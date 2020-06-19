Mommy's Sweet Carrot Milk

A sweet milk flavored by fresh carrots. I love when my mother makes this, and this is a hit among our friends.

By SMANDA1

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 gallon
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the carrots and water into a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Boil until tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly, then puree carrots and water in a blender.

  • In a large pot, heat the milk over medium heat. Stir in the carrots, sugar and cardamom until sugar has dissolved. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Shake or stir before serving.

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 48.8g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 93.6mg. Full Nutrition
