Chocolate Pudding Cake I

This is a very quick and simple no bake dessert cake. I've been making it for years without a written recipe. I have also tried it with different flavors such as Coconut/Pineapple. This recipe lends itself well to experimentation. Note: If desired, chopped nuts may be added to the pudding before spreading over cake, or may be sprinkled over the top of the pudding before adding the whipped topping layer.
This can be called many things, but it is not a pudding cake. It is more widely known as a trifle. A pudding cake is a cake that you bake and it makes it's own pudding under it. The recipe itself is a good one, but it is trifle. It is even better with chocolate cake instead of angel food.
I made this but with a few changes. I used a mix rather than store bought cake. Instead of tearing the cake into pieces, I cut it into 3 layers. I then "frosted" each the bottom and middle layers with the pudding and used the whipped cream as a frosting. You still have to be careful not to get the pudding into the whipped cream, but I think it was much prettier this way and seemed more appropriate for a birthday cake. Very yummy!
First of all, this recipe was exceptionally easy and delicious. The cool thing is it can be any kind of pudding. I put in banana pudding and chopped bananas instead of chocolate and it tasted ~amazing~. It was also for my mother for mother's day and she loved it. We ate all of it in two days! Thanks a ton for putting this on allrecipes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2004
Wonderful recipe! If your looking for a low cal, low fat, and low cholesterol dessert, that young and old will love. This is it! Thank you Linda!
Excellent and easy, the best thing to make in a hurry. No hard work, and very good even using low-fat ingredients. Sometimes good with low-fat graham crackers instead of angel cake, but both are terrific. Garnish with raspberries for an extra touch.
This can be called many things, but it is not a pudding cake. It is more widely known as a trifle. A pudding cake is a cake that you bake and it makes it's own pudding under it. The recipe itself is a good one, but it is trifle. It is even better with chocolate cake instead of angel food.
This is a very good no bake recipe! It makes quite a large quantity so if you are making it for only a few people, I would suggest putting the cake on each individual serving plate/bowl rather than adding it to the dish itself. This way, the cake doesn't get soggy for left overs :) Thanks!
Very delicious and light fluffy cake. Best of all, easy to put together. I used premade angle food cake and it turned out great treat, even my picky husband enjoyed it. Will certainly make it again. Thanks!
Yum! It really is better when you leave it to chill for a while, but it's good if you can't wait too. Not fat free, but a low cal dessert in comparison, and very satisfying. We slice fresh bananas on top right before serving, and that's great!
We make this dessert but use pistachio pudding and mix it with the whipped topping instead of keeping it separated. We grate a Heath toffee bar on top. Great for Easter with the bright green color and delicious...so fresh and light and yummy!
I made some rookie mistakes because I’m inpatient and don’t read directions ahead of time. I used cook and serve pudding because I prefer it to the taste of instant pudding but didn’t have time to allow it to chill. I also didn’t wait for the cool whip to defrost ?? so that was a gloppy mess. The candy bar melted in my hands while shaving and I gave up and broke it into chunks instead. Despite its appearance, it tasted wonderful! I recommend putting the cool whip in the fridge as soon as you put it away from grocery shopping.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.