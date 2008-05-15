One-Bowl Cheesecake
A simple no crust cheesecake with sour cream topping.
A simple no crust cheesecake with sour cream topping.
So simple- and it tasted great! If other reviewers didn't like the egginess they may want to try adding another 8 oz package of cream cheese like I did. I had no problems and it tasted delicious. Thanks for this recipe!Read More
too much egg and not enough cream cheese! This cheesecake actually made me kind of sick to my stomach.Read More
So simple- and it tasted great! If other reviewers didn't like the egginess they may want to try adding another 8 oz package of cream cheese like I did. I had no problems and it tasted delicious. Thanks for this recipe!
too much egg and not enough cream cheese! This cheesecake actually made me kind of sick to my stomach.
Best Cheesecake Ever!!!!
VERY yummy! I like the egg taste! My family loved it! (Especially because they had just come in from the garden!) I didn't have enough sour cream so I used yogurt instead. After splitting the topping into two bowls, I mixed mint extract with one half and chocolate syrup with the other. I couldn't get back onto my computer so I didn't see the part of the recipe where you bake in the topping so we just plopped it on. I didn’t have sugar so I used turbanado (I think I spelled it wrong) and Stevia instead.
I needed a simple cheesecake recipe to make a grooms cake (for my now husband! yay!). At first this cake did not taste good, very eggy as other said, but by the time it was served at the wedding it was AMAZING! I guess it needed some more hours in the fridge. Everyone thought I had bought the grooms cake from the Cheesecake Factory (I made a red velvet cheesecake). They were so impressed when I told them I had made it!
melts in your mouth! i used fat free sour cream and low fat cream cheese for a heather cheese cake
This was totally easy! Throw everything in a Kitchen Aid mixer and walk away! If you do want a crust try crumbling up graham crackers and putting them on top just before serving. Tastes great with fruit topping too!
This is a poor excuse for a cheesecake. I don't think this should be called a cheesecake. I was VERY disappointed. I was CRAVING a cheesecake and I got an EGGCAKE! YUK! My husband who eats everything and throws NOTHING out told me to toss it!!!!
DELICIOUSLY SIMPLE! I TRIED THIS RECIPE AND LOVED IT. I READ MANY OF THE REVIEWS BEFOREHAND AND SAW MANY COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE EGGINESS. SO I SUBTRACTED AN EGG FROM THE RECIPE. I ALSO DID NOT USE ALMOND EXTRACT I USED VANILLA. AND FOR THE TOPPING I USED HALF CUP SOUR CREAM AND HALF CUP RESERVED CHEESECAKE MIXTURE. IT SET VERY WELL. WHEN I SERVED IT TO MY YOUNGER RELATIVES I DRIZZLED HERSHEY'S STRAWBERRY SYRUP OVER IT .IT IS A GREAT RECIPE. THANK YOU FOR SHARING THIS RECIPE
I would rather call this an "Eggcake" than a cheesecake. Recipe called for too many eggs and baking time was off about 25 minutes. Came out overcooked and cracked. I took a bite and found it bordering on nauseating.
I'm going to use this recipe for my wedding cake. My fiance said it was "the best cake he has ever tasted"
Far to many eggs. Here are some changes to make this the absolute best cheesecake. Add vanilla extract, not almond. Also, add lemon juice. Lemon juice really brings out the flavor of the cheesecake. My ratio for eggs are one egg and one yolk per 2 8 oz packages of cream cheese. So suppose you're using four packs. You'd need two eggs and two egg yolks.
VERY egg-y...not very cheesecake-y. I only used 4 instead of 5 eggs, as that was all I had. I found it cooks nice and looks great. And with enough chocolate syrup, it is edible. The sour cream topping is delicious, however!!
yum yum yum!!! great but i recommend using x-tra non stick spray or it could stick to the pan to a yucky degree
It was delicous although I think there should be less eggs but Yum!
I tried cheesecake without the crust and it just didn't taste the same as with the crust. I think that the crust makes a difference. Sorry :(
Made this and its awesome!!! I put just 3eggs since i saw reviews saying its too eggy with 5eggs and added lemon zest. Perfect with berries in top.
Easy, but had too much egg. I wouldn't call it a cheesecake.
I thought it had a little too much cheese. And my deepest apology to DAWNCAPP I hope you are OK now.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections