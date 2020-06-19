Chinese Noodle Salad

19 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I didn't like this the first few times I tried it but now I love it! It's got a tangy taste and goes well with Chinese food or sandwiches. Leftovers are softer but great as a snack the next day.

By DGRIFF718

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 min
total:
6 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a microwave-safe bowl, mix together vinegar, sugar, and oil. Microwave on high until sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Mix well, and set aside to cool.

  • Crush ramen noodles in the packages. Pour into salad dressing.

  • In a salad bowl, toss romaine lettuce with oranges, almonds, and salad dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 12.3g; sodium 413mg. Full Nutrition
