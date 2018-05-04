Stoli Doli

1 of 19

Rating: 5 stars These are awesome however I found that refrigerating made it take a lot longer to get rid of the bite of the vodka. I put the glass jar out in the sun for a few days and it sweetened right up! Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars This is the quintessential summer cocktail. It's really easy to make it's great to have around at parties and it will get you buzzed in a flash! We fill an iced tea jug (the kind with a spigot) up with 2 pineapples and a handle of Stoli then after a week we add more vodka (the pineapple sucks it all up). When you are at the end of your batch and craving more simply smash the pineapple slices and more of the delicious coctail is created. Cheers! Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars Got wasted on this last night. Sooo delicious, and really good with a splash of cherry liqueur too. Thanks! Helpful (41)

Rating: 4 stars This is the Capital Grille Steakhouse's signature drink. When it's made right it's a five star winner. The pineapple and vodka should soak for a week and it is not necessary to refrigerate. After it soaks the pineapple needs to be crushed and squeezed of it's juices and then strained and the liquid reserved. At this point is when you refrigerate it. Serve up as a martini or on the rocks. It's naturally sweet from the pineapple juice but is a stronger drink because it is all vodka. Very good to sip on ice. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy! Warning: This is a flavored vodka. Whatever proof vodka you use that's the proof the finished product will be... Meaning: This is strong stuff Going to try it with mangos after I finish this batch. We made up a "pina colada martini -2 parts pineapple vodka 1 part coconut rum half a part half and half shaken with ice then strained. Yummy! Update: Tried with the mangos very good but a bit on the sweet side for our tastes. The mango version went great with a squeeze of lime and a bit of sprite/diet sprite. I bought another sun tea jar so I could have both varieties at once this summer. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. For an added twist i serve with an array of fruit juices so guests can 'make there own' but be aware that this can get you tipsy super fast when you cant even taste the liquor! Helpful (12)

Rating: 1 stars This was not the greatest very strong so I used pineapple juice to cut down the vodka...I'm a bit of a whimp when it comes to alchol. I added coconut rum crushed ice and pineapple juice and made a slushy yummy good if your a whimp like me. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Juice the pineapple after letting it sit and add that to the final mixture. Like another member said...don't refrigerate!!! A favorite Tucson eatery serves a pineapple martini and they let it marinate for 6 weeks. I can never wait that long. Helpful (7)