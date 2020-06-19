Chinese Noodle Salad
I didn't like this the first few times I tried it but now I love it! It's got a tangy taste and goes well with Chinese food or sandwiches. Leftovers are softer but great as a snack the next day.
I make this salad with red onion slices and mix the seasoning packets with the salad dressing.
I wasn’t overly thrilled with this recipe. I found it very oily. My partner loved the crunch vs mandarin mix so we'll likely do it again but cut the oil in half!Read More
I make this salad with red onion slices and mix the seasoning packets with the salad dressing.
I have packed this salad in my husband's lunchbag twice and he loves it. The dressing and ramen noodles are in seperate containers for him to add when he is ready to eat. I usually add a touch more sugar and vinegar than oil. It will be a family favorite I am sure.
Switched out Rice for Balsamic Vinegar; doubled the vinegar, oil, and sugar; dropped the almonds and oranges because they weren't on hand. SO GOOD!
Very tasty salad! I added shrimp and substituted chopped peanuts for slivered almonds and it was really good!
I've made similar salads but have added soy sauce to the dressing. I like the idea of using the seasoning packet from the ramen noodles because then I don't have to waste it!
turned out just as expected. : )
Excellent recipe, but I feel that it can be better and also tastier with cutting both the oil and the sugar. When I make again, I'm going to go with about 2 teaspoons of oil and a tablespoon of sugar. I will leave the rice vinegar at 2 tablespoons.
All the adults loved it. 7 year old just ate the oranges. Easy to make and you can make up the dressing with noodles and just refrigerate until dinner time. Thanks for the recipe.
Easy recipe with good results. One change, I substituted honey for sugar. Added chicken to make it a meal.
I browned my Ramen noodles and almonds in butter to make them crunchy. I also added more sugar as I thought the dressing was a little tart. Everyone enjoyed the salad.
Very good. Didn't use almonds but still good. Probably could have used just one package of ramen but I kept eating it while it soaked in the dressing! :)
LOVED the dressing! Taste just like the salad dressing you get in Japanese noodle bentos. The crushed ramen on top was delicious too! Will definitely make this more often!
Used cabbage instead of lettuce and added sesame seeds. Turn out great quick to make going to add it to my favorites!!!
Bit tangy but very nice