One-Bowl Cheesecake

A simple no crust cheesecake with sour cream topping.

Recipe by shirleyo

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 deep dish pie plate
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, 1 cup sugar, almond extract, eggs and salt. Beat until smooth. Pour into a greased deep dish pie plate.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 20 minutes.

  • To Make Topping: combine sour cream, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and stir until smooth. Spread evenly on top of the baked cheesecake, then bake 10 minutes at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) to set the top.

  • Let cool, refrigerate several hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 147.5mg; sodium 253.5mg. Full Nutrition
