Angel Cake Surprise
An easy, quick no-bake dessert made with angel food cake, fruit, flavored gelatin, and whipped topping.
Used only half of the strawberry gelatin, stawberries instead of peaches, skipped the pineapple. Wonderful, light dessert. Everyone loved it.Read More
A so-so dessert. I made it for Easter dinner. My husband's family usually beg for the recipes before they leave, but they didn't for this dessert. Maybe next time I'll use pound cake and change the types of fruit.Read More
I used strawberries instead of peaches (as suggested by a few others). It was easy to make and everyone loved it. Thanks, Mel!
Very quick and easy. Great to use different fruit, puddings or gelatins.
This recipe was ok I guess...nothing spectacular. Hubby and I took it on a picnic, and neither of us thought it was too great. Just a suggestion for someone, I would use strawberries next time and give it more of a "strawberry banana" flavor. Oh well...I doubt there will be a next time. Thanks! Ally
This was pretty tasty. I used strawberries, the bananas and pineapple, and made the pudding mix with non-fat milk. It was pretty good, especially considering how low in calories it is.
I really liked this recipe alot. I followed the advice of another reviewer and used strawberries instead of peaches with the bananas. I left out the peach juice without a problem. I highly recomend using a homemade angel food cake and real wipped cream for a very special occasion. (I chose Angel Food Cake III from this site.) It was a big hit at my son's birthday party and he was very happy to have the strawberry cake he had requested.
Was very easy and fun to make with my 6 year old. We omitted the pineapple and was still very yummy!
I didn't like the part of this recipe where you break the cake. It made it very difficult to frost. I like surprises and when I gave this to my family they were really surprised !
My boyfriend really likes fruit, so he loved it, but I thought that the angel food cake got a little to mushy, overall good recipe
Made this for a New Year's Eve party - everyone wanted the recipe. I used fresh strawberries and everyone said it was wonderful! Very easy to make.
The cool, light, moist, fruity layers of this dessert were refreshing; I made this for Clark Lodge 40--no leftovers. This is a nice springy-feeling dessert, and is simple to make. You could even throw in some mandarin oranges, coconut, or almonds/pecans if you are so inclined.
I liked this recipe, very tropical, sweet and light. The instructions were a bit confusing (hence the 3 rating)but easy to straighten out. I let the gelatin cool before putting the bananas and pineapple on top and then let the pudding cool (did not use instant) before putting that on top of the gelatin. It was very delicious. Thank you Mel. I like the strawberry idea from another review and will try that out next.
I made this for my Mom on her birthday and it was beautiful to look at and tasted wonderful! The entire family enjoyed it!
This is a very easy dessert. It was chosen as the best dessert at a recent party.
Everyone enjoyed this, it's always nice to have something a little different for dessert. Thanks
Very easy and very good! I followed the directions exactly except I used a can of strawberry pie filling instead of the peaches. I had no problems with it being watery. This is a great potluck dish and I will be making it again.
Very yummy! Refreshing dessert that would be great served on a warm day. I used Strawberries and bananas over the peaches and Pineapple. I think you could use just about any fruit really. Raspberries and blueberries will be my choice for next time. I used frozen strawberries so there wasn't a lot of extra juice which made the angel food cake stay fluffy. Wasn't great for left over as it does get soggy over time. Will definitely make again!
Wow...with all these 5 star reviews, I was expecting something more! I followed the recipe exactly...all except for the pineapple. I am afraid I found it to be too sweet. The red color of the jell-o was also kind of shocking! I bet it would be fun for a kids party. It just didn't go over at all at the Bridal Shower I brought it to. Guests took a few bites then left it on their plates. I ended up throwing the majority of it away. Sorry.
Such a great summer dessert. My family and friends liked it, I thought it was delicious. Easy to make, though the prep time took me way longer than the recipe said. Make sure you use HOT water to dissolve the gelatin. Also, the sliced peaches I bought were sliced really thick, making it hard to spread the pudding and Cool Whip over the top, but I managed :)I forgot to put the crushed pineapple over the peaches, so I improvised and just layered them over the pudding. Worked out fine. Cut into squares, getting them out of the dish nice and clean was a task, the bottom layer wants to stick to it. Garnished squares with sliced strawberries and mint leaves. Scrumptious! Note: make sure to serve ASAP because the layer of bananas gets an icky brown! I tossed mine in lemon juice even.
THIS WAS A FUN DESSERT TO MAKE WITH MY GRAND DAUGHTER. REALLY, IT IS A TRIFLE. I WOULD USE DIFFERENT FRUIT NEXT TIME - DEFINITELY NOT THE CRUSHED PINEAPPLE.
Nice and light for a hot day. I used some fresh crushed strawberries with the jello. Also used fresh peaches instead of canned and no pineapple. Yummy!
I also Used strawberries instead of peaches. Super good! My kids LOVED it.
What a fabulous, refreshing and easy dessert! I made my angel food cake from a box cake mix and subbed in a pint of fresh sliced strawberries, per other reviewers' recommendations. To prevent the bananas from browning, I soaked them in the pineapple juice (from the can I drained for this recipe) and then removed them from the juice with a slotted spoon before layering them in the dessert. I also used skim milk for the instant pudding to make this a little more diet friendly. Everyone loved it-I will definitely make this again.
This was a great dessert. I didnt add the peaches and replaced them with sliced strawberries. I did add the crushed pineapple and next time I may leave them out because I didnt prefer the texture they gave to it. Overall this was a great light & tasty dessert. It makes a large portion! Great for family gatherings. Thanks for the recipe!
I don't usually like different kinds of fruits together but I have to say that I just loved this, it all went together was a great taste.
I just took the angel food cake mix and mixed it with lemon pudding and raspberries and lemon lime soda instead of water. For the frosting I used cool whip and raspberry yogurt
This is actually my first dish I have made on my own. This recipe is easy, fun, and tasty. It gave me motivation to learn new recipes. My friends came over to eat the Angel Cake Surpise and it was GONE by the next morning.
My family was a little disappointed - kind of bland.
It tasted very good but turned out "soupy". I don't think I'll try it again.
I didn't like this dessert at all!!!!. It was nothing like I expected. To be fair... my two children loved it.
This easy dessert was so very delicious, that my guests were asking for more. This has to be the best dessert I have ever made on my own. Thank you for making it so easy.
This recipe is great. The whip cream makes it a little too sweet I think. Maybe it can do without.
This is absolutely the BEST! Easy to make and very impressive. I always hope there's some leftover for me in the morning. A great hit at every party. Sometimes I use pineapple and sometimes I don't.
Everyone raved about this Angel Cake Surprise at Christmas. Thanks to you Mel. It looked great and tasted great! In no time I had it made.
MMMMmmmm the bananas and pudding MADE this dish. I had to drain out the leftover juices and the next day it was GREAT!!
I think I will substitute strawberries for peaches next time. I think this will really be delicious!
Great recipe! Use all sugar free ingredients and it is great for people with diabeties.
I made this cake for a family dinner and it was such a hit. I was intimidated at first because all the women in my family are great cooks. Once they tasted it--they kept asking for more! Even those who never liked cake and those on a strict diet had at least two servings. Their overall comment was that this is very light and refreshing. They want me to make one every family gathering. Plus, I'm a new mom and this took no time at all to prepare. Thanks Mel.
I fixed this dessert for the 4th of July and it was a big hit, none left over and people wanted the recipe. Was really delicious and easy to prepare. Thanks for a great recipe Mel.
A great light summer dessert!
This is a delicious-sounding cake, but I wish there could be a substitute for the Jello. Vegetarians/vegans don't eat Jello, unless it's made with pectin and not gelatin.
This is a great light dessert. I love that I can really just used whatever fruit I have on hand at the time and you can never get tired of it.
Awesome...I did make slight changes because I needed the base ingredients/recipe to replicate a similar dish I had at a party on the weekend. I used all of the amounts called for and used everything as I was supposed to except I switched out the fruit and the type of gelatin. I used a peach flavoured gelatin and kept the can of sliced peaches but added a can of fruit cocktail in place of the fresh bananas and pineapple. Still really tasty!!! I also used fat-free or light pudding, gelatin, and whipped topping. Yumm-o!
Made in a trifle dish, and just took a whole store-made angel food cake, and put it in the dish without cutting into pieces. Then added the jello, bananas, peaches, and strawberries, white chocolate pudding, and cool whip. Great birthday dessert!
