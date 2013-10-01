Strawberry Refrigerator Cake

I used one 16 oz bag of frozen strawberries and cooked them for a few minutes on the stove with 1/4 cup of sugar and a tsp of vanilla. It really helps because they aren't always sweet. To this, I added a handful of sliced fresh strawberries & pureed it. To the puree, I added a couple big handfuls more of sliced fresh strawberries that were cut smaller. I used a wooden spoon handle to poke larger holes in the cake & slowly spooned the puree over as soon as the cake came out of the oven. Some of the berries went in the holes & some stayed on top of the cake. Chilled the cake in the fridge for about 45 mins. Instead of folding the pudding & the whipped cream together, I put them on as separate layers. I used a cheesecake pudding & prepared it with 1 1/2 cups of milk. I prepared it in a bowl that has a pouring edge so that I could just pour it straight from the bowl over the top of the cake. Chilled again for 10 mins. Then, instead of cool whip, I used 1 cup of heavy whipping cream with 1/3 cup of sugar until stiff. Spread over the pudding layer. Chilled in the fridge for about 3 hrs before we cut it & it was totally set up & fabulous. This is a terrific cake! I made this one as a 'test run' to see if I'd want to take one over to my son's school this week for their Teacher Appreciation luncheon & this is definitely the cake that I am making. FIVE STARS ALL THE WAY!!!!!