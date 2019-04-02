Overall, this is a good recipe for Jibarito, but I feel it's missing a few things. I did cheat and used thinly sliced london broil deli meat the first time around because that is what I had on hand. I sauteed the onion with the garlic and seasonings and followed the directions to assemble the sandwich. The second time around, I did use the steak and felt it was lacking in flavor (which is the same impression I had using the london broil deli sliced meat). Sazon or adobo seasoning is necessary imho for the meat. For the plantains, I peeled, halved crosswise, and then sliced those halves in half lengthwise. Simply halving them lengthwise would make them too big. Trust me...when you press down it will be big enough for a bread, so to speak. Also, a traditional Jibarito uses mayo+ketchup and not just mayo (just do equal parts). I didn't have enough ketchup on hand and used a sweet n smoky bbq sauce, which while still not correct, made it work. Yes, I'm from Chicago and have seen this dish on nearly every PR restaurant menu. Mayo+Ketchup is always present. The meat is always flavorful in these restaurants. The directions are spot on and easy to follow in this recipe and it's good. I'll make it again albeit with some tweaks. Thanks for the recipe! Now, I know how to make it at home. :)