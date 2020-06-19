Easy Rice Breakfast Treat

1 of 17

Rating: 5 stars This is one of my favorite comfort foods. We had this growing up only with raisins and brown sugar. Like you would with oatmeal. My kids love it too. Try it for yourself. It's a great way to use up leftover rice from dinner last night or takeout that you just didn't get to. NOTE: This is also good with maple syrup. Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars With recipe found I thought about my mother-in-law who perfected a rice and milk breakfast similar to this. Maybe my taste buds work differently than others as I found Nonei's recipe to be bland. Cloves were strong smelling in the zip-bag but didn't add much taste to the cooked 'cereal'. Ended up adding 1 Tbsp white sugar - something was still missing but didn't know what so left well enough alone. Printed recipe 4/6/09 and made 1/10/10. Didn't see 2 reviewers comments until I came on to put my '2 cents worth' in. If I make recipe again I will cook rice same morning as I fix the "cereal". Rice was fluffy when cooked the night before. Refrigerating rice caused rice to be hard; it did not soften in hot milk. Instead of using microwave to heat milk and rice I heated mixture in my double-boil pan - use it in making other hot cereals and it works great. Thanks for the opportunity of making this recipe. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars So easy if you use leftover rice. (I probably would never make rice specifically for this.) It has a rice pudding feel but healthier for breakfast. It was good but next time I will try brown sugar or maple syrup to sweeten to give it an even more breakfast like taste. Be careful using the microwave. I should have known better-- mine spilled over the sides at a little over 4 minutes. Next time I'll stop and stir halfway through. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I made this for my youngest son (age 5) who like me adores anything made with rice. I used Jasmine. We enjoyed this with a pat of butter added in. FYI if you have a newer microwave like mine with high wattage DO NOT leave it in the microwave for 5 minutes. In my microwave liquid boils in 2 minutes. If I left milk ccoking in there unsupervised I would have a huge stinky boiled over mess in way less than 5 minutes! The rice is already cooked so just watch it and take it out every minute or so until you have the consistancy you desire!:-) Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you so much for posting this recipe!!! My husband's mother used to make this for him when he was little with left over rice from the night before and it was wonderful to do it again. I really like the idea of nutmeg and was sad we didn't have any but it still was really good. Little changes I made were: did half white sugar and half brown sugar. And while I don't think it needs it my husband's family adds about a T of butter while I like adding a handful of raisins. YUMMY!!:) Thanks again! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I have never eaten this type of food before now so I don't have anything to compare it to (like the other reviewers) I love it. I did follow advice of another reviewer and used brown sugar and rasins. But It would taste good without. The kids love it. I am glad I finally tried this. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My family really likes this recipe. My great grandma served it to me when I was little. The only difference we did was serve the rice hot with cold milk. It causes and interesting mix of both hot and cold IF you eat it quick enough before the milk warms (which I like to do). Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars quite tasty!! Helpful (3)