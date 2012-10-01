Heavenly Hash Cake
This quick and easy recipe makes a nutty chocolate cake with marshmallows and pecans.
excellent recipe. Co-workers loved it. However to make things easier, I used a chocolate cake mix and added the topping in recipeRead More
I took this to a friend's open house and everyone asked for the recipe! It is delicious! I put the cake back in the oven for a few minutes after I put the marshmallows on top to melt them a little better. This recipe was amazing!!
I made this using Special Dark Hershey's Cocoa. I love fudge! This tastes like Brownies with Marshmallow/Fudge Frosting...DELICIOUS!!!
Heres the scoop on this recipe. If you just want chocolate and sugar, this is the recipe for you. Your teeth will hurt and you will be dying for milk after one piece. Also make some changes to the recipe, the topping is to runny as one reviewer also said. I added some flour to the topping to make it a little thicker. There also is no need for 16oz of marshmallows on top, it's ridiculous. I put just one layer on top. All in all its an ok recipe just a bit to sweet for my tastes.
This recipe was rich, but it seemed more sugary than chocolaty. The marshmallows didn't melt and the topping was runny. I was looking for an indulgent dessert but all I got were empty calories.
This is definitely a keeper. Rich, rich taste. You'll want to cut it into small pieces because of the richness. For chocolaqte lovers
This is a gosh darn very delicious cake!! A foot stompin', table poundin' yellin' to the whole neighborhood, "what a good cake I have!"
This cake tasted great but looked terrible. I think there may have been too many marshmallows and they did melt right. I couldn't get the frosting spread correctly. I must have done something wrong.
This "cake" seemed dense, almost like brownies. It was good, but unless you love sugary sweet desserts you may want to bypass this dessert. I chose to use a minimal amount of marshmallows (which never melted) and did a fine drizzle of chocolate. It was still too sweet. Good, but not the greatest.
I have not made this recipe but it sounds very much like a Mississippi Mud Cake from my childhood without the nuts. It was always a delicious cake and turned out perfect every time. Mahalo
I is dense and more brownie-like. For this reason you can substitute a brownie recipe or a mix for the cake part and nuts are optional (I love them but kids and husband act like I'm trying to poison them if I put nuts in something). I give this five stars with one simple fix for the topping (this recipe is all about the topping).... Reviewers had complained about the marshmallows not melting -- the key is that RIGHT before the brownies come out of the oven, stir the mini-marshmallows into the frosting mix and IMMEDIATELY after the brownies come out piping hot, spread the whole frosting-marshmallow mixture on top -- as it cools the marshmallow melts and a thin coat of cocoa fudge goodness floats to the top of the frosting giving a layered effect. It IS sweet, like blow-your-mind sweet, but so are many other recipes on this site and it will become your go-to crowd pleaser when you have a bunch of kids or adults with sweeth tooths (sweet teeth?) and no one fears a hyper-glycemic episode. I made it today with the variant of peppermint-flavored marshmallows. My kids say "to die for!"
I made the cake for first time for a friend's birthday and everyone loved it! I'm baking another one right now. Deborah Stewart
