Peach Cake II
This is a recipe that my mother gave me several years ago, and we enjoy it often. I use canned peaches, but fresh would be nice.
This was a very easy recipe. It was ready to go into the oven in seconds. I did however, make a simple glaze (icing sugar and peach juice) and drizzled it over the slightly warm cake before serving! It was delicious. I will certainly be making this again.
This is one of our new favorite cake recipes! We are big peach lovers, but since fresh good peaches are hard to find, I did use the canned sliced peaches (the large can), drained and cut the peach slices in two so the peaches would be in every bite (next time I will probably add another small can of peaches). I took advise from others and made a sauce to pour over the cake after a few minutes of cooling: 1 stk. butter, 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 can evaporated milk and I also added a little vanilla flavoring and topped cake with a few pecan halves, which added a nice buttery moist flavor. My cake was done in 45 minutes. I always put a shallow cake pan with water in the lower shelf of the oven while the cake is baking. It adds alot of moisture to the cake and was absolutely delicious. My husband and I finished the cake off in two days!!!
I used 5 med. ripe peeled and sliced peaches for this wonderful recipe. I let it cool for 10 min. before I spooned a special butter sauce over the top. It was 1 stick of butter, 1/2 cup of canned milk, one cup of white sugar boiled for 3min. It sank down into the warm peach cake and was just out of this world good!!! This is an absolute keeper of a recipe...
This was delicious, moist and not too sweet. I did make some changes to the recipe. I used only 1 1/4 cup sugar as suggested by others, I used 1/2 cup vegetable oil PLUS 1/4 c orange juice rather than the 1 cup oil called for in the recipe. I also only used 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon as suggested by others and I used about 4 cups of peaches.
Be careful of cooking time-- mine was done in 35 minutes. Pretty good, but has too much cinnamon. I used 1/2 c oil and 1/2 c peach juice, and 1 1/4 c sugar. Very easy, will try again with less cinnamon.
This cake is very good. Though I used 1 1/4 c. sugar and 1/2 c. oil and added an extra cup of peaches. Also toasted the pecans and added 1 c. of blueberries. It is such a moist and yummy cake. I passed it on to my mom and she is making it now. Thanks Barbara.
I made this cake into muffins and used apple sauce instead of oil. I also left out the pecans. The taste was great and so moist! Yum!
This was highly praised by my Bible study group, my family, and my husband's coworker. Instead of adding a full cup of oil, though, I used 1/4 cup drained peach juice and 3/4 oil. I also didn't have pecans on hand, so I used slivered almonds. Finally, I topped the cake with cream cheeze frosting. There's so much cinnamon in the cake, it almost tastes like carrot cake, especially with the cream chz. frosting on it. It was gobbled up, though. And, it was easy.
I thought this was a great cake! Normally, I really don't care for "fruit" type cakes, but this was definately a hit with the adults and kids. And with all the peaches we get each year, I am always looking for a way to utilize them.
Wow! Super delicious, no need to change anything on this recipe! Fresh peaches add a wonderful flavor to this very moist cake.
I LOVE this cake. It smelled so good while cooking that I couldn't let it cool completely before slicing me a piece. Delicious! And the perfect use for peaches. I had a few that were almost overly ripe, so I searched this site looking for a way to use them and satisfy my sweet tooth as well. It almost tastes like a carrot cake, just without the carrots. And the peaches seem to caramelize in the batter as it cooks, bringing out the natural sweetness. If I could give you ten stars for this recipe, I would. The only thing I did differently, just because I like the butter flavor, is replace 1/2 of the vegetable oil with a stick of softened butter. I think a good low fat alternative would be to use applesauce in this recipe instead of butter, and I think it will work well with the peaches. The cake is super moist and the sweetness is perfectly balanced with the cinnamon and the peaches. Thanks so much for sharing such a wonderful recipe.
These are awesome as cupcakes!! Followed the recipe, only substituting 1/2 cup applesauce for 1/2 cup of the oil. I used the full teaspoon of cinnamon and didn't think it was too much. Will absolutely positively make again and will give as gifts! Tip: when making as cupcakes leave 1/4 inch from the top of the paper cup and after filling paper cups, use a nonstick spray and coat the top of your pan so when you want to take them out the tops won't stick! Oh, and the recipe made 20 slightly overfilled cupcakes. Baked for 40 minutes but ovens tend to vary...
YUMMM!! I made this with half oil, half applesauce and whole wheat flour and it was to die for! I have a freezer full of fresh peaches so this recipe is definitely a keeper!
Excellent cake, would make again and recommend it others. I only had 3 fresh peaches so I also added a large can of peaches and it worked out fine, actually could of used even more peaches than that. As others suggested I used alittle less oil and replaced with the peach juice from the canned peaches. Cinnamon was perfect, could of used alittle less sugar but that just depends on your preference or severity of your sweet tooth!! Overall it's a keeper!!
I made this with a few alterations and it was fabulous. I had a bag of frozen peaches from our tree in the freezer so I just used the whole bag - which was probably more like 3 cups. They defrosted and were very mushy so rather than big chunks of peaches in the cake it was more like a puree. So having more puree allowed me to cut back on some oil and it was still moist. I added only 1/2 cup of oil. I also cut the sugar back to 1 cup and 1/2 of the flour was whole wheat. I ommitted the nuts also because my kids can't take food with nuts to school and I wanted them to have it for their snack. The cake was moist and flavourful and everyone loved it.
Oh mercy, this was good. I left the skins on the peaches, rough chopped them into large chunks, and increased the measurement to 3 cups fresh. I substituted walnuts for the pecans (since that's what I had on hand - a lovely pairing). I made the glaze as others recommended (sugar, butter, and evaporated milk) but halved the stated amounts because I didn't want the glaze to overwhelm the cake. The cake cooked fully in 40 minutes. As soon as I took it out of the oven, I poked numerous holes in the top with a toothpick (then filled the holes with glaze in addition to covering the entire top with glaze). Sweet, spicy, comforting, tasty. Give it a try while peaches are in season, it's delicious
I made some changes to this recipe: I used 5 eggs, added3/4 cup of flour, added 1/4 tsp. cardamom, added 1/2 cup peach yogurt, 1 tsp. vanilla paste, 1/2 tsp almond extract and left out the pecans. I baked it in a 10" tube pan. Lovely cake with great peach flavor. Flavor WAS better the second and third days as previous reviewer noted. I also made the Georgia Peach Pound cake on this site last month and I liked this one with my changes better, although my husband liked the other one better. I also made a Orange Glaze II on this site on this cake. Lovely, soft peach flavor, great with vanilla ice cream.
Nothing great, thanks for recipe.
I made a few changes and had excellent results. I used: 4 eggs, 1/2 cup very soft butter, 3/4 veg oil, 1 cup brown sugar, 1/4 c milk, subbed whole wheat flour for AP flour, added 1/2t cardamom and a dash of chinese five spice powder and fresh nutmeg. The result was a super moist, tender cake that was nicely spiced and needed no glaze or frosting.
I had high hopes for this cake, but was disappointed. The fifty minutes was far too long. Tasted like burnt sugar with a slight peach taste
This was excellent! I used 6 fresh peaches, and I made some of the adjustments that others had suggested - 1 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 cup oil + 1/4 cup orange juice. I also made a simple powdered sugar glaze to put on top after it had cooled. It was moist and delicious and best of all EASY!
This was a good cake. super fast to whip up. I was more like a moist banana bread than a cake.
This cake is very easy to make and it received good reviews from my colleagues at work. The only downside to the cake is the high fat content as a result of using 1 cup of oil. The cake is very moist already from the fresh peach slices and if I were to make this again I would cut the oil in half and perhaps add 1/4 cup of apple sauce in place of the 1/2 cup of oil. The cinnamon gives a nice flavor and with the crunchy top of the cake it's very tasty and appealing.
Very tasty I drained canned peaches, reduced the sugar, cinnamon down to 1/2 teaspoon, and as another suggested 1/4 peach juice and 3/4 oil. I topped the cake off with the recipe on this site "Vanilla Glaze".
Love this cake!! I followed the directions to a T and found it to be moist and delicious!
sorry but not my kind of cake. way too dry and not much texture.
One of the very best cakes I have ever eaten! It is so moist & sweet that it doesn't need a glaze. I used 3 cups of frozen peaches because that's what I have. I drained them, then replaced 1/4 cup of the oil with 1/4 cup of peach juice. It was done in 35 minutes.
This turned out pretty remarkable. I followed the directions as given.
Very easy recipe to prepare. I used 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup of peach juice and it still came out just fine. I also put a light glaze on the cooled cake (powdered sugar, melted butter, vanilla, and vanilla soy milk) and was very pleased. I will use this recipe again.
I had a basket of peaches that were not very nice. Not wanting to waste them I decided to try this in a cake. It was wonderful and moist! So easy and tasty, I made another for a neighbour who is going through a tough time. The only change I made was using brown sugar as we had run out of white.
Tasty cake- very easy and quick. I used 4 fresh peaches to make up the 2 cups. Two changes I will be making next time: less salt! I think 1/2-3/4 tsp would work. Also a lower cooking temp. I discovered halfway through cooking that the top was going to burn if I kept it at 375, so I lowered it to 350 around the 25 minutes mark. I will definitely be making this again with these adjustments.
if you like peach cobbler you have got to try this. it is really eeasy to make and tastes great.tryusing the butter cream frosting recipe you can find in the search, ti is so good. it makes a large cake, but it was all gone by the next day at my house. thnks for the recipe barbara.
This was so good and a great way to use up an abundance of fresh peaches! I made the butter sauce to pour over the top (recipe in one of the previous reviews), cut the sugar down to 1 1/4 c., used half the oil, added 1 more cup of fresh peaches (3 cups total), added 1 cup fresh blueberries, 1 tsp vanilla, and I also toasted the pecans before stirring them into the batter. It was delicious!!
This cake is so good!! I bought some peaches that were too tart for my taste but I didn't want to throw them out so I started looking for a recipe to use them for baking. I wanted to find one that called for ingredients I had on hand. I'm so glad I decided on this recipe - this cake turned out so good! I used about 3 cups of peaches that I diced and substituted melted butter for the oil. The resulting cake was moist and full of flavor. Some reviews mentioned too much cinnamon but I thought it was perfect. This recipe is definitely a keeper - thanks for sharing!
The cake turned out okay but we thought it was way too sweet. I usually like to make something exactly like the recipe and modify according to our own preference/taste. Next time, I will put only a half of the sugar and increase the amount of peach that is in it. I also thought that I tasted more Cinnamon that I would have liked (I want to taste peach if I am making a peach cake), I would decrease the amount of cinnamon as well.
I could not take a picture of the first one from yesterday because it was gone by the time it hit the cooling rack trying it agian today but adding some fresh wild blueberries
I love this recipe- it is very moist- I used fresh white peaches- i placed them in a bowl w/1 Tbs of peach schnapps and 3/4 cups sugar, stir and let set until the rest of ingredients have been added, then folded- I would make this again everyone loved it. By Vicki
Flavor is good, but I think it really needs to bake at 350 rather than 375. I have a cookie-like crust on top (quite tasty, actually!) and a bit soggy underneath, even though it tested done at 40 minutes. I'll try it again at the normal cake-baking temperature and see how it comes out.
Had to tweak, of course, changed from oil to butter, lightened up on the cinnamon and used almonds instead of pecans. Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting. Would be nice if it lasted 24 servings, but hubby will wipe out in 4 or 5 nights...
This cake is great. I cut the recipe in half as there is only two of us. Turned out great. Nice and moist. Good flavor too. Will make again.
Exceptional coffee cake! I too, as others did, added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, and 1/2 tsp vanilla to cake batter and reduced sugar to 1 1/2 cup. I used 3 cups of sliced, fresh peaches as there was not enough. Before placing in oven I added a streusel topping. It turned out wonderful and is by far the best coffee cake ever. Thank you Barbara. Everybody loved it.
cake is very soft and moist, but lacks peach flavor. tried a second batch with 1/2 c. oil and 1/2 c. oj....still no difference. its more like peach bread, or peach muffins.
This is a very delicious cake. It's moist but not too moist. If you like carrot cake you'll like this. It's got the same vibe. I put a crumb coat of buttercream frosting and when I served it put a dollop of homemade whipped cream and a slice of fresh peach. Highly praised by my family. Thank you for the recipe!
AWESOME! I have a peach tree outside, doesnt do too great, but hate to waste what it does give us, so searched here for a recipe to use them up. This recipe is terrific, I did take the other raters advice and cut the oil to 1/2 cup + 1/2 OJ (no pulp,) and I cut the sugar to 1 1/4 cup, I always add a tsp of almond flavoring to my cakes and muffins........Thanks for sharing your cake, A+++++
This was terrific! Very delicious, turned out great! :) I did bake it all of the 50 minutes, and it was too long, but that was my fault as I didn't keep an eye on it. Thanks for sharing!
Easy and yummy! The whole family loved this cake. I did make the glaze for the top as others suggested. I can't wait to fix this again.
I added cream cheese frosting and left out the cinnamon.
Best peach cake recipe I have ever made. So moist and I did add extra peaches. I also made a confection sugar icing to go on it. WAS DELICIOUS!!!
This reminds me of a friendship bread recipe I received years ago. I was sceptical about baking it for so long but it was great.
I followed LCH Yung's instructions and it came out rich, moist and delicious. We had a ton of peaches this year in Colorado and this was my way to use some of what I had frozen.
This recipe is incredibly awesome!!!! I don't know why there would be any negative reviews here. First time I made it, it was a HIT! Followed the recipe entirely and added the glaze like it was suggested and it went in a matter of minutes! I've made 3 in one week because our peach tree is overloaded and DH's work absolutely loves it! Definitely a keeper! Thank goodness cause we are loaded down with fresh peaches.
It is easy and simple to make, and it is sooooo delicious. I found it difficult to stop eating them. I made it for friends as gifts several times, and I got compliments each time. I used whole wheat flour only. Used only 3/4 c of W. and B. sugar combined. Also, I only used 1/4 c veg. oil + 1/4 c juice or apple sauce. It is wondfully deliciouse and healthy, too.
great recipe. i followed it to the letter with the exception of adding 1 additional cup of peaches..i used canned and it was still wonderful. I also made a simple 3/4 c sugar and 1/4 cup milk glaze and put on it at the end. Very very good and easy!
This cake was very good!!! I did take SCHlZ0319 suggestion and put 1 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup oil, and 1/4 cup orange juice , I also added more fresh peaches and topped off with whipped cream Delicious!!!!!
Used some peaches that I had canned- good and easy!
I made this last night. Everyone really liked it. I used almond extract instead of the vanilla in both the cake and glaze, which made it have a great flavor. Also used more peaches.
Try Kayelle's (her review and instructions on how to make the sauce is below) special butter sauce over top of this. I've been making this cake for months, but Kayelle's butter sauce makes it absolutely perfect.
Not what I had in mind. Not very "cake like". More like a bannana bread made with peaches rather than bannana. Not much peach flavor either. If you are going to try this recipe you may want to cut away the red part where the pit is attached so it will be prettier.
I made a few changes...I used 1/4 c of the syrup out of the peach can + 1/2 tsp baking soda instead of 1 of the eggs, and in mixing, i creamed the sugar with the liquids, then added the mixed dry ingredients to that. Also, i added some vanilla, because i am a fan, and baked it in four mini loaf pans. Pretty good, I might make it again!
I made individual cakes in a tex-muffin pan. They turned out perfect. I drizzled raspberry coulis sauce over the top of each and finished it with fresh whipped cream.
Quick, easy and SO good! Probably used more like 3 cups of peaches and cut the slices into smaller pieces. This doesn't need any topping at all except for some whipped cream. I will make this one again for sure!
Wonderful! The kids loved it, too! I used overripe peaches I didn't want to waste and just chopped them into 1/2 inch pieces, skin and all and I sprinkled the pecans on top after I put the batter in the pan. The cake was gone in a day~
This was quick easy but we didn't like it very much. I used canned peaches instead of fresh--that might've been the problem. Maybe I'll try the glaze mentioned in the previous reviews. If that doesn't help, I won't make it again.
This was pretty good, but I added about 3/4c more peaches and could not tell there were peaches in it at all. Maybe it was just the batch of peaches I had but they tasted peachy on their own lol Anyways, the cake was okay but wouldn't make it again.
this was okay...maybe i just dont like peaches in cake the way i do in cobbler, the cake part was way yummy though so i just picked the peaches out(i did use fresh peaches) my kiddos loved it...but then they eat any kind of cake...i want to try it again with apples instead of the peaches...
I used a half cup oil, half cup fruit juice, and 1 cup sugar
Not at all what I was looking for. Greasy, dense consistency. Nothing like any cake I've ever eaten. Very disappointing.
I tried this recipe without the cinnamon, and the pecans, and it still turned out great! Extremely yummy, and a treat for peach-lovers. :) very easy to make as well..
Certainly simple, but a little sweet for my tastes. I think in future I'd rather stir peaches into a pound cake.
I followed the recipe exactly but added a few extra fresh peaches and a cinnamon sugar glaze on top. It was delicious.
Followed the recipe exactly (except I used 3 fresh, large peaches) and it turned out wonderful! Goes great with ice cream too. Will definitely make again.
Very good, I've made this with apples as well and it's a very nice moist cake. Easy to make but lots of working blanching, peeling and cutting peaches. I guess you could use canned but fresh is always best.
I also decreased the sugar to 1 cup. I used fresh chopped peaches - 3 cups and used 1/2 c oil, 1/4 cup orange juice and 1/4 cup peach juice. I like cinnamon so increased it to 2 teaspoons. When it was done, I poked holes with a toothpick throughout the cake (I baked it in a tube pan) and drizzled a mixture of 1 T melted butter and 1/4 cup Drambuie. It was wonderfully delicious once refrigerated.
I got rave reviews for this cake at home and work. It was simple and yummy. I used peach juice and it was very moist, even after it was in the fridge over night. This will make it's way in my recipe book. Thanks
Very easy to make! Just put everything into one bowl, mix, pour into pan and bake. Do bake it for the full 50 minutes to be sure it is thoroughly baked. The only thing I changed in this recipe was to to *not* peel the fresh peaches. There was no need as the fiber will do everyone good, and there is less work to do in preparing this cake.
I thought this was very good with cool whip on top. Imade a few changes by adding 1/2 cup of applesauce, 1 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of oil based on other reviews. I only had 3 large peaches - one or two more would have been better. VERY EASY and quick
It was very good and moist. I added an extra cup of peaches so alittle more wet then I wanted but that was my fault. Next time I think I would only put in 1/2 the amount of cinnamon., but that is just preference. I will be making this again!!!
I made this recipe as cupcakes and they were adorable and easily the most delicious cupcakes I ever made. I added vanilla extract, and were I to make them again, I'd use an additional half teaspoon of baking powder along with the baking soda.
WONDERFUL! I used 1 1/2 cups of sugar instead of 1 3/4. I also used more peaches than called for. (6 fresh peaches) I took others suggestion and made a glaze for the top. I used 1 stick of unsalted butter, 3/4 cup of sugar and about 1/4 cup of peach schnapps, along with 1/2 can evaporated milk. Very moist, very yummy!
delicious!!
This is hands down one of the best cake recipes I've tried in a long time. One of the problems I have with cake is how overly sweet they can be. This is the perfect amount of sweetness. The fresh peaches, pecans and cinnamon are a perfect fit. It's a very easy recipe, and it took me next to no time to make. I baked this for my husband's grandmother who is hard to impress. You know she likes something when she asks for the recipe. It's that good!
This recipe was good, but I don't think I would make it often. I do feel it needs a glaze, so I made one and it helped with the moisture of the cake. I think next time I will use more peach for the filling, because the amount I used didn't distribute evenly, which was about 3 fresh peaches. Next time I'll use canned or a couple more peaches. A good recipe, but not great.
Made this Saturday and it was so moist and delicious.. I had six overripe peaches which when chopped, added up to about three cups, and used them all.. I also added a tsp of vanilla.. Otherwise, followed recipe precisely.. My 9 x 13 cake was perfectly baked in 40 min.. It's my go-to peach cake recipe from now on.. In fact, I'm making it again right now.. I neeeeeeed it..
Very moist cake! Not very peachy though. More of the spice comes through instead of the peaches. Heated up with some vanilla ice cream...yummmmm.
This cake is absolutely wonderful. We live in North Carolina, near the South Carolina border and have been getting South Carolina peaches all summer. We've had pies, crisps and what have you. My husband suggested a cake so I searched for a fresh peach cake and this came up. I printed it and made it the next day. WOW, what a cake. My husband and I both love it. I used the recipe as printed except for a few extra peaches. I also baked it for the entire 50 minutes even though it appeared done in less time. Thanks for the recipe.
Yummy recipe. I add more peaches than called for.
I use a large can of peaches. I reduced oil to 1/2 Cup and used a 1/2 Cup of the peach juice. Other than that I followed the recipe. Some said that they thought there was too much cinnamon, but I thought it was perfect as written. It was phenomenal! Served with vanilla ice cream.
Lovely cake- it tasted great the second day (as many cakes do) and was a great way to use up fresh peaches. Nothing extraordinary- but great for a late summer cake.
A little too sweet. I was looking for something a little bit lighter and fluffier. This was more like a dense bread. It was still yummy warm out of the oven.
I also changed out oil with applesauce and only had to bake my muffins for 22 minutes. I did however add about a tablespoon of canola oil on top of the cup of applesauce.
My family loved this cake. After reading a few reviews I changed it a little. I cut down on the sugar, used a little over one cup and used 1/2 cup of oil and 1/2 cup apple sauce. The cake was a great way to use up my fresh peaches.
Ok, here is my problem. I am making this cake right now but the batter is so good, I'm having trouble saving any to cook. I'll have to make 2. One to eat raw and one to cook.
This was not good at all. I wasted my peaches on this recipe. Bland, and unflavorful,
EXCELLENT & easy!!! My husband loves this cake and so do I. I have tried many many many made from scratch cakes and they have never come out this good! Thank you!!!!
I made this cake exactly as written without any changes. As is I am only giving the cake 3 stars as I felt the cinnamon overpowered the taste of the peaches which is what I wanted. Why make a peach cake if there is little flavour of the peaches? I made a second one on the same day with my changes to compare them and I found my changes brought out the peach flavour I was looking for. I omitted the cinnamon and the pecans and I added 1 tsp almond extract. I would have added toasted slivered almonds had I had some on hand.
Great and easy recipe for anyone to follow! I added 2 tb.spoons of lemon juice to the batter, because I was using tinned peaches (just to kill the extra sweetness); and walnuts instead of pecan (since I didn't have pecan nuts). And I quickly made icing with icing sugar, butter and cream cheese. Delicious!
I've been looking for this kind of cake for a years. Found it by accident! LOVE IT> Moist, moist, moist!! Thx
This recipe is wonderful! I made it for a luncheon with rave reviews! Several asked for the recipe and and went home to make it for their families. Almost too good to be so simple to make!
I made this for a very large group of people and got many compliments. I used canned peaches because it's what I had on hand. I was delicious!!
