Jibarito

Authentic Puerto Rican sandwich that my family can't get enough of. Wonderful because there is NO bread involved!!!

By LOSTNBFE29

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 2 cups vegetable oil in a large, deep skillet or deep fryer to 350 degrees F. Place plantain halves in the oil and cook 1 to 2 minutes, until they float. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels.

  • Place plantain halves between 2 cutting boards. Press to flatten. Place the flattened plantains back in the oil and cook for 2-3 minutes, until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet. Add the garlic, skirt steak, onion, cumin and oregano. Cook, stirring frequently, until steak is cooked through.

  • To serve, spread mayonnaise on one of the plantain slices. Top with cheese, steak and onion mixture, lettuce, and tomato. Place the other plantain half on top to form a sandwich. Cut in half and serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1220 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 65.4g; fat 100.4g; cholesterol 67.6mg; sodium 550.9mg. Full Nutrition
