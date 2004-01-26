Satiny Chocolate Glaze

Rating: 4.77 stars
1611 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1362
  • 4 star values: 176
  • 3 star values: 40
  • 2 star values: 19
  • 1 star values: 14

A glossy chocolate glaze to drizzle over a Bundt cake. It's also great on cookies and doughnuts.

By Ginger

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
18 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a double boiler over hot, but not boiling water, combine chocolate chips, butter, and corn syrup. Stir until chips are melted and mixture is smooth, then add vanilla.

  • Spread warm glaze over top of cake, letting it drizzle down the sides.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 68mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1696)

Most helpful positive review

SOPHIESTWIN
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2004
Great on a chocolate zucchini cake baked in a bundt. I made the glaze in the microwave using a pyrex glass measuring cup, at 45 seconds for the chocolate chips, butter and corn syrup, stirring until smooth then adding the vanilla. Tip: spray the measuring spoon with non-stick spray before measuring the corn syrup and it will slide right out. Read More
Helpful
(908)

Most helpful critical review

Shannon A.
Rating: 3 stars
06/27/2011
I am torn on reviewing this recipe. The flavor I would give 4 stars but the texture would be a 2. I am a baker and thought I would try this on my chocolate cake that I sell. I made this 4 times before rating this recipe. Satiny should not be the name of this recipe. It is grainy and hardens more than I would expect. I know that oer cooking choc will cause it to have this effect but that is not the case I would recommend doubling the corn syrup. Great flavor just does not make for a smooth "satiny" glaze. Read More
Helpful
(108)
Reviews:
Nat
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2007
DO NOT USE A STOVE! Microwave 45 seconds, stir, microwave 45 seconds, stir. If needed, microwave in 15 second intervals, stir. EASY, EASY, EASY. Use it while it is warm! Read More
Helpful
(703)
amateurbaker
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2004
I didn't have corn syrup so I substituted it with honey. I also didn't have a double boiler so I used a ceramic bowl in a saucepan of boiling water instead, and it still worked great! Easy and simple for amateurs like me! Read More
Helpful
(336)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2007
In a word, excellent. This will be in my permanent recipe file and will be used over and over. Read More
Helpful
(162)
Kelly58
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2006
This recipe is great! I doubled the ingredients, tossed into a 4 cup glass measuring cup, microwaved for 30 seconds and stirred. It took about three rounds in the microwave before being smooth. The glaze hardens to a nice consistency. Thanks!!!! Read More
Helpful
(153)
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Excellent texture and excellent flavor. I had the impression this would be a thin glossy liquid type glaze, but its more along the lines of a frosting. BUT STILL VERY GOOD! Thanks Ginger. Read More
Helpful
(123)
S A N T I A G O
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2009
I DON'T REVIEW RECIPES, BUT THIS ONE DESERVES TO BE RECOGNIZED! I've never made this any other way than this. Simply double the recipe, and put the chips butter & corn syrup in a 2 cup Pyrex measuring cup. Microwave on hi for 1 minute with a paper plate over it. Mix it well with a wire whisk, & microwave again on hi for 30 seconds. I use it on "Too Much Chocolate Cake" which is also on allrecipes. I've also used it to make the best chocolate covered strawberries anyone has ever tasted. (Dip them in the chocolate & put them on a tray lined with parchment paper or Reynolds Release non stick foil, & put them in the fridge to cool) Those will make you famous! Read More
Helpful
(105)
CHRISTYDAWNE
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2006
This is one of my favorite recipes from this site. It is super easy and so versatile - I've used it on cakes (a boxed cake mix made in a bundt pan and this make a great, pretty, quick treat), doughnuts, ice cream, brownies, eclairs, cream puffs, garnish for chocolate dipped strawberries (using white chips instead of semisweets), and even cookies. This is super! Read More
Helpful
(93)
