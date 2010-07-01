Cream Cheese Cupcakes

Quick and Easy recipe. A hit with those who like cheese cake. Top with your favorite pie filling.

By Diane Mattes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line 2 (12 cup) muffin tins with paper liners.

  • In a large bowl, combine cream cheese and sugar. Mix until soft. Add eggs and combine. Add vanilla.

  • Distribute evenly into 2 (12 cup) lined muffin tins and bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 35 minutes.

  • When done, the centers will fall in a bit while cooling. When cool, fill depressions with 2 to 3 tablespoons of your favorite fruit pie filling. Store in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 69.6mg; sodium 113.9mg. Full Nutrition
