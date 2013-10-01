Peach Cake II

225 Ratings
  • 5 139
  • 4 59
  • 3 17
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

This is a recipe that my mother gave me several years ago, and we enjoy it often. I use canned peaches, but fresh would be nice.

By Barbara

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the eggs, sugar, oil, flour, salt, cinnamon, baking soda, peaches and pecans. Mix thoroughly by hand.

  • Pour into prepared 9x13 inch pan and bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 50 minutes or until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 158.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022