Best Ever Crab Cakes
These are the fastest, easiest crab cakes I have ever made and some of the best I have ever eaten! Serve with coarse mustard on the plate or your favorite mustard sauce.
Really good and easy too. I didn't have tarragon so I just used some Old Bay seasoning and it was great.Read More
The crab cakes were ok. Kinda bland. I felt like it was missing something but couldn't put my finger on what. I did use can crab so that may have been the problem. I think fresh crab would have been better. It seemed the mayo and lemon over powered the crab. I added more crackers but it still was very runny. Next time I will use less mayo and lemon juice.Read More
This was the first time I've ever made crab cakes and they were the best ones I've ever tasted! I did add old bay, used a little extra crabmeat and rolled them lightly in bread crumbs mixed with parmesan cheese because I wanted to seal in the flavor and wasn't sure if they would stay together properly without. I always had crab cakes with alot of bready type fillers and never really cared for them until I made these. Huge hit with hubby, can't wait to make them again!Thanks!
This recipe is a mild flavor. It is great. We are not a seafood-loving family but we really liked this. Since I have an allergy to wheat I substituted cornflakes for crackers. I bet the crackers would have made it better.
I've never liked crab before, but for some reason I found myself with a whole fresh crab and I needed a recipe! This seemed to be one of the easier crab recipes and to a nonseafood eater--it was okay! I had everything except the tarragon--had no idea what to replace it with. Easy to make, and my husband said it tasted like other crab cakes he's eaten! If you aren't a seafood type, I suggest a little less crab and more crackers...maybe more seasonings. I'd eat them again!
taste really good! but i suggest using real crab only because the first time i used imitation crab and it wasn't that good...the real stuff is way better.
this is an easy and excellent recipe. I made it for superbowl and made 100 of them as we had a big party. everyone loved these and wanted the recipe... thank you it's awesome.....
absolutely superb. My husband could not stop raving about it. I bought crab legs from the market and shelled them and had fresh crab meat to make the crab cakes. What a wonderful recipe... Thank you thank you. Daffydilone
This is a great recipe -- enough filler to "stretch" crabmeat (which is pricey even here on the Maine coast) but not too much to mask it. Thanks!
EXCELLENT and very easy. I substituted old bay for tarragon, vidalia onions for green, and whole grain cracker crumbs. Everyone raved! I served it with a chilled sauce of 1 cup mayo, 1 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup salsa, 1/8 t white pepper, 1/8 t old bay. Really delicious!
This was the first time that I have ever made crab cakes. These turned out to be the best that I have ever had! I used imitation crab and could not tell the difference between the real crab. These were lemony tasting and not fishy at all. I will definitely make these again. I liked them so much that I made 2 batches in the same day. The only change that I made was using imitation crab meat and a light sprinkling of dill. I would also recommend baking them rather than pan frying because they hold together much better. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, turning over after 10 minutes. Thanks for posting this recipe.
This was my first time making crab cakes, and they were amazing!! I love this recipe! I was nervous that the crab cakes would fall apart when I cooked them, but they didn't! I doubled the recipe, since the can of crab that I bought was 16 ounces. I also substituted panko for the crushed buttery round crackers. I found a recipe, on allrecipes, for a red pepper sauce. I was very pleased with this sauce too. I had a few leftover crab cakes, so I froze them and reheated them two weeks later. They were as good as they were the first time. These crab cakes are easy and delicious. I would make them again.
Doubled this recipe and made it for Christmas. Used Old Bay instead of tarragon per other reviews, and also rolled in bread crumbs and grated parmesean cheese. Used remoulade sauce on the side. Very easy and VERY good!!!
These are THE BEST!!! These were so incredible! I used reduced fat Ritz (all I had) and doubled this recipe. I used both Tarragon and some Old Bay. I also increased the crushed red pepper. I baked these in my convection oven for about 8 minutes per side. Served these up with fresh squeezed lemon and some Tabasco and we were in HEAVEN! The best crab cakes I've made. A must try!
I like these and they came together quickly. However, you just can't make crab cakes without Old Bay so I added that and left out the tarragon. I'll be serving these for New Year's Eve. Thanks! :o)
I made this tonight with fresh crab meat. We have a place on the SC Coast and blue crabs are plentiful. I used claw meat as well as the lump (body) meat and doubled the recipe. Like other reviewers, I also coated my cakes in Italion bread crumbs before frying. I also added a touch of Old Bay to the crab mixture. They held together just fine and looked great. Everyone agreed that they were delicious. I love crab cakes but I am picky about them. These were more crab and not so bready like some. As good as any I've eaten anywhere and worth the trouble to pick fresh crabs! The recipe itself is super easy!
This recipie is really easy and my husband (who doesnt like seafood) loves them. The only thing I have changed is I use garlic powder instead of the tarragon as I dont have that in the house. I let them sit in the fridge for an hour prior to putting them in the oven. Once in the oven at 350 degrees I cook for 6-8 mins per side and then broil them for until I have the desired crispiness which is usually for another 3-5 mins per side. I serve it with my ceasar salad and some tartar sauce.
Super yummy! I made these on a whim with a two dollar can of ghetto wal-mart crab meat and onion powder instead of green onions and they were still good! (Now THAT is saying something) For a sauce I ate them with a mix of mayo, sour cream, and cilantro. nice little lunch!
These were perfect as is. I'm new to cooking, so didn't know butter could burn so fast, next time will use lower heat. Otherwise terrific!
All I can say is WOW. . .this is the best crab cake recipe I have ever tasted!
These were good, but certainly not the best ever.
Works with tuna! I didn't have crab, red pepper, or tarragon, but these sounded so good I wanted to try them. I doubled the other ingredients, used 3 - 5oz. cans of tuna, and 1 teaspoon of Pride of Szeged fish rub for the spices I didn't have. Sorry to mess with a perfectly good recipe, but these are great. Mine made 10 cakes.
These are the best I've made in a long time! I did not have tarragon so used Old Bay, the crab was Bumble Bee brand and I used two cans - will try to find fresh next time although the can is fine. I did add a few more crackers too. Served with corn on the cob and Tartar Sauce II and Wild West Coast Seafood Shrimp Cocktail Sauce.
I made these for the Preakness Race in 2012 and they were incredibly good! These were the changes that I made: *1 packet of Old Bay Crab Cake Seasoning *4 Tablespoons of Panko crumbs instead of the cracker crumbs. *I sprayed a baking sheet with Olive Oil Pam and baked at 350 for 8 minutes on each side. Then, I switched the oven to broil and broiled until golden on each side (about 3-4 minutes each side). This recipe made 15 4.5 inch patties. I garnished them with a fresh lemon slice and a sprinkle of fresh dill and served them with Tartar Sauce and Brown Spiced Mustard.
It's a good base recipe. I had never made crab cakes before so I was going into this as an experiment. I am a home cook, but my ambition says I am a professional chef. I decided to give mine a Mediterranean flair. I replaced the Mayo with Greet yogurt, used a tablespoon of lemon juice and a teaspoon of cooking wine, and I used a generous amount of sage, orange peel and paprika. I also used panko instead of crushed crackers. I just added until I liked the consistency. Honestly, if you follow this recipe I would use much more seasoning that it calls for. Never underestimate the power of salt and pepper, either. Crab is a VERY strong flavor, and you don't want your spices to surrender. Good to pair with Mediterranean spiced grits or Tzatziki sauce.
These were great and easy to make. I substituted breadcrumbs for the crackers and 1 tbls fat free greek yogurt & 2 tbls dijon mustard for the mayo. It tasted wonderful!
I made the recipe exactly as stated and it was wonderful. The only complaint I have is I should have made more!
I tried all the other recipes for cake with the million ingredients and none tastes as good as this one. Simple but delicious. My husband loved it. My father n law (who likes nothing) loved them too.
I recently went crabbing in Oregon at Netarts Bay and caught our limit of Dungeness Crab. We ate as many crabs as we could and decided to make the remaining crab into crab cakes. I pulled up this recipe and was not disappointed. I wouldn't change a thing. They were great.
Really good and easy too. I didn't have tarragon so I just used some Old Bay seasoning and the sauce really complemented the flavors. They freeze very well too. My family loved them and want them all of the time.
These were really good! I made them tonight for dinner & they were very good! I doubled them & made them exactly as called for except I didn't have tarragon so I replaced it with crushed fresh garlic. Then I added 1 1/2 sleeves of crushed ritz crackers to the mixture cause it was very wet. After I mixed everything I formed patties & dipped it in italian bread crumbs to give it a coating. They were very good although I felt they could use a little sauce & the thought of mustard wasn't appealing so I will have to find a sauce for them, but other than that they were great!
These were WONDERFUL! I used a bit less mayo and cracker crumbs than the recipe called for, and I do not think they could have been improved upon any further. I used lump blue crab meat and thought it was perfect for this. I will definitely make these again.
Quick, easy, and delicious! I changed a couple of things to suit our family's taste. Instead of tarragon, I put in 1/2 tsp of seasoning salt. I also used 1/16 tsp of Cayenne Pepper instead of red pepper flakes. Even with those changes, the crab cakes were simply amazing!
Very yummy. We used 2 Tablespoons of mayo and 1/4 teaspoon of Red pepper flakes.
I made these with canned salmon instead of crab because that's what I had in the pantry. I left out the tarragon and replaced the buttery crackers with Panko crumbs. I then added a couple of tablespoons of Asian Chili/Garlic sauce for flavor and color. All other ingredients were the same as the original. I baked them at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, until slightly browned on edges. Nice and spicy!!
wonderful recipe. I used fresh Alaskan crab from Valdez. I used onion powder but I know onions would be good too. Go a little easier on the red pepper flakes if you want a kid to eat them, otherwise GREAT
Great recipe. very easy. I used Old Bay Blackening seasoning and didn't have tarragon. I used more green onions than called for and wished I didn't. As written, I'm sure the onion level is fine.
These are fabulous! They are one of the best crab cakes I have had. I recommend buying the freshest lump crabmeat you can find. That will produce the best tasting crab cake. Thanks for sharing!
My first time making crab cakes. They were quite delicious. I live on the Gulf Coast in FL so we had blue crab. I followed the recipe pretty close however I wanted a little more spice so I made up a cajun seasoning using salt, dry mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper and cayenne pepper. I didn't have any tarragon so I used the cajun seasoning instead. Then after I mixed it up it was a little wetter than needed so I put panko bread crumbs on the outside and fried in coconut oil! The hubby and I were very happy! ! Great quick easy recipe.
these are the best crab cakes I've ever made. I really don't like a lot of filler in my crab cakes. Everyone raves when I make these.
This recipe was amazing didn't have tarragon so I used minced garlic instead... I also added garlic salt, New Orleans seasoning and a small amount of parm cheese... Best iv ever had!!! We would most def make this again!!
These were really good! I didn't have tarragon on hand, so I used fennel instead, and I also broiled them instead of making them in a skillet. I also substituted crushed garlic croutons for the buttery round crackers and the crab cakes held together nicely. I served baked sweet potato fries as a side. Delish!
These were excellent! I took some other members' advice and added old mill seasoning instead of tarragon and I added more than the suggested amount of cracker crumbs, so that the mixture wasn't as wet. I also added a couple dashes of hot sauce and about half a teaspoon of spicy brown mustard and I rolled the cakes in italian bread crumbs and brushed them with butter before broiling them for about 10 minutes on each side (until golden brown). They had an amazing, rich flavor to them, and my (somewhat critical) fiance actually loved them! This was my first time ever making crab cakes and it certainly will not be my last!
DEEEELISH!
These were different then what I am use too but I did enjoy them. I chilled my cakes for a few hours after I made them so that they would hold together better.
This was one of our favorite recipes! We did add green and orange bell peppers and onion to it and a little bit more crackers! This recipe was amazing.!! We will definately be making this again. We also made a nice spicy mayonnaise based sause to go with it, and it worked out amazing!! You will not regret making this recipe!!
Wonderful flavor! I was looking for something different than the Old Bay/Worchestershire/Mustard flavoring and this was it. I didn't have any tarragon so substituted dill as I think it goes great with any seafood. I took another reviewers suggestion and broiled them about 7 minutes per side. A nice crispy result without any butter or oil. Even though it is the middle of January we had these with cole slaw and potato salad guess we're just wishing for summer. Also topped them with unseasoned roasted red pepper. Will definitely be making again.
This was so good!! I served it with Cucumber-Mango Salsa over lemon dill rice, and it got the best reviews at dinner time! I wish I had pressed the liquid out of the imitation crab I used though and chopped it up, it was too mushy although it held together when I cooked it.
Very good crab cakes. No crackers on hand so I used Italian bread crumbs instead. I doubled the recipe and made 6 crabcakes which three average size adults consumed without problem together with steamed asparagus and salad.
I enjoyed these crab cakes however my husband thought it had too much lemon. I had to substitute butter crackers for saltines and they were still great.
These crab cakes were AMAZING! And so easy to make!! We prepared them just as instructed with one exception - we split the mayo amount in 1/2 and with the remaining 1/2 used whole grain mustard. Perfection!
Amazing!! We try crab cakes at every restaurant we go to, and these were our favorite!! We have the power to make them anytime we want!! I might add corn to it next time.
yummy. make sure you drain the crab meat well or else they will be very runny. i used japanese bread crumb. yum yum
Great recipe! Very basic and all you need to make a restuarant quality cake. Go easy on the breading if you want it to be very "rich". I didn't have tarragon but added a few dashes of old bay as others suggested. Also didn't use butter in the skillet but fat free pam instead.
Loved it!!! Great taste, very easy to make.
Me and my family didnt like. It was ok
Great recipe. I left out the green onions/tarragon & added 2 teaspoons of old bay seasoning. My family devoured them.
Awsome, TYVM...Made these for 3 different holiday parties on the same night and they were the hit of all the parties. Of course I had the imitation crab somebody gave me..(I do not like seafood) I can't wait to use the real thing. I added horseradish cheese into the mix (Also a gift) and left over stuffing in with the crackers. OMGoooodness. didn't have tarragon used dill. again....Thank you ..thankyou...THANK YOU..
Pretty simple and pretty tasty. I recommend chilling the crab cakes before frying to help them stay together.
It was good, but kind of bland. I think this may be my fault as I used can crab instead of fresh crab. There wasn't much going on here, more like crab biscuits... Served with Creamy Dill Sauce (always good). Would try this again with fresh crab, possibly imitation crab. Just needs more flavor.
fantastic!!! Thank you for a great recipe!
Family really enjoyed this. Did not have tarragon so don't know if was missed. Very good and nice that it did not use bread crumbs.
Well I didn’t even bother. What’s with all that lemon juice?! In fairness, I live in Baltimore. We know crab cakes. Where’s the Old Bay? Trust me on this folks.
Easy. Delish and I would make again ! I too used old bay seasoning & I also used real & imitation crab meat. It was just fine
These were good, and would probably have been better as a large meal size crab cake, which is what the recipe intended. I made smaller appetizer sized cakes and the consensus was, smaller cakes require a bit more pop, where as a larger one needs to be milder.
After substituting old bay for the tarragon these were some of the best crab cakes I've ever eaten. It will definitely stay in my recipe box.
I made this for Xmas eve..it was excellent...I tried the baking method after reading some of the reviews and it came out perfect...I Will be making the again and again...
Good, but not the best ever. No Marylander in her right mind would put tarragon and green pepper in a crab cake. The whole idea of making and enjoying crab cakes is the sole factor that blueshell crab is to be mostly enjoyed for the full, absolutely, full taste of the crab. Green pepper and tarragon take the crab in another direction.
I've tried quite a few Crab Cake recipes and this recipe is by far the best. It deserves 5 stars!
These were very good and browned nicely. But i was unable to form a nice patty the mixture was very wet, so i added more of the breadcrumb mixture, which over powered the crab taste.So next time i will defintely add more crab because i love a lot of crab taste.Otherwise very good will make again. Thanks for the recipe.
We love this recipe. Great alternative to those who do not like strong seasonings (such as bay).
Recipe fails to mention salt and pepper to taste. I dont like tarragon so substituted dried basil. Super easy and delicious, will definitely make these again.
Very good and quick to fix.
Really tasty! But even with going by the book on ingredients they wanted to break apart.
Didn't have tarragon, used canned crabmeat and used potatoe chips (instead of bread crumbs, because of allergy) - VERY YUMMY!!!
Very good, but mine fell apart. Not pretty, but yummy.
Amazing crab cakes. A great way to use left over crab if you ever have any...
Thanks for posting this terrific recipe!! Added Grey Poupon, Old Bay and some minced bell pepper. These were some of the best crab cakes I have ever had! Served with Remoulade a la New Orleans from this site (which is also delicious)! Thanks again!!
Best crab cakes I have ever had and I have eaten quite a few on the East coast in Maryland. Very moist and held together very good without a lot of fillers, just good ol crabmeat!
These crab cakes were so easy to make and just as delicious as in a fancy restaurant. I will certainly be making these again.
I used regular bread crumbs and I didn't have tarragon so I used Old bay seasoning TM and added a little garlic powder and tobasco and a little dijon mustard and it was wonderful! My husband LOVED IT!!! He's very picky and said these were the best crab cakes he'd ever eaten. It HAS to be the best. :-) Thanks!
Fantastic! We came back from the shore with a bunch of leftover crab meat that we had picked from our steamed crabs and decided to try this recipe for crab cakes. Boy, are we glad that we did! They are as easy to make as they are delicious. Didn't last long in my house!
These really are great as is, Ive made them numerous times.
CRAB TASTE IS NOT OVER-POWERED BY TOO MUCH SPICE AND ONIONS. GREAT, SIMPLE RECIPE.
First off I have never had a Crab cake, but I do like Crab legs so I thought what the heck. Long story short I ended have Three Corn Dogs for dinner. I am not sure if it was because I baked them instead of frying them, or the fact that the crab taste was so strong but I will not be making these again. Now my wife on the other hand loved them. She not only ate both of her extra large patties, but also scooped mine off my plate and ate them too. I also followed another reviewers advice and made the "Remoulade Sauce A La New Orleans" recipe from this site. She loved that too. I even think I caught her spooning some into her mouth. As for me the Crab taste was just too strong.
I thought the amount of tarragon was high, so I cut it in half and added the same amount of creole seasoning. It was still too much tarragon (but a hint of tarragon definitely adds something to the crab cakes). If I were to do the recipe again, I would cut the mayo in half too. All the mayo and crackers was too much filling. I liked the fact that there was no celery or peppers in there though. Lots of good thoughts in the recipe; just needed to be brought together.
These are so easy and wonderful! The only change I made was to add a little more cayenne to make them a little spicy.
These were great,however I made some changes. I added 2 table spoons worcester sauce and topped them with a little bread crumbs and old bay. I then baked them at 375 for 20-25mins.
Really great recipe! Next time I will use less mayo and add diced red pepper and garlic. I used leftover capinno from a seafood restaurant in Minneapolis. Best leftover idea!
I’ve made these 3 times now and they are excellent!! After reading several reviews I added 1/2 tap of Old Bay seasoning. I also found that I needed about 2 T of additional
I did not drain the canned crab meat nearly enough, making the mix so wet I had to add WAY too much crushed crackers to it to get it to a consistency I could use. That meant that the overwhelming flavor was store bought crackers. Next time I think I'll use dryer meat, and also perhaps a more neutral binder, like breadcrumbs.
Delicious! I added extra lemon juice and extra crackers. I will heat the skillet on medium-low next time, as they got pretty charred on the first side I cooked. DONT FORGET to serve with a delicious sauce!
AMAZING!! Added minced sweet onion and garlic..... Flavor Country
We have used this recipe twice and it just keeps getting better each time. Made them for 12 people and everyone remarks how delicious.
Enjoyed the recipe. I added a little Siriachi for some heat. Nice!
These were a little bland to me. The second time making I modified it quite a bit. So I guess I created my own recipe. I added salt, Dijon mustard,parsley, sautéed onion and green pepper. I liked it much better.
Made there for my wife and she loved them, but said they could have been a little more flavorful. I did have to use Old Bay seasoning like some others because my local super market didn't have tarragon. It was pretty easy to make but I also had to use more crackers than what was listed to get the right consistency.
Good but heavy
I'd like to try these and def going to use the suggestions of Old Bay... in Maryland they just don't seem like crabcakes without it...i saw where people fried or baked...has anyone broiled them? if so do they stay together? thats my favorite way to eat crabcakes but don't want to waste it(meat expensive here too) if it won't work..sounds delicious! will repost back afterwards..Thanks!!