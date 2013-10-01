Cajun Cake

149 Ratings
  • 5 99
  • 4 28
  • 3 13
  • 2 2
  • 1 7

This cake was born on the bayou. It has a caramel-pecan sauce that soaks into the cake.

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cajun Cake:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, sift together flour, 1 1/2 cup sugar, salt and baking soda. Add eggs, pineapple, and juice. Mix at low speed until well blended.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until a tester comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Have the topping ready when the cake comes out of the oven.

  • To Make Topping: In a saucepan, combine milk, 3/4 cup sugar, and margarine. Bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add pecans and coconut and combine. Remove from heat.

  • When cake comes out of the oven, pour on the topping and carefully spread on while cake is still hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 76.5g; fat 19g; cholesterol 35.6mg; sodium 401.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/10/2022