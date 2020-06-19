Casino Night Mini Fruit Pizzas
You can make mini fruit pizzas to resemble cards or dice by using square and rectangular cookies, strawberries cut vertically to look like hearts and blueberries for the dots on the die.
This is great but I wanted to share two shortcuts that I use. One is that I sometimes use sugar cookie dough and other times I just use chessmen cookies. These are wonderful no matter what the base and no matter what the fruit! Thanks!
Very good! I used premade sugar cookies and topped with fresh blueberries and strawberries. I also waited to frost them until about two hours before serving. I was worried the cookie would get soggy. I’ll be making these again.
I also used store bought sugar cookie dough which made the process that much quicker. Tasted great! Very good frosting recipe - simple and delicious.
Loved this recipe! May 2 year old and 5 year loved that I let choose whatever fruit they wanted to put on them:) Also, I made real whipping cream instead of frozen whipped topping. Donna
