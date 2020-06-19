Mommy's Sweet Carrot Milk

If you want warm and relaxing drink this fresh from the stove it is so delicious and will put you to sleep... or you can let it chill and it is cool and refreshing... I put mine in the blender after adding everything to the milk because it was still a little chunky and it did the trick.. it did make the milk very foamy and thickened it briefly... if you are going to drink it warm I highly recommend doing this... it was awesome... I did cut the sugar in half and it was still plenty sweet for me... good recipe I am glad I gave it a try!! UPDATE: Also tastes good with a sprinkle of cinnamon or for a different taste substitute cardamom.... still very good