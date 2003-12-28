New York Cheesecake III
A dense, thick cheesecake with a shortdough crust. This is THE definitive one! You'll never use another cheesecake recipe after you try this.
For many years, I have been in charge of baking the dessert for various family celebrations. After baking dozens of cheesecakes, I have found that this cheesecake recipe was HANDS DOWN the most superior plain cheesecake recipe. The taste and texture were phenomenal--absolute perfection. I like a slightly dense cheesecake and this was truly was--like one you would find in a New York deli. The shortbread crust was so delicious and blended perfectly with the cake. I believe the temperatures and baking times (as well as the hour cooling time in the oven after baking is complete), were one of the reasons this cake comes out so beautifully textured and decadent. Most of my previous cheesecakes cracked. No cracks in this one. It looked gorgeous. I've unsuccessfully tried water baths in the past. I also believe that water baths add moisture to the cheesecake which negatively affects the density/testure. So, from now on, I will never use a water bath and I will adjust baking times to allow for that one hour oven cooling time. I got rave reviews...Several people insisted that this cheesecake HAD to be from a high-end catalogue. Thanks to Sandy for posting this great cheesecake recipe.Read More
I made this recipe, and was quite disappointed. First of all, it is NOT New York style cheesecake. Anyone that is familiar with the white, dense, almost crumbly cheesecake of NY, and is looking for that recipe should pass this one by. This recipe produces more of a heavy cheesecake custard (I should have known with all the eggs), and in my opinion, has kind of an "off" flavor that I can't quite put my finger on. It is better with a fruit topping, and if I made this recipe again (which I won't), I would add the zest of two lemons.Read More
This recipe is phenomenal! I recently moved from USA to Finland, where my husband is from, and since living here I have had unconsolable cravings for foods from home that just aren't available here. Cheesecake was one of these undeniable yearnings. I asked my hubby if he knew what it was, and he didn't, nor could I find cream cheese at any of the stores. I was devasted and figured I would have to add cheesecake, my most favorite food, to the now ever-lengthening list of foods I can no longer make for lack of ingredients. But, as it turns out I was finally able to find cream cheese - yummy Philadelphia, actually - and the first thing I did was try this recipe. I didn't change a thing and it was absolutely perfect. I have made this twice in the past 2 weeks, much to the joy of my husband and his family who are now absolute cheesecake addicts! The famiy is so taken with this recipe and "new" dessert. I'll never try another again! This great recipe has already become a new family tradition for us! Also, I really think the shortbread crust was dynamite. So many cheesecake recipes call for crushed graham crackers, which I've always used, and those aren't available here in Finland, either, so having the chance to make a tasty crust from scratch with ingredients I had on hand was just awesome. In fact, the crust was the reason I chose this recipe in the first place. :P And, I have to say that this crust was better than any graham crust, and just as simple.
I would like to add another response but apparently they only allow one so I am editing this one. To the person who said that the eggs are too much for only 2 packages of cream cheese, its because there are FIVE packages, 2 1/2 POUNDS... please try it again! I would also like to tell the people who don 't consider this a New York cheesecake, that it is Lindy's recipe. So i'm pretty sure that qualifies! Thank you for the responses in any event! Earlier response:I am overwhelmed by these reviews! I haven't been to the site in a long time (in fact I had to re-join)and I am so happy to see others have enjoyed this. I am making the cheesecake today for a family birthday tomorrow night. I am using a ganache topping (easy- just bring heavy cream to a boil and pour over chocolate chips- stir and let cool)and topping it after it has chilled overnight; then garnishing with chocolate-dipped strawberries.
Wonderful cheescake...thank you for sharing. For all you choco-holics out there I made this cheesecake even more decadent by melting 6oz.(half a bag)of semi-sweet chocolate chips in the microwave and mixing it with half of the cheesecake batter. I then poured the chocolate cheesecake mixture on top of the crust and then toppped it with the remaining cheesecake batter, so I had 2 layers. Oh my...looks like it came from a restaurant, tastes even better!
Holy CHEESECAKE Batman!!!......WOW there is no doubt that this is the ultimate perfect cheesecake recipe. I used the allrecipes.com article: “Making Cheesecake Filling”. As for the crust, I do like my graham cracker crust. For the crust I used a bit of a couple of different recipes and I made 1 ½ the recipe. FYI Vanilla is a must for almost everything (if it is not called for in the recipe, I usually add at least 1 tsp). I press the crust up the sides of the pan as well as the bottom. Then refrigerated it while making the filling. To me, the article made me more nervous about bubbles and cracks…at the end I didn’t have any bubbles or cracks. Creaming the cheese is important. I left mine out for over an hour or so, it was very easy and quick to cream it. I followed the article and recipe (except to add vanilla) as laid out. I placed a 9x13 pan of water on the shelf directly under the pan, I’m not sure if this helped or not. Superb outcome…….I made 2 cheesecakes within 2 days – 1 reg fat and sugar and one low-fat and Splenda with cornflakes crust. My parents absolutely loved the Low-fat No Sugar cake….For those with sugar and fat intake limits, the substitution of the low-fat and Splenda truly works with this recipe!!....Also, as I made the second one, I still followed the article, but didn’t fret so much and it still came out perfect… I found this recipe and the article really not hard to do, it’s just following the recipe and using a specific process that help
I have made this cheesecake several times and everyone says it is the best they have ever had. I am NOT a good baker but this is an easy recipe. (The KEY is to make sure your cream cheese is room temperature before beginning or you will get lumps. Instead of an electric mixer I use a wooden spoon. DON'T open the oven while the cheesecake is baking.) I served a chocolate version today at an ornament exchange and everyone raved about it. After the original recipe was mixed I added 8 squares of melted semi-sweet chocolate making sure to stir only until the chocolate was incorporated. Instead of the shortbread crust I used 16 coarsely crushed oreos mixed with 2 tbs of butter pressed into the springform pan and did not prebake. I poured the chocolate version on top and followed the original baking instructions. PERFECT and NO CRACKS!!!!
Okay, 1st attempt at a cheesecake, results: fantastic. The cake was perfectly cooked, looked great with no cracks, just the right density and great flavor. *Definitely make sure your cream cheese is at room temperature. If you use an electric mixer, keep it on low and don't overmix - you may add to much air, and that's bad. *After reading many reviews on many recipes, I finally made the choice to do the water bath. I used a large baking sheet, set the springform pan inside (wrapped on the outside with a plastic roasting bag, as suggested in another recipes' review - worked great and was easier than foil) and added about 1" of boiling water from a tea kettle after I placed it on the rack in the oven. *Used an oven thermomemter to be sure my oven temp was accurate and followed recipe temp and time exactly. *I did not open the door of the oven (no matter how badly I wanted to peek). I then placed it in the refrigerator for 6 hours before serving. I topped it with Supreme Strawberry Topping from this site and my 16 guests were blown away - I had a hard time convincing some that this was not a store bought cake. Final suggestions - while my 'reviewers' liked the crust that comes with this recipe, it was a bit sweet and may be a bit different than what you're used to. I'll be trying a graham or other crust next time. Also, be patient. You don't have to be an expert baker to pull this off, but you have to take your time. It will be worth the investment.
Makes a lovely, dense, flavorful cheesecake. I didn't need a water bath or anything, and it was perfect; no cracks. I just left it in the oven until it totally cooled to room temp and then put it in the fridge. I also made a few adjustments: I used a combination of sugar and splenda (couldn't tell the difference), cut the total sugar down to 1.5 cups (plenty sweet), added vanilla as recommended by reviewers, and left out the extra 2 egg yolks. The egg yolks weren't missed - I don't like my cheesecakes eggy. I paired it with a homemade berry sauce: frozen strawberries, dethawed w/ the juice (these were home-frozen so no syrup); frozen berry mix from safeway; sugar; vanilla balsamic vinegar. Lightly boil for 10 minutes. Mix some cornstarch with a bit of water and mix into the berry mixture to thicken. Let cool. You can add some cinnamon/nutmeg for some spice, but it's a nice, naturally sweet and tart sauce to compliment the creamy sweetness of the cheesecake. I also sprayed my springform pan with PAM for baking and I didn't have to use a knife to separate the crust from the pan at all. It separated on its own beautifully.
Definitely a very good cheesecake! My husband says the crust tastes like a sugar cookie! :) I didn't have heavy whipping cream laying around, so I looked up on google some substitutes for heavy whipping cream, and found out that sour cream is fermented whipping cream. Well by golly...So I just used sour cream, and it turned out great! :) Thanks for the recipe!
I have never in my posted a review on anything even though i strongly research everything. I love to cook and sweets are my favorite to make. I just made 2 of these today for the 1st time ever making cheese cake. They were perfect! After reading over 300 reviews, the only changes I did was= graham cracker crust, and added vanillia flavoring. No cracks, NO BATH WATER NEEDED, no bubbles. I did set out my eggs, cream cheese to room temp.After the Philladephia Creamcheese was room temp I used a hand mixer and mix by it's self gets rid of lumps. Added all eggs one at a time mixed with a spoon. Tapped my pan to debubble any air bubbles.I also let my pan sit for a few min before placing it in the oven.No eggie taste. I did not change any temps nor my time. Kept it to the recipie. If yours doesn't turn out, make sure when mixing your filling be patient and don't rush this. When I got to the step of turning the oven off, I left both cheesecakes in the oven for hrs, then into the fridge. If I can do this for the 1st time and turned out RIGHT, anyone can and retry it this if you mess up. It's worth it.Don't use the creamcheese "spread" that comes in a bowl. Use the best cream cheese in the blocks. Use a 10''springform pan. Don't get into deep on the negative reviews. This recipe is awesome and EASY just be patient and use room temp products.Only product that was cold was the heavy cream. Trust me. I can burn anything easy..
With a few additions, this is THE classic Lindy's Cheesecake recipe. I couldn't put my hands on my mother's copy and didn't want to impose on her to recite it over the phone, so I searched the internet and found this. The only changes I made were (per a phone call to Mom): 1 tsp. lemon zest + 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract to the crust, then adding 1-1/2 tsp. each of lemon and orange zest + 1/4 tsp. vanilla extract to the filling. This may be just the touch for those who complained that it lacked flavor. I wish I'd also asked my mother about the baking time, because I followed this recipe to the letter and didn't worry about the jiggly center. Granted, it appeared to firm up overnight, but upon serving turned out to be a runny mess in the center. I've since consulted my mother's recipe, which calls for 10 minutes @ 500°F, followed by 1 hour + 40 minutes @ 200°F. (Don't open oven door). Other recipes call for 1 hour @ 250°F. A perfect Lindy's should be lightly browned at the edges. A few tips to avoid cracking: add the eggs one at a time, beating just til mixed. Overbeating adds air, which makes the cake rise (then fall and crack) during baking. Slow cooling is also essential. Ideally, it should cool for 2 to 3 hours before refrigerating. Despite the runny center, everyone loved it and kept apologizing for sneaking seconds, then thirds. My New York aunt -- a regular at Lindy's back in the day -- was elated and said this was her first taste of a real Lindy's cheesecake in 50 years.
This is a GREAT and easy recipe! I've made it at least 7-8 times and it always comes out good to taste! The cheesecake is nice and dense, but not too much. I made a few adjustments according to some of the previous comments. The crust is really its downfall, but easily fixed! You can either use graham crackers with butter, oreo cookies with butter, or even just store-bought short bread. Crush it up and pack it in the bottom of pan. Instead of using 5 eggs and 2 yolks, I took out the 2 yolks. It makes the cheesecake a little too dense to my liking and a lot more yellow. Added 1 1/2 cup of sugar instead of the 1 3/4. Replaced that missing sweetness with the richness of 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract. Used sour cream instead of heavy cream for extra cheesy tartness. It was a good decision. Mix cream cheese with sugar at the very beginning, the sugar helps smooth out the cream cheese. Add flour (get the dry ingredients out of the way). Add vanilla extract and sour cream, which made batter more liquidy. Then added the eggs one at a time and mix only enough to incorporate. After everything's smooth, I banged the mixing bowl (use my palm to hit the side of the bowl or simply picking it up and dropping it on a hard surface)for a good 5-7 minutes to remove all the bubbles from the mixing. After I pour it in the pan, I banged it some more, 3-4 minutes, to remove more bubbles from the pouring. Makes everything dense, instead of fluffs. Played around with temp a lot. For 2 x 8'' p
This is the best cheesecake recipe EVER!! Don't let the funky reviews fool you, if you follow the recipe CORRECTLY, your cake will come out perfect. For the people who say the baking time is off, it isn't. Get an oven thermometer, it's your oven that's off. I do add 1 tblsp. vanilla to the cake batter, and a sprinkle of cinnamon to the crust for a little extra flavor. One last tip: save adding the eggs for last. Adding in the eggs is what holds in air bubbles, so mix everything else together with the hand mixer, then crack all the eggs into a seperate bowl. Use a fork to poke the yolks and stir, then add to the batter and stir BY HAND until just mixed. Don't use the hand mixer after adding the eggs, that is just asking for cracks! Let batter sit for a few minutes after adding eggs then pour into crust. Perfect cheesecake everytime!
this didn't even come close to baking the inside was raw. I would say the time is wrong. allthough it did say not to worry if it looked jiggly in the center
Second attempt at a review, I accidentally hit the “Done” button and I can’t edit my first review. I have used this recipe A LOT over the past 8 years. I often get requests to make cheesecake for people, and this is my go-to recipe. I do not change any of the ingredients, I only make changes in the process. 1) It is important when making cheesecake that all of your ingredients are at room temperature, the cream cheese especially, it will cream much faster and smoother if it’s at room temp. 2) Cream the cream cheese (sounds weird I know) before adding any other ingredients. Once you have creamed the cream cheese add the sugar and make sure it is well incorporated. 3) Add the eggs one at a time, scraping the bowl between each egg. 4) I always stir the whipping cream in by hand with my spatula. 5) When I pour the batter into the springform, I pour it through a mesh sieve. This catches any lumps that may have gotten missed in the mixing process and helps remove excess air. 6) I always use a water bath! I have wrapped my pan in heavy duty foil and used a Reynolds baking bag (the huge one that fits a turkey), I prefer the baking bag. I’ve never had one rip or leak water into my cheesecake. With the water bath make sure your water is boiling before adding the water into the roasting pan. 7) Leave the cheesecake in the oven for an hour to cool then cool on the counter for an hour before refrigerating. Following these steps my cheesecakes never crack!
This is the best cheesecake you'll ever make. The key to making this cheesecake without cracking is to make sure youe creamcheese and eggs are at room tempature, I've also put the cream cheese in the sink with warm water, this worked great, since doing this, I've never had a cheesecake crack or split.
This the absolute best plain cheesecake I've ever made! Everyone loved it! I did make a graham cracker crust (1 c. graham cracker crumbs, 1/3 c. brown sugar, 1/4 c. melted butter, 1 tsp. cinnamon). Made no changes to the filling recipe. DO grease the inside of your springform pan. When you turn off the oven, I recommend running a knife around the edge of the pan and loosening the latch on the pan to prevent cracks.
After reviewing some of the comments, I have decided to make Graham Crumb Crust (which I didn’t prebake, but you can). I lined outside of my 10 inch pan with aluminum foil, greased it with butter, and lined it (inside) with baking paper. This way, there`s really no need for water bath.I found one comment that was extremely helpful in my opinion: I prewarmed cream cheese and eggs in a bowl filled with warm water. Also, I used 1 cup of sugar for the filling, didn’t use yolks, added 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp of lemon zest and 1 tsp of lemon juice to the filling and substituted whipping cream for the sour cream. I added eggs at the end and mixed them with the wooden spoon (DO NOT use mixer at this point) just until well combined. Also, I changed the temperature to 215 F and left the baking time at 1 hour. This is my first cheesecake that didn’t crack and I can’t wait to taste it (it is steel cooling in the fridge). I am so happy with how it’s looking; I had to write review before I have even tried it! Update: it tastes wonderful too. The texture is dense and it was very easy to cut it. This is definitely the most beautiful and the most tasteful cheesecake I`ve ever made. Thank`s for the great recipe and thank`s to reviewers, without some reviews cake wouldn`t turn out so great.
I've made this cake 4 times -- each and every time it's been a hit. To prevent cracks and overbrowning; 1. do not over mix the batter -- mix slowly and just enough to combine the ingredients (you don't want to add any air); and 2. have a 9x13x2" pan of boiling water in the oven when you start the preheating; and 3. use an oven thermometer!
Great cheesecake. The texture is perfect. My husband gave it 2 thumbs up. I made it for his work party and it was a success. I baked it in a water bath at 475 for 10 minutes and then I reduced temp to 350 degrees for next 15 mins then turned it down to 200 and baked for 1 hour. I didn't leave it in the oven because my cake was done at this point. Thanks for the recipe!
This was good and very simple. Just added fresh blueberries.
Taste is great- just what you expect and want for a cheesecake. (Though I am not a connoisseur of cheesecakes, particularly "New York" style) It was my first cheesecake I ever made and here are my tips for making it turn out better than mine did: 1. by "softened" cream cheese, they mean room temperature. Don't even try it until that cream cheese is really, really soft. 2. When you cream in the other ingredients into the cream cheese, mix them thoroughly after each addition. Other comments have said that it's the eggs that shouldn't be overly stirred, so stir and mix well the dry ingredients. 3. Add one egg at a time, mix. Add next egg. I had lumpy muck for my filling because I didn't mix the ingredients in order and I didn't slowly add the ingredients to get a fine consistency (and my cream cheese was too cold). 4. the crust is yummy, but don't prebake it too long or it will be a little dry and tough. just a little though.
Cheesecake was good. However saying that it was 5 of the 8 oz packages of cream cheese would have made it much clearer for the novices.
YUM!!! This is by far my favorite cheesecake recipe! The only thing I changed was to use a graham cracker/pecan crust. Next time I will try setting the oven temp to 225 degrees as I felt it could have been a little more firm in the center. I served this with a whipped cream cheese frosting and some homemade strawberry topping for those who wanted it. Next time I will try raspberries or blueberries for the topping, depending on my mood, though it's wonderful plain!
I've made this three times now in the past two months and everyone wants the recipe or for me to make another. I use the graham crust recipe for the NY cheesecake II on this site and everyone absolutely loves the taste and texture of this recipe. I followed some advice on this site and added a teaspoon of Vanilla and this cheesecake is perfect. Mine cracked slightly, but who really cares, it tastes wonderful and I think it is worth it to not risk a soggy graham crust.
Made this twice, the first time it cracked, but was otherwise perfect, covered with a ganache and it was a hit. 2nd time I used a waterbath and "yea", no cracks! But downside I didn't adjust cooking time and got a really soft center. My bad, should have watched for the top to brown up before reducing the heat. Love the recipe.
This gets rave reviews everywhere that I take it. I don't use all the crust because I like a thin crust. I add 1/2 T of flavoring (almond, lemon & orange all work) to the cheesecake and I cook it for 70 minutes after lowering the oven temperature. I follow the cooling directions exactly and it makes a beautifly, crack-free cake every time. I like to serve it with raspberry sauce and whipped cream.
Wow! I made this for a friend's party and got 3 marriage proposals! I used cinnamon in the crust, added vanilla and 8 oz. chocolate to the batter.
This is THE cheesecake recipe! I used a 9 inch springform pan for this. I let the cream cheese and eggs get to room temperature first. I made the sortbread with a touch of cinnamon and vanilla added in for flavor. I only cooked it for 10 minutes though as that is plenty long. Next time I may only cook it for 8 minutes as after everything it was a bit dry around the edges. When I made the filling I did add a touch of vanilla to it as well which I think added to the flavor wonderfully. I cooked as directed in the recipe. The only thing I did different there was I let it sit for 2 hours instead of 1 because it still seemed to have too much movement in the center. After the two hours I put directly in the fridge and chilled for 24 hours. My cheesecake looked perfect with no cracks or anything. The cheescake was the best tasting cheesecake I have ever tasted and I think better then the Cheesecake Factory! It can be used as a base for other types of cheesecakes too. I plan on doing othe types in the future. Thank you so much for this recipe!!!
I make this recipe once a year for a special holiday and it is perfect everytime. I put it in a bath just to be cautious and am careful to use softened cream cheese so that I don't have to mix too much. These are the changes I made to the recipe: 1) I use sour cream in place of heavy cream and 2) I add a tablespoon of vanilla based on another review. Fantastic. One word of caution for the shortbread crust: do NOT use high gluten flour if you want the crust to be at its best.
I have made cheesecake for years and my husband says this is the best I have made. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This cheesecake was perfect. Perfect! I had so many compliments on it.
AWESOME!!! Everyone loved it and are requesting more then putting in requests for the holidays!! I served it natural with no fruit or topping at all and it was delicious!! Next is a few with different toppings. Thank You Very Much!!
Made this for Christmas and followed directions exactly. DID NOT SET UP! What a disappointment. Was just like batter in a pan. Top looks done and crust is fine but center was complete goo. Terrible and inedible. Don't know what went wrong. So no holiday desert for us.
Just a tip about the use of a water bath - I noticed some are boiling their water for the water bath which is not recommended. The purpose of the water bath is to slowly and uniformly control the heating of the cheesecake as it bakes so, start with room temp water. Setting your unbaked cheesecake in a bath of boiling water is a sudden shock. Happy baking!
Okay this whole cheesecake thing is still relatively new to me. This is the first cheesecake I have ever made. So I made every precaution I knew to prevent the "Crack of Death"; that I've seem to hear so much about. So I did this recipe differently: 1. I left the cream cheese out at room temperature for about three to four hours. 2. When it was time. I mixed the eggs, yolks, flour, sugar together in a seperate freezer bag, and mixed it with my hands. Then I placed it aside until the crust was completed. 3. Preheated the oven and made the crust. The crust recipe itslef came out a little short. It seemed to sink from the walls when it baked. So a bit more ingredients would help. 4. After the crust was completed. I beated the softened cream cheese with the egg mixture from the bag. I beat it first on low speed with a hand mixer then on its highest to reduce the "lumps" in the mixture. Then I used a spatula to press out all the lumps and air bubbles. If there are some tiny air bubbles left don't worry about it. 5. Added the heavy whipping cream and mixed it by hand. Shook it and jiggled it so all the air bubbles would surface to the top, poured it into the pan, and popped it in the oven to finish the remaining recipe. You can read this in conjunction with the original recipe. So you get the "big" picture of what I was doing differently. Well I hoped this helped. I will definitley reuse this process again since it produced such great results......-China.
Abslutely love this recipe, however, we all decided that we do prefer it with an extra thick graham cracker crust instead of the shortbread which was just ok. Hint: Make sure to only use Lg. eggs (not XL or jumbo, lol ;) Also, gently mix eggs with a fork in a separate bowl and let it sit for a while to get rid of any air bubbles, then fold/stir into the beaten mixure with a spoon; it helps make it so the cheesecake doesn't crack/split while baking.
The first time I made this cheesecake, I followed the directions exactly and the center was still runny. The second time I made it I allowed it to bake in the oven at 200 for almost 2 hours and it was perfect! I got rave reviews and was even told from a friend who dines out a lot that this was the best cheesecake she had ever had! Will definitely make again!
This is definitely NOT a thick dense cheesecake like what you would get in NY. Sorry, but anyone that has ever tasted an authentic cheesecake would not say that this tastes the same or is even the same texture. It APPEARS the same, but is not once cut & tasted. It was an extreme let down after all the anticipation & excitement was built up that I was finally going to have a REAL cheesecake recipe to use.....then I tasted it........sigh....not thrilled at all. It is actually creamy & more like a store bought frozen variety. to me. I was expecting much much more from the title & a few of the reviews, so my anticipation level was quite high when I dug into the deliciously looking & quite beautiful dessert. Will definitely NOT be keeping this recipe. I did give it 3 stars for simplicity & for edibility, but not something I recommend to those who have ever really tasted a true thick, dense, crumbly, NY cheesecake.
I halved the recipe and poured it into a cake mold for a special meal that needed a salmon shaped dessert. It worked perfectly! Then I used pomegranate for the scales, chocolate for the fins, and placed the cheesecake "salmon" on a plate of blueberries. Looking at it, people couldn't believe it was cheesecake! But it tasted awesome! Seriously. This is the creamiest cheese cake I have ever made. Everyone raved. Great recipe!! and great tips from the reviewers ahead of me. I decreased the egg by one and played with the flour amount. It came out great without a water bath and without a springform pan. just awesomely delicious!
Amazing cheesecake!! I made it 'sugar-free', using splenda...awsome!!
I've made this cheesecake for every occasion imaginable and it is ALWAYS a success! People will beg you to bring this tasty cheesecake again and again. I agree with almost every suggestion from other readers: make sure cream cheese is at room temperature, don't forget any ingredients because it turns out the best when followed correctly. My only other suggestion is to make sure you use Philidelphia cream cheese. I tried a generic store brand and it was a funny texture compared to the perfectly creamy Phili. I get the best precision cuts when I quick freeze the cheesecake for an 1-3 hours. It makes a prettier cut and the bottom of the cheesecake(cookie crust) slides right from the springform pan. I just started doing this after making 25+ cheesecakes....wish I would have tried from the very beginning. Since I was a young child baking with my grandmother, I always thought making a cheesecake was the hardest thing ever to make. Not true with this recipe! Please try it, you will not be disappointed!!!!!
This recipe turned out exactly as I had hoped; a thick, dense, and delicious cheesecake! I left it in the oven for about four hours to cool and did not have one crack. I was afraid it was not done in the middle but the cake finishes off and firms up beautifully while the oven is cooling off. Be sure to refrigerate for at least 6 hours before serving or it will still be very soft. Thanks for the recipe!
Absolutely the best cheesecake ever. I have never had a cheesecake that didnt crack before, no matter what method I used, until this one. No cracks, perfect smooth top. The only alteration I made was to add about a teaspoon and a half of good vanilla and about the same of fresh lemon juice. I could not have asked for a better recipe. This will be the only cheescake I make from now on. Just a couple notes - For those of you that are having problems with it not setting are you using a 10 inch springform pan? If you are using a smaller pan you are definately going to have to increase your baking time. Also, remember to never mix this at a high speed and tap the pan on the counter several times after adding the batter to remove the air bubbles or it will rise and crack.
this recipe is so close to mine I just had to try it, I also added vanilla and it was fabulous. I have made it many times, and am making another today. This time I am adding pecans and toffee chips, combine these in a saucepan with 1/2 cp heavy cream mix till creamy amd smooth, cool slightly,then pourover chilled cheesecake prior to serving. absolutely yummy!! just a quick note, i have increased the cooking tme to almost 2 hours on 200, the rested in oven for one hr after with the door cracked, and i always use a pan of water beneath my cheesecake pan. it really works to prevent cracks. give it a try!!
Was a really easy recipe and Im only giving it four stars because of all the extra unecessary egg. The two extra egg yolks weren't needed and you should definately add a little vanilla extract for flavor.
AMAZING!!!!This would have 5 stars if the baking time was appropiate! I had to try twice with this one to get it right. The original baking time of 1 hour was not near long enough (and I have a newer oven)! I baked it for 2 hours at 200, added vanilla, and it was perfect! Thanks.
Takes some time, but its worth it. Many say not to overmix, but I just couldnt get the lumps out so I put the mix into my blender (little at a time becasue it woudlnt all fit at once) and mixed it like that. I'm sure that was overmixing it, but it came out perfect, did not crack and tasted great. There was so much mix though, that I also had to get another pan and make a "crustless" cheesecake, just so I didnt waste the mix, and it also came out wonderful. The crust is a little dry, so if youre not into that, make a graham cracker crust or but a premade one.
Great - nice and dense. Half the recipe filled four 4-1/2" springform pans perfectly. I used graham cracker crusts and later wiped off as much of the crust as I could. The flavor was too overpowering for the delicate cheesecake - the shortbread crust would have been MUCH MUCH better. I should've listened to the other reviewers...live and learn.
I have now made this 3 times perfect every time, I even made it in a 13x9" pan the last time and it came out the same. So creamy and smooth and if you make sure oven is right temp. it will not crack. I Don't bake the crust at 400* seems like it gets really brown and dry. That is the only thing I do different. Now I make it for every holiday, and special occasion's, thanks this is the only one I will ever make again!!
This is a great cheesecake!!! I made this on Thanksgiving and now I'm asked to make it every family event. Many of the reviews helped me a lot to make this perfect. Some things to keep in mind are, do not beat everything together it will make air bubbles and that will cause cracking. Also when going from 475 to 200, if you have a very hot oven go down slowly... a cheese cake that is at a hot temp then to a cool temp fast will crack easily. One last thing that can cause cracking is over cooking...if you notice cracking turn oven off early and let cool inside. Also for the taste I use 4 1/2 Philadelphia cream cheese bars it taste a lot better for some reason with a little less then the given amount.
Excellent recipe! I made it for my sisters birthday and it was a huge hit! I am a chef in a Hotel New York Cheesecake is one of my specialties! This recipe is right up there with ours!
This cheesecake was excellent, except that I found the cooking time to be wrong. I followed the directions exactly for baking, and it sure looked done, until I went to cut it today and found the middle was still soupy. Other than that, this recipe is delicious! I used a chocolate graham cracker crust, added 1/2 tsp vanilla and some toffee candy bar chips. The next afternoon (today) I made a chocolate ganache, melted some caramel and broke up some chocolate covered toffee bars. I stuck some chunks to the side with the ganache, and put the rest on the top. I then drizzled the chocolate and caramel all over the top. It was gorgeous! Too bad I didn't think to pre-slice! Hardened caramel is hard to cut, lol. (I would've also known the middle wasn't done before I served it to my husband for his birthday!) Anyway, this recipe is a keeper with a modified bake time, and makes an excellent cheesecake base for some fancy stuff. I'm definitely going to use it the next time I make my white chocolate raspberry swirl!
Great recipe... Took shortbread out at 10 minutes. added vanilla and almond extract to filling..... baked at 450 for 10 minutes then 325 for 1hr and 50 mins(this is important if you want your cheesecake to be anything other than colorless)....turned off oven let sit inside for 30 mins......PERFECT!!!!!!! no jiggling whatsoever!! let cool on counter for 15 minutes and had to taste a piece.. Fabulous... Do not listen to the negative reviews... If you are a first time cheesecake baker read all reviews and tweek to your standards.
Oh yeah, this is where it's at. Nice, dense, tasty cheesecake. If you prefer the old-school jello-like cheesecake, you might not appreciate the density and texture of this bad boy - but rest assured from this Yankie, this is as close as you're going to get without taking a trip up north. I like the crust - It's bangin!
Best New York Cheesecake recipe ever!!! I finally found the ultimate cheesecake recipe after trying 6 different recipes. Other recipes add sourcream so the cheesecakes taste a little weak but this one doesn't add any sourcream and it tastes so great! It tastes just like the Cheesecake Factory one. I am so happy to find this recipe. THANK YOU VERY MUCH !!
OK, before making this, I had never made cheesecake. I usually buy my cheesecake at the store. I have to say, this was AWESOME!!!! I made a few adjustments thanks to everyone's reviews. I added some vanilla, only used 4 eggs (still used the 2 egg yolks though), used regular whipping cream and low-fat cream cheese. I thoroughly sprayed my springform pan with Pam. The key I believe is leaving the cheesecake in the oven without opening it for the one hour of cooking and one hour of cooling off. I can't begin to describe the amount of willpower it took NOT to open the oven. When I was done, there were NO CRACKS! I refrigerated it overnight and VOILA.....an AWESOME CHEESECAKE that I will keep in my recipe box forever. The best part....it was so easy to make....thanks so much for this great recipe!
I just used the crust from this recipe and Basic Cheesecake recipe for the chesecake part, I had to add a bit more flour but it baked up perfect and was very tasty.
I HIGHLY recommend making this about 2-3 days before you plan on serving it. I made it the day before my halloween party, and it was just ok. It didnt have that "bite" i was craving. But, boy, 2 days later, its fabulous!!! And even though graham cracker crust would have been yummy, the shortbread gives it a great texture. I did add about 1/4 cup of sour cream, and lessened the cream by just a little. and i added a few squirts of lemon juice. excellent!!!
My first time making a cheesecake and it was a huge success!!! Wonderful flavor!
Have used this recipe for over 20 years.Always get rave reviews when serving it.
This recipe is super easy and makes an extremely delicious cheesecake. make sure to follow the instructions on baking temps and times.
I am fairly new to cooking and this was the first time I tried making a cheesecake (I didn't even know what a springform pan was before I read this). I didn't mix the cream cheese well enough so it came out a little bit lumpy and the center was a little runny, but otherwise it came out great and I was really impressed. It was really easy. The crust came out really good, but was a little thick. I will be making this again very soon.
This is by far the BEST cheesecake EVER! I change it up a bit... I pre-mixed the cream cheese (always a good idea) then added the other ingredients. I added about 1 tsp of vanilla as well as I added 1 package of melted white chocolate chips. I did bake it at the suggested times but increased the temp to about 210-215 degrees. It does look like it's not baked at all in the center, but it will firm up after being in the frige over night. I also did not use a water bath and it turned out perfect! For the topping, I made a raspberry sauce, 2 half pints of fresh raspberries + 1 cup sugar. Mash together and drain in cheesecloth to separate the seeds. I cooked it on the stove at med/low heat and added about 1/2 cup more sugar. The sauce will thicken a bit, but not as thick as gravy. Remove from heat and add another half pint or two of fresh raspberris. I used it to top each individual piece. DELISHHH!
Crust is too thick. Will half recipe next time.
Excellent recipe! (I had to make it in a smaller pan so I threw the extra batter in a muffin tin and came out with 12 yummy mini-cheesecakes as well.) Make sure to make a thin crust...I made it too thick and the crust was quite heavy. Overall a fantastic cheesecake!!
This was my first time making a cheesecake and I could not believe how simple it was. It turned out perfectly! I used all organic ingredients and made a side dish of topping with strawberries cooked in a little water and sugar and thickened with cornstarch for those who wanted it. No one could resist it and the cheesecake connosieurs were delighted. I've made two more since then and it turns out perfectly every time. One important note however: I didn't use egg in the shortbread base the first time and it was excellent. When I used the second time the base was more "cakey" and so I have reverted to the shortbread base without egg. It's unbeatable!
Great recipe.
oh my goodness, this was fantastic! I made it for my boyfriend's birthday and it was also my first cheesecake experiment so I was very hopeful it would turn out well. the crust was supertasty but mild enough to let the cheesecake flavor shine through. the cake itself is creamy and rich, my only addition was a little vanilla, which lent a subtle flavor to the cream cheese-iness. I did beat the cream cheese before any other additions to make it soft and lump free. then I followed the order laid out in the recipe. next time, I might try the suggestion of subbing sour cream for the heavy cream, just to see if there's a difference in tanginess. also use the largest mixing bowl you have, mine was spilling out of my large batter bowl and that made it hard to get all of the lumps out; although the few lumps that were left did not hinder the flavor or texture! I also ended up leaving it in the oven for 50 minutes after baking (instead of the full hour) as I was pressed for time and it still turned out beautifully. I served with strawberries and whipped cream although it is equally good just plain! if you're looking for a special dessert, you have to try this recipe!
i follwed the recipe. i read the other reviews but to perfect it a "tad" more. i lined my spring form pan with parchment paper. i also pre-heated my oven with a water bath. i followed the oven cooling methond **perfect outcome!** after the cooling, i made a sour cream topping (1 cup sour cream, 1 tblspn of sugar, & 1/4 vanilla: stir until well blended. spread on top of cooled cheesecake) i won't use another cheesecake recipe after i tried this one! Thanks
To me this is the way cheesecake should be. It is firm, but melts in your mouth. My Grandmother found a recipe quite similar to this in the Better Homes and Gardens magazine many years ago, and we have loved it ever since. It was topped with a fresh strawberry glaze. So delicious!!
I made this cheesecake last night to bring into work for a co-worker who is leaving our office. I thought for sure this would not come out good since I never made a cheesecake before. When I went to buy the cream cheese, the store did not have enough of the block cream cheese - they only had the whipped version. So I took a chance and bought the whipped cream cheese. It was very easy to mix (it is already soft), but I think that the very big crack in the cheesecake was due to using whipped cream cheese. BUT the cheesecake was still delicious. Everyone raved about it. I did make an error right off the bat and forgot to beat the egg before putting in the crust mixture, but it still came out fine. Based on some of the reviews I added a little cinnamon and vanilla to the crust mixture. I served the cheesecake with 2 different toppings, canned cherry pie filling and crushed oreos. I left the toppings on the side so everyone could decide for themselves if they wanted topping or not. I recommend having a cup of hot water to dip the knife in when cutting the cheesecake because it really sticks to the knife. This recipe is definitely a keeper. Can't wait to make it again and try to make one with no cracks!! Total cost to make the cake: $13.75 (with toppings).
I added a little vanilla and fresh squeezed lemon juice to taste. A few comments from my friends were…” it’s much tastier than Cheesecake Factory” and “this is the tastiest cheese cake I ever had”. Well this recipe sure made me and my family happy:)
Hands down the best cheesecake recipe I've ever used. Incredibly dense and rich. I made this for Mother's Day, and it was a hit. Everyone was very impressed. I decided only to line the bottom of the pan with the shortdough crust (personal preference), and used the left over dough to make jam tarts.
This is amazing. Exactly what I was looking for, creamy, rich, dense, not too sweet. I've made it for a party I'm having tonight and I made in a 13x9 pan. I've cut the cheesecake into squares and am garnishing them with chocolate dipped strawberry halves.
I just made this recipe for the first time and it was absolutely perfect! I am not great at baking but I followed the recipe and took the advice of others and added a a tablespoon of vanilla extract and left the cream cheese, butter and eggs out for a couple hours to get to room temperature and it turned out great. No cracks and it really did look like it came from a bakery! I used the exact timing and temperature in the recipe and it was perfect. I agree with others that if the cheesecake did not turn out right, your oven may be off temp. We liked it so much that I'm about to make the second one this week.
This is by far the best cheesecake I have ever tasted. When my friends find out I have made this cheesecake, they make a special effort to drop by! It is excellent and very easy.
very creamy and rich. I did a graham cracker crust instead because I just thought it was easier than having to deal with dough.
This was my first attempt at making a cheesecake and it came out perfectly! Well...except for the gigantic crack down the center, but I'm ok with that!! Tasted great, though I'm not real sure about the crust. I think next time I make it I will do a thin layer of grahams. I made a strawberry glaze topping to put over it, and we all loved it. I think it would be great without the sauce too.
This is the first time I made a cheesecake and my wife is a cheesecake lover. I added Baileys to the mixture with the heavy cream. Just before serving I drizzled some Baileys on the top then added crushed cashews and whipped cream. My wife said it was the best cheesecake she had ever had. Thank you so much for this recipe!
Thanks in large part to the simplicity of this fantastic recipe, my first cheesecake endeavor was a smashing success! I've made this 2x now and though both cracked, I couldn't be happier with the outcome. In fact, I think the cracks add character ;) That said one of these was taken to work at the request of a co-worker and in order to sort of camaflouge the cracks I topped the cheesecake with crushed butterfinger candy bars. Tasty! Very good recipe followed exactly as written. Thank you!
Very good. Everyone loved it!
I have used this recipe for over two years now and I think it is the best! Something I do different is add a tbsp of vanilla. I don't like crust whether graham cracker or flour, therefore, I don't use it. Just simply top it with strawberries! Everyone begs me to bake them a cheesecake!
A thick, rich and creamy cheesecake! Absolutely perfect. This was my second attempt at a cheesecake since my first attempt (different recipe) cracked like crazy. This cake turned out perfectly and I got so many amazing compliments. Make absolutely sure you bake as recommended in the recipe.
We liked this recipe but thought it could have a bit more flavor(despite my additions)and sweetness. I made a regular pie crust for the bottom and not the crust recommended in the recipe as we prefer a plain crust. I also lined the sides with parchment paper. The parchment provided me with clean sides without any crumbs and allowed the cake to pull away from the pan without any sticking as this can cause cracking. I added some vanilla and lemon extract. The cake baked up nice and high with no cracks. I served it with fresh blueberry sauce from this site. I like the recipe enough to make again but will bump up the sugar and extract amounts.
Easy to make, I didn't use a water bath, the recipe doesn't mention doing it, so I didn't. No problems at all. Follow the directions to the letter, and you will have a beautiful cheesecake. I added a tsp. of vanilla like one reviewer said. This cake is very rich, I let my guests have a choice between cherry or blueberry topping. They all raved about how good this was. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Terrific cheesecake, Sandy! This was one of the desserts I fixed for a recent family reunion. I made four cakes: two with 2T lemon juice added, and two with vanilla added. I also made a raspberry sauce from this site to serve over it. On the cakes with vanilla in them, I simply mixed a cup of sour cream with 1t sugar and 1t vanilla, spread the mixture over the cakes during the last ten minutes of baking time. They were scarfed up in a hurry!
Mmmmmmmmm, so thick and creamy.... Just for a moment, i thought it wouldn't come out well 'cause it seemed to be liquid in the center. I had to cook it a little longer and left it inside the oven after done (as the recipe says)...perfect!!! ;)
Following the recipe exactly (creaming the cream cheese, not overbeating the other ingredients, and never opening the oven for the 2hrs and 10 minutes it's in there) made it turn out perfect! my first try it was delicious--perfect rich texture, great flavor and no cracks even! :) Mmmmm. Everyone loved it
Since I didn't have a 10-inch cake pan and only my 9-inch springform, I decided to halve the recipe. (the volume of a 10-inch is roughly double that of a 9-inch) Call me foolish, but it turned out wonderful. I didn't make any adjustments to the baking time, but looking back, I think I should have. Nonetheless, the cheesecake came out perfect, just a bit more flatter compared to the pictures (maybe I should have made more filling). I left in the oven for an hour after it was baked before placing it in the fridge. Surprisingly, the cheesecake tastes better two or three days after it's been baked. The crust gets less flaky and much more... moist and the taste sort of melds into the cheese. Delightful!
This is the best cheese cake in the world! I didn't change any of the ingredient but left it 20 minutes longer in the oven after turning the oven off. Came out perfect!
This is an excellent recipe. I live in Germany so I was looking for a recipe that didn't call for Graham Crackers, as they don't exist here. I was not disappointed. The cheese cake turned out scrumptions!
Delish! I used this recipe to make mini cheesecakes and they came out great. Just change the cook time to 20 min.
fery good cake. nice and creamy a 5 star all the way
I used this recipe for a work gathering & the cheesecake was the talk of the dinner. I added 1/4 cup irish cream liquor. It was the besh dish I have ever made.
I got rave reviews from colleagues at work. I made an Oreo base (1 packet) and added Oreo cookies (1 packet) into the filling and turned it into an Oreo Cheesecake! I halved the recipe and it fits well in an 8" round springform pan. However, the top browned too fast at 225 C for the first 10 minutes, so I will reduce the temperature the next time. Nevertheless, the texture is great!
Have made this cheesecake quite alot and everyone always raves about it, my wife hates it when I do make it as she cant stop eating it.
Tried this recipe for the first time and I can truly say it was the best cheesecake recipe to date. I'm not quite sure about the crust but I may play around with the ingredients on my next attempt. As far as the filling and baking instructions go there are no good reasons to change or tweak the original.
