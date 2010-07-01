Cream Cheese Cupcakes
Quick and Easy recipe. A hit with those who like cheese cake. Top with your favorite pie filling.
Quick and Easy recipe. A hit with those who like cheese cake. Top with your favorite pie filling.
Awesome! The family loved that they were serving sized and they went very quickly! As for my adjustments, I'd suggest mixing the graham cracker crumbs with the sugar and sprinkling them into the cupcake cups. Then just put a pat of butter on top (before you add the cream cheese). The crust comes together perfectly on its own while they're in the oven. We loved it, and I will definitely make this again!Read More
had to do some tweaking after the first batch added 2 cups of sugar as i too thought it wasn't sweet enough, the time was too long, only baked them for 15min, i think you need to either use a food processor or hand blender for desired creamy texture as mine had big lumps that i couldnt get out. mine yielded close to 36 instead of 24. i made a raspberry compte and drizzeled with white chocolate and milk. it was pretty good. i called them raspberry truffle cheesecakes.Read More
Awesome! The family loved that they were serving sized and they went very quickly! As for my adjustments, I'd suggest mixing the graham cracker crumbs with the sugar and sprinkling them into the cupcake cups. Then just put a pat of butter on top (before you add the cream cheese). The crust comes together perfectly on its own while they're in the oven. We loved it, and I will definitely make this again!
Very much like the recipe I used to make when I was younger. I always use the nilla wafer cookie at the bottom of the muffin tin and top with cherry pie filling. Yum!
had to do some tweaking after the first batch added 2 cups of sugar as i too thought it wasn't sweet enough, the time was too long, only baked them for 15min, i think you need to either use a food processor or hand blender for desired creamy texture as mine had big lumps that i couldnt get out. mine yielded close to 36 instead of 24. i made a raspberry compte and drizzeled with white chocolate and milk. it was pretty good. i called them raspberry truffle cheesecakes.
I have been making this recipe for years but I put a chocolate chip cookie in the bottom then the cheesecake then cherriers on top - sooooo popular!! ..and actually I used sweetened condensed milk instead of the sugar.....
These were ok...my preference is that they should be a little bit sweeter. I also used a cherry pie filling instead of apples. I have a different recipe that I use...and I think I will stick with it....but thanks for the recipe post.
This was SO quick and easy and a HUGE hit with everyone I shared them with. I very rarely follow a recipe exactly how it's written, but I did with this one. I took the first batch out a little too soon and they turned out a little to custardy for my taste. The rest I baked for 35 min and they were perfect. Lots of people mentioned that they liked that they weren't too sweet, but I don't imagine that adding a bit extra sugar would hurt it at all! It was also perfect for my kids, too. Easy enough for them to help and they just LOVED them! This is definitely a keeper. (I have it memorized :)
I got the cheesecake taste I have been wanting to expect but maybe next time i do i'll probably use less eggs =)
I used crushed nilla wafers for the crust. I made half the batch with cherry pie filling and the other half with teeny tiny chocolate chips. The nursing staff seemed to enjoy it.
I thought this was a great recipe, however, I was looking for something a little more "cheese cake" like. I followed some of the recommendations of other reviews and added 1 more cup of sugar and lessened the eggs to 4. To give it that classic cheesecake taste I added a cup of sour cream. I also added a crust, I halved the recipe and on half used a ground chocolate cookie crust and the other half used a vanilla wafer crust. Then on the chocolate cookie crusts I used toffee candy bar chunks and drizzled melted milk chocolate over them and on the half with vanilla wafer crusts I used a mixed berry pie filling and drizzled melted white chocolate over the top. I sent these off with my boyfriend to a meeting and I got tons of great feedback. One of the guys has a sister who is a professional baker and he said these turned out as good as her cheesecake! Great recipe!! THANK YOU!!
These are really delicious and are a huge hit at parties! The only reason I didn't give it 4 stars is because sometimes the cupcakes fall apart and/or get stuck to the cupcake liners.
Excellent recipe. To give it even more great taste, I added a couple pinches of cinnamon to it.
Easy to make, and surprising how good they are. I would definitely recommend these for cheesecake lovers. They tasted like a really rich cheesecake, so I personally could only stand to eat one, but my family loved them, and the people I gave them as gifts to loved them, so I deem the recipe successful. It is easier to scoop the gooey deliciousness straight out of the liner than to unwrap them like normal cupcakes. Also, be sure to clean the drippings off the muffin tins before you put it in the oven, I didn't and regretted it as I scrubbed them very vigorously later. Instead of using pie filling for the topping I made a cream cheese frosting by mixing 1 cup cream cheese with 1 cup powdered sugar and 2 Tbs. lemon juice. Then I dolloped it into the sunken centers, and added blue berries on top. Thanks for the recipe, and I hope this helps.
I took these to the office and everyone just "raved" about how good they are. I used cherry and blueberry pie filling. Real easy to make too.
These were very good for being such an easy recipe. Not the most amazing cheesecake i have ever tasted but it is still very pleasing! I followed other readers' advice and used 3 eggs. I used cherry pie filling on top. Delicious!
This was GREAT. I took this to our family Christmas get together. They were perfect one bite cream cheese cake. I did use Blueberry and cherry pie filling and it made a pretty christmas presentation. Will definitely use this recipe again and again.....
These tasted very much like scrambled eggs, I think I left them in the oven for a little too long. Also, I halved the recipe which I think might have been part of my problem. Other than that these are easy to make. I didn't have any pie filling so I used applesauce and canned peaches.
These were good and an easy recipe. I put mine in a store bought individual size graham cracker crust.
FANTASTIC! Tweaked a bit per other reviews. Added crushed graham cracker to bottom of cupcake liners with a pat of butter over. Used 1 1/2 cup sugar in cream cheese batter. Otherwise the same recipe. Came out perfectly sweetened but not overwhelming. Used blueberry on some & rasberry drizzled with chocolate on others. PERFECT!!!!
These are very easy. I can never stop eating them and always look forward to dessert each night! However the bottom of the cupcake cup seems greasy. Also the other recipe of these seems better because the batter is more reasonable. The batter for this was too light and airy. It was hard to pour the batter in to the cups. I also recommend putting something on the bottom of the cupcake cup such as a vanilla wafer. All together these are a great family treat.
Too many eggs in this recipe. Wasn't all that great. I probably won't use this recipe again. Although my husband said that he liked them, I'm pretty sure that he was just being nice!
When I made these at Xmas time, they came out exactly how I imagined. I got to use cherry pie filling and wild berry filling.
They had too many eggs and came out a fluffy odd texture. Some/most of the cupcakes were hollow and ended up burnt on the bottom. I don't see myself making these again. My boyfriend thought they tasted ok though.
I didn't trust the 5 eggs with 3 pkgs of cream cheese so I combined this recipe with another one. Mine came out really good!
I cut the recipe in half because it is only my husband and I. These are so good! Very rich but very yummy. Quote from my husband "I could eat these all day!" :-) Thanks for sharing! I used raspberry pie filling and topped with coconut as I very rarely bake without coconut.
Super tasty! This is a fantastic, quick recipe perfect for any occasion where you need something fast and easy. The cupcakes are really cheesecake and have an amazing flavor. I added a little extra vanilla and used cherry and strawberry canned pie filling as the toppings. Apple just didn't seem right for these but they turned out fantastic and are definitely a keeper. I highly suggest using REAL cream cheese (Philadelphia), not the non-brand or low fat stuff since cooking these makes the cream cheese flavor really stand out. These are so good that we even liked them plain. Maybe next time I will try using a homemade graham cracker crust and a homemade berry topping then turning it into a pie? Regardless, these are great!
These were very tasty and SO easy! Will try them in mini-muffin size next time for the perfect 2 bite buffet dessert. I did add 1 tablespoon of good Mexican vanilla instead of the 1.5 teaspoons. And for my filling, I used a nice lemon cream pie filling, piped into the divot with a large star tip to make it look pretty. Garnished with a little bit of lemon zest on top. Beautiful AND tasty! It was fun to watch them cupcakes rise in the oven then fall as soon as you take them out.
i like it. I tweeked it. I made too much I partially doubled it and I didn't exactly realize that the order in which you mix things matters. I didn't properly cream the cream cheese. i did add more sugar. I made a spicey smore version with nutella, fluff and cayenne pepper.
Great for a quick cheesecake snack! Thanks for the recipe! :)
I used 3 eggs, 2 (8 oz )packages of cream cheese, only a capful of vanilla, and 1 cup of sugar. Made 4 servings. The sugar caramalized on the bottom and crisped th sides of my cakr pan for an even tastier desert! I topped it off with fruit, powdered sugar and whip cream. This is the best recipe ive found so far that is very easy to make with very few ingrediants.
So because I alway’s read reviews before making, I seen people adding more sugar, adding graham cracker and cutting the cook time. So I decided to go with half cup more of sugar, made half with graham cracker and baked for 20mins. The family and I are satisfied and I will be making these again and again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections