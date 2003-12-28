New York Cheesecake III

This recipe is phenomenal! I recently moved from USA to Finland, where my husband is from, and since living here I have had unconsolable cravings for foods from home that just aren't available here. Cheesecake was one of these undeniable yearnings. I asked my hubby if he knew what it was, and he didn't, nor could I find cream cheese at any of the stores. I was devasted and figured I would have to add cheesecake, my most favorite food, to the now ever-lengthening list of foods I can no longer make for lack of ingredients. But, as it turns out I was finally able to find cream cheese - yummy Philadelphia, actually - and the first thing I did was try this recipe. I didn't change a thing and it was absolutely perfect. I have made this twice in the past 2 weeks, much to the joy of my husband and his family who are now absolute cheesecake addicts! The famiy is so taken with this recipe and "new" dessert. I'll never try another again! This great recipe has already become a new family tradition for us! Also, I really think the shortbread crust was dynamite. So many cheesecake recipes call for crushed graham crackers, which I've always used, and those aren't available here in Finland, either, so having the chance to make a tasty crust from scratch with ingredients I had on hand was just awesome. In fact, the crust was the reason I chose this recipe in the first place. :P And, I have to say that this crust was better than any graham crust, and just as simple.