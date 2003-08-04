Easy Banana Cake
Very moist cake; great as a snack! Use bananas that are starting to turn black.
I made this for my husband last night and he loved it!!.. I didnt have cake flour so used all purpose..I made it in a bundt pan and then piped "Cream Cheese Frosting II" all over the top.. I then sprinkled some finely chopped walnuts to finish it off.. My husband likes cold cake so I put it in the fridge and he absolutely loved it!.. Kiki (Brampton,ON Canada)Read More
This cake is WOW!!!! I am so picky about cakes regarding whether they are moist and flavorful. This cake/recipe is really superb. I am so glad I went with this recipe of the many banana cake recipes on this site. The reason I did was that I did not want to buy a whole container of buttermilk that the other more highly rated recipe had. This banana cake called for sour cream and cake flour and I had both at home. I do find that cakes that call for cake flour are more tender and moist and this one holds true. Like other reviewers suggested...I used 3 bananas which measured 1½ cups of mashed banana. I followed the recipe exactly. This is the most delicious cake I have made in a long, long time. My six year old son asked if he can have this cake for his birthday cake next year.
One word - ohmigosh!! I love bananas and this is the best recipe I have tried for Banana Cake (I have tried several on this site). It is moist, fluffy, easy and deee-li-cious!! What's more, it is the perfect size - 9 in. square pan - for a small family or a small get-together. You don't have to worry about eating leftovers for the entire week , although this is sooo good, you WOULD want to eat this cake for an entire week. Thanks for sharing.
Absolutely wonderful! Instead of using 1 cups of banana, I used 5 bananas and the cake turned out with that 'banana-y omph' I didnt have cake flour, so i used bread flour and take away about 3.5 tablespoon away. Also, i used brown sugar cos we didnt have much white sugar left Overall, this recipe is great! Moist and full of flavour. I suggest u use more than 1 cup of bananas though.. I love mine!!
Great cake. Instead of sour cream, I added same amount of milk. That could be why my cake took at least 15 more mins to back. The outside was crusty and brown while the instead was still soft. Overall however, it's a great cake. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Amazing! Other than substituting yogurt for the sour cream, I used the recipe as written, and it turned out delicious! Highly recomended!
Excellent! Baked this in an 8x11 pan, and frosted it with Cream Cheese Frosting II (on this site). I used 3 blackening bananas which came to about 1 1/2 cups, but I forgot the vanilla extract. Used all-purpose flour, and it worked just fine. The cake is fantastic, very moist and superb banana flavor. Thanks!
Excellent recipe! If you've ever tried one of the banana cakes sold in the tropical countries, then this thing is as close as it gets!! I have gathered quite a few banana cake recipes over the years, but this one is head and shoulders above the rest! Used 3 medium bananas. Substituted cake flour for all-purpose 1:1. Didn't have butter on hand, so used 8Tbls of corn oil. Added 1 cup(~100g) of chopped walnuts, everything else is exactly as listed in the recipe. Don't reduce sugar, it's really at it's best with 1 1/4 cups! Baked in the 8.5 x 4.5inch pound cake rectangle at 340F for 1hour. Results are above all expectations!
I was wavering between this and the Banana Cake VI, and I'm really glad I picked this one! Used all-purpose flour and scaled the recipe to 18 servings for a two-layer cake, added chocolate chips to the batter, then iced with cream cheese icing. I love banana everything and this far exceeded even my high hopes! I couldn't get enough of it. Two layers in 9" round pans baked for about 25 minutes, so watch it if you alter it some. Absolutely wonderful and I can't wait to have an excuse to make it again.
I used the ingredients as directed but changed the technique, which is why I can definitively say that this is banana CAKE (light and fluffy) and not banana BREAD (heavy, dense). Cream the butter and sugar until light, fluffy and noticeably lighter in color, a good few minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Add vanilla, then bananas. Add flour mixture alternately in thirds with the sour cream, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. You WILL have a lighter cake. Sweet, moist, banana-y. Great for cupcakes (baked about 21-22 minutes at 350 degrees) and topped with vanilla or chocolate buttercream .
This cake is excellent. I even buy extra bananas and let them go black since we crave this so much. The recipe mentions vanilla as an ingredient but doesn't tell you when to add it so make sure you don't forget to add it. I added it after the bananas were added. I topped the cake off with a rich butter icing. Mmmmm it's definitely a hit.
This is really good! I used 1 cup of sugar because I was afraid it might be too sweet. Didn't use the butter. Replaced it with 1/4 cup applesauce and 1 medium mashed banana for a lower calorie option, and it turned out great!
Great, simple recipe. Changed to 3/4 cup white sugar and 3/4 cup brown sugar. Wonderful snack recipe. No icing needed. Baked in 9 x 11 pan for 27 minutes.
AMAZING! I used 3 bananas, and added a teaspoon of cinnamon. Everyone LOVED it and said it was the best banana bread/cake they'd ever had! It was gone in a flash. I used the Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site, and it rocked! Thank you for the awesome recipe!
I had left over chocolate frosting to use. This does make a very good snack cake -- the kind you can pick up with your fingers because it is not airy, it is moist.
I would give this 10 stars if I could!!! VERY good - I did not have cake flour so I used regular, I also used 1/2 C white sugar and 1/2 C brown as others suggested. I also substituted strawberry banana yogurt for the sour cream. I will make it this way all the time!
Wonderful!! I made this cake 4x's in the last 2 weeks. I use about 4 very ripe bananas. Bake 35 minutes. Frost with a buttercream frosting. My kids love this recipe...Thank you so much!!!
I was not super impressed with this recipe, which was really disappointing given all the rave reviews! I wonder if my bananas may have been too overripe though - the reason we didn't love this is it was just too sweet. And it didn't turn out as dense as we would have liked either. Maybe I'll try it again with bananas that aren't black yet and see if that makes a difference.
This was outstanding! I took it to Bible study and all the ladies wanted the recipe! I cut the sugar down to 1 cup as others recommended and added the vanilla with the bananas. I used plain yogurt instead of sour cream. I topped it with whipped cream . It was fairly simple and really delicious!
Best banana cake in the world!
Lovely! Mine turned out a smidgen flat, so I simply cut it in half, sandwiched it with passionfruit icing, then iced the top. gorgeous!
The best banana cake ever ! I made it for my coworkers and it didn't last 5 minutes!! Really moist and wonderful flavor.
This cake was so yummy. I made my own topping for it using 1/2 cup butter, 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup coconut and 1/2 cup of crushed walnuts. It made the cake sweeter, I don't think the cake on its own would have been sweet enough for me.
This is an absolutely delicious cake - every crumb gets eaten. I put a butter cream icing on it. I have doubled the recipe and it works too.
Yummy recipe. I've made it 2x in one week. I just put powdered sugar on top and it is delicious!
good cake but quite small. Couldn't even use up 1/4 of the chocolate frosting on this site
It was OK
Very nice, light banana cake! I gave it a 4 because it could stand to have more banana, as reviewers have stated. I did it at 18 servings and baked as layers. I sprinkled some chocolate chips on mine--they sunk to the bottom, of course, and left my hubby's without because chocolate triggers migraines for him. I'll try it again with more banana, to see if I like it better that way.
Excellent! Easier than my Mom's recipe that I had to beat egg whites til stiff! I did make a few changes since we are on a diet...I used non fat yogurt instead of the sour cream, and I used egg beaters instead of eggs, and It was still delicious! I would recommend it and definitely would make it again1 A Winner!
Made this for a special treat for my husband ( I hate bananas). He said it was great, very moist and delicious. Very easy and quick to make (I liked that part!).
Wow!! All of my family members and all of my coworkers LOVED this cake and asked for a copy of the recipie! My eight year old son decided that this was the cake he wanted for his birthday cake. This cake was probably the most moist banana cake I have ever had. I used a recipie for cream cheese frosting from this site, the one with the folded in whip cream and this cake was to die for. I hurried up and printed coppies off my computer so I would have it handy at all times.
The banana cake was great! My family finishes the cake within a day. I followed the reviews and cut down the amt of sugar to 3/4 cup. The cake was not too sweet and tasted just right and moist.
This recipe was excellent!! I didn't have white sugar so I used brown sugar and it was really good! I also used a little more banana than was called for. I almost forgot the vanilla too, so I used double the amount! It was GREAT!! Really moist and delicious. I will definately make it again.
Really great recipe--this is more like cake and less like bread! I loved it. I cut down the sugar to 1c and it was still very sweet. Also added walnuts and dried cranberries to the batter--yum. I used a Bundt pan and it came out beautifully after about 35-40 mins.
Great way to use up overly-ripe bananas....I used all-purpose flour (I didn't have cake flour), extra vanilla, and substituted vanilla non-fat yogurt for the sour cream (didn't have any sour cream, either!). I frosted the cake with butter cream frosting. Perfect sized for 3 people. Yum! Will definitely make this one again!
This was fantastic! Like the others said. don't forget about the vanilla. I did a low-fat version. I used applesauce and a little bit of Promise butter substitute. Also half and half of brown & white sugar. You don't even need frosting for this- it is so good. Even my husband who doesn't care for bananas really liked this cake!
i didn't have sour cream so i used cream cheese instead, it turned out great.
This was easy to make. I had a bunch of bananas that were ripening and I mashed them up and made this cake. I gave it away to help my own waistline and everyone loved it, including my student's cat. Weird cat!
This cake is awesome - unbelievably moist, light and full of banana flavor. I used 3 over ripe bananas and all purpose flour instead of cake (didn't have it). While the cake didn't rise as much as I would've liked, the flavor and consistency is excellent. Now I just need to find a good icing recipe (more like a drizzle) that I can use with this cake, and it'll be perfect.
Good tasting ... will make again. Frosted with cream cheese frosting and I think if I didn't, it wouln't have been that good.
A nice, moist breakfast cake. Also, a nice way to use up overripe bananas.
Really pleased with the outcome of this cake. I baked in a Bundt pan and the 45 minutes was perfect. I followed the recipe exactly other than using 1/2 tsp of Banana extract and 1/2 tsp Vanilla extract.
When I served this cake to one person the reaction I got was (quoting here) "Oh my God! Thank you for making this! It's SO good. I'm glad you like to bake." It is really moist and deeply flavorful, and quite easy to make. I followed other reviewers' suggestion' by substituting European-style yogurt for the sour cream (great idea), increasing the bananas a bit, and increasing the vanilla a bit. Also I cut the fat by just a bit, about 3 Tablespoons. It's really delicious, and the texture is a winner.
I made this today, and as others suggested, used 3 bananas (1 1/2 cups)...delicious!! Moist, and very banana..eey!! I didn't have cake flour, so I used White Lilly a.p. flour, baked in a bundt pan, and topped with a frosting made with a little butter, confectioners sugar, and mashed banana. Will definitely make again, thanks!!
light fluffy and yummy! Made it with choc chips and a topping of chopped walnuts & brown sugar. Baked it in a 9x13 pan for 35 mins. Thank you!
I had a picky eater over for lunch today, my daughters play date, and she loved this cake. It was very moist and delicious. It was also very easy to prepare. I iced it with chocolate icing.
This is a very moist cake. I did use 2 cups mashed bananas, used half white sugar and half brown sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg; so because of all the changes is why I only give it 4 stars. Over all it is a pretty good cake
I made this last night and topped it with homemade caramel icing. It was very moist and flavorful. It makes the perfect size cake for 2 people. This will be my new standard banana cake recipe. It is a really excellent and easy to prepare recipe.
This was a big hit after dinner. I didn't have any sour cream so substituted plain low-fat yoghurt and it worked just fine. Also, I baked it in a 7x11 glass pan and frosted it with a canned chocolate fudge frosting. It was wonderful, thanks.
Very yummy recipe. I did not change anything about the recipe but when cooking it I bake it in a 9X13 dish and only cooked it for about 20-25 mins. I actually made it twice in a week and both times it was gone by the next day.
This cake was absolutely delicious. I used it with Cream Cheese Frosting II. Best cake I ever made!!! I am begged to make this again and again by my coworkers!
This was so easy to make I used yogurt instead of sour cream because that is what I had on hand...I was looking for a way to use ripe bananas and am glad I tried this.
This is the most moist banana cake ever!
Oh my gosh!! What a delicious cake. I used a little more banana than was called for. Top this cake with Cream Cheese frosting and you've got one heavenly dessert.
I'm pretty sure i've rated this 5 already, but this cake is so awesome. It is a fail-safe recipe. I use regular flour and add a half tsp of nutmeg and cinnamon for added flavor. Everyone I gifted with this cake loves this...thanks Cristin!
This recipe is excellent. I pretty much followed it to the letter and topped with coconut cream cheese frosting, also from this site. To die for!!!
This cake is very good. I usually make a 9x13 banana cake and it is always too much and I end up throwing half of it away. This recipe made just the right amount! It was very good and moist. I will definitely make it again.
Just made this cake in a 8x11 glass pan. It is very good! I used regular flour instead of cake and I used 4 bananas. My husband really likes it! I also used the cream cheese frosting recipe from this site. I'm definitely making this again. Next time I will include some chocolate chips,
Great recipe for delicious cake! I like mine with a pecan crust on top, so I've altered the recipe to include that.
Great banana cake! It tastes like the one I used to buy from KL(Malaysia) bus terminal whenever I went back to Malaysia. My fiance and I love this cake very much. However, I would make some changes next time, eg: bake in muffin cups, top with sliced banana etc.
This was tasty and quick to make. It was similar to banana bread. I did not have butter or sour cream, so I used veg. oil with a touch of extra flour, and plain yogurt. With these changes, I found it was well done after only 35 minutes.
I just made a double batch - getting rid of some pretty mushy bananas. It really is a good cake recipe. Almost like a loaf recipe more than a cake and really simple to make. I used regular All purpose flour and just reduced the amount of it by 6 tablespoons (3 per batch) instead of the cake flour. I had to cook it an extra 10 minutes maybe. It came out a dark brown with a crispy/harder top - which I love. The double mix made 2 x 8 inch round cakes plus 2 x small loaves. I will make this one again - if I remember where to find the recipe!
This banana cake is to die for!!!! Delicious, Moist, This is a keeper.
Mmmm! The recipe is excellent as written. I made the following alterations: I used 3 ripe bananas which was about 1 1/2 cup and used all purpose flour since I didn't have cake flour. Replace 1/4 cup white sugar with brown sugar. Replace 1/4 cup butter with unsweetened applesauce. Replace sour cream with plain yogurt. Added 1/4 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips. Tasty...almost like a chocolate chip cookie!
This was extremely moist and delicious. I, like most other reviewers put more bananas in - I put in five really ripe bananas (about 1.5-2cups) and kept everything else the same. It was fantastic. Also used the cream cheese frosting II as recommended by another reviewer. Wonderful!
This is a favorite in my house. I have followed the exact recipe and also substituted yogurt for sour cream at times. Either way, it's amazing.
I was not overly thrilled with this recipe. Maybe I did something wrong because it took forever to bake in my oven and the outside turned out hard while the inside was too moist. The flavor was ok but not especially sweet or banana-ish for a cake. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
Excellent cake! It was very moist, smelled and tasted fabulous, especially with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting! Don't forget to add the vanilla, as the written directions skip that part even though it is listed in the ingredient list.
I added more banana, cinnamon, a pinch of salt, 1/2 brown sugar, 1/2 white sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder to make up for the heaviness of the brown sugar and the extra bananas; sprinkled top with walnuts. WE LOVE IT!! I drizzle ice it with the vanilla glaze from this site.
Wonderful recipe. Easy to make and very moist and scrummy! I tried a little when it was fresh out of the oven (couldn't wait!)and the moment I sliced through the cake I knew it's a success. The texture is soft but not soggy and crumbs tender. I had to help myself to a second piece! As I did not have sour cream or plain yogurt at hand, I substituted with fat-free strawberry yogurt. The cake turned out to have a hint of berry-ness which is a lovely touch. I used a little less than 1 cup of sugar to compensate for the sugar in the yogurt (plus ripe bananas are loaded with sugar!).I also sprinkled some cinnamon but not too much as you don't want to over-powder the banana flavour. Cake flour is essential to ensure light and tender texture. (This is a banana cake not banana bread, which is denser)I used a wooden spoon to mix in the bananas and flour. It's important not to overmix the batter. Be sure to use very ripe bananas :)
Don't forget the vanilla!! This is an awesome recipe! So easy... and so delicious. Not too sweet.
Wonderful. Exactly as described - moist and flaverful.
I've made this cake several times and each time the results have been perfect, AND it's quick and easy to make. Definitely a fan of this recipe.
I used all-purpose flour and yogurt instead of sour cream and a little less sugar. I also added chocolate chips and cream cheese icing. It really had great banana flavor, but wasn't really a cake. It was just like banana bread, probably because of my changes.
Very good. Not much different than banana bread though! As muffins it made about a bakers dozen and was just done at 25minutes.
We liked this recipe. I'm sure it would have been good as is, but I made some changes. I doubled the recipe and baked in a 13 x 9 pan, no time or temp adjustments needed. I used 4 mashed bananas and it worked fine. I also threw in a cup of chopped walnuts, and a handful of chocolate chips and a handful of toasted coconut. I am quite sure I will be making this recipe again soon!
this is beautiful. i made i last night - dead easy to make, and brought it into work this morning. It's all been eaten! thank you for a fab recipe.
My daughter and her friends loved this one! I paired it with a cream cheese frosting. Yummy!
Unbelievable! So moist...I also used 3/4 cup sugar with 1/4 cup brown sugar..plenty sweet for me, even without icing!
The cake came out perfect. Moist but not dense. I did not mash and measure the banana but only threw in two very riped into the cake mixer. No problem at all. However, I used two 5x9 bread pan as I did not have one 9x9. It was a mistake because the cakes did not rise a lot so they were rather flat.
This is a fast, easy, inexpensive, and delicious recipe. Sometimes I double the recipe and layer with cream cheese icing. It makes it very sweet, like an Italian creme. Best idea is to sprinkle with a bit of powdered sugar and enjoy!
This is a wonderful moist cake. I followed the directions exactly and we loved it. Lighter than a banana bread and yet more dense than a traditional cake. I will continue to make it exactly as the recipe indicates, it was just the right sweetness for us.
I have made this cake many times. IMO, it is the best banana cake recipe on this site. I top with cream cheese frosting and pecan pieces. My family raves about it every time!
Too sweet for my liking. to the health conscious people: you might want to reduce sugar by half. and use really ripe bananas for a full and rich banana flavor.
very very very good. didn't change a thing and it turned out perfect. i think i didn't bake it quite as long - that's the only thing different. wonderful recipe!
Delicious! Just the right size too.
Oh so moist! I doubled the recipe and used a 13x9 cake pan. I had six almost black banana's and used all of them in the recipe. Great banana flavor. I can't wait to eat another piece of cake!
Very moist and delicious. This got gobbled up Christmas morning. Will definitely make again. Maybe add nuts next time just for personal preference.
Very good,light and fluffy and tasty.I doubled the recipe and made a bundt cake and a loaf cake.Gave the loaf cake away,my brother was very pleased to get it.Will be made again and again.Thanx Cristin.
Very easy recipe with great results. I also did not have any cake flour so I used all purpose (1 1/2 c sifted less 3 tbsp) and I used brown sugar instead of white. For an extra treat I also added frozen blueberries. Thanks for sharing!
This cake is moist and yummy. I did use more banana's than the recipe called for like the other reviews suggested. This quickly became a family favorite!!
OMG... Sooooooo Yummy... I made cupcakes and they came out amazing... I used Creme Fraiche as well because I was out of regular Sour Cream... A*
This cake was very moist and flavoursome!
Ive made it 4 times within the past week, taking it to a social gathering once. They wanted seconds! This bread without milk is amazing... so moist and holds up well after a day.
LOVE IT! My husband and I inhaled 1/2 of the cake in just a few minutes like it was bread on a table. I didn't have sour cream, so used yogurt as others have suggested. This is a recipe to share. thank you!
Thought this was a good way to use up some older banannas. I used chocolate chips and so glad I did. I was good but way better with something sweet in it.
I used 3/4 c. white sugar, 1/2 c. brown sugar. I added a pinch of clove and pinch of fresh nutmeg. Bake time in my oven was 38 minutes. Don't forget the vanilla in the instructions it does not tell you to put in the vanilla (I add when blending the sugar and butter). Very good as is. I don't think it needs frosting. I like having the cake warm w/butter. I will try frosting some other time. Thank you.
Absolutely the best! So moist and very flavorful. I used brown sugar & white sugar. I also used a bundt pan.
My hubby and kids can't get enough of this cake. Hubby even takes one to work with him and there is never any left. yummy.
