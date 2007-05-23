Sour Milk Spice Cake

Excellent, moist cake! I followed the recipe, except I doubled the cinnamon, and replaced the nuts with raisins. AWESOME cake--you can't go wrong with this! Great quick cake for tea, especially if you've got no eggs in the house. Tip--the top gets crispy, so when you check it with a toothpick, be sure to break through the crispy top enough to see if the toothpick is truly coming out clean. If you just stick it straight in and pull it straight out, the crispy top may wipe the toothpick clean as you pull it out--and you may think it is done when it may not be. Also, the cake gets nice and brown and pulls away from the sides of the pan when it is done. When I told my kids to rate this from 1 to 5 stars, one gave it an 8 and the other said 20! :) Oh, and it is also good the next day.