Good For You Cheesecake

Quick, easy, and lower in fat than most traditional cheesecakes.

By Debbi

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 8x8-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter an 8x8 inch pan.

  • In a medium bowl, mix cheese and sugar until soft. Add eggs one at a time, mixing thoroughly with each addition. Add vanilla and mix to incorporate.

  • Pour into prepared 8x8 inch pan. If desired, sprinkle top lightly with cinnamon. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Cake will appear to be soft in the center. Allow to cool and it will set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 104.6mg; sodium 246.8mg. Full Nutrition
