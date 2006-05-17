Cake Mix Whoopie Pies
Little chocolate cakes with creamy filling. This recipe has been handed down in my family for quite sometime and hasn't had any complaints yet.
Little chocolate cakes with creamy filling. This recipe has been handed down in my family for quite sometime and hasn't had any complaints yet.
I've tried this recipe a number of times. I have found that adding 2-4 tbsp of flour helps to keep it from sticking. I've also found that letting the batter sit for a little bit helps give it more of a shape. And the filling recipe I use is 1/2 c. shortening, 1 1/4 c. confectioner's sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 or 2 tbsp milk, 3/4 c. marshmallow fluff. Add more fluff to make it thicker. Tastes great!Read More
Are you kidding? With the same amount of work, one could produce a better tasting and authentic product from scratch. These are not whoopie pies.Read More
I've tried this recipe a number of times. I have found that adding 2-4 tbsp of flour helps to keep it from sticking. I've also found that letting the batter sit for a little bit helps give it more of a shape. And the filling recipe I use is 1/2 c. shortening, 1 1/4 c. confectioner's sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 or 2 tbsp milk, 3/4 c. marshmallow fluff. Add more fluff to make it thicker. Tastes great!
This recipe was much easier and moister using the cake mix!! I used a different recipe for the icing though...2 egg whites, 1C shortening, 1 lb box of confectioners sugar, 1 tea Vanilla, 4 tbs flour and 4 tbs milk...just whip it up and it's ready to go. Everyone loved these....especially when refrigerated!!!! GREAT!!!!
YUM! I doubled the recipe... added 2 boxes of devils food Jell-O pudding powder and used whole milk instead of the water. I also used a previous reviewers filling recipe which is MUCH better than the once in this recipe! This makes a lot of filling, so even with the doubled recipe I only make 1 batch. FILLING: 2 egg whites, 1C butter, 1 lb box of confectioners sugar, 1 tsp Vanilla, 4 tbs flour and 4 tbs whole milk. I also added 1/2 a package of mini chocolate chips. And, I agree... MUCH tastier the next day after a night in the fridge.
Yum, these were great. I added a box of choc. pudding mix to the cake batter, after reading some of the reviews. Baked on parchment used a pampered chef cookie scoop, got 18 whoopie pies.Mine took 11 min. to bake. Have made filling lots of times for various desserts. Make as stated and let chill, its perfect every time.
Are you kidding? With the same amount of work, one could produce a better tasting and authentic product from scratch. These are not whoopie pies.
Made these for my son's birthday treat at school and they loved them! I doubled the recipe and I had a problem with my cakes being nice and poofy. They were flatter and more like the consistency of Little Debbie oatmeal cream pies. Does anyone know how I can fix this?
I used a Strawberry cake mix, added vanilla instant pudding and 3 tbsp. of flour, and a teaspoon of strawberry extract, and they were the most awesome strawberry whoopie pies ever!!! I used my own buttercream for the filling. They were awesome!!!
The recipe was good, however I was a little disappointed in the filling. It was very waxy because of the shortening.
Used the cream recipe from here and the southern moon pies cookie from this website. it turned out pretty good. Had problems getting the texture right though. It just wasnt smooth. Any suggestions?
Followed other reviewers and added 1 box of instant pudding and 3 TBSP of flour. I used a medium sized cookie scoop (OXO). I have a Kenmore electric range (circa 2005) and baked for 11 minutes to perfection. They are glossy and delicious. I used a buttercream recipe from this site (butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, salt) to fill, as I don't care for cooked frosting. I'm planning to run the edges through red sugar for a holiday touch.
Oh my goodness!! I love this recipe and have used it several times for many different functions. They are a hit anytime I make them. Try using lemon cake mix and add fresh berries to the filling for a VERY yummy alternative to chocolate.
These are incredibly good, especially when making a few modifications. Like other reviewers, I added a box of instant chocolate pudding to the mix. True, the "dough" is very runny but trust me, it works. Parchment paper will be your friend. I put two cookie sheets in one oven for 11 minutes, rotating the sheets from top to bottom halfway through cooking. As for the filling, I used a recipe I found on another site for a more "authentic" whoopie pie. Their cake was way more complicated than this one but the frosting was easy enough and was as delicious as other reviewers (on that site) said it was. Here's what you do: In a saucepan, on medium-low heat, stir 1 cup whole milk with 5 tablespoons sifted flour. Stir constantly until thickened (not too thick). Let cool. In a large bowl, cream 1 stick softened butter and 1/2 cup shortening. Add 1 cup sifted confectioner's sugar, 1/4 tsp salt and 2 tsp vanilla. Mix with blender on Medium until well blended. Add cooled flour mixture 1 tablespoon at a time and blend with blender on high until light and flufffy. This filling is wonderful and goes perfectly with the whoopie pies. Got lots of requests for this recipe when I made this for a party! As other reviewers stated, this is best made the day before. It's also yummy if you microwave it for a few seconds before eating!
SUBLIME! Made these for a Christmas dinner party and they were a hit! You can use any flavor cake mix. I found Banana flavored cake mix and talk about insane YUM fest! I made only minor changes but worth noting. I added a small box of instant choc pudding to the cake mix and used half & half in place of milk - I needed to use it up. I baked on well buttered pans at 350 for exactly 11 minutes. Let cool for 5 min before transferring to rack. DONT BAKE ON NONSTICK TEFLON COOKIE SHEETS! One of the pans I used was a non stick and the cookies baked on that sheet were flatter than those baked on a other sheets. Filling is super good with these adjustments. I used 1/2 c milk and 1/2 c half & half in place of 1c milk. I used 2c of powdered sugar in place of white sugar. I also replaced the shortening with 1/2 butter and 1/2 butter flavor shortening and added a pinch of salt. Filling is pretty shelf stable would hold up well in heat.
Hubby grew up in central PA and the Amish made whoopie pies there, so the ones offered in the grocery stores here in KY never come close to the taste he's looking for. I made these as a surprise for him and he raved about them. I followed the directions for the cake part exactly with no modifications and they puffed up beautifully and were still nice and moist. Only problem I had/have is they do stick to whatever container you have them on. The frosting, while very rich for my taste (but these were for hubby, remember! lol) turned out rather well with a 1/2 Splenda 1/2 sugar ratio. You just have to make sure to let the flour/milk mixture cool completely before adding it into the frosting, and to beat the frosting for about 30secs shy of forever to get everything well mixed.
Love the idea of using the cake mix.These are wonderful and so much easier to make than the "old fashion" way when I was a little girl.I DID add the pudding and only used 3/4 c.water. For the filling I used 1 c. shortening, 2 1/2 c.powder sugar(more if needed),2 tsp vanilla, 3 tbsp milk, small jar(7oz)marshmallow creme and 1/2 stick of butter.(basically mommabailey's recipe)The marshmallow helps to not have an overpowering shortening taste I make the filling first and put it in the fridge while the cookies bake.Store them in the fridge best when cold. My kids love these!! Thanks for a great idea!!
Cake and filling are great! As the other reviewers have stated, tastes MUCH better after being in the fridge for a bit to 'set' :) thank you for a great recipe Amy!
I made these for a bake sale and they were a hit... I made this recipe because it didn't have any raw eggs in the filling... since I was selling them... the filling in these did tend to taste a little like shortening... but only if you really thought about it... using cake mix made it fast and easy... everyone liked them so I will make again
Awesome recipe! I used an earlier suggestion and added a box of instant chocolate pudding and they came out beautifully. Definitely a quick and easy recipe with a delicious outcome.
Just made these and they taste wonderful. Very easy to make. I made about 40 of them with this recipe.
I used butter rather than shortening in the filling. I also took the advice of others and used the pudding in the cake batter. I think the taste may have been better without the pudding. But, the texture is good. Mine made 20 pies using the medium size scooper.
These were delicious and easy! The only change I made was to add powdered sugar to the filling...it didn't taste sweet enough. Otherwise, great recipe!
The cake part was easy and delicious. I added a box of pudding mix as other reviews suggested. I cooked at 350 for 12 minutes. I also used the following Frosting recipe as suggested. 1 Box conf sugar, 2 egg whites, 1 Cup Shortening, 1 Teaspoon Vanilla, 4 Tablespoons Milk, 4 Tablespoons Flour and mix. YUMMY I also found it easier to wrap them in saran wrap after the were frozen on a cookie sheet in freezer for a few hours.
Still like the old fashioned whoopie pies
My cakes were flat-not as flat as the other whoopie pie recipe I tried-but still NOTHING like the photos or what I think of as a whoopie pie. However, they taste was LIGHTYEARS better than the other recipe. I did not use this filling-I wanted a marshmallow filling so I mixed marshmallow fluff with cool whip and some cream cheese.
Great whoopie pie recipe! Followed exactly using a Devils Food mix that already had pudding in it. As I was whisking the inside filling, I kept having to add more milk. Other than that, great!
Great and easy recipe! Did not care for the shortening in the filling so I substituted 2 sticks of softened butter.....FABULOUS! Not waxy at all!
Everything is great, but all the complaints about the cakes coming out flat etc.... here's a solution, make your own. Cake/Cookie 1/2 cup shortening 1 cup sugar 2 eggs 1 tsp vanilla 1 cup buttermilk 1/2 cup cocoa 2 cups flour 1 tsp baking soda 1 tsp baking powder 1/2 tsp salt Cream together shortening, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and buttermilk. Add the cocoa, flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. (Mixture will be VERY thick.) Put on a cookie sheet with a tablespoon. Bake @ 350 for 10 minutes. When done, lay on wax paper to cool.
Very good! They were easy to make and put together. One note though is that I would let the batter sit for a few minutes after mixing. It didn't seem to spread as much after putting it on the baking sheet if you let it sit. The first couple of baking sheets I did, the little cakes turned out a little thin. But as I progressed and neared the end of the bowl, they mounded up and held their shape really well. I'm having a small issue though with the tops of my cake ripping off. Maybe the cake is too moist or I should have baked it longer, but it doesn't interfere with taste obviously. I didn't have that waxy feel in the filling like some suggested. Maybe due to the fact that once I added the milk/flour mixture to the shortening and sugar, I let it beat for about five minutes. Really mixed it well. All in all, excellent recipe and I would definitely make again. :)
These were very tasty. My cakes came out a litte flatter than I would have liked, regardless of the size - made some smaller and some larger to see if it would make a difference. I was expecting them to look a bit more like the pies you buy in the supermarket Deli's - and was marginally disappointed when they didn't. However - the taste more than makes up for it. I did submit a picture for anyone interested in checking it out. I too followed JENDP's icing recipe and was not disappointed - simple and great tasting and the consistency was perfect. No more time consuming really than making a batch of cookies as the little cakes cook just about as long. I avg'd 8 to 12 mins depending on size. Definately worth a try. My family really enjoyed them - and you can make them the perfect size to match your needs. I made smaller ones for the kids and bigger ones for hubby. Will make again for sure.
Great recipe, I did follow the advice of others and used a box of chocolate jello in the mix. My cakes came out moist and held their shape nicely. The filling was anpther story - had no flavor to me, all I could taste was the shortening....so I doctored it up with an extra tsp of vanilla and a cup of confectioners sugar, whipped it up and it was perfect!! The cakes were a huge hit with everyone. I will be making again!
Decent soft chocolate cookies. Not whoopie pie material.
I was so thrilled when I came across such a simple recipe with a decent rating. However, in the middle of just making the cakes I knew I was in for disaster. In the oven the cakes thinned out and spread together. So I had to use a cup to "cookie cut" them. Then, it took 3 different batches of the filling before I just gave up. I ended up whipping home made whipped cream. Disappointed.
I prepared the cake mix as the BOX stated then I added 3 tbsp. of self rising flour and a large box of instant chocolate pudding. I shaped the little cakes into the size of a tangerine. Then baked. I did not like the filling in the recipe or the other fillings in the reviews. (They were too heavy, too greasy and I did not like the idea of raw egg whites.) So I played around with the filling and this is what I came up with: Mix 16 oz. powdered sugar, 1/2 cup shortening, 1/2 cup margarine and 2 tsp. vanilla extract. Do NOT use Crisco with butter...it was gross. After all was cooled, I cut in half, dolloped filling and wrapped in saran wrap to sit overnight.
I have loved whoopie pies ever since I was a little girl and was so excited to see the recipe. I was very disappointed. The cakes did turn out well, I added the pudding packages like the other reviews had said but the creme filling was terrible. I felt as if i was eating pure grease!
Made these for a bake sale at work and they were all gone! Had several people come back and ask to order more! Followed the suggestion to add the pudding to the cake mix and it worked like a charm. Used another suggestion and made a peanut butter filling instead of the one here and it was delish! Simple & easy to make. Going to make them again in a few weeks for my 6 year old's Bday party!
Tasted good, but very flat. I used a strawberry cake mix that might have been the problem. Didn't use this filling recipe either.**REVISED** Made again using strawberry cake mix and sm pkg vanilla pudding, much better texture to the cakes with the pudding, also used the mommabailey recipe for filling, only I added twice as much powdered sugar and the entire 7oz of marsh. fluff, milk as needed to smooth it out. These were a huge hit!
Great recipe, did add some flour to the cake mix though. Also, would recommend the filling recipe in JENDP's review, it makes them taste just like the Whoopie Pies at my local Amish bakery.
My 5 year old LOVED these!! I did add a small box of choco jello instant pudding. Also, after trying the filling recipe in this recipe I decided to try on of the other reviewers recipes. I used 2 egg white, 1 C. butter, 1 lb. confectioners sugar, 1 t. vanilla, 4 T. flour, and 4 T. milk. When I put the filling in, I rolled the cookies in sprinkles. Turned out great!
Icing was a little soft but overall it tasted great!
Instead of candy canes on top you can get a plate of colored sprinkles and roll the pies in the sprinkles! I LOVE THIS RECIPE!
This recipie is the best I've tried for Whoopie pies, especially when you add the box of Jello to make them puffy and round like llwolf suggested. However I find if you add the jello before mixing they tend to be smoother and not crack on the top while cooking. Additionally I cooked them for 16 minutes as they seemed to fall when undercooked. I really loved Mommabaileys recipie for the filling it was sweet enough and not greasy at all. It was absolutely fabulous. As a very busy working mom I liked this recipie for the ease of putting it together and how quickly I could complete them. I made them for my daughters brownie troop and they voted me mom for snacks in the future!
Awesome recipe! Everyone at my house LOVED them. I did take some advice from other reviewers & added a box of Jell-O pudding to the cake mix. I also used the other filling (using egg whites, flour, shortening, conf. sugar) that was recommended by others. I definitely will make these again.
i tried this recipe because it got so many good reviews but was really disappointed with it. i followed the directions on the box of devils food cake mix and not only did the come out flat, but the cake didn't taste like any of the whoopie pies i've ever had. Also, even though I beated the filling for a good amount of time, for some reason i couldn't get it smooth because the sugar just clumped up. If anyone has better recipes, please let me know!
Soo yummy! I made 75 of these for a jr. hi youth group and they loved them! I used a small sized mechanical Ice Cream scoop to plop perfect even sized portions of batter onto the cookie sheet and they all turned out the same size. This was a great treat that brings back lots of memories, the kids called them Whoopie Cushion Pies.
The cake recipe was fast, easy and yoummy. I used a box devils food cake mix substituting apple sauce for the oil, and one box of pudding. I loaded the batter into a zip top bag, cut off a corner and piped it on to a parchment covered sheet pan made about 3o mini pies. I did cheat on the filling by buying buttercream icing from my local grocery store bakery because I know it is good
They turned out a little harder than I would have liked and the filling tasted more like fondant that a cream filling.
I gotta say I've tried a few times on this and just never been successful. Maybe its just me but I probably won't try again. They look so yummy but my pies turned out messy and I wasn't crazy about the taste and consistency of the filling. I'm sure others have had better luck than me
So good. I used a Butter Recipe Chocolate cake mix which is really fluffy on its own. I added about 1/2 a box of chocolate pudding to it. I used the recommendations on the site for the filling... delish!
thought the first round tasted a little floury...added some additional cocoa powder, sugar and it helped. used the peanut butter frosting recipe also on this site and they were REALLY great
I made these according to everyone else's suggestions. I used a devils food cake mix and 1 regular size box of instant pudding. This did make the batter nice and thick so it was easier to shape into a circle with the back of a spoon. I used a HEAPING tablespoon full of batter and used parchment paper (about 9 per cookie sheet). Baked for about 20 min.'s per batch. They came out PERFECT!!! For the filling I didn't make the flour mixture on the stove I just mixed 1/2 c butter flavored crisco, 1 1/4 c powdered sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, 3 or 4 tbsp milk, and 3/4 c marshmallow fluff. Mixed with my mixer on highest speed till it was nice and fluffy. The tint is light yellow from the butter crisco, but WHO CARES! It tasted AMAZING! Yes there is a little work involved, but it is OH so worth it. The kids went NUTZ!
These were really really good! As suggested by a reviewer, I added a box of Jello Instant Choc Pudding Mix and the cakes came out perfect (moist and delicious). I also used the reviewer's suggestion on the filling (1 box of confectioner sugar, 1 cup of shortening etc). The only problem I thought I had with the filling was when I was done whipping it, I tasted it and the shortening was over powering and didn't taste that great (seemed like way too much shortening). But when I assembled it together with the cakes I didn't taste the shortening, so in the end it came out great. Although, the next time I make these, I think I will cut down on the shortening... My husband really liked the whoopie pies which made me happy! :) Thanks to Amy for the recipe and to the reviewers for your suggestions, they were very helpful!!
The batter definitely needs to stand about 10 minutes or so in order to "firm up" a bit - it will give a much better shape to the cake, otherwise it will spread too much and the ends will get too thin and crispy.
These are incredible- especially if eaten frozen! They get really cold, not hard. You must try it!
This is such a simple, yet amazing recipe! My family loves it!
I used a different recipe the box of cake mix 3 eggs and 1/2 cup of veg oil and 1/4 cup coccoa powder til mixed. for 10 minutes at 350. Dough was easy and delish and yummy. cakes came out very flat. Not puffy but still delish. the shortening makes anything gross. I used exact matching measurements of vanilla icing and cool whip. You can even use low fat. Whip together fill and refrigerate. Very light not over powering a great change. These were wonderful. Love the filling!!!
I made this recipe exactly like it said and these were wonderful! I had one for lunch and I am going to try and resist eating the rest because they need to make it to my daughter's bake sale!
I chose this recipe because it looked easy and it didn't use raw egg whites so I wouldn't have to worry about kids eating them. The cake part turned out okay. A little batter goes a long way! They do not puff up like the traditional whoopie pie though. The filling was terrible, it was like eating slightly sweetened crisco. I added a container of marshmellow creme and that helped a lot.
I made the cakes exactly as describe. i used 1/8 of a cup. and it made the cakes about 2 1/2 to 3 inches. I didnt make the frosing. i used cool whip to make them light tasting. no need to alter the recipe at all!
Very delicious and easy to make! The first batch I made came out very large & thin, so next time I'll try using less batter to keep them smaller. The filling is very fluffy, perfect!
These were a hit! Very easy to make! I also added a box of chocolate pudding mix to the recipe. I used an ice cream scoop to keep the cakes uniform.
We wanted to try this recipe for a fundraising sale. As a prior wedding cake maker, I tend to use all top ingredients while baking. I made this recipe the first time with a brand name cake mix (with pudding in mix) The cakes turned out great, seemed just like when we make them from scratch. Some of the other people on the fundraising committee thought we should try using a cheap cake mix. The cakes turned out totally different. Not horrible, just different. As for the filling...I used half butter and half shortening. I followed the directions exactly after that. I did add some marshmallow fluff. Great recipe!!
I can't handle the flour part. That was all I tasted. Sorry.
The cake part comes out great using the cake mix...much easier to prepare. There is almost too much frosting produced. You might want to modify the frosting part by using ingredients in a recipe that uses Marshmallow fluff. Overall, I like this recipe.
Great, but I think I may have cooked them a little too long. I used the Medium sized pampered chef scoop to make the pies so they are pretty small. Only say I cooked too long because they are dry the next day.l
Fabulous! My kids loved these! I only had butter flavored shortening, but it turned out great! Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly with no problems!
Essentially shortening and sugar filling.
I used a different recipe for the cake. I only used the filling recipe because I had no confectioners sugar (which is what the other recipe required) the filling was ok, just a tad flour-y but otherwise it was sweet and fluffy.
Awesome!
5 stars on the chocolate cookie parts. My frosting/filling was less than satisfactory due to my mistake of doubling the recipe. I really didn't need to, and as a result, I rushed the cooling of the flour/paste. Make sure it is STONE COLD, or your frosting consistency/texture will be off. It still tasted great, but it looked like butter when it separates.
These Whoopie Pies were the best! I used the jello mix, and 3/4 cups of water, along with other directions and they were perfect! The cream I used a different recipe, but all in all they were just like a bakery Whoopie Pie.
These were wonderful. I used a devils food cake with the pudding already in the mix, so they came out very moist and fluffy. I was nervous at first when I tasted the filling plain because it seemed a bit overpowering with the taste of vanilla, but when put on the cakes, it taste just great. I did add a little more sugar to the shortning. Thanks for the great recipe Amy. I will definitely be making these again!!
I was away from home and wanted to make whoopie pies, which gave me a natural opportunity to try a new recipe. In general, the whoopie pies were good. The cake mix is a convenient and quick alternative, although it was easy to distinguish the "cake mix" flavor, which is expected. The whoopie pies are noticeably more sticky on day 2. The filling is quite good when butter is substituted for shortening, but I am rating the recipe as written, not as modified. I will continue to rely on my favorite recipe in the future, which provides a "sturdier" cake with a homemade taste.
My family loved this recipe and I had fun making them. I read all the variations on the filling and settled on HOTREDONE'S. They turned out delicious.
I did the recipe according to the box and used a reviewers frosting. (the one with 2 egg whites, shortening, vanilla, confectioners sugar, flour) and it was very good! HIGHLY RECOMMEND STICKING THE FINAL PRODUCT IN THE FRIDGE FOR AT COUPLE HOURS.... takes 100,000 times better. Kids loved it and was very easy to make. Thank you!
This was really good and a great treat! I used peanut butter filling instead of the white cream filling. That being said......it was great as a sweet treat, but, if you are looking for a traditional whoopie pie this is not it. The cake part is very different. This is more like the texture, taste, & consistency as an "oreo cakester" like you get in the store. Definitely was a good dessert and I will make again.
I made these after reading some of the suggestions. I omitted the flour and used a small box of chocolate pudding instead, and used the 3/4 cup of water as specified. Then I filled them with the marshmallow fluff filling someone suggested. I didn't have enough filling so next I will double the filling. They were AMAZING!
Delicious no changes needed. They are soft, moist and tasty.
This recipe did not work at all. I did use a chocolate fudge box cake, but that should not have made any difference. Pretty bummed, needed them for a party :(
My rating is just for the cookies, not the filling. I was in a hurry and used a tub of vanilla frosting for the filling. These were delicious and a hit with adults and kids when I took it to a friends' cookout!
This was an instant hit with the whole neighborhood! Quick and easy to make. Most of the ingredients were on hand. I used the review suggesting 3/4 cup of water and instant pudding. They were soft and plump, easy to handle, no crumbling cakes. This is a great recipe to have on hand for when kids are around. Thanks! I will ABSOLUTELY use this again!
These are absolutely fabulous! I made them for a friend's b-day and everyone loved them. Served it with the Orange-Pineapple punch from this site.
Everyone loved these. Was a little time consuming trying to drop the batter into perfect circles onto cookie sheets but it was all worth it. Adding the box of instant pudding jello mix really makes the difference I think. For the filling, I used: 2 egg whites, 1 c butter flavored Crisco, 1 lb box confectioners sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, 4 tb flour, and 4 tb milk. Everyone raved about the soft and moist cakes and even more so about the creamy filling. As other reviewers stated, tasted great after refrigerated! I tried to individually wrap some in saran wrap, but found that it left a weird imprint of the saran wrap on the cakes. I'm picky w/ presentation, so I just put them all on a plate and saran wrapped the whole plate to avoid weird imprints. I guess people can avoid the weird imprints if you can wrap your whoopies pies perfectly, but I couldn't! Will definitely be making these again and again!
The chocolate part wasn't as fudgy as I remember, and the frosting was too whipped and fluffy, for lack of a better term.
This was a really tasty recipe. The recipe though does not give any cooking times - I cooked the cakes for about 12 minutes. The recipe also does not give a temperature for making the Milk/Four paste - I put it just above medium, stirring constantly it turned out well. Overall a really tasty treat
I made these according to the directions (although I only had white cake mix so I added cocoa powder) and the cakes came out great. For the icing, I made standard buttercream icing and added marshmallow cream. Very yummy! They are even better the next day! Thanks!!
My husband and I really liked these. I followed the recipe exactly and the taste was very close to the whoopie pies we get whenever we're in New England. My only critique is that the cream filling had a slight aftertaste of something I can't quite put my finger on, maybe from the shortening? I will make these again and play with the filling ingredients.
I've never had nor made Whoopie Pies but thought I'd give it a try and these were fabulous. I did add the large box of chocolate pudding. I was VERY concerned about the filling - it just sounds gross. But I made it exactly as written in this recipe and refrigerated overnight. They were wonderful! The one confusing thing for me was that I had a lot of filling left over (I made two batches on two separate days with the same result). Perhaps I wasn't putting enough in but it sure seemed like a lot. My kids LOVED these. Thanks for the great recipe!
These are the bomb!
I followed the cake mix direction but used apple sauce instead of oil. I made the filling according to the recipe except used butter. Cooked the flour mixture on medium. Beat the final cream with mixer for about 5 minutes for it to be fluffy. Very good, very delicious. People loved them!
The cake part turned out great. The frosting, however, was a complete disaster.
I followed the recipe, (using only 3/4 cup water) along with the suggestions of adding a box of instant pudding mix. (I used a small box of instant chocolate pudding.) However, they came out flat! They tasted delicious....but they completely flattened out while baking. Does anyone know why this could have happened and how I could correct this???
I loved these. My only problems were that I felt the filling was a little Idk.. too sugary maybe. I might try one of the many other filling options I've heard of. I was expecting something very hostess and it was a bit sweet for me. Also the filling made SOOOO much. I had a bowl of filling in my fridge that I didn't need. But what a wonderful idea and i'll definetly make them again.
These were fantastic. I made mine a little to big, so it only made half the servings... but extremely enjoyable.
GREAT cakes, disappointing filling. I would ABSOLUTELY make these cakes again but I will definitely look for a better filling, something less waxy and more flavorful than this shortening based one. We used to live in Maine where Whoopie Pies are a very serious thing and I never had a filling this awful. I wanted to give the recipe two stars just for the filling but the cakes were incredible and so easy. I did add a box of chocolate pudding to the cake mix and I think it helped, although it was the stickiest batter I have ever used and I bake a lot. Great recipe, don't make the filling. I'll a buttercream next time.
I've tried different recipes, but I'll use this one from now on! The cake mix makes it easy and delicious. I used a stick of softened butter and half a cup shortening for the filling. I have to say that I wasn't crazy about the cakes when I first assembled them, but they were amazing out of the refrigerator the next day! My co-worker had fond memories of whoopie pies from her childhood, and I thought she'd be hard to please. She thought these tasted even better than the ones she remembered.
My 11 yr old daughter loved making these-very easy to follow however the cakes were a bit flat. With the filling we followed mamabailey's recipe which was VERY good. All in all, a very easy and yummy treat.
I used the red velvet cake mix from duncan hines and the betty crocker whipped frosting instead. Family loved it and it was super easy. I used my mini cupcake pans (sprayed w/oil or pam) to create a consistent size, but you have to be careful as a small dollop can go a long way. Going to try the cookie sheet approach and see if that's easier to clean-up.
These are very yummy! I wish I had read the reviews first because the cake part of my pies came out completely flat. Next time I'll add the pudding.
The icing was really sweet, but I really enjoyed the oatmeal part! Thanks for the recipe! I will definatly make them again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections