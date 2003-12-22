Little Mickey's Favorite Cheesecake

Okay, for those of you who are peanut butter and cheesecake fan, this is the cake for you. Stop all other searches and end here. I did a little fancy stuff to mine, concerning the chocolate. Instead of using chocolate chips, I shaved a bunch of chocolate with a cheese grader and put a layer of shaved chocolate into the spring form pan, then cheesecake mix, then more shaved chocolate, then cheesecake mix , then...well, you get the idea. It gave it a good taste. Use semi-sweet chocolate to and when shaving the chocolate into whatever bowl your using be carefull because shaving the chocolate for some reason causes static electricity to build up in the bowl. Once wrong sneeze or hitting the bowl to hard and KABOOM, you'll be wearing shaved chocolate all over you. It was actually quite funny the first time i did it, I....HUM, oh wait, never mind back to whats important. You can also puts some crushed up reeses peanut butter cups on top to add to the beauty of it. Put the cups on toward the end of the baking cycle, probally with 5 or 10 mins to go. Oh, and another thing. be carefull pully the pan and everything out, especially when your using a grocery store, cheap aluminum foil pan imitake or you'll be cleaning cheesecake mixture off your stove for a while. I felt like crying last time it happened. I mean yeah, its not really anything to get all emotional over but when you get up at 6 AM IN THE MORNING to get it done in time for a 1:00 lunch, AND..... Never mind. Well, enjor th