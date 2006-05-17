Cake Mix Whoopie Pies

These are incredibly good, especially when making a few modifications. Like other reviewers, I added a box of instant chocolate pudding to the mix. True, the "dough" is very runny but trust me, it works. Parchment paper will be your friend. I put two cookie sheets in one oven for 11 minutes, rotating the sheets from top to bottom halfway through cooking. As for the filling, I used a recipe I found on another site for a more "authentic" whoopie pie. Their cake was way more complicated than this one but the frosting was easy enough and was as delicious as other reviewers (on that site) said it was. Here's what you do: In a saucepan, on medium-low heat, stir 1 cup whole milk with 5 tablespoons sifted flour. Stir constantly until thickened (not too thick). Let cool. In a large bowl, cream 1 stick softened butter and 1/2 cup shortening. Add 1 cup sifted confectioner's sugar, 1/4 tsp salt and 2 tsp vanilla. Mix with blender on Medium until well blended. Add cooled flour mixture 1 tablespoon at a time and blend with blender on high until light and flufffy. This filling is wonderful and goes perfectly with the whoopie pies. Got lots of requests for this recipe when I made this for a party! As other reviewers stated, this is best made the day before. It's also yummy if you microwave it for a few seconds before eating!