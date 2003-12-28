New York Cheesecake III

A dense, thick cheesecake with a shortdough crust. This is THE definitive one! You'll never use another cheesecake recipe after you try this.

Recipe by sandyh

Recipe Summary

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly coat a 10 inch springform pan with spray oil. Note: You could use a 9x13 inch pan instead.

  • To make the crust: Combine 1 1/2 cups flour, 1/3 cup sugar, 1 egg and 1/2 cup butter or margarine. Spread to the edges of the pan. Prick all over with a fork, then bake 15 minutes at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Allow to cool.

  • Increase oven temperature to 475 degrees F (245 degrees C). In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, 1 3/4 cups sugar, 3 tablespoons flour, 5 eggs and the yolks and mix thoroughly. Add cream and mix only enough to blend.

  • Pour filling over crust and bake for 10 minutes at 475 degrees F (245 degrees C). Reduce temperature to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C) and continue to bake for one hour. Turn oven off, but leave cake in for another hour. Don't worry if it looks a little jiggly in the center.

  • Chill overnight. This is imperative! If desired, top with your favorite fruit or serve plain.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 193.7mg; sodium 279.8mg. Full Nutrition
