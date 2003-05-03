Carrot Cake VI

I wish I could give this 6 stars! You will not believe how good it is. And it has no eggs and just 2 tsp. of butter! Every bite is full of raisin-walnut-spice deliciousness! Be aware of the baking time though. At about 45 min the top will start getting burned. Also, in my opinion, 1 tsp. of cloves was too much, it overshadows the other flavors. Same goes for the nutmeg. I would go with 1/2 tsp. of cloves and 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg. I added 1 tsp. of ground ginger, it's a good combination with the carrots. And perhaps if you don't like a too sweet cake you could cut back on the sugar a bit because the raisins keep it sweet enough. I used 1 tsp. of baking soda and 1 tsp. of baking powder because I was afraid 2 tsp. of baking soda would affect the taste.... Those are my suggestions, but even exactly as it is written it is excellent. Thanks for sharing this recipe!