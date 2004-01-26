Satiny Chocolate Glaze

1 of 1696

Rating: 5 stars Great on a chocolate zucchini cake baked in a bundt. I made the glaze in the microwave using a pyrex glass measuring cup, at 45 seconds for the chocolate chips, butter and corn syrup, stirring until smooth then adding the vanilla. Tip: spray the measuring spoon with non-stick spray before measuring the corn syrup and it will slide right out. Helpful (908)

Rating: 5 stars DO NOT USE A STOVE! Microwave 45 seconds, stir, microwave 45 seconds, stir. If needed, microwave in 15 second intervals, stir. EASY, EASY, EASY. Use it while it is warm! Helpful (703)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't have corn syrup so I substituted it with honey. I also didn't have a double boiler so I used a ceramic bowl in a saucepan of boiling water instead, and it still worked great! Easy and simple for amateurs like me! Helpful (336)

Rating: 5 stars In a word, excellent. This will be in my permanent recipe file and will be used over and over. Helpful (162)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is great! I doubled the ingredients, tossed into a 4 cup glass measuring cup, microwaved for 30 seconds and stirred. It took about three rounds in the microwave before being smooth. The glaze hardens to a nice consistency. Thanks!!!! Helpful (153)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent texture and excellent flavor. I had the impression this would be a thin glossy liquid type glaze, but its more along the lines of a frosting. BUT STILL VERY GOOD! Thanks Ginger. Helpful (123)

Rating: 3 stars I am torn on reviewing this recipe. The flavor I would give 4 stars but the texture would be a 2. I am a baker and thought I would try this on my chocolate cake that I sell. I made this 4 times before rating this recipe. Satiny should not be the name of this recipe. It is grainy and hardens more than I would expect. I know that oer cooking choc will cause it to have this effect but that is not the case I would recommend doubling the corn syrup. Great flavor just does not make for a smooth "satiny" glaze. Helpful (108)

Rating: 5 stars I DON'T REVIEW RECIPES, BUT THIS ONE DESERVES TO BE RECOGNIZED! I've never made this any other way than this. Simply double the recipe, and put the chips butter & corn syrup in a 2 cup Pyrex measuring cup. Microwave on hi for 1 minute with a paper plate over it. Mix it well with a wire whisk, & microwave again on hi for 30 seconds. I use it on "Too Much Chocolate Cake" which is also on allrecipes. I've also used it to make the best chocolate covered strawberries anyone has ever tasted. (Dip them in the chocolate & put them on a tray lined with parchment paper or Reynolds Release non stick foil, & put them in the fridge to cool) Those will make you famous! Helpful (105)