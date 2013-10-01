Strawberry Refrigerator Cake

4.5
138 Ratings
  • 5 98
  • 4 28
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Delicious cool summer dessert. Just as good in the winter. Allow it to chill at least 4 hours before serving.

Recipe by Deborah Westbrook

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
4 hrs 30 mins
total:
5 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare cake mix as directed on package. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Allow cake to cool on wire rack.

  • Poke holes on top of cake. Puree thawed strawberries with juice in a blender or food processor and spoon over top of baked cake.

  • To Make Topping: Prepare pudding mix as directed on package using one cup of milk. Fold whipped topping into pudding mixture and spread over cake. Arrange strawberries on top of cake, if desired.

  • Refrigerate cake for at least 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 60.7g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 42.5mg; sodium 414.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022