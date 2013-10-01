Angel Cake Surprise

An easy, quick no-bake dessert made with angel food cake, fruit, flavored gelatin, and whipped topping.

By Mel

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13 pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Break angel food or pound cake into bite size pieces. Put into a 9x13 inch pan (preferably glass).

  • Dissolve 1 package of flavored gelatin in 1 cup of water and pour over cake pieces, spreading to the edges of pan. Drain the peaches and pour the juice over the gelatin in the pan. Slice bananas on top of gelatin. Arrange peach slices on top of banana slices. If desired, add crushed pineapple.

  • Prepare instant pudding according to instructions on box and spread evenly over fruit.

  • Spread whipped topping on top of the pudding. Try to keep the layers separate.

  • Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 2.5g; sodium 230.3mg. Full Nutrition
