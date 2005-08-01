Gooey Chocolate Icing

The yummiest chocolate icing ever. Because of its gooey nature, this icing is not meant for layer cakes, but sheet cakes only. Easy, too!

Recipe by D Stultz

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a double boiler, combine milk, water, salt and chocolate. Heat, stirring constantly until thick. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Add vanilla.

  • Spread or drizzle over your cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 66.9mg. Full Nutrition
