Strawberry Refrigerator Cake
Delicious cool summer dessert. Just as good in the winter. Allow it to chill at least 4 hours before serving.
Great recipe! A couple hints: Add about 1/2 tbs. cornstarch to the milk before you add it to the pudding. Will make the frosting thicker. Also, when icing the cake, apply a thin coate of icing first -- that will cover some of the red puree. Then use a different utensil to spread large dollops of it over the thin coat. Voila, smooth icing with no red streaks.Read More
Very simple. Simple enough to make with my two young kids. I had to make a few small subtitutions due to what I had on hand but the recipe bends well for that sort of thing. I had to use frozen mixed berries because that was all I had. No pudding mix and I'm low on milk right now so I just frosted it with the whipped topping and lined the berries on top, almost like you would with a Flag Cake. My one issue was that the berry puree was quite thick, even with all the holes I poked in my cake. It didn't want to soak into the cake. I ended up just shrugging my shoulders and frosting it anyhow. It was okay--but the layer where the berries sat was terribly soggy and kind of........unappealing. I think this would be a keeper if you made the cake, substituting the berry puree for the water and one of the eggs or oil called for in the actual cake recipe and baking it that way, with the whipped topping/pudding frosting on top and then strawberries. It would keep better, you'd still get the flavor of the strawberry puree and you wouldn't have any issues with soggy cake. That's just my two cents. That's how I'll make it next time.Read More
I used one 16 oz bag of frozen strawberries and cooked them for a few minutes on the stove with 1/4 cup of sugar and a tsp of vanilla. It really helps because they aren't always sweet. To this, I added a handful of sliced fresh strawberries & pureed it. To the puree, I added a couple big handfuls more of sliced fresh strawberries that were cut smaller. I used a wooden spoon handle to poke larger holes in the cake & slowly spooned the puree over as soon as the cake came out of the oven. Some of the berries went in the holes & some stayed on top of the cake. Chilled the cake in the fridge for about 45 mins. Instead of folding the pudding & the whipped cream together, I put them on as separate layers. I used a cheesecake pudding & prepared it with 1 1/2 cups of milk. I prepared it in a bowl that has a pouring edge so that I could just pour it straight from the bowl over the top of the cake. Chilled again for 10 mins. Then, instead of cool whip, I used 1 cup of heavy whipping cream with 1/3 cup of sugar until stiff. Spread over the pudding layer. Chilled in the fridge for about 3 hrs before we cut it & it was totally set up & fabulous. This is a terrific cake! I made this one as a 'test run' to see if I'd want to take one over to my son's school this week for their Teacher Appreciation luncheon & this is definitely the cake that I am making. FIVE STARS ALL THE WAY!!!!!
EXCELLENT RECIPE! I substituted cheesecake flavored instant pudding ~ Heavenly. The cake was gone by day two in my house of six. Everyone begged me to make another one.
I am fifteen years old and made this cake at about 10 o'clock at night before Memorial Day.. My 70 year old Grandpa loved it and said it was the best cake he EVER had.
If you have trouble getting the strawberry puree to sink into the cake, make sure you make large and deep holes (try a wooden spoon's handle) about 1" apart. **To make this cake travel-safe, try cutting the cake into 1" cubes then layering it in a sealable bowl. Half of the cubed cake, half of the pureed strawberries, half of the pudding mix and repeat. Garnish with a few fresh strawberries and refrigerate! This is my family's favorite way to eat it!!!
This is a great recipe. I actually got it originally from the Duncan Hines Supreme Strawberry Cake Mix box, but I just wanted to add a variation. Use the strawberry flavored Cool Whip. It's usually available during the summer months. Also, to keep the frosting from being runny, do not mix it - simply fold the cool whip in, and it works brilliantly.
I tried this recipe the first time because I left a strawberry cake in the oven too long and I wanted to see if I could save it. I'm SO GLAD I did. I've received marriage proposals because of this recipe, and it's so yummy and unbelievably easy to throw together. I like to use the instant white chocolate pudding and garnish with fresh strawberries and white chocolate curls when I make it, but the vanilla or cheesecake flavors are great too.
Light, fresh and delicious. I tried this with a white cake rather than strawberry mix. I was concerned stawberry flavored cake would taste too chemical-like. Cheesecake pudding is excellent! It made a beautiful layer cake.
my hubby and I loved this one. We like the really simple flavor, moistness and the cold cake and topping in your mouth. Great for a meal at the lake or a family get together in the summer/spring!!! I want to try this with Cheesecake pudding for the topping. Oh- add a few crushed strawberries into the cake batter before baking. Keeps the cake moist, also i omitted the oil in the cake and used applesauce(same amount) and it turned out GREAT!!!
I've made a recipe very similar for a few years now and everytime there is any sort of family of church function I am automatically asked to bring this. I just make a few adaptations that make the cake super moist and also make it lower in fat. I follow the directions on the box, but I omit the oil, add 1 small package of vanilla pudding to the mix and a 1/2 package of frozen strawberries and the syrup to the mix. I then bake as instructed on the back of the box. I top with sour cream icing with low fat whipped topping and cover with the rest of the frozen strawberries and drizzle with left over syrup.
I loved this recipe... I used the Betty Crocker Super Moist Strawberry Cake Mix and it came out just as the box said super moist and delicous too.. I made it a slightly different way. I let the cake cool off for an hour, and then poked holes 1 inch apart also with the back of a wooden spatula and poured and spread the strawberry puree over the cake. I then refrigerated over night and in the morning added the whipped topping. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract to the instant pudding to make it all the more yummy. Although, I did find some trouble with the whipped topping because it was not firm enough, therefore I refrigerated the cake for about 9 hours and still the whipped topping was not firm, I added the strawberries to the icing and put it in the freezer for another hour so that the icing would be firm enough and the strawberries wouldn't slide off the whipped topping. Needless to say it worked. the cake was so rich and moist.. all of my guest loved it and some have already put in their requests for next years birthday celebrations! I think next time I will try using home-made chocolate covered strawberries for the topping over the icing instead of plain strawberries to give it a more fancy look!
Everyone loves this one! It's so light and refreshing in the middle of summer. I chill my cake in the fridge while I'm preparing the strawberries and also used the handle of a wooden spoon to make big holes for the berries. I make this (and other poke cakes) often in the summer so I bought a clear plastic, ketsup type squeeze bottle and cut the end down so it has a very large opening. This makes it so much easier to fill the holes. It works great for cupcakes and layer cakes also. I store the cake in the fridge while I make the frosting. When making the frosting, I make the pudding first and allow it to thicken a bit before gently folding in an 8 oz container of cool whip. In the summer "Cool Whip" does sell a strawberry flavor, but if that isn't available, I add a bit of strawberry extract and a drop of red food coloring to the frosting because if you use the vanilla instant pudding without it, it's sort of yellow looking and not very pretty looking on a pink cake. Before frosting the cake I go back and refill the holes as the cake will absorb some of the berries. Try this one you will love it!
Yummy! Next time I will try one of the suggested variations. I'm not usually a fan of boxed mixes or cool whip but the fresh fruit makes it fabulous. I used fresh strawberries with added sugar, pureed using my immersion blender, when I poked the cake with the end of a wooden spoon the holes were big enough to let the fruit soak in. Used the cheesecake pudding made with 1 1/2 cups skim milk.
This cake is delicious! Like Tres Leches, you can't punch too many holes in the cake, the thick strawberry puree doesn't want to soak in. My regret was leaving it in the metal baking pan, the strawberries are too acidic to leave in a metal pan. I may put the strawberries between layers next time...I used the cream cheese pudding and white cake mix as others suggested.
With my changes I feel like this is a 5 star cake! I used a yellow cake mix. I cooked 1 package of frozen strawberries on the stove with sugar and vanilla, and then pureed the mixture along with a half cup of fresh strawberries. I then mixed in another half cup of diced strawberries. I poked holes in the hot cake and poured the puree mixture over it. Do this slowly so that you can try to get as much in the holes as possible, put in fridge to cool. I used cheesecake flavored instant pudding for the topping. Prepare the pudding with 1 cup milk and refrigerate for 10 or 15 minutes. Then fold in the whipped topping and spread over cake. The topping...oh my gosh. Cheesecake pudding is the way to go! We actually licked the bowl clean! Top with fresh sliced strawberries. This cake went so fast it made my head spin!
This cake is the best for summer barbecues. So refreshing and light! I've made it with vanilla, cheesecake, and white chocolate pudding mix and all are very good. Will try it with just plain cool whip next time. Easier and I think would be just as good. I recommend using frozen sweetened strawberries or adding sugar to regular frozen strawberries. I also always use white cake mix rather than the strawberry. Very good and requested often!
Made recipe exactly as stated. The whole family loved it, defiantly a keeper!
Yummy & refreshing dessert for the summertime. I also used a white-cake, instead of strawberry. I poked my holes in the cake, still hot right out of the oven, and it looked like a big mess, but turned out better than I expected when served. I would probably wait til the cake cooled a bit before making the holes again. I also used (1) 16oz container of frozen strawberries in juice with about 2-cups of fresh strawberries (I had cut up & sprinkled with sugar & let sit overnight in the fridge)... poured them in the blender with the container of strawberries & juice I thawed out & blended, but still leaving chunks of strawberries. There was a good bit of strawberry pieces on top of the cake after I poured it on top, but I spread them out & refrigerated the cake overnight, and then "frosted" the cake the next day, and there was no mess with spreading the topping. I also used the Cheesecake flavor pudding mix and used an entire 8oz container of whipped topping instead of 2-cups, and it turned out fine. Everyone really enjoyed the cake, it was a hit!!
I've been making a version of this cake for years. I definitely use white cake, After baking while still warm I poke holes in it with the handle of a wooden spoon. the more the better. This is how to add puree or on the alternative Either strawberry, Rasberry or Cherry Jello with 1/2 the water specified on the box. I drizzle this into the holes and then refrigerate. And prepare the Vanilla Pudding. I prefer real whipped cream instead of the fake topping. While I love the strawberry version of this cake. I also use fruit cocktail instead, which is the way I've made it for years. Its always a hit. I usually make in a 9x13 pan, but I've also tried a two layer cake using spring form pans. Layers can be hard to remove due to the jello or puree. With the layer cake, fruit & Pudding Whip Cream Mixture between layers, on top, and fully iced with the whipped mixture. When it works It is the talk of the party. The Ingredients in either the Strawberry or the Fruit Cocktail cake make an excellent triffle as well. I get requests for this reciple in one form or another every year.
Greak cake! My 5 year old asked for a strawberry cake for his birthday and this was a major success. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. So easy and delicious!
We wanted to make a simple strawberry cake and this was a great recipe. Didn't make the topping becuz I needed white buttercream. But cake was yummy!
I made this with yellow cake mix as someone had mentioned previously. The flavors of the cake, strawberries, and icing all meld together to create something greater than the sum of the parts. It's very good. Just don't make the mistake of trying to stack it up for a layer cake, what a mess! It's hard to keep the icing from sliding off.
very good, the strawberry puree did not come out as thin as I thought so it did not seep down into the wholes but it was still very good, I also used yellow cake to make it taste more like a shortcake. Very good!!
Good, but not great.
This was a great dessert for our summer barbecue. It was refreshing and light. I was really surprised how the strawberries soaked right into the cake. As the recipe stated, I let the cake cool first, then spooned the pureed strawberries over the top. Even two days later, the cake was not soggy at all. Like a few other reviewers, I used white cake mix. I just don't really like the "fake" taste of strawberry cake mix, and thought the white cake was a nice contrast to the strawberries and creamy topping. I didn't feel like the topping needed cornstarch or anything else to thicken it - mine had a nice, easy to spread texture.
Very nice change from the usual desserts I've made. I was complimented alot for it. Even though I thought I messed it up cause I used cook & serve pudding instead of instant. It was a little hard to spread the topping over the strawberry puree. Make sure U decorate it nicer than I did. Anyway, its worth a try!
Not as great as it sounded..we were dissapointed.
i just made this cake for my grandmothers birthday and boy was it a HIT!! I used 2boxes of Pillsbury Moist Stawberry Cake mix (to make a 1/2sheet, fed 40) and it was all gone in one night!!!!! I also used unsweetened frozen strawberry to control the amount of sugar i wanted in the dish! This is definitely a receipe that i will keep and use over again!!!
This cake has been a big summer hit! Made it for 2 cookouts and guests loved it! I did, however,use a white cake mix instead of strawberry mix to give it a fresher appearance. Make this cake and become the hit of the neighborhood!
Definately one of my favorite cake recipes ever, and so easy to make! I love strawberry shortcake, and when I saw this recipe, I had to make it. I made this for Easter and the whole cake was devoured. Perfect from a Spring time, or really anytime. It is very light and sweet, and moist. I did not make holes, but I made lines along the cake with a pizza cutter. The only thing I would try different next time is maybe using a bigger pan. I used a 9x13, i did not use all of the topping because it was overflowing the plan. Definately must try this recipe!
I did not use strawberry flavored cake mix, I used funfetti instead. I added in the whole 8 oz. container of cool whip and did not add the strawberries on top (too expensive). It was great! Light, refreshing and just good tasting.
Made this cake for a family picnic and everybody loved it! It's really great.
This cake is wicked awsome! I made it twice in one week, first for a work party, and it was almost gone before lunch time. Second was for relatives B-day party, and again, it disapeared before anything else. The only thing that I changed was that I used Cheesecake pudding instead of vanilla, but would probably be just as yummy. Will make again & again. Thanks for the recipe.
i searched hi and lo for a "healthy" strawberry cake recipe that only required what i had in the kitchen. i made this for my NEW boss' birthday, so I was very nervous...this cake was amazing!!! & even better after it sat in the fridge for a day/two! thank you for this wonderful & EASY recipe! I will make this again & again! PERFECT for summer! Light & fresh :)
really delicious. used half-and-half instead of milk to make the pudding for extra creaminess. raves from all who tasted it.
I have made this frosting before but I only use 2/3 cup of milk. This leaves the frosting with a little bit more of a thick texture. I really liked this cake. The only thing I woulc change next time is poking more holes in the cake. I tried to keep the holes to a minimum because I thought the strawberries would make the cake soggy. Luckily I was wrong but my lack of holes left more strawberries on the sides of the cake rather than on top and in the holes. Overall though this cake was awesome! Light and Refreshing!
Everyone loved it!! I subsituted French Vanilla cake mix instead of strawberry cake mix. My grandmother used chocolate cake for a modified Black Forest Cake. It was wonderful!!
Okay, so I started making this cake and realized I didn't have any strawberries, frozen or otherwise. Oops. Well, I did have frozen blueberries. Oh, and I also didn't have enough milk so I used buttermilk. Again, oops. Back to the blueberries. I put 2 pints in a saucepan, added a heap of sugar and a tablespoon or so of vanilla extract. Boiled until gelatinous and then pureed. Hey, why not improvise. Let me tell you, it worked out quite nicely. Who doesn't like blueberries and strawberries mixed together in a delicious cake of goodness. POW! Double POW!!!! I say throw in the kitchen sink of berries. Yummmmmmmm. It pleased a whole family. Good luck and enjoy.
Very easy to make and very delicious to eat!
This is one of my favorite recipes! It's a big hit with my family and my co-workers!!
This is my second time making this cake. I make a few changes. I use a white cake mix instead of strawberry...just not a fan of boxed strawberry mixed. I puree only half the strawberries and leave the other half alone. That way the pureed strawberries sink into the poked holes and the remaining strawberries stay on top of the cake, underneath the cool whip. It's a delicious, refreshing cake!
A huge hit with my whole family, ages 4 - 70. I will make this again and again! I incorporated many of the suggestions from others: used white cake mix instead of strawberry, adding 3 pureed strawberries to the mix (and a little less oil), which gave it a nice slightly grainy/wholesome texture; used cheesecake pudding; added 1/2 T cornstarch to topping to thicken; added 1 tsp sugar to strawberry puree. After spooning pureed strawberries on the cake, I put the cake in the freezer for 30 minutes before topping, making it easy to spread.
have made this twice for employees and it went over well. Very good summer treat.
I have made this cake for church gatherings and other affairs and people just rave about it. The only changes I have made is that I mix the pudding with the entire 8 ounces of cool whip to cover the entire cake.
Very good recipe. Didn't have the frozen strawberries so I used fresh strawberries added sugar and pureed them for the cake. It is a keeper.
People were turned off from trying this because of the way the topping looked. It looked like melted icecream, but tasted so good! Maybe next time I will just use cool whip. Also, I will sprinkle sugar on the frozen strawberries while they are thawing. And I was thinking of experimenting with a lemon cake mix!!! Sounds yummy.
I originally made this for my family for valentine's day, but hubby brought home cupcakes on his way home from work, so I ended up serving this to my elementary class the next day. They all loved it. I, too, had the same problem with the strawberry puree layer. After putting them on, I just spread the remaining evenly across the top and let it refrigerate over night. The next day I put the "icing" on carefully spreading, so not to mix the strawberry layer with the icing layer. I did have the same problem with the icing being a tad runny. If you aren't gentle enough in mixing, it will definitely get runny. I thought the strawberry layer part did leave the cake a bit soggy on the top, but for the kids, they all thought it was great. I can't say it was a bad recipe, but it needs a bit of tweaking to be a five star.
This is great! The directions here seemed unclear, as others have mentioned. I made this in a 9x13 pan and poked holes 1 in. apart with the handle of a wooden spoon after cooling. This lets the strawberry puree get into the cake, although some did remain on top. The cake is a little messy to serve, but tastes great. I let my 9-yr. old son help me make it, and it was a hit at an informal party. I've been asked to make it again for a niece's birthday.
This was excellent. I followed advice and added 1/2 tbsp corn starch to the topping mixture before adding to the cake. I refrigerated for about 2 hours after adding the strawberry puree before adding the whipped topping, then refrigerated overnight before serving. If you're noticing that the puree isn't sinking into the cake, poke more holes and sweep the puree over the holes with a spatula or spoon, that will force it into the cake. Ours held up very well and served beautifully. Everyone raved. I particularly liked how easy it was to make.
Turned out great! Will definitely make again!
This is one of my favorite cake recipes. Every time I've made it for family and friends, it's been a hit. The cake is very moist and refreshing. It's very easy to make.
I made this recipe for Easter and formed a cross on top with the fresh strawberries. It looked beautiful, but I wasn't that impressed with the taste. It was good, but not what I expected it to taste like. I've tasted better strawberry cakes. I was surprised at how runny the pudding and whipped topping was. Some of the pureed strawberries showed through. I probably will not make again.
This cake was a hit.I made it for Father's Day and got excellent reviews.I used a tall container of frozen strawberrire but I am wondering if a small container would be enough.Maybe I'll try it next time.I used 1 (8) ounce container of cool whip.(I guess that is about two cups).I also listened to other reviewers and added 1/2 tsp. of cornstarch to the milkbefore putting the milk in with the pudding.I am not sure if it would be ok without it or not.But at the end all that matters is the results and that is this cake is wonderful.
so easy to make and tastes like it took hours to prepare
Delicious, looks beautiful... I am not a fan of cake mixes, so I made a basic white cake and then followed the recipe as written except I had to add extra cool whip to make it more spreadable. I've made it twice and it always goes really fast! Love it!
We used fresh strawberries and instant cheesecake flavor pudding mix instead of frozen strawberries and vanilla pudding mix. It was delicious!
I make this every summer and everyone loves it. The topping is very light and really goes well with the cake. Perfect dessert for a BBQ or party.
I used yellow cake mix instead of strawberry cake mix because I thought it would be too much strawberry. I was wrong. It was missing something. I think if I'd gone with the recipe, it would have been much better. Got rave reviews at the house, though. Everyone really liked it.
Awesome! This was the first time i've made a "poke" cake. i poked it with toothpicks and the strawberry puree ran all over the top so next time i'll use the bottom of my wooden spoon so it will seep in. It's great for a hot day- i keep going in the fridge to sneak a bite. YUM
This cake was easy to make and turned out so good. Instead of vanilla pudding I used cheesecake pudding. Also, instead of the required 1/3 cup vegetable oil mentioned in the cake box I used 1 container of strawberry applesauce. Yum!!
YUMMY! Wouldn't change a thing! Thanks for the great recipe!
The flavor was very good but it was such a messy cake to serve that I am not sure I will make it again. It is not a pretty cake. If I do make it again, I will make it as a trifle which I think would be very good and much more presentable.
I make this all the time and everyone loves it. SUPER moist!
Excellent. Every bit as good as strawberry shortcake.
This was very good and easy. I went with what I had on hand... Rainbow chip cake mix instead of strawberry. I didn't have enough frozen strawberries, so I used frozen strawberries, frozen peaches, and a tiny bit of fresh pineapple I had left over. I found it hard to soak into the cake as well, and only used 1/2 of the puree (fine, I saved the other 1/2 for smoothies later). And I found it difficult to "frost" with the pudding whipped topping mixture, so I sort of drizzeled it over the cake and it came out very pretty after topping with the fresh strawberries! It was cool and light and very yummy! I will make this again and it's easy to fit into what you've got around the house.
Didn't think this would turn out well... I didn't put as much of the puree in. Turned out great!
I changed the cake mix to a butter recipe mix instead of a strawberry mix and I doubled the topping....this was delicious!!!!!
"Yummy good!" is what my 4-yr-old said. This cake came out so delicious--even with me making it (and making a couple of changes)! I used a bundt pan, cooled the cake in the pan for about 10 min, removed from pan to a cake platter, then used a wooden spoon handle to poke the holes. I pureed fresh strawberries and 1 banana, then poured it into the cake holes once it was on the platter. After chilling for about an hour, I took some of the other suggestions and mixed up some cheesecake pudding with 1-1/2 c. milk, poured it over the cake and put it back in the fridge for 15 minutes before topping with cool whip. I didn't put any additional strawberries on top, just served each piece with a few sliced strawberries. This turned out to be a really elegant cake that was very easy to make.
I made this recipe for my daughter and father's birthday(same day) last year. It was such a hit I am making it again for their birthday. Very easy, Very good!!
I have made this cake several times for work this is the best cold cake I have ever had. i also did this with choclate cake and strawberry and used chocolate cook whipp and sugare free choc pudding
I made this for a ladies club meeting and they loved it! It was light, moist and cool on a hot Texas day! I used cheesecake pudding instead of the vanilla. I also love that a piece is a reasonable amount of calories.
Really delicious...but needed to keep it in the refrigerator longer than the recipe calls for. The topping was not thick enough, so we used it as a sauce instead. Everyone loved it-there were no leftovers!
wonderful recipe. i first found this on the cake mix box and tried it! after i let the cake cool and pour pureed strawberries on cake, i refrigerate for several hours allowing the strawberries to get into cake. it is much easier to ice if it has went into cake some and looks prettier too
I've been searching for this forever! My friend's mother made this for us, and I fell in love with it. So refreshing on a warm day. Try putting fresh peach slices on top to add a tartness or a blueberry/strawberry mix for a 4th of July/Memorial Day gathering
This is the cake that everyone request for parties..its my signature cake and kids and adults love it alike...I bake the cake in a 9x13 glass pan but it is pretty much the same otherwise...I got the recipe from the side of the cake box and have been making it for years...its a winner.
This cake is soo good! Probably one of my all time favorites. It was in our church cookbook, but I had no idea it was on allrecipes. I am so glad I found it on here EXACTLY like the one in my cookbook, now I can refer people who ask about it here. THANKS!!
This recipe is easy and so delicious that I served it to my future in-laws the very first time I cooked a meal for them. It was a big hit!
The key is chilling cake after each layer of ingredients you add. Instead of using a wooden spoon to poke holes in cake (which didn't seem to work for most people who left reviews), I pierced the cake using solid-ended thongs. After the thongs pierced the cake, I gently opened prongs up, creating a perfect space to spoon in pureed strawberries! Be careful with thongs near the edges so as to not cause the cake to crack open. It worked perfectly! I added thawed strawberries to white cake mix. Immediately after making pudding (before it had time to set and using 1 1/2 c milk instead of 2), I was able to "pour" it over cake, which was VERY important. I used cool whip and fresh strawberries for topping, yummy!
This is AMAZING! I used white cake instead of strawberry which was delicious. I could not get the strawberry puree to soak into the cake, I had to make huge holes with the knife but it did end up working. I put fresh strawberry slices inbetween the 2 layers of cake as well as a thick layer of the whip cream and cool whip. I also used the puree to pour over the top of the cake when I served it and added a fresh pile of strawberries! A GREAT summer dessert
Easy to make, takes a little time but well worth it! I poke holes while cake it hot, but let cool before pouring strawberry puree over it. Let it sit in the fridge atleast an hour before spreading topping. If cake is kept in fridge overnight, it's very easy and not messy to serve. I have also used the cheesecake flavor pudding instead and it was GREAT! I'm always asked to make this for group functions.
Looked beautiful, everyone was very impressed. Tasted great.
I have made this cake for almost every social function I have had to bake for. It is extremely simple and everyone raves over it. It has now become my most requested cake. Enjoy!!
We really enjoyed this cake! I made sure to use unsweetened frozen strawberries so it wouldn't be too sweet.
This was made for my birthday when I was working, and I loved it! I have made it since, but now... I am using orange marmalade and orange juice instead of the strawberry puree! I have done it once with a yellow cake, added some orange peel zest to the mix (2 T). This time, I am using an orange cake mix, still added the orange peel zest. Mixing some OJ with a jar of orange marmalade to make the puree, then the topping is the same!
Love this...didn't have all the stuff for the topping and just used plain Cool Whip, which was perfect!
I've made this twice now and both times have been very frustrated trying to frost the cake. There seemed to be too much strawberry puree, so it swirled in with the frosting and got pretty ugly looking. I may try this with a white cake and raspberries next.
I did this same thing with a yellow cake mix and it was quite good. Made it for my son's birthday party last week and everyone who tried it loved it!
could use a little more strawberry puree
This is super moist & very strawberry. I made one slight tweak to the recipe though - I added one package of strawberry Jello to the cake mix.
Maybe the strawberry puree needs to be added while the cake is hot. I poked a ton of holes in it but my puree did not sink. The topping tastes great. I ended up throwing most of it away. Will make agian to see if I can make it right. It would be pretty good if the puree soaked into the cake.
I thought it was okay. I couldn't get the puree to soak into the cake so it just sat on top and made the cake really mushy.
Very refreshing dessert. I baked the cake & cooled it down. Added blended strawberries and then put the cake in the freezer. I then took it out and added the frosting. Kept it in the freezer until we left for the party. Everyone thought it was delicious!
Very moist. Everyone that had it said it was good. I thought it was just okay. I guess I was expecting a fresh strawberry flavor but all I could taste was the fake strawberry cake mix. I don't think I would make it again unless someone asked for it.
great with either a starwberry cake mix or white. i prefer white. make sure you poke large holes in cake, it doesn't matter that it will look like you are tearing your cake up, becuse once you put strawberries on top and slice it all you will see is the beautiful strawberry goodness in the middle.
Delicious! I added 1/2 tbsp cornstarch like everyone else and make cupcakes to take to work. They were so good and I got lots of compliments. Making cupcakes don't take as much puree and frosting, so I would probably half those the next time I make them. Trust me... ther WILL be a next time :)
A very delicious, super-moist cake! I also took the recommendations of some of the other reviewers, substituted a golden cake mix, used applesauce instead of oil (1:1), and tried the white chocolate pudding mix. I also topped it with some white chocolate curls to decorate. It was a hit, and received many compliments and requests for the recipe!
This was okay . . . it wasn't delicious or soooooo good. Probably would try another recipe for strawberry cake next time.
Absolutely wonderful!!
