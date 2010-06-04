Chocolate Cake in a Jar II
Makes 8 pints. Excellent for care packages and gifts.
Makes 8 pints. Excellent for care packages and gifts.
I made these cakes and shipped them to my son while he was Iraq for his birthday. He loved them! So much he did not use the frosting or sprinkles he packed with them. Plan on baking another batch for his wife who is stationed at Fort Hood for her birthdayRead More
Great idea! Overall not too bad. The cake was a bit gooey/sticky (from the applesauce no doubt) and a touch dry. I would recommend finding a substitute for some or all of the applesauce.Read More
Great idea! Overall not too bad. The cake was a bit gooey/sticky (from the applesauce no doubt) and a touch dry. I would recommend finding a substitute for some or all of the applesauce.
I made these cakes and shipped them to my son while he was Iraq for his birthday. He loved them! So much he did not use the frosting or sprinkles he packed with them. Plan on baking another batch for his wife who is stationed at Fort Hood for her birthday
im going to make this for my co-workers for Christmas. i can attach a fork and garnish the cap with an ornament for their tree. cant wait to put them together.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections