Cajun Cake
This cake was born on the bayou. It has a caramel-pecan sauce that soaks into the cake.
This cake was definitely a hit at the Rock potluck! And my husband agreed the one piece that was leftover the next day was even better cold out of the fridge. My thoughts for my next time making it are I will get the smaller coconut rather than shredded and cut it down to 1 cup. The pecans I would increase to 1-1/2 cups in the icing AND I will add at least 1/2 cup to the cake itself. This could only make it more devastatingly scrumptious!
This was so bland, I could not eat this cake.
This cake was definitely a hit at the Rock potluck! And my husband agreed the one piece that was leftover the next day was even better cold out of the fridge. My thoughts for my next time making it are I will get the smaller coconut rather than shredded and cut it down to 1 cup. The pecans I would increase to 1-1/2 cups in the icing AND I will add at least 1/2 cup to the cake itself. This could only make it more devastatingly scrumptious!
I took this to work for a Mardi Gras party and it was a big hit. Next time I would try poking holes in the top before putting on the topping. It was also even better the next day, moist and tasty.
Delicious and different. One of the people I made it for said it was possibly the best cake that he'd ever had. Very moist and flavorful. I added a splash of vanilla to the cake and another splash to the coconut topping. The topping stays syrup-like and is absorbed by the cake. I also toasted my nuts. Great recipe!
I had this cake at a potluck last night, had to have the recipe. It is better than delicious, melts in your mouth. I was reading some of the reviews about this cake and am wondering how anyone would know it was better the "second" day. I know it will not last till then at my house!!! :-))))))
This was so bland, I could not eat this cake.
Excellent recipe! Everyone loved it, because of its texture and its presentation, I used a 10" ring mold and baked one day ahead and wrapped in plastic wrap in order to enhance the flavours. It serves perfectly well and was a hit, congrats! I planned to serve it with praline ice cream but it was not necessary.
This cake is delicious and very easy to put together. Since it is supposed to be a caramel-pecan topping I might try brown sugar instead of white....It's fantastic as is though!!!
This cake was WONDERFUL! I followed the recipe exactly except I poked holes with a bamboo skewer all over the cake before spreading the sauce on. It needs NO modifications, it is wonderful as is, and I can't BELIEVE how easy it was to mix it all up in one bowl, then make up the sauce so easy in just one pan! A winner!
So good! My boyfriend and I are still working on this cake two days later and each bite is better! For the topping, next time I'll use all brown sugar (I used half white, half brown this time) and less coconut. As other reviewers recommended, I added pecans to the cake batter and it's delicious! My cake did take a little longer to cook through in the center than I expected. It was in the oven about 40-45 minutes, but the wait was worth it! Thank you for a great recipe!
The cake is better the second day!
I made this cake for the first time on Easter this year, My husband who doesnt like cake, told me I had to bring the left overs home with us, because he didnt want to share it!! It is the best cake I ever made! Huge hit at the family reunion and my grandparents birthday. Dont believe the bad reviews, this cake is amazing! The slight changes I made is brown sugar in the topping instead of white, and milk (same amount) instead of evapo milk and margerine instead of butter. Ive had this account for many years and this is the first one I have ever commented on because I felt the need to tell you all!! 5 stars!
I made two cakes - one for me to take to work and another for my husband to take to work. Everyone raved about it and also asked for the recipe. It was delicious - I just love coconut!! Thank you for sharing!!
Very Moist! The only issue I had was that when I poured the icing on top all the butter went to the edges. So the edge pieces were very moist with the butter. Next time I will punch holes throughout the cake with a chop stick so that the butter will soak into the cake.
This is one of my favorite cakes. The name of it I have is "Top me twice cake" so I gather it has more than one title. Whatever, it is a great cake and like the fact that it does not have a topping made from icing sugar.
Okay...I was really worried about making this recipe due to the mixed reviews. I was so worried it would be bland or heavy, so this is what I did: I added a splash (~1tsp)vanilla to the batter. Only used 1/2 cup of butter in the topping instead of the full cup. Also, I only had 1 cup of fine unsweetened coconut flakes which is what I used, and added pecans to only half of the cake as some people don't like nuts. Also, I added ~1/2 tsp coconut extract to the topping after removing from stove. It ended up so moist, delicious and flavourful! My brother actually said that it was BY FAR the BEST cake I have ever made (and I've made litterally HUNDREDS!)and best he's had from any bakery!! The rest of us, thought it was pretty good, even though, not necessarily ultimate. If you love coconut, you will LOVE this cake! thanks for sharing, and sorry for tweaking it a bit! :)
This cake was good, but I wouldn't make it again. With the ingredient crushed pineapple, the cake is very moist, the topping is good tasting and crunchy. However, it was heavy tasting and in general, too much. I'm looking forward to trying some other recipes from the site.
Guess I'm in the minority with my rating. Overall, I was really disappointed with the final product. I felt the cake was extremely dense and didn't have any flavor. The combination of ingredients sounded good which prompted me to try out the recipe. I took the cake to a friend's house and we ended up pitching the whole cake after we each sampled a bite. Sorry this recipe will not be headed to my recipe box.
Amazing cake! Will make again and again. Had it for dessert after some spicy jambalaya and corn bread.
Just used yellow cake mix (due to the conflicting reviews) and added some pineapple, but the topping is OUTSTANDING! Took to a potluck...got rave reviews & recipe requests. Yum!
Let me preface this by saying that I'm not a huge sweets fan (especially cake!)... but this rich cake is possibly the best I've ever eaten. The best part? It stays moist for days. TOTALLY worth the calories and a perfect make-ahead!
Perfect and very sweet for my Cajun-themed party!
Not good! Not good at all! Cake was heavy and tasteless! I couldn't give it away! Would not recommend.
My husband and I both enjoyed this cake. I used splenda instead of the sugar with no problems and poked holes in the cake to pour the topping over.
I do not consider myself a baker - AT ALL! This recipe was easy to follow and my family RAVED about this cake! That's all that matters to me! :)
The batter was good, but the topping was extremely fatty to the point where, even after the cake cooled, it still tasted very obviously of Butter. I would perhaps make this cake again, but I would *never* use this much butter again! (cut at least 75% of butter used). The ingredients sounded heavenly at first (pecans? coconut? pineapple? mmm), but the combination (at least cooked in so much butter) just tasted like a bland hodge-podge of unidentifiable flavors.
Very good cake - doubled the topping and it's even better the next day!
This looked like a hot mess as I was making it but it ended up being one of the most moist and delicious cakes I've ever made. I made it for a friend that was a big fan of pineapple and she and all the other party guest gobbled it up! Really easy to make!
I followed the instructions exactly, even though based on other reviews I was a little worried about the butter. My husband thought it was too buttery, but I thought it was good. We both thought it tasted better the next night after the butter had soaked through completely and it was cold from being in the refrigerator. I really couldn't taste the pineapple in this very much, so I might add more if I make this again. My cake turned out very moist! I don't even want to think about the calorie count on this one...
Used brown sugar instead of white sugar for the sauce to make it more of a caramel sauce. So good!
excellent recipe i used brown sugar for toping and walnuts instead pf pecan every one loved this cake here in pakistan
This cake was ok. If I make it again I will cut back on the coconut and the butter and maybe add some brown sugar to the topping. I was expecting more of a carmely topping, but ended up with German Chocolate Cake frosting. Good news though next time I make a GC cake ;-)
So delicious! The cake was really sweet and tasty! Everyone raved about it! I increased the topping like others suggested, I wonder if that was even necessary though.
I loved the sauce. I used brown sugar instead of white on the advice of previous reviewers. The sauce is buttery and rich and perfect with the pecans in it. The cake itself turned out a bit dry and bland, so it's a good thing the sauce is so awesome. This got a very mediocre "meh" reaction from those who tried it, so I won't be making it again, but I personally liked it.
I cant believe I found this recipe on here! TOTALLY saved thanksgiving/christmas for me! My kids have come to expect cajun cake and crawdads during the holidays but I lost the page of my family cook book with this recipe on it :( TY KITTY for sharing! A DEFINITE favorite in our household though I skip the pecans and it comes out alot more moist and heavy making it a better winter kinda cake... you might just sprinkle the pecans over top the cake...
Vert rich and moist and easy!
I made half a recipe and baked it in an 8-inch square pan for 28 minutes. I didn't use a mixer; just stirred by hand. I used a little less butter in the topping, and I poked holes in the cake w/a fork before putting the topping on. It came out very good. I refrigerated it because of the pineapple. It tastes even better cold and after it sits a couple days.
I have made this cake many times however, I only use 2 cups of flour, not 3, I also add 1/2 cup pecans & 1/2 cup coconut in my cake batter. This makes for a much more moist cake and it will never have any left over. when making the topping I cook mine 5 minutes instead of 2 makes for a more stable topping.
Quite Good, and SUPER EASY TO MAKE!
The cake itself was good, but the topping turned out bad. It' not something I would make twice.
This cake is absolutely delicious! I undercooked it a tad in the center but that is my fault. I do think it needed at least 45-50 minutes bake time, but every oven is different. Will definitely be making again and again. Very moist and dense! Loved the sauce, but did use brown sugar since I ran out of white.
Amazing!
My family absolutely LOVES this cake! After reading the reviews, I used brown sugar in place of white, added pecan halves to the cake batter, and poked lots of holes before spreading the topping. The pineapple really makes the cake. It's so dense and moist. Will be making again very soon!
I make this for a work potluck. It was very moist, and the topping was good, but I thought the cake itself lacked flavor. You couldn't tell there was pineapple in there at all. I poked holes in the cake before pouring the topping over it. My coworker, however, raved about the cake. He's not much of a sweet tooth, but I am! So that's probably why we have differing opinions on it.
This cake is sooo yummy! I read the reviews about the cake being bland, and the only way I can think that this would be bland is not putting the topping on. I think the cake alone would be too bland, and the topping is too sweet, but put the two together and its perfect. I followed the recipe as is with the only modification being that I poked holes in the cake with a fork before pouring the topping over. Kept it in the fridge, and it has disappeared very quickly. I generally throw desserts away here because they do not get eaten, but this one is almost gone after one day. Will definitely be making this again!
The best, easy to make, moist. Dont change a thing.
Made this for a Mardi Gras dinner and it was a big hit! Almost like praline on top. I even messed up and didn't add the pineapple to the cake, so I squeezed the juice out and when the cake came out, I made holes in the top of the cake with my spaghetti tongs and put the pineapple on the cake before the frosting. I will try it the correct way next time, but my point is, this cake is excellent even messing it up a bit.
The topping would get 5 stars, but I did not care for this cake. I guess because of adding the topping on the hot cake, it seeped into it so much that to me the cake tasted soggy. My husband loved it and ate the whole thing, but the rest of us gave it a solid thumbs down. I would maybe try it and serve the cake separate from the topping so it does not make the whole thing so wet.
I loved this cake. AMAZING!
I made this cake for a Mardi Gras Party and it was a HUGE hit! Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. I found the cake easy and quick to make. I added extra topping...it was so good!
Wonderful, tradtional N'awlins cake! Living here on the Bayou, we make it often for Church suppers and etc.
That's a keeper!
Took this to a church function and it was a hit!! I poked holes in the cake before adding icing. Made it very, very moist! Will definitely bake this one again!
This was sooo good!!! I did make a few changes to it though..Like some other reviews suggested, I used brown sugar rather than white when making the sauce; as well I left out the pecans as I do not eat nuts. Also, I added about 1/3 cup of chopped maraschino cherries to the batter which I think made it even better and more colourful too!
This was a favorite my mother made when we were children. The topping would gather around the edges and we would fight over the corner pieces.
This recipe is amazingly great!! Moist and tasty...was a hit for my homemade birthday cake. I will make it again.
OH MY GOSH!! THIS CAKE IS SINFULLY DELICIOUS. IT'S NOW ON THE TOP OF MY LIST OF FAVORITES. IT'S EASY TO MAKE AND HARD TO STOP EATING.
It's really different in texture, but so good. The other reviews said it tastes better 2nd & 3rd day and it does - which is not saying it's anything less than delish on the first day - again... it's different in texture. I took the advice of another & used white sugar in the cake & brown sugar in the topping, and also only made 1/2 a batch. Very easy to make with great results. Thanks for sharing.
This cake is great. As mentioned elsewhere, speed up the soak in by poking the cake with a fork, chopsticks, whatever. A note of caution: Dole crushed pineapple is chunkier and not as juicy as Kroger's - made a somewhat disappointing cake.
My whole family loved this cake, it's so moist and easy to fix. My husband said it was even better the next day!
This was really delicious. I used all brown sugar in the topping, which was my only deviation from the recipe. I followed the cook time on the topping (2 minutes once boiling) and the end result was perfect. My cake was completely done at about 28 minutes. I couldn't wait to try it the day after (once refrigerated), and I think it is better the 2nd day!
This is a fantastic cake. I only had one egg left but it still came out wonderfully. Loved the topping (so did my kids). Even some who don;t like pineapple enjoyed it. The pineapple almost disappears into the cake but makes it so moist and dense. Loved it.
This is a delicious cake! I'm going to try it with only one stick of butter in the topping next time though just to cut down on fat and calories, but it's wonderful "as is".
Very good. I used a pineapple box cake with one can of crushed pineapple. The icing was thin and needed to be cooled before putting on the cake. Basically, this was a pineapple cake with cocconut-pecan icing that you would put on a german chocolate cake.
Excellent cake! I made this for an event I was cooking for! Everyone loved it!!
This was excelent. I have made it several times now to take to events and have gotten rave reviews. It is so moist and just down right delicious!
This cake is simple and AWESOME! Not so overly sweet like some cakes.
I have baked this cake for 3 separate occassions during the month of May. The cake received raves from everyone. I have shared the recipe with many people. So moist and easy!
Amazing cake that everyone likes. I have made it twice and it was a hit both times.
Big Hit! Whole family oooo'd and ahhhh'd over this yummy cake. Can't wait to serve this for company.
Easy, quick to make and delicious! I had this cake ready in less than an hour, and only the topping involved some effort to prepare. I made it for a birthday party of my friend, Fabian, and everyone raved about it! I personally wasn't too impressed by the cake itself, but just loved the topping. :) And my friends were almost fighting over the cake pieces - one of them ate a quarter of the cake all by himself!
Made it. Loved it! Everybody at work loved it! I did cut the flour a bit, to 2 1/2 cups, just so the pineapple flavor would be more noticeable. And I did use brown sugar and 1/2 cup butter in the topping. This is my first time rating anything, but it's just so good! And it does taste better the next day! This is a rich, very dense cake, but if you choose to make it you won't be sorry!
I tried this cake it was thick and dry. I did not like it.
This cake turned out very moist and delicious! I left out the coconut because hubby does not like it. My topping sauce also took longer than the stated 2 minutes to thicken up but other than that, I love it! I took half to work and hubby took half to work. Both places gave it rave reviews and now I have to make about 20 copies of the recipe for them! This will be my new pot-luck dish!
So freaking good!! I didn't have evaporated milk so I used half and half and it still turned out great. I will definitely make this one again!
I didn't care much for this cake. I made it without the nuts, some people at the get together aren't able to have them for medical reasons, so maybe that was part of the problem. Oddly enough, this cake was sort of dry. It's alot like another recipe we have made, called Texas cake. I will keep the recipe and try it again, but if it's a flop again, I'll have to toss it.
Very Moist Cake. Excellent for picnics and pot luck dinners. Enjoyed by our friends & family! Easy to make.
I split this cake into two 9 in rounds to make it more share-able. Sent one along with my husband for work. It was great. I did use the bottom of my stir spoon to poke even holes in the cake for the topping to really get in. I know its not a poke cake, but it was really nice to hit a little pocket of that buttery topping in bites throughout.
I added 1/2 tsp. Penzeys Apple Pie spice and 1/2 tsp. Double strength Vanilla for an over the top flavor. Used butter instead of margarine. Awesome recipe, it's going into rotation. Everyone loved it.
Sinfully delicious! Very heavy, rich and buttery...such a guilty pleasure :) I think I might add some raisins next time. Thanks for the great recipe!
THIS WAS GREAT. EVERYONE I SHARED IT WITH THOUGHT SO ALSO .
It tasted really good. I used the handle of a wooden spoon to make larger holes for the syrup to soak in. Next time, I’d like to put some of the pecans in the cake mix.
Topping sauce was not thick cooking it for only 2 minutes. I will try it again but will cook it on a slow boil for 10 minutes to get it a little thicker instead of it being runny.
This was an easy cake to make and the topping was very good. Everyone like it, so I will make this one again.
This cake was baked for a Mardi Gras party and everyone loved it. It is so moist and delicious!
Totally took me back to a couple of my favorite places to eat in New Orleans, DONT change a thing perfect the way it is VERY YUMMIE
Love this cake. I have seen this recipe all over. To cut time I have used white cake mix, shoot me! No one can tell the difference except my husband.
I really wanted this cake to be spectacular, but it just wasn't, I followed the recipe to the letter. It was the heaviest, gooiest thing I have ever put in my mouth. I was very disappointed to say the least. The flavor wasn't even there like I expected.
I made this recipe for a church board meeting and it went over very well. This was just a small piece left the next morning and the church secretary called and asked me if I could e-mail her the recipe. They were all raving over it.
i really love this recipe, I have made for my family, for church functions, and I have even taken it to work on occassions. This is really great.
I absolutely love this cake. I got several people hooked on it!
This was excellent.
I have had this cake at a restaurant in Bridge City, TX. It is totally awesome and I am glad I found it in time for our Super Bowl party!
This was just fair. But to be honest I could not add 1/2 pound of butter to it. That seemed like way too much. I cut it in half. It was all eaten at work and everyone said it was good. I thought it was a bit dry but maybe that was because I didn't add all the butter. I used the brown sugar in the topping too. Don't know if I will make this one again.
This cake is wonderful especially the next day after it has been refrigerated. Fast cake to make.
It was very good and not to sweet. My sister who has sworn off goodies even enjoyed this "fruit" cake. The cake itself is very easy to make but the topping was a little more involved. Overall, it was a big, yummy hit!
Good cake & easy to make !! The topping is my favorite !!
The only way I can think to improve this is to add more pineapple into the cake, as some reviewers have noted. Otherwise, I love the moist yet light texture of the cake and the very sweet taste of the glaze. Thanks Kitty!
This could be a great cake, a 5 star, but the cake part was bland even though I had added 1 tsp. vanilla. I also poked holes in it to absorb the icing. I made it ahead & it still was bland the next day so I heated nearly 1 cup of caramel topping & poured over the cake. Much improved! I think I'll add 1/2 cup oil or butter to the cake part next time & for the icing, maybe increase the sugar, milk & butter. As some suggested, I used brown sugar in the icing instead of white. (I always use butter instead of margarine.)
