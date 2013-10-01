Snickerdoodle Cake I

I made a couple small adjustments. I used one stick of softened margerine instead of shortening (I don't keep shortening on hand outside of the holidays) and I took naples34102's advice and added a teaspoon each of vanilla extract and ground cinnamon to the actual cake batter, BUT I still added the cinnamon/sugar mixture on the top. Those were very minimal changes, I followed the recipe exact aside from those. It's in the oven now--we haven't tasted it yet but so far, it looks and smells amazing. I'll update my review once we've had a chance to try it. EDITED: I baked mine in a dark cake pan at 350* for just under thirty minutes. After it cooled, I found the edges and bottom were tough and seemed to be overdone. That aside, the cake flavor was spot on and it looked gorgeous from the top. I'm trying to save the cake now with a vanilla glaze, but next time, I think my mistake might have been using margerine (higher water content?) and baking it in a dark pan. I will try this again but I'll use butter and bake it in my glass baking dish. I'll update my review once I've had a chance to try it again and know it was something I did. EDITED AGAIN: Now that I know I'm supposed to reduce the oven's heat 25 degrees when using a dark baking pan, I'll do this next time I make this cake. And I will make it again. It's fabulous--I just fudged it up when I baked it!