Gooey Chocolate Icing
The yummiest chocolate icing ever. Because of its gooey nature, this icing is not meant for layer cakes, but sheet cakes only. Easy, too!
This recipe is amazing. I justused four unsweetened chocolate squares and doubled every ingredient, except the the sweetened condensed milk. It was thick and tasted delicious. The texture was similar to icing you can buy by pillsubury or Duncan Hines, but tastes delicious.Read More
While this "frosting" had a nice taste, not being too sweet like other sugar based frostings, I would not classify this as a "frosting" at all. This is more like a sauce (and not even a glaze). My cake tastes good, but it's now soaked. I would consider making some significant adjustments to the quanitities of ingredients used if you're hoping for something thicker (like no water and doubling the chocolate). Chilling overnight before using made little difference.Read More
This is delicious! Like very thick, creamy chocolate caramel. Perfect for people who love fudgy icings.
I have nothing but praises for this one! There are 2 (1 picky and 1 not picky) chocolate lovers in my household. They both loved it. Unfortunately I used it to coat doughnut holes and it didn't work as well as I thought. It lived up to it's name though - gooey. The best part is that I no longer need to buy chocolate frosting as I can now confidently use this recipe over and over again. I used the tips listed under the recipe - lifesaver. I doubled everything except the milk and it worked out perfectly.
This was a super easy frosting. I did`nt really care for the taste. It needed maybe another ounce of chocolate.
I didn't have confectioners sugar to frost my yellow bundt cake but I did have a can of fat-free sweetened condensed milk so I decided to use what I had on hand. I also did not have chocolate squares so I used 1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa. I mixed this together and cooked in a double boiler. I did add 1 tbsp of butter to the mixture and cooked until it was thick (probably 30 minutes or so and stirred often so it wouldn't burn). I did not add water. This is a FABULOUS icing over a bundt cake. The chocolate icing was not too sweet which we liked and it looked so pretty. Drizzle the icing over a cooled cake while still warm as my icing was pretty thick. I will definitely make this icing again!
This was probably the easiest frosting I have ever made. Decadently rich and sweet, which I enjoy every once in a while. The only change I made was to use a couple tablespoons of cocoa since I didn't have any baking chocolate on hand.
Just a note to those who think it's too thin - you have to stir it for a long time (10 minutes or so) to get it to thicken, but it's worth it. I burned my mouth several times tasting it before it cooled. I used it on a Crazy Cake for a butter-free, egg-free treat and it was amazing.
I did not like this recipe, I thought it was a lot of hassle and it came out thin and bitter.
This frosting is FABULOUS!!! So easy to make and delicious. I, too, double everything except the condensed milk. Also, stir for at least 10 minutes to get a nice fudgy frosting...Um Um Good!!!
Wouldn't call this icing. More like a chocolate ganache. I used 4 squares of semi-sweet chocolate. Next time I may leave out the water.
Delicious and very thick and full of flavor. Recommended!
Good Frosting,, more like a ganache than frosting. I used 1/4 cup semi sweet chips ( because that is what I had) instead of bittersweet chocolate, and added a tablespoon of butter. Great for bundt cakes, just runny enough to work
i love the taste and texture of this icing. Perfect for my lava / mudcake. I like my icing oozing, and this was perfect. Only problem was its consistency. I know there must be a work around on this one but I don't know how or what it is. When I poured it onto my cake, it was great, then it sank into my cake and like the other member have said, my cake became soggy. I don't know if I have to "cook" it for a longer period of time or I have to let it sit for awhile and cook it again. The latter amount of the mixture sat well on the cake.
I make this icing for every cake I bake. It's quite good!
This recipe was the best I've ever tried. II was mortified with my husband as for chocolate cake one evening. I didn't have eggs I didn't have milk but still I was able to pull off this wonderful moist recipe!
As long as you cook it until it reaches the desired consistency, this icing is perfect. If you don't cook it long enough it will be runny. It is not fluffy like a buttercream frosting (because it is an icing, not a frosting), but it is thick and creamy and rich. I made it for brownies and it was perfect.
This icing just saved my faulty brownies...i mistakenly used 1.5 c flour in my brownie instead of 3/4c so it turned out less chocolatey..but this icing made it yummy and added the chocolatey flavor..
Excellent easy recipe. It was nice and fast and a big hit with my family! Delicious!
This was so easy to make and it tasted great! I drizzled it over the Black Magic cake recipe (found that on All Recipes, too). It's really gooey and sticky, not really like "regular" icing. It reminds me of the gooey chocolate sauce you get on a chocolate fudge ice cream brownie, but better.
Fabulous! Double everything but the milk like the others say. I only had to stir about 5 or 6 minutes and got VERY THICK consistency. Delicious! After searching and trying different recipes for my son's cake this one hit the jackpot for the whole family.
Way too runny!!! I tried to let it get cool and harden but on cupcakes it ran to the bottom of the cupcake holders!!!
Ok, first let me say my review is not totally accurate, as I did not have choc chips on hand. However, I did add ddark cocoa and butter, and came out with a wonderful thin glaze, which was exactly what I wanted. I drizzled it over the Wellesley Cake (w/o provided icing!) and it soaked in to make a super-sweet super-chocolatey treat!
EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!! Very easy to make. Taste fabulous! Thank you!!!!!!
Instead of chocolate squares, I used semi-sweet chocolate chips and I didn't add any water. It was delicious. I will be making this again.
