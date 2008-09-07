Chocolate Angel Food Cake I

4.6
59 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 10
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is a very moist and light angel food. A family favorite at my house.

Recipe by Jane Hilton

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix confectioners' sugar, cake flour, and cocoa. Sift together 2 times, and set aside.

  • In a clean large bowl, whip egg whites, salt, and cream of tartar with an electric mixer on high speed until very stiff. Fold in white sugar 2 tablespoons at a time while continuing to mix. Fold in flour mixture, a little at a time, until fully incorporated. Stir in vanilla. Pour into a 10 inch tube pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for approximately 1 hour, or until cake springs back when touched.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 39.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 100mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022