Heavenly Hash Cake

This quick and easy recipe makes a nutty chocolate cake with marshmallows and pecans.

By SONIA_DIANA

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour an 8x12 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream 1 cup butter and sugar. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well with each addition. Add vanilla and mix to incorporate.

  • In a separate bowl, mix flour and cocoa together, then add to the egg mixture and mix well to combine. Add nuts and combine.

  • Pour into prepared 8x12 inch pan and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes. While cake is still hot, cover with marshmallows.

  • To Make Topping: In a small bowl, combine 4 tablespoons melted butter, confectioners' sugar, 4 tablespoons cocoa and evaporated milk. Spread evenly over top of cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 79.7g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 77.3mg; sodium 266.8mg. Full Nutrition
