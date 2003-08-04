Easy Banana Cake

Wonderful recipe. Easy to make and very moist and scrummy! I tried a little when it was fresh out of the oven (couldn't wait!)and the moment I sliced through the cake I knew it's a success. The texture is soft but not soggy and crumbs tender. I had to help myself to a second piece! As I did not have sour cream or plain yogurt at hand, I substituted with fat-free strawberry yogurt. The cake turned out to have a hint of berry-ness which is a lovely touch. I used a little less than 1 cup of sugar to compensate for the sugar in the yogurt (plus ripe bananas are loaded with sugar!).I also sprinkled some cinnamon but not too much as you don't want to over-powder the banana flavour. Cake flour is essential to ensure light and tender texture. (This is a banana cake not banana bread, which is denser)I used a wooden spoon to mix in the bananas and flour. It's important not to overmix the batter. Be sure to use very ripe bananas :)