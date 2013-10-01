German Sweet Chocolate Cake

I made two of these for a large birthday party. I incorporated some changes with each in order to experiment and have some words of advice, as a result. I compared the two cakes with the changes and here are my best recommendations: 1. I made my frosting first in order to give it time to cool to spreading consistency. 2. I also added 2 oz of melted chocolate to the frosting for a deeper flavor-this made an amazing difference. 3. I toasted my pecans and coconut at 350 for 15 min 4. I increased the amount of chocolate in the cake to 6 oz 5. It is extremely important not to over-mix the batter from the point of adding the flour mixture. I did this with only one of my cakes, and it was dry and crumbly-the other one was moist and delicious. 6. I do not think the chocolate on the top was necessary, and did not add to the the overall taste of the cake. I also came across an interesting fact while researching: German Chocolate Cake has nothing to do with Germany. It is an American creation. Sam German was a 19th century chocolate maker. In 1952, General Foods, the makers of Baker's chocolate, used his name when creating the recipe, which was originally called German's Chocolate Cake. Overall, this recipe is delicious, and with the changes that I incorporated, it was incredible.