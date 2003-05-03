Carrot Cake VI
I received this recipe almost 50 years ago when I was on my first job. The carrots are precooked with the spices, making it very moist and delicious.
Amazing but true....I am VERY picky about the recipes I try. If they are not great the first time, I will never try them again -- and they have to be easy to throw together. I would never have attempted this one if it were not rated so highly! WELL WORTH IT. Can you believe that such a cake has no eggs, no oil, and still tastes terrific!. Note: I measured my 2-grated carrots (because carrot sizes vary so much), and it came to 2 cups lightly packed. --Louise
This did not turn out as a cake-like substance. It was so moist that it fell apart when attempted to remove it slice by slice from the pan. Sweet flavor, but not able to hold itself together as a servable cake.Read More
Amazing but true....I am VERY picky about the recipes I try. If they are not great the first time, I will never try them again -- and they have to be easy to throw together. I would never have attempted this one if it were not rated so highly! WELL WORTH IT. Can you believe that such a cake has no eggs, no oil, and still tastes terrific!. Note: I measured my 2-grated carrots (because carrot sizes vary so much), and it came to 2 cups lightly packed. --Louise
I choose this recipe because of the really low fat content. However, instead of chopped walnut I grind the walnuts into almost powder in a food processor to throw them in with the dry ingredients. In addition, I substitute cloves for allspice. Turn out that this is one of the most delicious carrot cake. The fact that we have to precook the carrots, and the natural oil from the ground up walnuts works wonders.
So flavourful and so easy to fix. Not at all the kind of carrot cake I expected, but delicious. Texture makes it rather bread than cake, but it's really great. Taste reminds gingerbread (in my opinion). If you're looking for a tasty, easy-to-make and healthy snack, don't look further!
If you check my profile out you'll realise I'm not the best cook so when absolutely everyone loved it inluding my parents, friends at school and me! I love the spice mix. I'm subsituting it again in a cookie mixture. Also I grated the carrot very very fine so the cake was extremely moist. I'm always rough with proportions so I was very happy with the end result even though I didn't follow it exact.
Best Carrot cake I have ever made. Its so easy and tastes so good. I make it every other weekend for my 2 year old who is a big cake eater. I substitutes 2 cups AP flour with 1 cup AP flour and 1 cup wheat flour and i don't use the nuts as my son doesn't like nuts in cake...
This is the best little spice cake! Heating the spices with the carrots and raisins gives the cake an even texture and keeps it very moist. I followed the suggestion of grinding the walnuts, and was so pleased. The nut taste is in every crumb! Thanks for passing this one on!
Hi Erma This is indeed excellent carrot cake. I looked high and low for a recipe that used a fraction of the oil that most recipes called for. I agree with another reviewer that it is more like quick bread, but never-the-less it is excellent. Moist, tender, flavorful. That being said, I made a couple of changes for my preferences: doubled the spices; decreased baking soda to 1 tsp and added 1 tsp baking powder. Also added crushed pineapple and used the juice to make up some of the liquid. Decreased sugar to 1 cup: half brown and half white (Whey-Low). Used 2 cups grated carrots. What a great recipe. Cooking all the fruit and veggies for a few minutes has to be the secret to the moistness. I let it cool thoroughly before baking. Baked in an 11x7 baking dish to make a single layer to cut into squares for lunch boxes. My family was in heaven. I bet it will be better in a couple of days--if it lasts that long. thank you so much Judy in WA
I wish I could give this 6 stars! You will not believe how good it is. And it has no eggs and just 2 tsp. of butter! Every bite is full of raisin-walnut-spice deliciousness! Be aware of the baking time though. At about 45 min the top will start getting burned. Also, in my opinion, 1 tsp. of cloves was too much, it overshadows the other flavors. Same goes for the nutmeg. I would go with 1/2 tsp. of cloves and 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg. I added 1 tsp. of ground ginger, it's a good combination with the carrots. And perhaps if you don't like a too sweet cake you could cut back on the sugar a bit because the raisins keep it sweet enough. I used 1 tsp. of baking soda and 1 tsp. of baking powder because I was afraid 2 tsp. of baking soda would affect the taste.... Those are my suggestions, but even exactly as it is written it is excellent. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
It didn't take nearly as long to bake as the recipe said, but it was still really good. I frosted it with cream cheese frosting, and covered the sides in slivered almonds. It looked like a baby carrot cake loaf, it was cute.
This was delicious fresh from the oven and with butter after coming out of the fridge. I used a glass loaf pan and forgot to decrease the temp by 25 degrees...beware! It got a little too done on the bottom because of this. I also found it really sticky when slicing.
Moist and delicious! Thanks for sharing, Erma!
We were so surprised how well this tasted considering there are no eggs in the recipe. We added 1 can of Pineapple chunks without syrup and only added 1 cup of the sugar and used 1/2 cup of Canola Oil instread. It was so moist and sweet and chunky with all the ingredients. It was a hit with our Christmas Eve dinner guests.
Best ever except I left out the raisins.
This recipe is delicious! I put cinnamon butter and a squeeze of honey on a slice for a real treat!
This did not turn out good...it was kind of rubbery and didn't have a very 'cakey' texture. I smothered it in cream cheese icing which made it edible for some of us but the rest still couldn't eat it.
It was yummy--a big hit with the carrot cake fan in the family. Frosted with a cream cheese frosting.
I did not like this at all. I gave it two stars because it was edible. I suppose I had more of a carrot cake in mind than what this turned out to be.
Yuck! I made this for my 2 year old's birthday and I had to make another cake instead because this one turned out hard and tasted too much of baking soda...
This is the best carrot cake I've ever made. I brought it into work and everyone raved about it. Super moist, super delicious. Thanks for a great recipe!
Disappointing... this is a quick carrot bread with the distinct flavour of sugar water. By the way, it was done in only 45 minutes in my oven.
very moist and flavorfull! It was delicious. I used Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting (It's on this site, just search for it) on top and they were a smashing combination.
Thid recipe is everything the most enthusiastic person promises. Truly excellent. It is unbelievabole that it is really so low in fat content and without eggs. I will keep in my recipe file forever.
rave reviews from friends and colleagues!
One of my coworkers is vegan, so I substituted all-purpose flour for whole spelt flour and butter for 2 tsp of oil. Besides, I substituted water for juice and apple sauce (I added ~0.5 cup more liquid because of whole spelt). I forgot to cook carrots, but nonetheless the cake turned out to be delicious, guilty free cake!People said it was the best cake ever and they did not believe it was vegan!
I enjoyed this cake and it is so quick and easy to make and low fat too! Not quite sure if the middle was meant to be as moist as mine turned out - unfortunately I did not allow the carrot mixture to cool and just added it while hot. I am not quite sure if this affected the cake. Tasty and easy.
I made this for three different people, and they all really liked it, especially my father-in-law. He loved the fact that each slice was loaded with "goodies." It's hard for me to personally rate this, since I'm not a carrot/raisin fan. It was easy to make; however, and, it looks nice when sliced.
Glad I waited a week before reviewing this recipe. Couple of minor changes - used 1/2 white whole wheat flour in place of all AP and used golden raisins. Think next time I'll try all white WW flour and add some ginger. The reason I'm glad for the delay in writing this review is that the carrot cake (more like a quick bread) improved in flavor every day. Ate the last slice this morning and it was moist and delicious. Amazing that there were no eggs and little fat, although the walnuts (which I chopped very finely as one reviewer suggested) added some healthy fat. Try a slice spread with low-fat cream cheese.
Very simple, healthy and tasty. I made with whole grain spelt flour and added ground flax and it turned out great. Will definitely be making again
I made this for my son's birthday. He has an egg allergy and was requesting a carrot cake. It was really good, just seemed like the spices were really strong. He was only able to eat one piece. It was also more like a bread. I may make it again, but only if I am in need of a bread and not a cake.
Everyone loved it.
Very good recipe. I bake it with a slight change in ingredients, using oil instead of butter.
