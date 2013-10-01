Chocolate Pudding Cake I

This is a very quick and simple no bake dessert cake. I've been making it for years without a written recipe. I have also tried it with different flavors such as Coconut/Pineapple. This recipe lends itself well to experimentation. Note: If desired, chopped nuts may be added to the pudding before spreading over cake, or may be sprinkled over the top of the pudding before adding the whipped topping layer.

Recipe by Lmdinco

Ingredients

Directions

  • Tear angel food cake into bite size pieces into a 9x13 inch cake pan (preferably glass).

  • Prepare chocolate pudding as directed on package. Gently spread over the top of cake pieces, spreading to edges of pan.

  • Carefully spread whipped topping over chocolate pudding, spreading to edges of pan and taking care not to mix with pudding.

  • Using a cheese grater or vegetable peeler, grate chocolate bar over the whipped topping.

  • Chill until ready to serve, at least one hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 207mg. Full Nutrition
