Cake Mix Whoopie Pies

200 Ratings
  • 5 97
  • 4 55
  • 3 27
  • 2 11
  • 1 10

Little chocolate cakes with creamy filling. This recipe has been handed down in my family for quite sometime and hasn't had any complaints yet.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
17 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To make the cakes: Prepare mix as directed on package except using only 3/4 cup of water. Drop batter onto greased cookie sheet (or use parchment paper to line pan) in 2 1/2 to 3 inch circles. Bake until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool.

    Advertisement

  • To make the filling: In a saucepan, combine milk and flour and cook, stirring constantly until it forms a thick paste. Let cool.

  • In a medium bowl, beat sugar and shortening until fluffy. Add vanilla. Add cooled flour mixture and beat until double in volume.

  • Turn the little cakes over on their backs. Spoon a dollop of filling onto half of the little cakes. Place the other half of the cakes on top of the filling to form sandwiches.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 162.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022