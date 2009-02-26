Good For You Cheesecake
Quick, easy, and lower in fat than most traditional cheesecakes.
Quick, easy, and lower in fat than most traditional cheesecakes.
This is high in protein,...so if you have had WLS this would be a great treat for you. I think it would still be good with a little less sugar. I am going to try sweetner instead of sugar. So don't be so hard on this one it is a great taste.Read More
Easy, BUT why is this so good for you? Because it left out half the ingredients? It doesn't even use low fat cream cheese? So so taste. My opinion is to skip this one!Read More
Easy, BUT why is this so good for you? Because it left out half the ingredients? It doesn't even use low fat cream cheese? So so taste. My opinion is to skip this one!
This is high in protein,...so if you have had WLS this would be a great treat for you. I think it would still be good with a little less sugar. I am going to try sweetner instead of sugar. So don't be so hard on this one it is a great taste.
This cheesecake is awesome! I made it for christmas dinner but we were so full we didn't get to it. I tried a bite of it though and just about melted. I poured it into a graham cracker crust but there was too much of it so I poured the rest (probably half) into an 8x8. I tried it out of the overflow container and can tell you this doesn't need the crust. It's awesome on it's own. I don't think it's "good for you" but it's not as bad as regular cheesecake.
This cheesecake is so delicious, and it's great that it's good for you too!
No frills simple. Tastes good A+
Step 3 mentions a prepared pan ... no mention of how to prepare pan. Useless. :o(
it wasnt my personal favorite
I did not care for this recipe.
Great basic recipe! I used this recipe for mini-cheesecakes, so I altered it some, but it tastes delicious!
An easy cheesecake that is delicious. It’s not too sweet. It sets beautifully, too. I used ramekins and added a cookie crumb crust. This was perfect for a game day treat. Thank you for the recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections