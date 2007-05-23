Sour Milk Spice Cake

This is a cake my Mother made in the 30's and 40's. Note: To make sour milk combine l cup milk and l tablespoon vinegar. Let sit for l5 minutes.

Recipe by Erma Germino

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x9 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x9 inch baking pan.

  • Combine and sift sugar, flour, soda, salt, cinnamon and cloves. Make a well in the center and pour in the milk and oil. Mix until combined, then add nuts.

  • Pour into a 9x9 inch pan and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 224mg. Full Nutrition
