German Sweet Chocolate Cake
This chocolate cake with coconut-pecan frosting is a favorite dish at all of our potlucks.
A couple of pointers if you're considering trying this recipe for the first time. ICING-1.) Make the icing FIRST. You're essentially making candy (creamy caramel) with this icing, which means it will be very hot when done. It takes a LONG time to cool to spreading consistency. If you make it first and then put it to the side, once your cake layers have cooled, it will be ready to spread. 2.) For a nice texture, cut the chopped pecans in a food chopper to small pieces. 3.) Is my icing thick enough? Don't follow the 12 minutes exactly. Instead, stir constantly and remember, think candy. Once the sauce has thickened and begins to come to a soft-rolling boil, it's ready. It should have a creamy caramel look and coat the spoon completely when you dip it and take it out. 4.) Use room temperature egg yolks and mix them well. Cold egg yolks may curdle and cook. You'll see them, they'll be the yellow pieces of rubber swimming around in the sugar mixture. CAKE-5.) Use cake flour and sift the dry ingredients together (take pride in your cake!). 6.) The same ingredients will make and frost a 3-layer 9-inch round cake. 7.) This is a light & moist cake, so remember that the layers will crack easily. Don't worry, just use the icing to "spackle" it back together. Your guests will be too busy licking the cake offRead More
The cake is just OK. I would not eat it alone and will not make it again (far to labor intensive for a just so-so cake). However, the frosting was out-of-this-world!!!! It was extraordinary! Next time I plan to make the frosting and use it on a different chocolate cake.Read More
This cake turned out really well. I had gotten sick of paying $2.50 per slice at the grocery for German Chocolate cake so thought it was about time I made my own. The sponge is light and moist. The frosting is yummy and I had to be careful not to eat it all before it went on the cake. Just a word of warning, make sure you seperate the egg yolks really well for the frosting. I got a little white in the mix and ended up with boiled egg type lumps in the frosting. Fortunately they were big enough to pick out and didn't spoil the frosting. The recipe is a little fiddly compared to a standard sponge and take a little while, but the texture makes it worth the time investment. I would recommend making this recipe.
I used the frosting recipe, but only used 1 C. sugar. This turned out great. The store was out of german choco. squares so I bought a german choco. box cake. I modified it by making it a bundt recipe (a more dense cake) by using 1 sm. pkt. instant choco. pudding, 4 eggs, 1/2 C. oil, and 1 C. water. Spread evenly in 2 round pans and bake as instructed on box. I used instant chocolate mousse for the sides and decoration. It gave the cake additional flavor and texture. Who needs ice cream when you have chocolate mousse.
I made this cake for my Wifes 5oth Birthday. It was great. I change the serving size from 24 to 16, and cooked in two 9" round cake pans for 25 mins. What did the trick was I still used 4 of the 1oz German Chocolate Squares instead of the 3 when reduced the serviing size. My Wife said I have to cook for her next 50 Birthdays.
I've been making this cake for many years. The recipe is straight off the box of Baker's German Sweet Chocolate. I bake mine in 3 9-inch round pans for approximate 30 minutes. I do make one tweak to the icing though. I always wondered why my mother-in law's cake turned so much better than mine since we used the same recipe. She finally told me her' secret'. Add 2 oz. of the Sweet German Chocolate squares to the frosting. It makes a world of difference. One more thing, since there's just 2 of us, we can't eat the whole cake, so I cut it into individual slices, freeze them on a cookie sheet, then vacuum seal the slices. Works really well and we can have a slice of cake when we want it.
Everyone loved this cake, even my father-in-law who can be pretty critical of cooks sometimes. The only change I had to make was that it took nearly an hour to cook all the way through in a 9x13. It still turned out lovely, but something to keep in mind.
This was a delicious and very easy german chocolate cake. I have to make it every year for my husband's birthday. This recipe was very time saving and just as good as the 3 layer one, but much quicker to make. This recipe is GREAT!!
I made two of these for a large birthday party. I incorporated some changes with each in order to experiment and have some words of advice, as a result. I compared the two cakes with the changes and here are my best recommendations: 1. I made my frosting first in order to give it time to cool to spreading consistency. 2. I also added 2 oz of melted chocolate to the frosting for a deeper flavor-this made an amazing difference. 3. I toasted my pecans and coconut at 350 for 15 min 4. I increased the amount of chocolate in the cake to 6 oz 5. It is extremely important not to over-mix the batter from the point of adding the flour mixture. I did this with only one of my cakes, and it was dry and crumbly-the other one was moist and delicious. 6. I do not think the chocolate on the top was necessary, and did not add to the the overall taste of the cake. I also came across an interesting fact while researching: German Chocolate Cake has nothing to do with Germany. It is an American creation. Sam German was a 19th century chocolate maker. In 1952, General Foods, the makers of Baker's chocolate, used his name when creating the recipe, which was originally called German's Chocolate Cake. Overall, this recipe is delicious, and with the changes that I incorporated, it was incredible.
Wowee!!! This was a great recipe. I'll definately make this one for years to come. The cake is very moist, great chocolate taste, it is also rich. I did have frosting left over. Look no further for a german chocolate cake recipe! This one is perfect
this was my first time at baking a german chocolate cake that did'nt come from a box,and i have to tell you this was very good,toasted the coconut and pecans added dark chocolate on top as decoration.try this its good.
This is the first cake I have ever baked from scratch and I was so nervous but it was PERFECT!! It was so moist but still had the best texture to it. I was thrilled and so was my husband. Thank you so much!
Airy , like angel food but not so spongey. The day I made it, it was ok; not as sweet as I'd expected (or would have liked). The next day, after refrigeration, it was FABULOUS. Husband said best G.C. cake he'd ever had anywhere. I used 2c + 4T cake flour instead of regular. The frosting made a lot. I used sweetened coconut, though the ingredients didn't specifiy sweetemed vs unsweetened. Glad I made frosting before making the cake b/c as another reviewer said, it takes a long time to cool. I expect my guests will like it. Also, mine took 45 minutes to bake. I kept checking, and it really wasn't finished until 45 minutes. The prep time was 35-40 mins.
I made this for my sister's birthday. I was fantastic and is huge!! I can see why you would make it for potlucks, it made 20 large slices with ease. I live in Australia and unless you posted this Cindy I would never of gotten it. We don't get many of your original ingredients (in the U.S. packaging)and would never of gotten the recipe, so thank you for posting it.
Excellent. I was told that if Jesus made a cake it would taste like this one.
My dad past away 8 years ago and I made this cake in honor of him. It was his favorite cake. I NEVER EVER liked German Chocolate Cake before trying this recipe. It's the best I've ever had!!! Per suggestions of others, I made the icing 1st and did not add cornstarch and it came out perfect. I continued to cook it longer than recommended stirring consistently until it was thick as if making candy. I also made sure the egg yolks were room temperature so that they wouldn't curdle. Muy Perfecto!!! Dad, I wish you were here to taste this. You would be proud of your little girl.
This is my husbands favorite dessert and he loves this cake made as directed. Delicious!
Made this for my husband's aunt's birthday. This cake turned me into a german chocolate cake fan. The icing is to die for!! I had to cook the icing significantly longer than specified, but it was worth it!
Holy Cow! I was the most popular gal at the party with this cake! It was amazing and really pretty easy to make.....even without a mixer!
This cake is delicious. It is moist and melts in your mouth. Like others have suggested, think of the frosting as candy...it may take longer than the 12 minutes stated in the recipe. Also toast the pecans and coconut for a richer flavor. I will definitely be making this again (SOON)!
I agree with you CheryB I will never go back to box(unless I am pressed for time). I made the cake according to JEubanks review and used cake flour. I love cooking from scratch and this one was no exception. The taste was very good although I prefer my cake more solid and not so fluffy. For those that are concerned about it falling apart when frosting it put the cake in the frig for a few hours and then frost with room temp frosting. Love it, thank you:)
I usually do not like german chocolate cake but I liked this one. I made it for my husband's birthday who LOVE'S german chocolate cake. He thought it had a good flavor but needed more chocolate. Said it tasted more like spice cake (maybe that is why I like it). I also made 3 round cakes instead of one 9X13. Bake for 25 minutes if you choose to do the same.
This is the exact recipe from Baker's German Chocolate package. My family has made this cake for more than fifty years. If you follow the directions of the package, this is a no-fail work of art. However, using CAKE FLOUR instead of regular flour (follow directions on cake flour box for conversion) makes this cake taste like it came from Heaven. As the directions from the package state for the icing, "cook over medium heat...or UNTIL THICKENED." That is the key for the icing. If you do that and wait until it has cooled significantly, the icing will stay on the cake - sides and top.
Awesome cake! I couldn't find German chocolate, so I used regular semi-sweet chocolate and it turned out just fine. I would be cautious about serving 24 though. Maybe on a dessert buffet with little slivers this would work, but not if it is your main dessert.
THis is far the best German cake I ever had. Remember to add warm frosting to warm cake it will give the cake moister, if you dont it will come out dry. I also tryed German chocolate cake III from this site its the same as this one but uses cake flour I tryed both and this is the keeper one. This one is way better !! I also used 3 round pan to stack the cake worked perfectly .Thanks for sharing and god bless.
very dense and rich...a little too much
My 12 year old son made this cake twice for a class project. There are a lot of steps but it makes a wonderful cake. We used a 9x13" pan and had to bake it for 50 min at 350 degrees. At 30 min it was still a pool of yummy chocolate.
Great!! Very simple and delicious. I got a thumbs up from all my family members and I followed the recipe exactly... I did however sift the cake flour, baking soda and salt together, used butter eggs and milk at room temp and toasted the coconut and pecans. I would have cooked 3- 9 in. Rounds had I paid attention to a previous review, the cake was over flowing! Thanks for the recipe! My husband loves German Chocolate Cake and I cooked this one special for his promotion.
My rating is just for the cake...not the icing. The cake was a bit more work than a lot of them, but it was worth the effort. It is so rich and moist. The frosting was a disaster...too much coconut and not enough icing to bind it together. I sat and picked out the pecan pieces, one at a time and chopped them finer. Then I made an icing from a recipe calling for brown sugar instead of white and only added about 1 1/3 cups of coconut. It was wicked good. Thanks Cindy.
this was really good, but a lot of work!
This turned out very well! My husband liked this cake much better than my go-to chocolate! The topping is decadent and should be parcelled out in small bits or you may slip into a diabetic coma. Very rich!
I'm not a big fan of coconut but I made this recipe for my mom for her birthday. She loved it! I had a bite myself of just the cake part and it was really delicious.
This was by far the best German Chocolate Cake EVER! I made it for my father-in-law's birthday and he felt like a king! I have never made a cake from scratch before and this was an exceptionally well-written and easy cake for even me to make! The only comment I have about the recipe itself is that there was an overabundance of icing for this as a sheet cake. If I had made it a layer cake, then this would have been the perfect amount of icing. DELICIOUS!
8 EGG VERSION: I made this for my 22 YO son's birthday party. I had memorized it, earlier, and was thinking it called for 8 eggs, just in the cake! (I later realized that it was 8 total, with the frosting.) The 8 eggs were actually a happy mistake! The batter was extremely fluffy. The extra eggs added body to the cake and made it a little less sweet and more like a European cake. I had some batter leftover, which I used for a few cupcakes, frosted with vanilla frosting, for family members who don't like coconut and nuts. I cut down the butter in the coconut-pecan frosting to 1/2 cup and didn't notice the difference. I also made some light chocolate whipped cream to go with it. LIGHT CHOCOLATE WHIPPED CREAM Melt a half-teaspoonful of plain gelatin in 2 tablespoons of very warm milk, quickly cooled to room temperature and added to a pint of heavy cream. Whip stiffly, add 1/2 C powdered sugar, small pinch salt, 2-3 teaspoons of cocoa powder, 1/2 t. vanilla. I was going to frost the sides of the cake with the cream, but decided to just put a dollop on the plate and it was wonderful! I always use gelatin in whipped cream. It keeps it from separating, so you can make it ahead, or keep leftovers for several days without losing quality. My family inhaled this cake! Even my daughter-in-law who doesn't like chocolate liked it!
Have never made a german chocolate cake from scratch before, but I followed this recipe exactly and it was wonderful!!!! Everyone said it was the best German Chocolate Cake they have ever eaten!!
I made this cake for a friend for his birthday, and everyone LOVED it! It was scrumptious!! I made the frosting first per the advice of a reviewer, and by the time the cakes were cooled the frosting was cooled as well! Worked out perfectly!! Thank you so much!
Incredible. Used a 9x13 pan and baked for 50 minutes. At 30 minutes it was still soupy in the middle.
This cake is delicious!! It's the same one they print on the german sweet baking chocolate package. I didn't realize this untill I bought the chocolate. Anyhow, it's definitely worth the time and effort. Delicious, light, moist and the frosting is out of this world! The cooking time on the frosting is aproxamate. Mine took alot longer than 12 min. I just kept cooking and stirring untill it looked caramel like, golden brown and coated the spoon. Also, you need to use the whole package of baking chocolate (4 oz)not just 4 squares.
This recipe came out ok. It wasn't very sweet and was a lot of work for the result to be so dissapointing. Box cake would have tasted better.
Would be nice to rewrite the recipe and OVER emphasize that the eggs need to be room temp for the icing instead of having to find out the hard way or sift through a hundred reviews to find that out. The cake fell. I have two concave discs. This was supposed to be for my husbands birthday but its pretty much ruined. I might try this again someday but the ingredients were expensive and it took way too much effort. So, maybe not.
My hubby and my neighbour gobbled this up with rave reviews on Thanksgiving here in Nova Scotia. I am not much of a chocolate fan so I am leaving my reviews out of the mix as it wouldn't be fair when I don't much like chocolate. It was so pretty. The icing with the coconut and pecans, well, I could of just sat down and ate it by the spoonful. Thank you Cindy. I will make this again for my hubby.
Used the german chocolate cake frosting II recipie. Added one more square of chocolate to cake batter. Also used 1 square of chocolate melted with 1/2 tsp of shortening to drizzle all over the cake, topped with chocolate frosting. Yummy!
This is the original recipe, minus 1 oz of coconut. Awesome egg foam cake, though I wonder if 30 minutes was a good baking time. My layers shrunk quite a bit, but that was probably from over-mixing. But they remained very moist, I should not have imbibed them with simple syrup, it would have been moist enough without it. The filling took about twice as long as suggested, but turned out beautifully. My only problems were: the layers were SO fragile, hard to turn out and plate without crumbling. Also, it was quite difficult to get a clean cut due to the crumbliness. Other than that, delicious, and I don't even like nuts or coconut. I baked mine in three 9in pans. I frosted and decorated it with Creamy Chocolate Frosting and drizzled Satiny Chocolate Glaze around the edge.
Always a hit.
I made the frosting except used Egg Beaters (1/2 cup) instead of 4 egg yolks because I wouldn't have known what to do with the whites. It was sooo good. I stirred nonstop for 15 minutes and it came together like it was supposed to thankfully. Next time I might cut down on the sugar or use 1/2 sweet and 1/2 unsweetened coconut.
so good! no changes necessary!
I made this for my husband's birthday party and it got rave reviews!
The taste was wonderful. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because I've made it twice now, and both times it kind of sank in in the middle.
I should of never made this, because now I have to make it once a week for the family and extended family!! This is a great receipe paired with the German frosting II!!!!
I made 3 layers, so adjusted ingredients to 36 instead of 24. Plus, I added 3 more squares of german chocolate with same amount of water. Awesome! This is a very moist cake. Icing took a very, very long time - but worth waiting for. Make sure you allow enough time to get this cake right. It's not the easiest of all cakes -- mainly because of time and number of ingredients, but it looks beautiful and tastes wonderful.
although i forgot water when melting chocolate and used three 9" round pans i followed the recipe and it was SUPERB. Moist, rich and nice and sweet alright
it;s a good recipe.
Frosting I had to get it to a rolling boil to get that golden brown...I let it cook at about 6 on setting for about 8 mins , then I put it on 9 for a few mins then truned it til 8 and kept stirring for about 3 or 4 mins and it turned golden brown.
This cake is absolutely amazing! I cut the butter down to 3/4 cup and sugar down to 1 1/2 cups on the cake and then 1/2 cup butter and 1 cup sugar on the frosting. It was still sweet and wonderful. Make sure to use room temperature eggs for the frosting and it may also take longer than 12 minutes for the frosting to thicken. I also toasted the pecans and coconut. If you wait until everything is cooled off completely, you will have an easier time frosting the cake. My cake was perfect at exactly 30 minutes. I think it just all depends on the altitude you are cooking at. I can't wait for another birthday to make this again.
I've made it twice, neither time it was ediable. I won't try it again.
I made this cake for someone's birthday. I never actually ate the cake because I was being paid to make it for someone else. It was labor intensive, but not as bad as I thought it was going to be. It's not as intimidating as trying to make phyllo dough or toulie shells...that stuff scares me. I did taste the coconut frosting, and I tasted it more than once. It was good. I will make this again, and hopefully be able to taste an entire slice. I received a tremendous amount of compliments on it.
I made this recipe gluten-free, sugar-free and it was still delicious! Instead of all-purpose flour, I used gluten-free baking flour substituting it cup for cup. Instead of sugar, I used splenda. substituting it cup for cup. Still used the German sweet chocolate so it wasn't totally sugar-free.
Excellent!! If you cook it in a 9x13 you have to cook for almost an hour, not the 30 min. Husband asked if I can make again for his bday :)
This cake took me forever to make, but it was worth it. Before I ever got married, my husband said "birthday cake doesn't come from a box", so the pressure was on. I had never had a great experience with a homemade cake, so I was a little worried. My mom always used mixes (and she makes EVERYthing else homemade). My cake was not nearly as beautiful as the one in the picture, but it was so yummy! Thanks for a great recipe, and for easing my fear of homemade cakes.
This cake turned out Great I got rave reviews on this cake only thing i might say the icing is cutting it close and i only used 2layers vs 3! So i might dble the frosting to give u a lil more but chocolate on top just gave it a extra pretty look and enhanced the cake
Delicious! This was my first time baking a cake solo, and everything came out perfectly. I followed the recipe to the T and decorated with chocolate icing and maraschino cherries. It was fantastic, and my parents loved it.
Very tasty! The only difference from the recipe was that I ended up cooking the frosting longer than the recommended time because it was still too runny.
I have been making this cake as well as selling it for over 20 years and everybody loves it. The only change I make is to add the vanilla flavoring after the frosting is made. It has a better flavor and you don't cook out the alcohol. I even decorate my cake the same way except my center has a cherry. I sell this cake in Los Angeles for $35.00 and I may go up another $5.00. In the 80's I sold it for $20.00. Ten dollar increase every decade seems reasonable to me.
Great recipe! Hubby won't let me make it from a boxed mix ever again. Frosting is the best we've ever tasted too.
Oh, my - this is the REAL DEAL. Fairly easy, and absolutely delicious. For some reason, the cake tastes even better after sitting for a few days - if it lasts that long at your house. I don't know why. Maybe the flavors had a chance to blend and mellow out. Whatever the reason, I will DEFINITELY be making this again. Thanks for sharing!
The cake is delicious and no more time consuming than most German Chocolate Cakes. However, it was definitely not done baking at 30 minutes, at least not in my oven, and the center was liquid. It took between 40-45.
Made it for my husbands birthday and it turned out great. He is requesting it for every birthday now:) Thanks for a great recipe!
I have to give her 5 stars every year. I only make this cake for my husbands birthday. I don't know why!! It is delious!! So much easier than the 3 tier cake I used to make!! LOVES IT
Made this cake for my son's girlfriend for her birthday. It was a big hit! She asked me to make it for her again for her birthday next year! Very moist and delicious. I used semi sweet chocolate instead of the german chocolate. Also made icing while the cake was in the oven baking. I cooled both the icing and cakes at same time. I also added vanilla after I cooked the frosting as another reader suggested. I also toasted the coconut and pecans before adding to icing. This gave the icing a better flavor! This recipe is a keeper! Thanks!
Love Greman Chocolate cake. This brings back sweet memorys of childhood.
I made this for my husband's birthday. It was a little bit of work but well worth it.
Made this for friend's birthday cake. This recipe is quite time consuming, but worth it! Sarted out as cupcakes 2 dozen (changed temp to 375 degrees)- but was crunched for time. There was enough batter to still make a cake consisting of 2 smaller 9" layers. I used "candied" pecans for the topping. The cake turned out moist and delicious! A huge hit!
I made this cake for my mother's 60th birthday. She is a professional baker and difficult to impress - she loved the cake! It was dense and moist and the frosting was excellent. I had to leave the pecans out because my son has nut allergies and cannot even be near them, but it didn't matter. Thanks for the recipe, I will definitely use it again!
I also made this for my husbands birthday. This was the best we've ever tasted. For some reason it over-flowed the pan while cooking so I just cut all the excess off, along with the top crust before frosting and it was extra moist.
This was super delicious!
This was soooo good! I followed the recipe almost to a T. I ran out of all-purpose flour, so used about 1/3 cup wheat flour to make up for it. Next time I'll use substitute more of the flour for wheat flour to make up for all the other yummy calories! Thank you for the recipe. It was fantastic.
This recipe is amazing...the cake turned out very moist and much better than any german chocolate cake I've ever had...thanks for this great recipe!
This is great! I liked this so much better than anything in the store and better than a cake mix. It was moist, not crumbly, not too sweet and light and fluffy! The frosting is by far the best I have had for German Chocolate cake. You just want to eat the whole thing all at once. I took what my husband and I didn't eat to work and they loved it there. They said it was a keeper! (they are my test guinea pigs at work)
I made this for my husband's birthday and it was a success! He loved it! It was so good! A keeper!!!
I made this for my step-father's birthday. German chocolate is his favorite, whereas my mom and I can't stand it much. We tried this, and I had seconds! It was really that good. So moist, so delicious!
This recipe is great. The cake is so moist and delicious. The frosting comes out wonderful but you need to have the egg yolks at room temp. I will make this again and again.
Wow! What a cake! I do have to say that using a 9X13 pan is impractical. The baking time given (30 minutes) is for 2-4 round 9 inch pans, not one sheet cake. As a sheet cake it takes closer to an hour to bake!! The topping is absolutely delicious! I love the Evaporated milk instead of what i've seen in other recipes!
the best recipe ever.got rave reviews from everybody.toasting the nuts and coconut helps.
I made this cake for my mate's birthday. Not usually in on scratch cakes, but we live in the caribbean, where box mixes are hit or miss on freshness. Great taste and texture.
Delicious cake! I left out the egg whites to have a fudgier cake. Everyone loves it when I make this cake. To add some variety, try making this cake recipe with the recipe for whipped cream cream cheese frosting on this site. I have yet to find someone who is not in love with that combination. It's what I made for my daughter's 1st birthday.
This cake was delicious! Normally, I don't bake cakes from scratch, but this one was well worth it. I used walnuts instead of pecans, and used 2 9-inch rounds, baking them for 25 min. I also followed Jay Eubanks tips about making the icing, as I'm inexperienced in making icing with eggs in it. Make sure to look at the number of ounces of Baker's German chocolate needed (4 oz.), and not just the number of squares. The box I bought had 4 ounces of choc. but about 20 or more squares. Initially I made this mistake, but luckily was able to correct it before it was too late. Cake was wonderful - as good as my Grandma used to make!
It was amazing - I added about 2 more ounces of coconut to make the frosting just a little thicker, and it was perfect!
Excellent cake! Follow the directions exactly, and make sure you stir the frosting for the allotted time, otherwise it won't thicken. Made this for my co-worker and everyone loved it - definitely can't wait to make again!
Good recipe. The frosting took much longer than 12 minutes. I added some additional sugar to try to thicken it, and then finally just gave up. It did turn out delicious, though! The rest of the recipe I followed unchanged. Baked in two 9" rounds for 30 minutes. Making the frosting first was definitely the way to go -- I let the frosting cool FULLY to room temp, and racked the cakes to cool fully before frosting, so it went just fine.
This was AMAZING. I have never made a scratch cake so good before. I made this for my friend's birthday, and she also agreed that this was the best cake EVER. Since I made in two nine inch rounds to stack, I baked at a slightly lower temp (325) so it would rise more evenly, and it turned out perfectly.
I had never made a German Chocolate cake from scratch before although I have made almost every other kind from scratch. I have made the icing recipe before as it is what my family has always used and passed down..Now about the cake recipe--Absolutely Wonderful! Not at all like those box cake mixes which I will never make again! This is is very different as well as much, much better than the box mix! And, it was not difficult to make at all. I highly recommend this recipe to anyone! Thanks for sharing!!
If you buy the "german chocolate" bar at the store - this is almost the exact same recipe as inside the box. I was hoping that I was trying some NEW recipe than what I have always used - so I was slightly disappointed. It did turn out great as usual.
This cake is soooo good. I made it for the first time yesterday. It was very easy. The only thing different that I did was to boil the water first and I broke the chocolate into pieces and stirred that's it. Please let the frosting set before placing on the cake it makes a difference. Thanks for such a beautiful recipe.
I will use this again. I split my cake and put a small amount of frosting in the middle and there was enough to frost the entire 9x13 cake. I used German Chocolate Cake Frosting II by Carol B on this site and it was very good. The cake took 50 minutes to bake not 30. I followed the directions to a T and will use it again.
Excellent Cake. Have used this many times..But didn't have the Squares so used Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips, and they melt sooo much faster! And I used a different recipe for the frosting because I don't like the taste of evaporated milk and it used helf and half (found it on this site and her name is Sierra) Total YUM!!
per the advice of other reviews I used 6 oz german chocolate squares and cake flour, otherwise stuck to the recipe. I sifted the dry ingredients as well and relied on color/consistency rather than the time provided (12min) for the frosting. Making this cake was time consuming, the frosting especially, but well worth it. everyone loved it. i suggest using parchment paper in bottom of cake pan(s) (i made 3- 9in round layers). The batter has a mouse-like consistency. next time i will make this cake using only 4 chocolate squares, with 6 it was almost too chocolaty but was really delicious.
Came out just right...very tasty frosting... the pecans really make the cake.
Delicious cake! Everybody LOVED it. I gave it 4 stars because after following the recipe exactly I had trouble getting the cakes out of their pans. One I pieced together, one was fine and one went into a baggie for snacking. Besides that it was excellent and I will try it again in the 9x13 pan. The frosting was great too. It took a little while and I wasn't sure if it would be thick enough but after it cooled it was perfect! I'm getting a sweet tooth thinking about it.
I made this cake for a friend's birthday. It turned out to be the best cake I've made so far! I saw others thought it might not be chocolatey enough so I added about 3 Tablespoons of cocoa powder to the dry ingredients and I guess that did the trick because it tasted plenty chocolatey to me. I also added about 1/4 c sour cream before folding in the egg whites to make it more moist and substituted 1c and 2 Tbsp cake flour for every cup of flour. It came out with a wonderful texture. Moist, but not so moist that it feel apart. I frosted it with the frosting recipe included. I followed others directions and let my egg yolks come to room temperature and didn't have a problem with them mixing in smoothly. It yielded enough frosting for me to frost the tops of the 3 layer cake. I frosted the sides with chocolate butter cream. This cake was completely gone within 2 days!
