaspoon of cocoa powder and about half a tablespoon of sugar (the balance out the bitterness of the cocoa)... definetly to much butter in the crust recipe... i was sopping up butter with a paper towel once i had my crust pressed into the pan. Also instead of chocolate chips I added 2 cups of chopped peanut butter cups. The filling was just a little too sugary for my preference and made the cheesecake a bit heavy when eating it. I also poured Magic Shell Chocolate Fudge topping over the top of the cake and let it set and decorated it with more chopped Reeses Cups. All in all my boyfriend loved it, definetly will make again.
WOW!!! I made this cake and it was perfect! Would make Paula and Gada both buckle at the knees! Wife brought it to work and everyone love it, they requested I make it again next week. I baked at 330 degrees for 30 minutes then layed a piece of tinfoil over the top and baked for another 30 minutes and turned the oven off and let it sit for about another hour. Covered w/ beabutbutter cups. Thanks for the recipe! God Bless!!
I used Walmart brand peanut butter sandwich cookies for the crust, and no nuts or cinnamon. Cut up reeses cups in the batter at the end. Covered the top with ganache and decorated with peanut butter cups. I would leave out the flour next time and adjust the cream. This second time I made it I tried it and was not as impressed as everyone else. Not as soooth as I would have liked.
This cheesecake is sooooo good. I made it for my fiancés birthday and he's a peanut butter chocolate lover and he LOVED it. I made the crust using chocolate graham crackers and the recipe does use a little too much butter but it came out good. I cut Reese's cups in half and put them around the edges and crushed up more Reese's cups and sprinkled them in the middle. It was so good. I'm going to recommend it to everyone.
Hmm. I had high hopes for this recipe, but, I thought it tasted very bland, lacked sweetness, and the filling seemed heavy to me. I have not thrown in the towel on this recipe as I think that adding a can of sweetened condensed milk could correct the bland taste.
This was delicious. I used a chocolate crumb crust (with the peanuts) and only 5 T butter, no cinnamon. Substituted milk for the half-and-half, chopped peanut butter cups for the chocolate chips, and made a simple chocolate/milk glaze for the top, with some additional chopped peanuts for garnish. The texture was perfect.....but my husband thought it should have had more chocolate, less peanut butter. Next time I'll used the chocolate chips.
I used this recipe as a base for one of my own creations. My son has a peanut/treenut allergy(and I so miss anything with peanutbutter in it) so I used Sunbutter. I also made several other changes to make it my own. Look for it in Pillsbury Bake Off!! Giovanni's "Special Peanutbutter Cup" Cheesecake!!
This is wonderful, but as written that's too much butter in the crust. I would highly recommend this with or without all the pretty decorative additions you see on the picture, though crushed Butterfinger bars would be divine. Thanks for sharing!
This was one of the best flavored cheesecakes I have ever had. It tasted even better cold. The choco chips got cruchy after chilled which threw off smoothness of cheesecake. I think next time I make I might leave out chips. A+ ne ways!
This was really good, but not my favorite ever. But I think it's because I made a few changes to the recipe. Next time I'll follow the recipe (minus the cinnamon in the crust!) and I think it'll turn out perfectly! My husband loved it, though!
My 10yr old tried cheesecake last week at a friend's and decided he loved it. We decided together to make one for Thanksgiving dinner. This was my first ever cheesecake. It came out great. We used half reese's cups for the chocolate chips. You could cut down by 1/2 cup as every bite had lots of chocolate. As others said, there was a bit too much butter int he crust, mine seeped out the bottom a bit as it was baking. But the cake was delicious.
I'm going to give this five stars, even though mine came out not so good - due to the amount of other good reviews I'm thinking it's my fault, not the recipe. However, I will say that I do agree with other reviews in that I think there is WAY too much butter in the crust, next time I will cut it back. Also, I am not sure if it's just the brand of ingredients I used, but my cheesecake came out really salty... not so good. I will try this again and maybe tweak it a bit :)
I made this for my fiance's fifteen year-old son's birthday. He's quite a picky eater and doesn't like cakes or pies, but he loves Reese's Cups, so I thought I could win him over with this. I used others' suggestions and substituted chopped peanut butter cups for the chocolate chips, used chocolate graham crackers for the crust, and I didn't put the pan in a water bath, but did put a 13 x 9 pan of water directly below it in the oven. I also put a thin layer of melted chocolate over the top of it and sprinkled on a few more chopped peanut butter cups. The birthday boy ate it, but didn't seem blown away by it (it had that slight tang that cheesecake's often have, and I think that probably didn't sit well with him)...however, my fiance loved it so much he nearly ate the entire thing over a period of four days, and now he's begging that I make it for his birthday, too! Personally, I enjoyed it but think I'd like it better if it had been a chocolate cheesecake with peanut butter added and a peanut butter glaze on top, so I'll probably try combining this recipe with a chocolate cheesecake one when I make it for my fiance.
10/08/2002
This is a very good cheesecake. Very rich when I made it with the Oreo crust. I needed to bake an additional 10 minutes to fully cook.
Holy cow this is AMAZING!! I did change the crust to Oreo (1.5 cups crumbs and 6 tbsp butter). Then I added a layer of chopped Reese cups before pouring the cheesecake into the pan. After it cooled I topped it with hot fudge and refrigerated it until the next day, when I put a ring of whipped cream around the edge. It was the richest dessert ever, and I LOVE rich desserts. So easy too. Winner!!
This was an amazing cheesecake!!! I followed some other reviews and used just a regular graham cracker crust with 6 tbls margarine (not everyone likes cinnamon) and used 2 cups of mini chocolate chips instead of regular size. I baked it for 45 minutes in a water bath and then left it in the oven with the door open a crack for about 7 hours before moving it to the fridge. There were no cracks, at all, and it separated from the springform pan very easily. After it chilled, i topped it with hot fudge and peanut butter syrup (which can be found in the ice cream topping section of the market) in a lattice pattern with chopped up mini reese's peanut butter cups around the edge. Everyone was shocked at how amazing it looked and the taste matched it, definitely a winner! I'll be making this one again for sure!
Oh my this was delicious, though I think it could have used a little bit more peanut butter, it got kinda lost in there, though the chocolate chips are little bites of heaven, I would definitely NOT omit them. I'll try less butter in the crust next time a lot of it just oozed out of the pan.
I've made this several times, and it has been a hit every time. The first time I made it exactly by the recipe, and it tasted great. After that, I've used chocolate graham cracker crumbs for the crust, cut the butter back to 1/3 c., and cut the peanut butter back to between 1/3 and 1/2 c., just a matter of personal preference. It was still plenty peanutty tasting. Went to town with the decorations, using a nice smooth ganache on the top, dripping down the sides, trimming the top and bottom edges with quartered mini Reese's cups, sprinkling the top with finely chopped peanuts and finishing off with a few chocolate curls. Almost too pretty to cut, but that didn't hinder us. It is scrumptious! It's a definite keeper.
Would be 5 stars if I did not add the cinnamon, eliminate it. Does not go with this dish, I made a second one with only 1/4 t, still over powers it. No need for it in the crust. Besdides that the only change I made was to use milk instead of half and half. Very good, will make again.
My son wanted a peanut butter cup cheesecake for his 21st birthday so of course I turned to All Recipes. Wow what a hit!!! He loved it. Great recipe, easy to make and delicious!!!!Took a couple of the hints from others, chocolate crust with no vanilla, left out the flour. Thank you for this recipe.
11/21/2005
I tried this recipe for the first Thanksgiving I hosted. This recipe got rave reviews. I used chocolate wafer crumb and chopped peanuts with butter for the crust. I also sprinkled crushed peanuts and mini chocolate chips on the top of the cheesecake. It was everyone's favorite dessert.
Holy Toledo this is a fantastic recipe. I can’t say I followed it to the letter since I made my own “chocolate cookie” crust and I swapped out mini Reese’s cups for the chocolate chips...but the basic recipe is perfect! The best, easiest and tastiest homemade cheesecake - and I’ve made a LOT of cheesecakes over the years. Don’t hesitate to try this one! You won’t regret it!
I have made this recipe at least a dozen times. People love it and always ask me to make it. I recently poured 1/3 of the batter into my 7” springform pan and cooked it in my pressure cooker (for 30 minutes), it was just as delicious. I made bite-sized cheesecakes (using my mini cupcake pan and lining each one with a mini Oreo) for the with the remaining batter. I also make a chocolate ganache for the top. If you love peanut butter, you need this recipe.
I made mini cheesecakes and used chocolate graham crackers, no peanuts and no cinnamon for the crust, and I didn't use the Half-and-Half but added about 1/3 cup of sour cream. Delicious!! I also used the chocolate ganache recipe from this site and it turned out yummy!
It was perfect for my roommate who loves peanut butter. I mixed the ingredients as is in a food processor but cooked it as mini cheesecake bites at 325°F for 20 minutes. It made about 6 dozen cheesecake bites. They were way easier to remove from the pan fresh than after cooling overnight. Next time I'll try using mini chocolate chips instead of regular and try doing a chocolate crust to give a better chocolate to peanut butter balance.
This was a huge hit at my husband's birthday party. HUGE HIT. I made it with an Oreo cookie crust, used mini choc. chips, and topped it with ganache. One friend said it was the perfect balance peanut butter to chocolate flavor ratio. Thanks for recipe!
03/20/2006
This is so rich and yummy. A tiny piece is all you need. I make it with a brownie bottom.
