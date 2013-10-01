Peach Cake II

I LOVE this cake. It smelled so good while cooking that I couldn't let it cool completely before slicing me a piece. Delicious! And the perfect use for peaches. I had a few that were almost overly ripe, so I searched this site looking for a way to use them and satisfy my sweet tooth as well. It almost tastes like a carrot cake, just without the carrots. And the peaches seem to caramelize in the batter as it cooks, bringing out the natural sweetness. If I could give you ten stars for this recipe, I would. The only thing I did differently, just because I like the butter flavor, is replace 1/2 of the vegetable oil with a stick of softened butter. I think a good low fat alternative would be to use applesauce in this recipe instead of butter, and I think it will work well with the peaches. The cake is super moist and the sweetness is perfectly balanced with the cinnamon and the peaches. Thanks so much for sharing such a wonderful recipe.