Snickerdoodle Cake I

Sugar and cinnamon topping. Like the famous cookie, only BIGGER!

By Kathy Tylka

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream shortening and 2 cups sugar until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well with each addition. Alternately add milk and flour mixture in three stages, mixing well with each addition.

  • In a small bowl, mix 3 tablespoons sugar with 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle this mixture evenly over cake.

  • Pour into prepared 9x13 inch pan and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes or until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 5g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 99.4mg. Full Nutrition
