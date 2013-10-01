Cajun Cake:

Okay...I was really worried about making this recipe due to the mixed reviews. I was so worried it would be bland or heavy, so this is what I did: I added a splash (~1tsp)vanilla to the batter. Only used 1/2 cup of butter in the topping instead of the full cup. Also, I only had 1 cup of fine unsweetened coconut flakes which is what I used, and added pecans to only half of the cake as some people don't like nuts. Also, I added ~1/2 tsp coconut extract to the topping after removing from stove. It ended up so moist, delicious and flavourful! My brother actually said that it was BY FAR the BEST cake I have ever made (and I've made litterally HUNDREDS!)and best he's had from any bakery!! The rest of us, thought it was pretty good, even though, not necessarily ultimate. If you love coconut, you will LOVE this cake! thanks for sharing, and sorry for tweaking it a bit! :)