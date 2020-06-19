Mommy's Sweet Carrot Milk
A sweet milk flavored by fresh carrots. I love when my mother makes this, and this is a hit among our friends.
DELICIOUS and PRETTY :) I would serve this to anyone who I know enjoys indian food. I liked it warm as well as chilled.. even over ice. Cold was refreshing and both temps. were comforting. So glad you posted this recipe. We'll be enjoying it regularly at least throughout spring and summer.Read More
This is a tasty recipe but I cut back the sugar to 2 cups and it was still too sweet. I would make it again and try 1 or 1 1/2 cups of sugar. Also, I didn't have cardamom so I used some chai tea instead (1 tbsp of loose chai mix or 1 chai tea bag). Love that it's so few ingredients...worth making again and tweaking!Read More
I had some carrots I was looking to use and I also had some ground cardamom so I thought I would give it a try. I am so glad I did. I loved it! By the way, I don’t know how good of a substitute the ginger and cinnamon would be. The cardamom spice is a little pricey but is very distinct and unique. It is a key spice in chai tea. If you like chai tea you would probably enjoy this recipe too.
Very Good but Very Sweet. Instead of cardamom I used a mixture of ginger and cinnamon. I also cut the recipe in half.
I really liked this recipe, the kids said it was a little bitter in the finish but I attribute that to not cooking the carrots long enough before blending. You have to shake before pouring as the carrot pulp settles.
If you want warm and relaxing drink this fresh from the stove it is so delicious and will put you to sleep... or you can let it chill and it is cool and refreshing... I put mine in the blender after adding everything to the milk because it was still a little chunky and it did the trick.. it did make the milk very foamy and thickened it briefly... if you are going to drink it warm I highly recommend doing this... it was awesome... I did cut the sugar in half and it was still plenty sweet for me... good recipe I am glad I gave it a try!! UPDATE: Also tastes good with a sprinkle of cinnamon or for a different taste substitute cardamom.... still very good
This is good, but ive never tasted anything like it. I did follow previous reviewers instructions to add less sugar and it turned out perfect.
I love it! This is one good way to get the carrots down. I think I can even see better! He He!!)
This was interesting. It kind of tasted like regular milk flavored like sweet potato pie. I changed the serving to 2 with the calculate button. It called for about 1/2 carrot, but I just used 1 large carrot peeled. I cooked it in the microwave, in 4 large pieces, with about 1/2 cup or so of water, covered, for 4 minutes. To lighten it up, I subbed the sugar with 2 packets of Truvia for the 2 servings. I just blended the carrots with the milk and sweetener in the blender at once. Blend for at least 1 minute or so, to combine the carrot smoothly and avoid carrot bits. I sprinkled a little cinnamon on the top of each glass, instead of using cardamom or blending. I don't why, but this drink gave me a huge energy boost.
I really enjoyed this drink. I would rate it 5 stars except for that I had to cook the carrots longer than the recipe said to get them "blendable." Other than that, very good and easy. I did use soy milk so my 4 year old could have some and he really liked it. First time I have gotten him to voluntarily put carrot anything in his mouth!
It was ok. I used cinnamon / ginger, like others suggested. I would definitely cook carrots a little longer in pan, to make them more soft (easier to work with). My husband and I werent too impressed with this recipe; however, my 2-year old son drank alot of it. I may make it again.. not sure though..
I expected this to be great after reading the reviews, but I disliked it and wound up throwing it away. It was WAY too sugary, and I didn't like the cardamom flavor in it. I'm giving it two stars instead of one because I'm not very familiar with Indian food, and maybe this is very authentic and I'd like it if I had been raised drinking it. The idea of pureeing carrots into milk still appeals to me (I couldn't taste the carrots at all), and I might try it again someday, but I'll cut the sugar way down and try spices other than cardamom.
Made some modifications. 1. Smaller servings i.e. 2 2. Reduced sugar by 1/2 3. Instead of cardamon, a small pinch of cinnamon powder 4. Blended carrots with some milk (maybe about 1/4) 5. Then boiled the rest of the milk (3/4) with sugar, cinnamon and the 1/4 Very tasty.
We use different milks in our home, so the full “blend in” wouldn’t work. Instead, after I cooked the carrots and put them through the food processor, I put them back on the stove to heat and incorporate the sugar and spices. Now I have a carrot concentrate that I can mix into Almond or Oat milk anytime. I also froze some for later use. Great!
This beverage is delicious. Ginger and cinnamon are not substitutes for cardamom. Cardamom is the flavor you are looking for here. Might want to dial down the sweetness level a bit, but otherwise a tasty little drink recipe.
Loved this recipe! Did use a lot less sugar though.. Cut it by nearly half. The cardamom is an inspired touch, gives the milk a zing. I hate the taste of carrots normally, so this was a good way of disguising it. Even my seven month old tried a few sips and adored it! Thank you!
I used less sugar, it came out very nice. I've never had carrot milk before, a god way to use up old carrots. I liked it both hot and cold.
