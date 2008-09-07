Chocolate Angel Food Cake I

Excellent cake. Only thing I did different was I added the vanilla after I beat in the white sugar. I folded it in with a spatula. ALthough some complained, it is best when a recipe asks for egg whites in cups rather than in number of egg whites. That can vary too much because of the size of the egg. In general you will get 2 cups of whites out of anywhere from 14-16 large eggs. For those not sure what the mixture is supposed to look like at the various stages, you need to check a cookbook or look for photos online. It is hard to describe. That is not the fault of the author. I have served this cake plain, with ice cream and with whipped cream and raspberry sauce. It is loved all ways!!! Enjoy this great recipe!!!! Suggestion: After whipping up the egg whites, transfer to a very large bowl before you add the flour. Otherwise it will be very difficult to do. This recipe makes a large volume of egg whites.