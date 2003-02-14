Chocolate Cheesecake II
Chocolate-y goodness in a cheesecake is what you get from this recipe using cocoa and chcoolate chips with the cream cheese standard.
Chocolate-y goodness in a cheesecake is what you get from this recipe using cocoa and chcoolate chips with the cream cheese standard.
I was desperately wanting to make a "homemade" cheesecake...chocolate nonetheless and was suprised when I saw this one. It's exactly like the one in an old Taste of Home issue. It actually ranked as a runner-up in their cheesecake contest so I decided to give it a try. The only alteration I made was to use crushed oreo cookies in place of the wafer crumbs because I didn't have any. Needless to say, this turned out beautifully...and it being my first real cheesecake, I was very proud of myself. Thanks for posting this Diane.Read More
This was alright, everyone took off the top chocolate layer as it was too rich & hard, but in my opinion, the chocolate cheesecake layer was too bitter. I won't be making this again, I'm still searching for a great chocolate cheesecake recipe.Read More
I was desperately wanting to make a "homemade" cheesecake...chocolate nonetheless and was suprised when I saw this one. It's exactly like the one in an old Taste of Home issue. It actually ranked as a runner-up in their cheesecake contest so I decided to give it a try. The only alteration I made was to use crushed oreo cookies in place of the wafer crumbs because I didn't have any. Needless to say, this turned out beautifully...and it being my first real cheesecake, I was very proud of myself. Thanks for posting this Diane.
pretty good, rich cheesecake, although the chocolate topping was not necessary. it was really heavy and my boyfriend and i ended up picking it off. if i make this again i would not put the topping on it.
Great cheesecake! I would cut the topping in half though - it was too thick and weighed down the cheesecake - made it sink. I'd definitely make it again though. Thanks for the recipe!
excellent recipe !!!! TIP FOR TOPPING =make a ganache=100gms chocolate with 100ml cream...this creates a great cream topping. Chill cake completely BEFORE spreading on top. TIP FOR NO CRACKS=use parchment paper for lining of pan (bottom and sides) to prevent cracks AND leave in oven for 1 hour prior to removing from oven once baked. TIP TO ENHANCE CHOCOLATE FLAVOR= a pinch of cayenne pepper. TIP FOR CRUST= if you have no chocolate cookies then use vanilla wafers, sugar, butter and cocoa powder. and lastly, I used 4 eggs....ENJOY ..you'll be a hit at any party !!!!
I have never made a cheesecake before in my life and decided to give this one a try for my husband's birthday. It was easy enough to make (for a first-timer) and the end result was fabulous! I received rave reviews from friends and family (all chocolate lovers)! My only suggestion would be to maybe try another type of chocolate icing on top...I was very, very hard after refrigerating it and it made it difficult to eat. (It did taste great though.) You should also note that the recipe doesn't mention that to make the crust you also have to add the 1/4 cup of melted butter to the chocolate crubs and sugar...(I think that part waas overlooked in the recipe.) Otherwise, it was amazing!!!
Excellent cheesecake but the topping was too heavy. The next time, I made small cakes using foil cupcake cups and made a chocolate ganache using one ounce semi-sweet choc. to each oz. of heavy cream. Heat cream to just boiling, pour over chocolate til melted, let cool somewhat then pour over individual cheesecakes. Ganache will firm in fridge. Topped each one with strawberry half=dipped in chocolate. Big hit!
I took other people's advice here and doubled the cream when making the topping and then used only a thin layer. (Most of it ended up unused. Next time I'll just halve the chocolate chips.) Drizzled caramel on top of that was a yummy addition. This cheesecake was a big hit!
Very good cheesecake! I skipped the topping and poured raspberry sauce over the top instead. Excellent!!!
Excellent! I made this for a San Fran themed dinner party and used Ghirardhelli chocolate, reduced fat cream cheese and added an extra 1/4 c. cream to the ganache - it was fabulous!! I also made a Raspberry Sauce with a package of frozen raspberries and 1/2 c. sugar reduced over high heat and strained...it was an exellent addition and contrasted with the sweet cake! I will definitely make this again!!
Holy Chocolate Heaven, Batman! This recipe was amazing. A co-worker brought it to the office yesterday for a birthday celebration and had I not decided to leave for the day, I would still be sitting at the counter slowly finishing that cheesecake off! It was creamy on the inside with so many other great textures with the crust and solid chocolate topping. We also used freshly whipped cream as a complement with fresh strawberries as a garnish. SIMPLY INCREDIBLE.
This was alright, everyone took off the top chocolate layer as it was too rich & hard, but in my opinion, the chocolate cheesecake layer was too bitter. I won't be making this again, I'm still searching for a great chocolate cheesecake recipe.
My husband loves chocolate cheesecake and he's said this is the best he's ever had! I followed the recipe exactly except for the topping. I used 1/4 cup of whipping cream, 1t vanilla, and just 1/2 cup of chips. I poured it onto the chilled cheesecake that I had made the day before. Fantastic!!
I made this cheesecake for a get together we have every year. We had a cheesecake competition so I wanted something to wow everybody and boy did this wow 'em! Everyone LOVED it! The only thing I need to do different next year is make 2 or 3 instead of one :) I do agree the choc. layer on top was too heavy so I made a different thinner one that hardened into a crisp thin layer of choc on top and then dipped straw. in the choc and decorated with those on top and then made a choc. mouse frosting and decorated the top with the star attachment and a frosting bag. IT WAS WONDERFUL!
This is NY style cheescake. I used chocolate graham crackers for the crust and I always use a water bath when I make cheesecake. My family fights over this!
I made this for a Maya themed dinner. It was a complete success! Excellent recipe. Raspberries were not available (not sure why in the middle of August) but used strawberries instead. I think the two chocolates in the cake made it deep with flavor. Then the chocolate "icing" on top just gave it the extra punch. I did pay attention to the thickness of the icing. I could see how too much of the icing would make it hard to cut. by far the best chocolate cheesecake recipe I have used!
I made this for Valentine's Day and it turned out great! Very easy to make. I actually forgot to put the cocoa powder in, but there was enough chocolate chips in it that it was not even needed. I cut back on the chocolate topping as some other reviewers suggested, and I would also suggest that as well. Raspberries tasted delicious on top!
This recipe was awesome. I made it for a girls night in and it was gone within seconds! The only change I made to the receipe was using oreo cookie crumbs for the crust. I will definitely make this again very soon!
Wonderful chocolate cheesecake. So rich and yummy! I took the advice of other reviews and skipped the topping. Instead, I used caramel topping. This was my first time making a "real" baked cheesecake. It cracked, but that didn't hurt the taste! Next time I make it, I'll try all the tricks to keep it from cracking.
I have made this twice now. The first time at Christmas and then again yesterday for my son's birthday. The chocolate topping came out a bit hard the first time so I made a chocolate ganache the second time using three parts chocolate chips to one part cream and poured that over the top. It was fabulous and not too hard at all. I also switched the unsweet cocoa powder the second time with Ghirardelli cocoa powder and reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup. So much better the second time!!
Oh, this is good cheesecake. I made some changes based on diet and personal preference, but I think what I made is still close enough to go ahead and rate this recipe. I totally skipped the crust, since I'm trying to minimize sugar and the important part for me is the cheesecake "filling," and man is the filling good. It's definitely the cheesecake texture that I prefer - a bit stiffer rather than overly creamy. I used dark chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet in both the filling and the topping, and I think it tastes great - chocolatey and not too sweet. I also replaced the sugar with Splenda, which seems to have worked very well. Finally, I followed other reviewers' suggestions and only used 3/4 C chocolate chips in the topping and it made for a nice soft topping instead of the hard shell that other people described. Thanks for the recipe, Diane! I will most certainly make this again.
this was very good tried it two times i also agree the toping was a bit much but a must for chocolate lovers! i changed it to a gram cracker crust and added a tsp of coco in that also
Wonderful. I used oreo cookies for the crust. And thawed frozen raspberries as a topping. It was perfectly creamy and very, very chocolatey goodness-full. I used a different ganache recipe though. Make sure the cheesecake is chilled and cooled before pouring ganache. Set the chilled cheesecake over a cooling rack over a cookie sheet to catch the drips. Okay--so that said, it's a perfect dessert for a chocolate lover! Big hit!!
Wonderful cheesecake! Be sure to follow the given hints. The first time I made this, I followed the instructions and it was not pleasing to look at. It tasted great, so I decided to bake it a second time. I followed the hints and now it looks great as well. It's a keeper.
It was great! Thanks for sharing this recipe, the whole family loved it!!
This was fantastic! I eliminated the extra sugar from the crust and topped it with refrigerated hot fudge ice cream topping and fresh strawberries instead of what the recipe called for (a little easier).
Good, pretty easy for a cheesecake, skipped the top layer as per reviews. I dunno, it seemed exceptionally heavy, even for a cheesecake.
I topped the cheesecake with Chocolate Ganche and whipped cream.
Great cheesecake for anyone to make. This was only my second and it turned out great! I didn't make the topping but put sliced fresh strawberries on top instead.
This one is a winner. I made it healthier with the following changes: chocolate graham crumbs instead of cookie crumbs, Half 'n Half instead of whipping cream, lower fat cream cheese instead of regular, and I reduced the chocolate chips in the topping to 1/2 cup instead of the 1 1/2 cups. And it was still rich, creamy and wonderful! After 10 minutes in the oven my crumb crust was starting to burn. My oven runs a bit hot, so next time I'll only bake it for 5 min.
Excellent! I am dairy free (allergy) and I made this with Earth Balance butter, Silk creamer, Tofutti cream cheese, and oreo cookie crumbs. I'd followed other reviews and used only 3/4 cup of chips in the topping and added fresh raspberries while the topping was still runny so they'd stick when chilled. This turned out great! Co-workers had no idea I'd made it dairy free! I would recommend using a water bath in the oven to avoid cracking and make sure your eggs and cream cheese are at room temp before starting! Great recipe, I will definitely make this again. Thanks Diane!
I don't care what anyone says about the topping, I think it is the greatest thing in the world. It is so delicious and adds so much to the overall product that who cares if you have to work a little bit to eat it. I might try to make the topping a little bit thinner, but I wouldn't even consider leaving it off! In fact I am thinking about putting the chocolate topping on a pumpkin cheesecake for Thanksgiving...
This was an excellent choice for my teenaged son's birthday cake! I received rave reviews, both from disriminating cooks & from professional "eating machines" (my bro-in-law & sons). I used half the choc chips w/the full amount of cream & vanilla for the topping, and slathered one can of cherry pie filling over the whole top. It was inexpensive, and did not require a bunch of specialty ingredients. The texture was like a thick mousse. I sliced in 12ths, and even my dieting relatives were sneaking more 'slivers'. I will do this one again!!
This was really good. Very rich, only need small slice to get my chocolate fix. I used Oreos for the crust cuz that's what I had on hand, also substituted tofu for one pkg of cream cheese.
My boyfriend and his roommates LOVED this recipe. It was a bit too dense for me, but they finished the whole cake in 3 days!
* As suggested by other reviewers, I didn't bother with the topping and opted instead for raspberry sauce. That said, I love this cheesecake recipe. It's so much lighter than most cheesecakes (almost like a mousse). I will definitely make this again.
I thought it was wonderful. It was very rich-- just like it should be. I set it out for about 20 minutes before serving and it helped "soften" the chocolate topping - it was a great hit at my house. Thanks!
I made this cheesecake for our 4th of July party and what a hit!. I topped with halved strawberries. The following night I had dreams of eating this cheesecake and awoke to a empty plate at 3am. My 17 year old beat me to the last piece....... Will make again and again and again!
I used Oreo Cookies for the crust...EPIC!
Very tasty! Rich but tastes great.
Loved it!!! My husband isnt even a real fan of cheesecake- but loves chocolate--it was so---yummy-- not low calorie at all-- but nice to plurge once in a while!-- I reccomend you take out the cake from the fridge at least 10 minutes before cutting- otherwise the topping is real hard to cut into.
fabulous! fabulous! fabulous! Everyone loved this recipe. I used oreo cookie crumbs minus the white stuff. And, for a sauce I used some homemade raspberry jam(strained seeds from) heated in the microwave. Yum. Yum.
My goodness - fantastic recipe! I followed it to the T and it came out wonderfully. A friend even said it was the best dessert she had ever tasted! Note - I used a large pie dish, as I didn't have a springform pan. I just used a little less filling than called for and it was fine. I actually disagree with those who disliked the hard chocolate top. I found it was a nice change, as long as you're expecting it. Beware, however, that this is extremely filling, so if you're cooking for a smaller number, make sure to cut the recipe!
Absolutely incredible! My first time making cheesecake and it was delicious and turned out perfectly! I used all milk chocolate chips and I cut the chocolate for the ganache in half and it was perfect. Thank you for submitting it!
Delish!!! Still get compliments.
This is a GREAT recipe!! I made it for a company picnic "Dessert Contest" and won 1st place!! I added chocolate chips and Hershey Kisses to decorate the top. Everyone loved it!
This chocolate cheesecake is very good, particularly if you use good quality chocolate to prepare it (I like Ghirardelli). But, I found the chocolate topping to be far too thick on top of the creamy cheesecake. I'd go with more cream and less chocolate in the ganache topping and spread a smaller quantity on top of the cake. Sometimes less is more. I also chilled my cheesecake first before adding the topping. Overall, a very good (and rich!) dessert.
Magnificent...one of the best cheesecakes that I ever made. Made some adjustments to the topping--I made it very thin. Must try if you like chocolate cheesecake.
Oh my goodness, this is truly a chocolate lovers dream, so so so good. The only thing that I changed was the type of chocolate, I used Ghirardelli Double Chocolate chips and wow! you can really taste the difference with quality chocolate.
SO delicious. I've made a few different cheesecakes in the past but never a chocolate one. Our daughter requested that for her 7th birthday and I found this recipe. The reviews convinced me it would be delicious. The only changes I made were to use chocolate graham crackers instead of cookies in the crust and then I skipped the chocolate ganache. The reviews made it clear that it would not be needed. This was a huge hit and the crumb especially was a nice surprise. Often cheesecake crusts taste almost burnt but this had a very sweet and soft texture to it. I would recommend this to anyone.
Best cheesecake hands down. I made this one for my daughter's birthday after she told me she's not too crazy about cheesecake. She changed her mind after she tried this one. After reading reviews I modified a little by making a creamy chocolate topping with about equal portions cream and chocolate chips which cooled to a perfect fudgy top and not overly sweet, just perfect. I then garnished with a rasberry glaze, fresh rasberries, toasted almonds and chocolate shavings and drizzle. Absolutely the best!
Decided to make this for a Christmas dessert. Extremely good. Saw the comments on topping being too hard and heavy. Cut the chocolate chips to 1 cup and then let it stiffen in the fridge overnight before pulling it out a few hours before I was going to serve it and it had softened. EXCELLENT recipe though.
I just made this for a coworker's birthday and it got rave reviews from everyone (even our manager who claims to not like dessert went back for more!). I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfectly. It didn't stick to the pan. It didn't crack. The ganache was delicious and not hard as other people have stated. I highly recommend this to anyone who needs to bake something easy and impressive.
My friend asked for a chocolate cherry cheesecake for her birthday so I took this recipe and in the topping I added about 1/4 cup confectioners suger and I got the cherry pie filling and mixed it in and spread that on top..it was awesome like a chocolate cheesecake with chocolate covered cherries on top! I total hit!!! Just have a glass of milk handy!
This cake is INCREDIBLE! I made it for all my girlfriends at school for Valentine's Day - we're all single, so I thought I'd let us all indulge in some well deserved chocolate, and I gotta say, I was so worth it! The only thing that I would have to say is maybe a little less sugar, but otherwise, it was absolute perfection! =D
After reading other reviews, I decided not to make the topping and it still was very rich and delicious. My only issue is that it rose and then sunk in a bit and the top was all cracked. I place some chocolate chips to cover them though and all was well.
I have never made a cheesecake in my life but when the hubby requests one for his birthday, what else can I do? I found this most popular recipe and cooked it up no problem. It was decadent, creamy and the chocolate base was just right. I nixed the ganache topping as people suggested. A small crack formed when the cheese cake was cooling which I had no idea was a common issue with cheesecakes. I am now armed with a bevy of tips the next time I attempt a cheesecake. This one is well worth your time and easy peasy.
Made it...loved it!! I took the advise of so many others and didn't use as much chocolate chips in the "topping". I garnished my cheesecake with homemade whipped cream and chocolate dipped strawberries (I forgot to take a pic!). It was so delicious. I took it to work and everyone loved it. One coworker even said it was the best chocolate cheesecake her ever had! I will definitely make this again.
Pretty good, and very rich! Almost too rich for me. I used double chocolate Ghiradeli chips. I used this recipe, put it in a 10-inch springform, and made the batter of a white chocolate cheesecake recipe and poured it on top. I tried to swirl it, but it didn't really work. I ommited the topping. The two worked very well together. Topped with pureed strawberries, fresh whipped cream, mint leaves and a whole strawberry.
I LOVE this cheesecake. It was PERFECT. The only thing was that I used oreo cookie crumbs for the crust. For a fruit topping I used sliced Strawberries. I make it for my boyfriend's birthday and it was a hit! Do it exactly the way it says because its amazing the way it is. <3 I will do it again.
Awsome cheesecake. I made just a small amount of the topping and drizzled instead of pouring on, and I used the rest to dip strawberrys for the top of cake. Also I used graham cracker crust... but will use cookies next time.
This cheesecake was wonderful! After reading the reviews, I decided not to try the topping. Instead I sprinkled the top with crushed Oreos. The only concern I has was that the sides of the crust all oozed down when baked, making the crust around the edge very think and hard. Next time I will just put the crust on the bottom. Seriously good, though, just needs a couple very minor adjustments.
Wonderful!! The only change I made was to use 4 eggs instead of 3. I added the yolks when it said to add the eggs, then whipped up the whites and folded it into the mix at the very end for a lighter texture. Don't skip the cookie crust--it really wraps up the taste and texture of the cheesecake!
This is an excellent recipe for a basic chocolate cheesecake without any fancy caramel/coffee/nuts/etc. You could, of course, adapt it and add whatever you want, but I skipped even the chocolate "shell" that other reviewers weren't super stoked about, and it was still one of those less-is-more simple pleasures. It's as easy as any (real) cheesecake can be, and the flavor and texture is perfectly rich and creamy. Definitely bake it in a water bath, or at least with a pan of water underneath, and cool it slowly and completely before serving.
A Chocolate-Lover's paradise! Very rich. The is a decadent dessert that is worth the time you'll invest.
This recipe is easy and taste really good. Great combination!
I'm giving this 5 stars because everyone absolutely loved it. I thought it was too sweet and rich, though. I didn't care too much for the topping and I thought the crust maybe had too much butter in it. I guess it's just not my sort of thing, but at least everyone else loved it. I even made the chocolate covered strawberries to go with it. It's a great recipe for people who love extremely rich and chocolaty desserts. By the way, I like Kim w's idea about pouring raspberry sauce on top!
This is an EXCELLENT I made this for my family Christmas dinner and everyone just loved it! It was a very creamy, chocolatey cheesecake! I did make a white chocolate Kahlua sauce to accompany it. Heat 1 cup heavy cream to a boil. Pour over 2 cups of white chocolate chips and stir till melted, add Kahlua to taste. I will be making this again for New Year's Eve! Thanks!
This recipe was a great base from which to work. I don't have access to cream cheese (hurdle #1) so I used fromage blanc and mascarpone. I'm cutting back on carbs and sugars (hurdle #2) and used agave syrup instead of sugar and for the crust mixed oatmeal, ground almonds, splenda and butter. I didn't use the topping but otherwise followed instructions and it was DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!! Curbed my chocolate cheesecake craving while sticking to a lower carb diet. Also, since its rich a small 2" square satisfied me.
I took this cheesecake to a luncheon where it received rave reviews. The topping was too thick and hard to my liking, but it didn't hurt the taste. The next time I will cut the topping recipe in half. GREAT CHEESECAKE!
"where did you get this" "this was the best chocolate thing i've ever ate"..... Those were comments from co-workers. I used oreos instead of the cookie crumbs and i didnt boil the whipping cream (cause i accidentally threw in the chips into the pot) and so I had to add more whipping cream to make the chocolate thin enough to pour. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this on my boyfriend's birthday and it was such a hit. The cake was very rich with both cheese and chocolate! But I did have a problem taking out the crust from the pan though. Otherwise, it was perfect!
I only gave this three stars because it baked up so short. Nothing at all like the picture. The flavor was good, but I hate short cheesecakes. Looked skimpy. I used a 9" springform like in the directions. Next time I'll use Chantal's recipe and just add chocolate. That one bakes up really high and fluffy.
This is a very good chocolate cheesecake. I did forgo the fudge topping and just shaved some chocolate all over it. It was very good, and I would make this again.
This was wonderfully decadent! I made this for my boyfriend to take to his company Thanksgiving lunch and he said he had to fight off his co-workers to get a sliver of it for himself! It was extremely easy, as well. I would turn the oven off and allow the cheesecake to cool gradually in the oven to prevent cracking, but otherwise, a wonderful recipe!
This is the best chocolatiest cheesecake ever!! My husband loved it so much he wants me to make it for his co-workers. The only thing I did differently was I cut in half the amount of chocolate chips used for the topping.
I found this recipe on here a month ago and since then I have made four of these cheesecakes, everyone loves it, only bad thing is I have probably gained 10lbs in the last month cause I cant stop eating it.
Very rich and very yummy. The topping makes it look perfect. It doesn't even matter if you get a crack in the top. Was a big hit at Thanksgiving. Will replace my old recipe! Thanks
This was a great cheesecake, but the other reviewers are right - way too much chocolate on top. Was heavy and thick (1/2-inch)and did weigh down the cake. I am going to make it again today, but without the topping. I used chocolate graham crackers for the crust and it was super. Thanks! Just what we were looking for.
Wonderful!!! I omitted the topping, but added chocolate dipped strawberries. Everyone LOVED it!!
Everyone loved this. I recommend a hot knife to easily slice through the topping.
Fantastic recipe! For the topping I doubled the cream only, and it was perfect - I poured it all on and it made a nice thick topping, & some dribbled down the sides a little where the cake had pulled away from the pan. Very pretty & everyone is raving about it!
Wonderful, Fabulous recipe. This one is definitely a keeper. I used milk chocolate chips instead. After the cook time I turned the oven off and without opening the oven left it in for 1 hour. I also used a waterbath which prevented cracking. I cut the topping in half for fear it would be too heavy and sink the cake. It was perfect!! Thank you, I will make this one often!
Absolutely amazing. This was my first time making a cheesecake, so I followed the advice of others and halved the ingredients for making the ganache, while keeping the whipping cream amount the same. This definitely was a good choice, as it was still pretty thick. It still tasted great even though I couldn't find crushed chocolate cookies, as well, and just bought oreo pieces. I thought they'd just be the cookie, but they had the disgusting frosting as well. This didn't seem to affect the cake flavor too much, though (I tried to pick most of it out), and everyone still loved it!
Amazing! I took this to a group game night with some friends and everyone loved it. One thing; I didn't have a springform pan so I made it in a 10 inch cake pan. When I was ready to cut into it and serve, I just dipped the bottom of the pan in hot water for about 20-45 seconds and it came out very nicely. No crumbling or mess. Also, it came out of the oven with only one small crack and that was covered up with the topping. No big deal. This is very rich cake and if a more subtle flavor is desired, I wouldn't recommend it. However, if you are a chocolate lover and you like rich flavors, this is an incredible cheesecake and definitely worth the effort. Great recipe Diane!
This was good cheesecake, I did use the crust recipe from the fudge truffle cheesecake.
Fabulous! This was my first chocolate cheesecake, and it turned out so tasty. Tasted like a professional baker had made it. Instead of the topping, I made a chocolate ganache. Instead of chocolate chips, I used a quarter cup of broken Ghirardelli dark chocolate espresso bar. Also used the same chocolate in the ganche, making it a chocolate espresso cheesecake.
Great recipe. Easy to make, excellent results. Just what I was looking for.
Very rich and extremely dense, with a borderline overpowering chocolate taste - and I really like chocolate! I only used about 1/3 of the suggested chocolate ganache to drizzle the top and it was still very heavy. This was definitely good, but I think I might look for a recipe with a lighter texture and flavor. At the very least, I would try adding a raspberry topping to cut the sweetness if I ever made this again.
Was very good, easy to make but I did not like the topping. I felt the topping was to hard and thick. You almost needed a knife to cut through, uneven chunks came off when you would take a bite.
Made this for a work event. Wow, it was gone in 20 minutes. I've never receieved so many compliments. The is a delicious, rich and creamy cake. Absolutley heavenly. It needs strawberries or a citrus to complete the experience. I used strawberries and drizzled with chocolate topping. definitely a keeper!!!!
Delicious! Very rich, very choclately cheesecake.
Awesome cheesecake! In addition to the pumpking pies, apple pies, regular cheesecake, I made 3 chocolate cheesecakes for 20 people on Thanksgiving, there was none leftover! It was a huge hit. Thanks for sharing
Outstanding!! As per some of the other reviewers' suggestions, I lightened up the ganache topping by using double the amount of whipping cream the recipe called for. Other than this change, which made for very easy slicing, I made this recipe exactly as written, and it turned out to be the best chocolate cheesecake I've ever tasted, let alone made. My husband is typically not a dessert eater, and he requested two pieces, one right after the other. Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
i didn't care for the flavor much. the texture was fine but the taste was very "blah". next time i'm just going to add chocolate to my favorite classic recipe.
Very good. I added more cream to the topping and it was delicious. My family loves it. I didn't bake the crust though, even though I should I have. Still good!
This cheesecake was quite a hit! I made it for a chocolate lover and the really enjoyed it.
I made this recipe for my Dad for his birthday. It was delicious. I wondered if the topping would be too much, but everyone loved it. Thanks for sharing!
I had to make this a few days ahead so I froze the uncovered cheesecake, then once it was frozen I wrapped it in Saran Wrap and then put in a ziploc freezer bag. 24 hours before the party, I simply transferred it to the fridge, until I was ready to put the ganache on. It took about half hour in the fridge for the ganache topping to harden and then it was ready to serve! It turned out great, I followed the cheesecake instructions exactly but did a different topping than this recipe- brought 1/2 c whipping cream just to a boil, added 4.5 oz shaved quality chocolate or chocolate chips, stirrred until blended, spread over top of cheesecake. It looked and tasted beautiful, plus it covered the cracks in the cheesecake! ( I opened the oven door while I let it sit there after turning the oven off).
I looked for a long time for a chocolate cheesecake recipe that looked right to me...and this was it. I changed a few things based on the reviews I read. I used oreo cookies for the crust. I also doubled the cream for the topping, and I split the chips. I used half semi-sweet chocolate and half white chocolate. I drizzled the white chocolate over the regular and it looked outstanding! I also did the strawberries which was just the icing on the cake. My brother and sister-in-law stayed the night for Mother's Day and I woke up the next morning and they were eating the rest for breakfast! It was a huge hit!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections