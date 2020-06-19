Casino Night Mini Fruit Pizzas

4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

You can make mini fruit pizzas to resemble cards or dice by using square and rectangular cookies, strawberries cut vertically to look like hearts and blueberries for the dots on the die.

By JORMAN

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 38 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time until each is blended in. Stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into the creamed mixture, alternating with the buttermilk, mixing just until blended. If the dough is really sticky, you may need more flour. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut into squares and rectangles using a pizza cutter or knife. Place cookies about 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 6 to 8 minutes in the preheated oven, until the edges begin to brown lightly.

  • While the cookies are baking, make the frosting. In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese and confectioners' sugar until soft and creamy. Stir in the whipped topping until well blended.

  • Spread a thin layer of the frosting onto each cookie. Make heart cards by placing strawberry slices onto the rectangular cookies, and dice by placing blueberries onto the square cookies. Refrigerate until serving, or serve immediately after frosting. They are best when served cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 139.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022