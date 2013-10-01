Snickerdoodle Cake I
Sugar and cinnamon topping. Like the famous cookie, only BIGGER!
Looking over the recipe and judging from other reviews it was apparent this cake needed "something." I made half a recipe in an 8x8" pan and rather than use the sugar/cinnamon topping, I added a half teaspoon of cinnamon and a teaspoon of vanilla to the batter. It turned out to be not as tall a cake as I would have liked, but it was fragrant with the vanilla and cinnamon and simply delcious topped with a fluffy buttercream and an extra sprinkle of cinnamon. And sure enough, it does taste like a Snickerdoodle - a moist Snickerdoodle with a fluffy, creamy frosting!Read More
AMAZING!!! I used butter instead of shortening and that definately made it better! I added 1 tsp of cinnamon to the batter, and I also doubled the cinnamon topping and put half of it in middle of the cake then covered it with the rest of the batter. Also, with the second half of the topping I added about 1 TBSP of flour, 2 TBPS of brown sugar and then cut in 2 TBSP of room temp butter until it resembeled more of a crumbly mixture and sprinkled that on top. HOLY COW!!! It made a perfect strussel topping! I also followed other reviewers suggestions and drizzeled 1/2 a stick of melted butter over the top while it was still warm. Everyone raved over this!!! Thanx for the great recipe!
I made a couple small adjustments. I used one stick of softened margerine instead of shortening (I don't keep shortening on hand outside of the holidays) and I took naples34102's advice and added a teaspoon each of vanilla extract and ground cinnamon to the actual cake batter, BUT I still added the cinnamon/sugar mixture on the top. Those were very minimal changes, I followed the recipe exact aside from those. It's in the oven now--we haven't tasted it yet but so far, it looks and smells amazing. I'll update my review once we've had a chance to try it. EDITED: I baked mine in a dark cake pan at 350* for just under thirty minutes. After it cooled, I found the edges and bottom were tough and seemed to be overdone. That aside, the cake flavor was spot on and it looked gorgeous from the top. I'm trying to save the cake now with a vanilla glaze, but next time, I think my mistake might have been using margerine (higher water content?) and baking it in a dark pan. I will try this again but I'll use butter and bake it in my glass baking dish. I'll update my review once I've had a chance to try it again and know it was something I did. EDITED AGAIN: Now that I know I'm supposed to reduce the oven's heat 25 degrees when using a dark baking pan, I'll do this next time I make this cake. And I will make it again. It's fabulous--I just fudged it up when I baked it!
Absolutely one of the best cakes I've ever made. It's quick and simple to make, fairly quick to bake, and you probably have all the ingredients necessary for it in your cupboard and fridge. Thank you to the person who invented this! I'll definitely make it again. The cake turned out moist and delicious, with the flavor of a snickerdoodle cookie, without the dryness of a cookie. It was a big hit at a potluck. I would highly recommend, though, adding a teaspoon of vanilla extract to the wet ingredients before mixing. Also, I added a dash of cinnamon to the batter, before putting it into the pan.
I used this recipe as a coffee cake, and it was excellent! I increased the amount of cinnamon-sugar topping and added chopped pecans. Also, I poured half the batter in the pan, sprinkled it with the pecan mix, poured in the rest of the batter, and then covered it with the rest of the pecan mix. When it was done, I poured half a stick of melted butter over the hot cake and drizzled powdered sugar icing on top. You could sell this stuff!
This is a dense, moist delicious cake. The only thing different I did was double the sugar/cinnamon, sprinkled half of it over half the batter in the cake pan,poured the remaining batter, and then sprinkled the rest over the top of the batter. Yummy!
I was really impressed by such a simple recipe!! I added a teaspoon of vanilla and used butter flavored shortening instead of the regular. The end result was fantastic. Instead of the 9X13 inch pan I opted for a bundt pan and added a glaze to the finished warm cake. I received rave reviews from all the workers that are in my home doing construction projects inside and out! I am very happy to have stumbled on such a fluffy, light, simple cake that is sure to please even the most sophisticated of palates!!
I have made this several times and I think I have perfected it. Not so much for the Snickerdoodle taste but perfected it more for a coffee cake / cinnabon taste. I used 1c white and 1c brown sugar instead of just white. I used margarine instead of shortening. Also, I added 1 box instant vanilla pudding. I increased the cinnamon to 3 teaspoons. I also made a mixture of 1C brown sugar, 2 t cinnamon, 1/2 t vanilla, and 2 T margarine. Mixed this an plopped by spoon fulls over cake in pan. Then ran a knife to create a marbalized effect. Then sprinkled a little cinnamon and sugar over top and baked @350 x 32min. When cool, I drizzled some white icing overtop. YUMMM!! Taste more like a cinnabon but so good.
My grandson LOVES Snickerdoodle Cookies. He asked me if I could bake him Snickerdoodle Cupcakes for Christmas. I found this recipe and thought I'd give it a try. I substituted butter for the shortening and increaed the cinnamon to 2 teaspoons. He gave it a THUMBS UP! So, I will make it again. NOTE: Any recipe I cook which calls for milk, I substitute Lactose Free Whole Milk. It made NO difference in the outcome of this recipe.
This is the BEST cake ever! Have made twice now. My family goes nuts. Tastes EXACTLY like the cookie. Use evaporated milk instead of regular. Great alternative for those who can't eat chocolate.
Although this is a delicious, light, and fluffy cake, it isn't particularly moist and will become even drier within 24 hours! So, be sure to serve it warm straight out of the oven. Perfect as breakfast with coffee, or dessert with vanilla ice cream. I added a pinch of nutmeg and 1 tsp vanilla to the batter - worked great. I left it in the oven (350 deg) for 32 minutes, perfect amount of time. Easy to make and you should already have all the ingredients in your pantry.
I halved the recipe to make 12 cupcakes, batter was very dry, had to add an additional 1/4 cup of milk, I used butter for the shortening and added 1 tsp vanilla and cinnamon to the batter, did not sprinkle top with cinnamon sugar, baked 22 minutes in my oven. Frosted with Rick's Special Buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon. I made these again to make cappuccino cupcakes, I added 1 extra egg, 1 tbsp instant coffee omitted the cinnamon, frosted with Coffee Cinnamon Frosting, really tasty.
This cake was delish! I did make a few additions - some cinnamon and vanilla to the batter. I also tossed in a bag of cinnamon chips, as I have a bunch and figured it'd be a good way to use them up. Thanks for a great recipe!
Everyone loved this cake. I sprinkled some cinnamon & a little vanilla extract into the batter. Doubled the cinnamon & sugar for the top but put 1/2 the batter in the pan, sprinkled 1/2 the cinnamon-sugar mixture on and put the rest of the batter in the pan sprinkling the rest of the cinn.-sugar mixture on top. Made a Cinnamon Cream Cheese frosting which was very good but a little to sweet for me. Next time I will try a glaze or a frosting that isn't so sweet.
Good but I didn't think it tasted like the cookie. A very moist cake.
Used butter in place of the shortening, added cinnamon to the batter, and made them into cupcakes! Turned out fantastic!!!
Easy and didn't have to go to the grocery before cooking! Always a perk!
Very good! I also added a layer of the sugar and cinnamon to the middle of the batter as well.
This cake was great! it was moist and the outside was nice and crunchy. I did add 1 tsp of vanilla extract to the batter and doubled the cin/sug and with the sugar mix I spread half of the batter in the cake pan then sprinkled it with the mix, then added in the rest of the batter and sprinkled it with the leftover sugar. On each serving I added a spoonfull of melted butter to the top as well as a drizzleing of powdered sugar glaze. Thanks for the great recipie.
This was great as written. But, I will change next time and use all butter instead of shortening and maybe figure out how to make it moister. But this was amazing and I will make regularly. Much easier than cookies with the same flavor.
If you're craving that snickerdoodle taste without having the time to make cookies, then this is the recipe for you! This is so easy and quick to make - I think from the time I started until I got it in the oven was maybe 15 minutes. The only thing I changed was I added 1/4 teaspoon of cream of tartar to the dry ingredients because my cookie recipe calls for that, and in my opinion it's what makes that cookie 'special'. Otherwise, I followed the recipe, and it turned out great. A word of caution, make sure you start checking your cake before the 35 minutes is up. Mine was done at about 30 minutes, and I probably could have taken it out of the oven a couple of minutes before that even if I had checked it sooner. This had a nice, slightly crunchy topping, and a fluffy, sweet middle. So good! I know I will be making this one again for sure since it's so incredibly easy and uses ingredients that I always have around the house. Thanks for the recipe, Katee2! Okay, so now that I'm done writing out my review, I gotta go get another piece...it is really that good!
This was a hit at the party:) I just randomly decided to make and take these along with 2 other kinds to a party and these went the best...i made them into cupcakes ..they were done after about 20 mins....i did put the topping on top and then just took a toothpick and kinda just mixed it into the top..then i topped them with a buttercream icing that i added cinnamon too..:)Lots of people asked for the recipe and i refered them to this amazing site
Thanks for the great recipe. I added a tsp of vanilla extract as others suggested. I also used organic eggs and milk. This tasted like delicious pound cake. Would be pretty tasty with fresh strawberries and whipped cream!
this is an excellent tasting coffee cake! I followed the suggestions of a few other reviewers and doubled the cinnamon/sugar mixture adding half to the middle of the cake batter. I also added a tsp. vanilla and a tsp. of cinnamon to the batter for more flavor. I also poured 6 Tbl. of melted butter over it immediately after removing from the oven. I think next time I will also add a tsp. of cream of tartar since snickerdoodle cookies contain that ingredient. This is a perfect cake to share with a friend while catching up on each other's lives over tea. Thank you!
LOVE LOVE LOVE THESE!!!!! I made a couple of minor changes, I used margarine instead of shortning (because I can't find shortning here in Spain) and I added 1 tsp each of vanilla and cinnamon to the batter as other reviewers suggested. Will make this again and again and again. . . .
this cake was the Best!I added butterscotch chips to the batter.This one is a keeper.
Very yummy cake. It was not as flavorful as I would have liked it to be, hence the four star rating, but it was good regardless. I made the following changes/additions: first, I used butter instead of shortening. Second, I added vanilla extract. Third, instead of sprinkling just the top of the cake with the sugar/cinnamon mixture, I doubled it, sprinkled half of it on half of the batter and then spooned the rest of the batter on top and used the rest of the mixture. I'll add some cinnamon to the batter if I make this again (and I probably will).
Soo good! I made a couple of tweeks based upon previous reviews. I used applesauce in place of the shortening, put in a dash of vanilla and cinnamon to the batter, and did a drizzling of the sugar/cinnamon halfway through the batter and then melted 1/4 cup of butter and mixed in some cinnamon & sugar and drizzled that over the very top.
We enjoyed this cake. I added a tsp. of vanilla and used brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon for the topping. I also melted a 1/4 C. margarine and poured on top. We enjoyed it warm,but probably not one I would make again without some more modifications.
For those w/ dairy allergies: use of soy milk instead of reg milk works very well, tastes like the cookie!
yummy! tasted like a cinnamon sugar cake donut!
This is a fabulous and easy recipe! Amazing how much it really does taste like a Snickerdoodle! We made them into Cupcakes (myself and 3 children, ages 7, 11, 13). Like others, we used butter instead of shortening, and added 1tsp. of Vanilla and also added 1/2 - 1tsp of Cinnamon to the batter. The batter is pretty dense when mixed, but it doesn't bake dense at all. We baked it for 25 minutes for the cupcakes, was absolutely perfect amount of time. I made them again the next night, and also made mini cupcakes, 20 minutes was perfect for those. We topped them with a light Cinnamon Butter cream Frosting, which added that extra taste of cinnamon. The 2nd day I made them, I took them into work, and everyone was raving over them! (one person went back 4 times throughout the day!)
BEST CAKE EVER. Added 1 teaspoon of vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon of cream of tarter, substituted butter instead of shortening and added the cinnamon right into the cake!
Thank you Katee2, naples 34102, and Sarah Jo! I modified the recipe slightly (as naples 34102 suggested) by using butter instead of shortening, adding vanilla and cinnamon to the batter. I halved the recipe and the batter made nine cupcakes. I cooked at 325 degrees (thank you Sarah Jo) for 20 minutes. I also added a little sugar and cinnamon on top before baking. I finalized it with a maple cream cheese frosting. Yum!! I am SO happy I found this recipe. It will be my go-to recipe for snickerdoodle cupcakes.
Made these into cupcakes and topped with buttercream icing with a little cinnamon sugar mixed in. Let me just say..one of the best cupcakes ever! I couldn't stop eating them, ate four in a row.
not good, not bad. Just kind of...eh...
This tastes just like a snickerdoodle cookie! I, too, added 1/2 t of cinnamon and vanilla extract to the batter. Glad I did, since I made buttercream frosting to go with this, not the sugar-cinnamon topping. Also, made cupcakes: 350 degrees for 19 minutes and 15 minutes for mini cupcakes. Thanks for the recipe! Update: I used Buttercream Frosting II from this site and followed it to the letter, but added 1 t of cinnamon. Wow! Made this cupcake stand out even more.
I found the cake quite bland, even after adding 1 1/2 t cinnamon to the batter. The cake itself was quite solid, not in a good way.
This batter is a bit sticky. I did use a 9*13 dish. I doubled the cinnamon toping but did a swirl with it in the batter to mix in all the cinnamony goodness. It was a mix of a snickerdoodle and a coffee cake. It got rave reviews!
This was pretty good. Not the best cake I've ever had. It was pretty good though. Thanks!
Awesome cake! Took it to a cook out and it was gone within minutes! I did use butter flavored shortening as some others had recommmended
Awesome! I made cupcakes out of the recipe for my Snickerdoodle-loving MIL's birthday and she loved them! The cake was light and fluffy and the tops were perfectly crisp, just like the cookies. Topped with a simple buttercream and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Yum! Thanks :)
Wonderful taste and super easy. I added a teaspoon of cinnamon to the batter & substituted butter for shortening. I also took another reviewer's advice and poured a little butter over it after baking. It really does come out like a coffee cake, which kind of surprised me as I guess I was expecting something a little different. But still very delicious nonetheless!
This is very good if you like Snickerdoodles! I made it as cupcakes for my son's school. I did add 1 tsp of cinnamon to the batter, but everything else I kept the same. I swirled buttercream frosting on top with a sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar. As the recipe states, I sprinkled the c&s on top of each cake right before baking, so due to the sugar on the sides, the cupcake wrappers did stick a bit, and the outer texture was slightly crisp, but fresh from the oven tonight they taste great. I will definitely make again.
Tastes more like the cereal Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Delicious!!!
This was a simple recipe with delicious results. I took PP's advice and used butter instead of shortening, added a teaspoon of vanilla and cinnamon to the batter, created a layer of cinnamon sugar halfway through cake and drizzled with a half cup of melted butter. Yum!
This cake was delicious. I added one tablespoon of cinnamon and one teaspoon of vanilla to the batter and it tasted great!
Yummy recipe! Easy and turns out wonderfully moist and delish - I subbed butter for the shortening. And added a good tsp of cinnamon to the batter (I am not sure I would've like it without!). Also, I spread half the batter into the pan, then sprinkled half the cinnamon/sugar mixture over it, followed by the rest of the batter. You couldn't really see the layer (probably have to use a lot more cinn/sugar) but I appreciated the taste it added. --To make a little more enticing, I made a cream cheese/powdered sugar/milk glaze to the top of each piece. But it's perfectly tasty without!
I loved this cake!! I wanted to make a cake without running to the store and this fit the bill. Snickerdoodles are my favorite cookie and this tasted nearly identical...just not as crunchy. I too used evapoarted milk and I will definately make this over and over
Very yummy and light and fluffy! Great cake for any cinnamon and sugar lover
This was pretty good although I probably wouldn't make it again. It is more like a coffee cake just less crumbly. I think adding light icing or a simple glaze would be nice. It seemed to plain without it. Also this would have been much nicer prepared in a bundt pan. It just looks like white sheet cake with no frosting, so not for company.
This was great! Made it for a special lunch dessert, put lots of cinnamon sugar on the top, some cinnamon in the batter, and it was just delicious. Soft and yummy! I halved the batter, baked it in a brownie tin, and it made plenty!
This is an easy recipe and very good. I made a few changes though. I recommend adding 1 tsp vanilla to the batter. The topping was doubled 1/2 in middle of cake the other 1/2 added 1 tblsp flour and cut in 2 tblsp softened butter to make it crumbly then added finely chopped walnuts to the crumble mixture to top the cake. After the cake was finished baking drizzled 1/2 stick of butter over the top while it was still hot. My father called this cake kuchen and said it reminded him of the kuchen his grandma used to make from Germany. Thanks for the great recipe.
I got so many compliments on this cake!
this was a great cake and easy to make. I added vanilla and cinnamon like another poster said. this cake was great warmed up with butter on it.
I made this for our monthly game night. Everyone liked it, but I found it a little too sweet for me.
Yummy! I prepared the batter as written and used the amount of topping called for and it filled 12 mini bundt cakes, 12 cupcakes, and 24 mini muffins. For the mini bundts, I put a little of the topping in the bottom of the pan, then batter, then more topping, then batter and a final sprinkle of topping. These were the best out of the three because of all the cinnamon. The cupcakes baked in liners for 15 minutes and had topping in the middle as well as the top. The mini muffins only had the cinnamon on the top and baked for 10 minutes. They were all delicious when warm and still pretty good when cold. I had a cinnamon glaze in mind that I thought I might need as some of the reviews said the cake was plain, but I think the additional cinnamon/sugar layers cured that. I can see how it would be easy to overbake and therefore dry out this cake, as it doesn't really brown or change color at all. If you test it long before you think it's done, you may be surprised to see that it is.
This is exactly what the name says it is: a cake that tastes like a snickerdoodle cookie. The texture is a bit more crumbly than normal cake; it is also denser and a bit drier. It was an interesting recipe-the kids loved it with frosting.
A quick, easy, great tasteing recipe!
Very nice recipe, and it does taste like a snickerdoodle! I did find that adding 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. vanilla to the batter helped the flavor. I used butter instead of shortening (I never have shortening) and I really enjoyed the end product. 35 minutes at 350 was perfect for my oven. Thanks for sharing!
My boyfriend loved the cake. I changed the recipe up a bit, for his happiness and per other reviews. I used butter instead of crisco. I added 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the flour mixture. 1 tps vanilla to the egg mixture. I cooked the cake in 2 round cake pans. I doubled the cinnamon sugar topping, used half on one side of the cake. The other half I turned into a struesel with 2 TB brown sugar, 1 TB flour and 2 TSB cold butter. While the cakes where still cooling, I poured 1/4 cp melted butter over each half. I stacked the cakes with the topped sides in the middle and frosted the whole cake with store bought vanilla frosting. It turned out excellent.
Pretty darn good...really does taste like a snickerdoodle.
Very tasty!
Just made it and it was fantastic after tweeking it a little of course.I used butter instead of shortening. Ialso added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cream of tartar ( like the cookie has in the recipe-makes the authentic taste) to the batter. Then I doubled the sugar and cinnamon and did half batter, half the cinnamon and sugar then rest of the batter. Then I swirled it like you would for a marble cake. Then the other half of the sugar and cinnamon I added 1 Tbls flour, 2 Tbls brown sugar and then cut 2 Tbls room temperature butter and cut it in to resemble crumbles. I scattered this on top and baked at directed. OMG! It's half gone already!!! Easier than making cookies!!!
GREAT CAKE! SDO MOIST AND TASTY PERFECT CAKE AND YOU DON';T EVNE THINK AOBUT FROSTING
This is GOOD cake!! I added a tsp. of cinnamon and vanilla to the batter. I also doubled the cinnamon/sugar at the end and put half in the middle of the cake and the rest on top. I'll be making this again and recommending it to others. Oh, and I dripped a vanilla glaze on the top. YUM!
After looking at the other reviews, I added a teaspoon of vanilla, cream of tartar, and cinnamon. After sprinkling the cinnamon sugar mixture on top, I swirled it in with a knife. Tastes just like a snickerdoodle with an amazing crispy top. A keeper for sure.
My guys really loved these. They said it was better than a snickerdoodle cookie! The recipe really makes 24 so don't overload the cupcake papers if you are making cupcakes...said the lady with the top-heavy cupcakes.
I wish there were a way to add comments w/o rating. I don't think it's fair for me to rate this since I did the changes noted by many reviewers and was not happy with the outcome (should get only 3 stars max with changes). However, I wanted to reiterate what one reviewer mentioned about dryness and cooking time. Start checking this cake very early and go by your toothpick test and NOT the color. This is a very easy cake to overcook. Mine should not have been overdone based on the cooking time, yet it was so dry that between that and the so-so taste, I am not inspired to try it again. It rose nicely and looked great, but was not moist.
i made this cake exactly how it said, but it turned out dry and tasteless.
it was good gave it 5 star because it was different and good for a quick cake and basic without having to go out for ingrediants. I read reviews and i actually added extra sugar to the batter and then did the layer thing like other review, with the butter,sugar and cinnamon..it was sweet enough to not have the powdered sugar glaze...it took care of my sugar crave for the eve..
AMAZING isn't the word for this cake ADDICTING is more like it Snickerdoodles are my daughters favorite cookie so when I came across this recipe I decided to try it but adding a layer of cinnamon/sugar between layers of batter 1tsp of vanilla in the batter and using the streusel topping & melted butter as suggested by different reviews we had it gone in 1 night it had a crispy top & moist cake ummmmmm!! I recommend this recipe to anyone, this recipe will be a keeper in our house from now on!!!!!!!
I was very disappointed in the flavor of this cake.VERY BLAND. It needed something, but I'm not sure just what! It didn't taste anything like the cookies. Maybe some vanilla?, or whatever, just something. A one timer...
This was DELICIOUS! I made it last night and added one vanilla Jello pudding cup to make it moister and it turned out great, and really does taste like a Snickerdoodle.
Tasted just like the cookie! I put sugar and cinnamon on the bottom of the pan as well as the top and it made the bottom nice and crunchy. My family loved it.
This is a coffee cake. Next time I might keep the topping in the middle and frost with icing for more of a "dessert cake". Uses ingredients you have on hand and very quick and easy. Great cinnamon flavor.
Have been making this for almost 10 years now. Satisfies the sweet tooth and works with gluten free substitutes.
we love this cake...good warm for breakfast with a little butter on it or for dessert with a little ice cream on the side..is a good keeper.
I made this cake and it was so good but I think some apple in it would make it great. My dad, two older brother, and I loved it. I will have to make it again.
My family loves this cake. It is simple to make, and I usually have all the ingredients for spur of the moment baking. I don't change anything, although I have forgotten to add the topping because I was rushing...cake was still so good without it.
I bake all the time, and I love snickerdoodles. That being said, this was dry and tasteless. I made the cake exactly as stated and we didn't like it. :(
Great,only I was out of shortening,so I used real butter.
My grandsons and I made this as cupcakes. It was a hit and we'll be making them again.
Good cake...in my opinion it was kind of bland...would be much better with icing.
I thought this cake was good but it was kinda plain and a little dry. But this cake was very easy and fun to make!! The topping was great but I should have put more cinnamon-suger topping on this cake!! But besides that this cake was the best!!
Nice, moist, homey type of cake. I added vanilla and cinnamon to the batter as others suggested, and put probably twice as much cinnamon sugar topping on. I really love snickerdoodles and this is a nice quick alternative, but not a replacement.
Very good, more like a muffin consistancy than a cake, but excellent. Would make a good coffee cake maybe? My 2 little neices CHOWED on this, and hubby really liked it too!
Was absolutely perfect; light and fluffy. I did add a little nutmeg to the cinnamon sugar topping, just for a little more spice. It was delicious and my family ate it in less than an hour!
I was skeptical about trying this recipe but decided to give it a go. It was absolutely delicious! This recipe was easy to make and the cake was moist and yummy! My husband and kids asked for seconds! I will definitely make again.
when i made this, i added few dashes of cream of tartar to give it that signiture snickerdoodle taste. I also had to find a seperate recipe for icing though, because the cake itself is pretty dry
It was so good. I used margarine instead of shortening and it turned out fine. Some of the sugar and cinnamon mixture on top caramelized and gave it a nice crunch. The inside was soft and moist but the edges were crunchy. I baked it for the full 40 minutes in an 8x8 inch pan.
I just made this tasty cake for my husband(we both love the cookies). Mine came out more like a brownie texture but thats probably my fault. I tried something different and sifted the flour(I heard it adds fluff)I also used butter instead of shortening and buttermilk instead of milk.It was still great. And I will make it again...less the fluff part. Thanks
Exactly like a Snicker doodle cookie !
This cake is easy to make so if you're craving Snickerdoodles and don't feel like making cookies then this is an excellent recipe! The only thing I may try next time is use butter instead of shortening.
I really enjoy this cake with black coffee in the morning. Yum! I didn't have shortening so I used vegetable oil which means it probably wasn't as fluffy as it should have been. But it was incredibly moist which is how I like cake. I doubled the cinnamon/sugar dry mix and used half on top with a couple tablespoons of melted butter. I may try it with less sugar on the inside next time, it was really sweet. All in all, I made this as a result of a sweet pregnancy craving and it did the job! I would make this again.
Husband loved it! He asked for snickerdoodle cake and he got it! As suggested by other reviews, I added 1tsp cinnamon and 1tsp vanilla to the batter which was needed. I also used coconut oil instead of shortening and coconut milk instead of dairy milk and came out perfectly. I had to bake the full 40 min to finish. Nice crust on top, fluffy and moist inside.
This cake was amazing. I used butter instead of shortening, because it's what I had on hand. I also used cake flour instead of all purpose. I don't know if it was the recipe, or just luck, but I was told this was the best cake I've ever baked and I agreed. And I bake often.
Very nice cake! I added a cinnamon/sugar layer half way through the cake which gave it a nice flavour. The batter was way too thick i had to add milk to it but the end result was a very moist flavourful cake. Lots of compliments on it from my guests!
