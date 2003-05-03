Carrot Cake VI

I received this recipe almost 50 years ago when I was on my first job. The carrots are precooked with the spices, making it very moist and delicious.

By Erma Germino

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 loaf pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan, and line with wax paper.

  • Combine water, sugar, raisins, grated carrots, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and butter in a medium saucepan. Cook over low heat for 5 minutes. Cool.

  • In a large bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, nuts, and salt. Stir in carrot mixture. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 1 1/4 hours, or until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 1.8mg; sodium 225.3mg. Full Nutrition
