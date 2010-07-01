Cream Cheese Cupcakes

Easy to make, and surprising how good they are. I would definitely recommend these for cheesecake lovers. They tasted like a really rich cheesecake, so I personally could only stand to eat one, but my family loved them, and the people I gave them as gifts to loved them, so I deem the recipe successful. It is easier to scoop the gooey deliciousness straight out of the liner than to unwrap them like normal cupcakes. Also, be sure to clean the drippings off the muffin tins before you put it in the oven, I didn't and regretted it as I scrubbed them very vigorously later. Instead of using pie filling for the topping I made a cream cheese frosting by mixing 1 cup cream cheese with 1 cup powdered sugar and 2 Tbs. lemon juice. Then I dolloped it into the sunken centers, and added blue berries on top. Thanks for the recipe, and I hope this helps.