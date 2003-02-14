Chocolate Cheesecake II

Oh, this is good cheesecake. I made some changes based on diet and personal preference, but I think what I made is still close enough to go ahead and rate this recipe. I totally skipped the crust, since I'm trying to minimize sugar and the important part for me is the cheesecake "filling," and man is the filling good. It's definitely the cheesecake texture that I prefer - a bit stiffer rather than overly creamy. I used dark chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet in both the filling and the topping, and I think it tastes great - chocolatey and not too sweet. I also replaced the sugar with Splenda, which seems to have worked very well. Finally, I followed other reviewers' suggestions and only used 3/4 C chocolate chips in the topping and it made for a nice soft topping instead of the hard shell that other people described. Thanks for the recipe, Diane! I will most certainly make this again.