Best Ever Crab Cakes

First off I have never had a Crab cake, but I do like Crab legs so I thought what the heck. Long story short I ended have Three Corn Dogs for dinner. I am not sure if it was because I baked them instead of frying them, or the fact that the crab taste was so strong but I will not be making these again. Now my wife on the other hand loved them. She not only ate both of her extra large patties, but also scooped mine off my plate and ate them too. I also followed another reviewers advice and made the "Remoulade Sauce A La New Orleans" recipe from this site. She loved that too. I even think I caught her spooning some into her mouth. As for me the Crab taste was just too strong.