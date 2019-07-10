Best Ever Crab Cakes

525 Ratings
  • 5 362
  • 4 114
  • 3 29
  • 2 12
  • 1 8

These are the fastest, easiest crab cakes I have ever made and some of the best I have ever eaten! Serve with coarse mustard on the plate or your favorite mustard sauce.

By LINDACHEK

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
136 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 patties
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together egg, mayonnaise, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, tarragon, and scallions. Gently stir in crabmeat, being careful not to break up meat. Gradually mix in cracker crumbs, adding until desired consistency is achieved.

    Advertisement

  • Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. Form crab mixture into 4 patties. Place patties in skillet, and cook until golden brown, about 5 to 6 minutes on each side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 108.5mg; sodium 354.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/11/2022