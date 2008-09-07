Chocolate Angel Food Cake I
This is a very moist and light angel food. A family favorite at my house.
This is a very moist and light angel food. A family favorite at my house.
Excellent angel food cake with a satisfying chocolate flavor. I agree that the recipe is a little hard to follow, so here are a few things that might help: I got two cups of egg whites from 15 medium-to-large eggs; I added the vanilla with the salt and cream of tartar instead of at the end to avoid having to overstir the batter; and I used an ungreased tube pan that I inverted on a glass bottle once it came out of the oven -- let it cool completely and then run a knife around the edges to remove from the pan. Also, I didn't have cake flour, so I substituted by mixing 2 tablespoons of corn starch with enough all-purpose flour to make 1 cup total (1-1/2 teaspoon CS per quarter cup APF) -- the easiest way to do this is to put the corn starch in the bottom of the measuring cup and then to fill with AP flour. This substitution worked great.Read More
Found the recipe hard to follow, ie how many eggs equals 2 cups of egg white, also unsure of the mix, looked horrible and luppy and am unsure if it will cook alright. i needed more directions. i.e what should the mix look like, how will i know when its cooked. alos i am not from the U.S and hence found some ingredence confusing i.e is confectioner's sugar - icing sugarRead More
Excellent angel food cake with a satisfying chocolate flavor. I agree that the recipe is a little hard to follow, so here are a few things that might help: I got two cups of egg whites from 15 medium-to-large eggs; I added the vanilla with the salt and cream of tartar instead of at the end to avoid having to overstir the batter; and I used an ungreased tube pan that I inverted on a glass bottle once it came out of the oven -- let it cool completely and then run a knife around the edges to remove from the pan. Also, I didn't have cake flour, so I substituted by mixing 2 tablespoons of corn starch with enough all-purpose flour to make 1 cup total (1-1/2 teaspoon CS per quarter cup APF) -- the easiest way to do this is to put the corn starch in the bottom of the measuring cup and then to fill with AP flour. This substitution worked great.
I've tried making homemade angel food cake 3 or 4 times and this was my first success. It took 13 eggs to make 2 cups. The eggs whipped up so high they nearly spilled over my kitchen aid mixer bowl but the texture of the cake was light and soft without being chewy--just the way an angel food cake should be. Oh, and I mixed in about 6 oz. of mini chocolate chips. Once cooled, I drizzled a chocolate ganache from this site over the top and sides. Some shaved chocolate swirls completed a lovely and (mostly) healthy birthday cake for my mom that every body loved.
The best angel food cake i've ever made...but the directions would be difficult for someone who has never made an angelfood cake before. A bit more detail in the directions is needed.
Excellent cake. Only thing I did different was I added the vanilla after I beat in the white sugar. I folded it in with a spatula. ALthough some complained, it is best when a recipe asks for egg whites in cups rather than in number of egg whites. That can vary too much because of the size of the egg. In general you will get 2 cups of whites out of anywhere from 14-16 large eggs. For those not sure what the mixture is supposed to look like at the various stages, you need to check a cookbook or look for photos online. It is hard to describe. That is not the fault of the author. I have served this cake plain, with ice cream and with whipped cream and raspberry sauce. It is loved all ways!!! Enjoy this great recipe!!!! Suggestion: After whipping up the egg whites, transfer to a very large bowl before you add the flour. Otherwise it will be very difficult to do. This recipe makes a large volume of egg whites.
Found the recipe hard to follow, ie how many eggs equals 2 cups of egg white, also unsure of the mix, looked horrible and luppy and am unsure if it will cook alright. i needed more directions. i.e what should the mix look like, how will i know when its cooked. alos i am not from the U.S and hence found some ingredence confusing i.e is confectioner's sugar - icing sugar
My husband said he didn't really care that much for angel food cake... until he tasted this one! But I did make a couple of changes: I cut down the powdered sugar to 3/4 cup, and substituted Ghiradelli sweetened cocoa powder + 2 TB dark cocoa. Also reduced vanilla to 1 tsp and added a tsp of Kahlua, adding them before the flour. Mixing speed is important. Instead of using high speed to beat the egg whites, start on low speed until the whites are broken down and frothy; add salt and cream of tartar and beat at medium speed until the egg whites form billowy mounds. Add sugar, 2 TB at a time, keeping speed set to medium, until all sugar is incorporated and soft peaks form. DO NOT beat until egg whites are stiff; that makes it hard to fold the flour in without deflating the mixture.
I have altered this recipe to be gluten free by using a mixture of half cornstarch and white rice flour and one tsp. Xanthan gum. My mom loved it as well as my family.
Tasted ok, but I have never made an angel food cake before and found it difficult to know when the eggs were beaten enough and when it was done. Also, took alot longer to bake then the recipe suggested.
Very good with Cool Whip and strawberries as topping & filling. I cut the cake in half horizontally and put some filling in between. I agree the DIRECTIONS are NOT detailed enough, thank you other reviewers for the warning. So I referenced the Joy of Cooking's Angel Food cake directions; you use your favorite baking cookbook, it will save you ruining the cake. Too detailed directions to type out here. But the MEASUREMENTS made a great flavoured cake, if a bit chewy from all the sugar...not a super-light angel food cake...but still very high-rising, not dense, and tasty. And you MUST let it cool A LONG time before removing from pan. Remove from oven, run knife around edges (inside and outside edges), invert pan over serving tray and leave for at least half an hour, probably an hour, before tapping and shaking it out. It's the hardest part!
My first angelfood cake .. it probably helped that I was using a new KitchenAid mixer but boy was this a LARGE cake, moist and delicious. Fine texture and a very appealing chocolate flavor. This recipe is a keeper!
My first attempt baking angel food cake. It turn out great and very tasty with appealing chocolate taste but too sweet for me. Will half the amount of sugar next time I bake it.
Helpful Tip-to use room temperture eggs to get the fullest volume on the egg whites; also a copper mixing bowl is best when working with egg whites
Great cake! Not too sweet with lots of chocolate taste!
This is the best Angel food cake I have ever eaten. I have a small flock of chickens on our farm & I always have more eggs than we can eat. This is the perfect treat for my beautiful eggs. I LOVE chocolate so I put in 1/2 cup & boy was it GOOD.
I was very happy with the way my cake turned out. It was fluffy with light, springy sponge texture exactly what to expect from an angel cake. A extra surprise part of this cake was the thin, crispy, brownie like crust of the exposed part of the cake. I used 12 egg white, large. It was about a 1/4 cup less of two cups. I used a KitchenAid stand mixer. It took a good 6-8 minutes mixing at a high medium speed to fluff up the egg whites to stiff. A stiff egg white looks and sits exactly like Cool Whip or marshmellow fluff.
I really liked this moist and fluffy cake! Definitely a keeper!
This was my first angel food cake. I was a little scared after reading some of the reviews. But this was easy and a wonderful moist cake! instructions are spot on.
Great favorite! Made this twice now with great success. I buy “Simply Eggwhites” for this recipe and used the recipe without any changes. I served it sliced with a dusting of icing sugar and fresh raspberries for a healthier and most enjoyable dessert.
This is an excellent cake. Easy to make as long as you already bake. Directions should be more detailed for beginners.
This is a very delicious dessert and I recommend eating it with whipped cream.
Attempt number one was interesting....and I'm sure it's my inexperience that caused it....but the flavor was great...but the texture was just spongey....but not in the good angel food way. So - my 2nd attempt is in the oven....
Awesome! I made this for a party last evening. Used dark chocolate cocoa powder. I made a raspberry sauce to serve on top. It was soooo good! Everyone loved it!
I thought this was a very good recipe. Almost too moist in my opinion. My husband requested I frost the entire cake so I made a dark chocolate butter cream frosting. (It was his birthday cake). I served it with fresh strawberries, homemade vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.
When the recipe called for a large bowl for the egg whites and cream of tartar, they meant it. This was my first experience with an angle food cake. I didn't realize that the eggs would triple in size. The cake was absolutely wonderful. There was no need for a frosting. I served with ice cream.
overall I liked the cake but it didn't have the best chocolate taste to it, altough my mom loved it and it was made for her so therefore it was a hit
The cake did not turn out as expected. Instead of being fluffy and springy it was a bit rubbery and I think I must have missed something in translation of the recipe. It still tasted ok but just not as good as I had hoped.
Great cake! I folded in a few TBS of grated bitersweet chocolate and it was fantastic!
Topped with strawberries & strawberry juice, this was EXCELLENT!!!!
Great cake! We live in England - they don't sell "cake flour" here. We substituted 3T plain flour for 3T corn starch (called corn flour in the UK). It was just a little more dense, but still very tasty. It was a perfect birthday cake for my birthday. Served with strawberries and homemade whip cream with liquor. very yummy! Will definately make again.
Love it! I use a 16 oz carton of liquid egg whites (costs the same as a carton of eggs and waaay less work and waste). The first time I made this I used a Bundt pan and chocolate glaze frosting and it was perfect. (Though most of the family thought the chocolate glaze was a little much on the chocolate cake). My grandfather has requested this for his 84th birthday cake, so you know it's a winner!
The cake turned out wonderful. The recipe was very, very easy to follow. Everyone kept coming back for seconds!
The first time I made this, I didn't whip the eggs long enough, so the cake was very dense. This time, I followed the directions to the tee, and it turned out WONDERFUL!!! Tastes like a 3 Musketeer bar!
Simple, delicious and chocolatey without the sin. The only thing I would do different next time is to possibly use chocolate extract instead of vanilla for an extra chocolate kick!
I just made this yesterday 4/9/16 and it came out so perfect my family freaked out over it. The main changes and tips from my process are as follows: 1) reduced the amount of white sugar to 1 cup + 1 TBSP 2) folded in the vanilla right after beating the whites w/ the sugar as another reviewer had suggested. Egg white mixture was glossy and soft looking but firm enough to form semi-stiff peaks. Make sure you add the sugar slowly as suggested! 3) I sifted the powdered sugar, flour then cocoa directly into the measuring cups (placed in the center of a large bowl) then gently scraped the excess off the top with the flat end of a knife. I whisked them together to combine then sifted them back and forth between two large bowls 4 times. 4) sifted 1 heaping tbsp. of the flour/cocoa/p.sugar mixture over the egg white/sugar mixture (so evenly sprinkled over the top) and gently folded it in with a spatula then repeated this until the flour mixture was gone. Tedious but sooooo worth it. End result was wonderfully soft, moist and springy. Frosted with whipped cream/powdered sugar/vanilla icing and oreo cookie crumbs ALL OVER. Whoa so deeeeelish!
A family favorite - my sister-in-law's birthday request every year. A delicious take on a classic.
AH MA ZING! Healthy, Low Fat, All natural and a wonderful chocolate flavor!
In just one word AMAZING, I did add chocolate chips as another cook had previously suggested. I brought this to my Pastor and he told me it was to die for! Thank Heaven for this angel of a cake!
In my recipe which is like this I bake at 350 and works fine. A great frosting is 3oz pkg instant choc fudge jello pudding and 3 oz pkg instant devils food pudding mix. Make with 3 cups milk (total) and beat till thick. Then mix with wisk or fold with spatula into large thawed Cool whip. Must then keep cake refrigerated but it is so darn good it is worth it. My family BEGS for this for birthdays. Also seperate the eggs from the yolks while they are cold but then allow the whites to get room temp and you will find that they will beat up to a much larger volume and it will make your cake much higher. When seperating eggs they work better cold and do not tend to break yolks as easy as when warm but you MUST allow to be room temp to whip them.
Super easy recipe to follow!! We simply separate eggs until there are enough whites... I made this last year for my chocoholic hubs and he wants it for his birthday this year lol good thing this is a fairly easy recipe to follow! Thank you so much!!
This is a huge hit with my friends and family. It's good plain or with traditional meringue-type angel frosting, though, I'd love to find a good chocolate ganache drizzle for the ultimate chocolate overload.
nice recipe, thanks for sharing
This cake is amazing!!!!!!
My first time making an angel food cake! This was an easy recipe so an amateur like me can do it!! The 2 cups of egg whites did throw me however.... We simply had to start cracking eggs into a measuring cup!! An average amount would help but we figured it out by simply buying a ton of eggs first lol I also had to make cake flour since my rural store doesn't carry it..... 14tblsp flour plus 2tblsp cornstarch makes 1 cup cake flour!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections