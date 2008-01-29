Basque Cake

This was a very simple and tasty recipe. Despite what some reviewers claim. Butter was not missed at all. You don't need butter. A simple recipe with simple ingredients and a classic flavor that's sure to please a crowd. Follow exactly and you'll be amazed. Tips: Be gentle and take your time. You must add the 1/2 cup milk to the egg mixture first (it will help keep your custard smooth) Make the bottom layer of batter a little thinner than you think. This will make it easier to cover the top completely. Don't slam the custard down into the bottom layer. Spoon it out carefully OR use a pastry bag. When applying the top layer of batter, start from the edges and work to the middle. It will help make sure the edges are sealed. Gently drag the batter towards the middle, when/if you have to. I didn't have a pastry bag when I prepared this, but I wish I did. If you have a lot of experience baking, I could see the desire to modify the recipe. I, however, almost always try it "as is" first. This recipe really needs no modifications at all.