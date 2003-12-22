Little Mickey's Favorite Cheesecake

128 Ratings
  • 5 95
  • 4 23
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a cheese cake recipe I made with my brother in mind. He loves peanut butter, and will eat it straight from the jar. I always try new peanut butter desserts out on him first since he is the expert. If you don't have half-and-half you may substitute milk.

By Scott Payer

Gallery
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch springform pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line the outside of a 9 inch springform pan with aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • To Make Crust: In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, peanuts, and cinnamon. Stir in butter. Press the mixture onto the bottom and sides of an ungreased 8 or 9 inch springform pan, and set aside.

  • To Make Filling: In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, peanut butter, sugar, flour, and vanilla with an electric mixer until smooth. Add eggs and egg yolk all at once, beating on low speed until combined. Stir in half-and-half and chocolate chips.

  • Pour batter into the springform pan. Place the pan in a large baking pan, pour boiling water into the baking pan until it comes 1/2 way up the sides of the spring form pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 to 50 minutes.

  • Let cake cool completely, and keep in refrigerator for at least 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
700 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 49.8g; fat 53.4g; cholesterol 142mg; sodium 402.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022