Jibarito
Authentic Puerto Rican sandwich that my family can't get enough of. Wonderful because there is NO bread involved!!!
Authentic Puerto Rican sandwich that my family can't get enough of. Wonderful because there is NO bread involved!!!
Born and raised in Chicago as a Puerto Rican, we enjoy these with thick slices of cooked pork (Jamon) instead of steak. My personal addition is a slice of avacado. This is a very easy and special traditional meal. When preparing to take out...wrap each sandwich individually in foil to help keep ingredients together...but best fresh and hot! YUM!!!Read More
I don't get it....I did not like this at all. The parts of the dish don't blend well. I also thought the directions were lacking at times.Read More
Born and raised in Chicago as a Puerto Rican, we enjoy these with thick slices of cooked pork (Jamon) instead of steak. My personal addition is a slice of avacado. This is a very easy and special traditional meal. When preparing to take out...wrap each sandwich individually in foil to help keep ingredients together...but best fresh and hot! YUM!!!
¡Qué Rico! I LOVE these sandwiches. They make you happy when you make them and eat them...at least they do in our house. I always made mine with chicken, but the skirt steak is excellente!
I don't get it....I did not like this at all. The parts of the dish don't blend well. I also thought the directions were lacking at times.
These are excellent! Doubled the recipe and have done these twice in the past 2 weeks. First as written, the second time as the "Sandwich King" on Food Network does it: with ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato and a zesty garlic mayo (I also added avocado slices). The use of the plantains instead of bread is so versatile and I will try this with many more sandwich combinations (I'm thinking Cubano and BLT). This one is truly a keeper.
We couldn't find plantains, so we had to use red-bannanas as a substitute. Structural integrity was lacking (as expected given the choice) but it was surprisingly yummy. The fried bannanas definately give it that extra something to go with the mayo. Thanks!
Very tasty. We substituted muenster cheese for the American and served them open face. We will definitely make them again.
I made these with seasoned shredded chicken, white american cheese and guacamole. They are wonderful!
I love it!!! sooooo good!!!! OMG i can eat these every day!!! Yumm!!! My family really enjoyed.
Sandwich de platano! Delicioso! I like to season the meat with a little bit of salt & pepper or adobo, but if you are watching sodium then it's not necessary, the spices add some good flavor. You can really make these sandwiches with any meat that you like. I love it with chicken or turkey breast, or even some thick sliced virginia ham. Yummy!
Ummm, pretty good but didn't love 'em. I skipped the cheese and added avocado. It tasted like it needed a little extra kick, maybe some more salt&garlic? I'll try them again, or maybe just stick to the steak with a side of tostones.
Soooo yummy!!! I mixed the mayo with equal amounts of ketchup and spread it on the plantain, it gives it so much more flavor. My family loved it!
these are the best. spread with mayo, ketchup and garlic mixed together to make a sauce. and its yummmmyyy : p
I tried something similar in Santiago de Cuba once, is a very traditional thing to use green plantain in most parts of the caribbean. I recommend to use the not very-green plantains (but not overripe plantains either), as the way they are used in Mexico not in Cuba, because this way are a little bit sweeter.
This was so excellent. A friend from my husbands work suggested we make these. Glad we did. Our 4 and 5 years even loved it!
I loved it! I skipped the lettuce, tomato, and mayo. I made sure the steak and onions were well browned. Only thing it needed was salt. I was skeptical about the american cheese but the way it melted really made it good and makes it preferable to other types of cheese. I used flat iron steak instead of skirt and it was perfect. Will definitely make it again!
Fantastic.
This was great! The only thing that would greatly improve it would be to add seasoning to the steak which was lacking a bit of flavor. Otherwise, loved it!
Overall, this is a good recipe for Jibarito, but I feel it's missing a few things. I did cheat and used thinly sliced london broil deli meat the first time around because that is what I had on hand. I sauteed the onion with the garlic and seasonings and followed the directions to assemble the sandwich. The second time around, I did use the steak and felt it was lacking in flavor (which is the same impression I had using the london broil deli sliced meat). Sazon or adobo seasoning is necessary imho for the meat. For the plantains, I peeled, halved crosswise, and then sliced those halves in half lengthwise. Simply halving them lengthwise would make them too big. Trust me...when you press down it will be big enough for a bread, so to speak. Also, a traditional Jibarito uses mayo+ketchup and not just mayo (just do equal parts). I didn't have enough ketchup on hand and used a sweet n smoky bbq sauce, which while still not correct, made it work. Yes, I'm from Chicago and have seen this dish on nearly every PR restaurant menu. Mayo+Ketchup is always present. The meat is always flavorful in these restaurants. The directions are spot on and easy to follow in this recipe and it's good. I'll make it again albeit with some tweaks. Thanks for the recipe! Now, I know how to make it at home. :)
Decent recipe but I have had better. My PR husband loves it.
Rachel made this for me and it was fantastic. It was her first time making Puerto Rican food and I was impressed. I hope she makes it again.
Such a wonderful recipe! I've made this twice now, and it never ceases to impress me. I did substitute the steak for turkey and added goat cheese to the sandwich, but the recipe still turned out delectable. The plantains were the perfect thickness and temperature, and the flavors mixed perfectly. I'm definetly going to make this recipe again. Thank you so much for sharing this!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections