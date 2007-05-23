Sour Milk Spice Cake
This is a cake my Mother made in the 30's and 40's. Note: To make sour milk combine l cup milk and l tablespoon vinegar. Let sit for l5 minutes.
This is a cake my Mother made in the 30's and 40's. Note: To make sour milk combine l cup milk and l tablespoon vinegar. Let sit for l5 minutes.
This recipe makes a nice moist cake. I did punch up the spices, doubling the cinnamon and cloves, and adding a tsp. or ground ginger, because I like spicy cakes. I made a lemon glaze for the top, which also added some nice flavor. (Cream cheese ising would have been better, but I had lemons, not cream cheese!) Tastes better the second day.Read More
Moist as oil based cakes are typically. However, heavy as oil based cakes tend to be, as well. Replacing half the oil with unsweetened applesauce lightens things up a lot without compromising moistness. The addition of 1/2 tsp baking powder resulted in a higher, lighter cake, as well. This recipe is very pale in flavor. Spice cakes should have a definite, robust taste, redolent of the spices used. Results were helped tremendously by doubling the cinnamon and cloves, adding ground nutmeg, allspice, ginger and mace (1/2 tsp of each.) As you can probably guess, I feel there is potential with the given recipe, but just too much need for adjustments to merit a higher score.Read More
Moist as oil based cakes are typically. However, heavy as oil based cakes tend to be, as well. Replacing half the oil with unsweetened applesauce lightens things up a lot without compromising moistness. The addition of 1/2 tsp baking powder resulted in a higher, lighter cake, as well. This recipe is very pale in flavor. Spice cakes should have a definite, robust taste, redolent of the spices used. Results were helped tremendously by doubling the cinnamon and cloves, adding ground nutmeg, allspice, ginger and mace (1/2 tsp of each.) As you can probably guess, I feel there is potential with the given recipe, but just too much need for adjustments to merit a higher score.
This recipe makes a nice moist cake. I did punch up the spices, doubling the cinnamon and cloves, and adding a tsp. or ground ginger, because I like spicy cakes. I made a lemon glaze for the top, which also added some nice flavor. (Cream cheese ising would have been better, but I had lemons, not cream cheese!) Tastes better the second day.
I added the extra spices, as suggested above. This cake tasted WONDERFULLY, but I had one MAJOR problem. When I pulled the cake out of the oven after the 45 minutes, I did the toothpick test, and it came out clean, so I knew it was done cooking. I let it sit overnight so that the spices would mix well. When I pulled it out this morning to cut it apart and get it ready for our brunch, the middle had fallen, so that it was half the height of the rest! Add insult to injury - I cut it in half, and in the center of the cake was uncooked cake. How it could have been uncooked after I tested it, I don't know! But I had to throw out about half of the cake. Major waste.
I like a moist cake...having read the previous reviews...I used their suggestions and added some of my own. Following the original recipe...I amended as follows: whole wheat flour in place of all purpose flour; 2 tsp. cinnamon; 1 tsp. cloves; .5 tsp. nutmeg; 1 tsp. vanilla; .5 c. applesauce in place of oil. Moist...good flavor...put remaining applesauce on top of servings of warm cake! Ummmmmm.... Main reason for wanting the recipe was to not waste 2 cups of sour milk...so good...I made a second cake! THANK YOU!
My family loved this snack cake and I found that the vanilla was missing. I maked it twice and it was taster with the vanilla. It was very moist and the spice was very evenly blended. I also dusted it with powered sugar for the after dinner table.
I don't usually like spice cake, but I had some sour milk I wanted to use up, so I tried it. I used brown instead of white sugar, applesauce in place of oil, 1/2 cup raisins with 1/2 cup walnuts, and added 1/2 tsp. each allspice and nutmeg. I used small loaf pans, and the results are really great! I've had lots of compliments from friends to whom I have given a loaf; they all thought they were wonderful. I'll make this again!
Excellent, moist cake! I followed the recipe, except I doubled the cinnamon, and replaced the nuts with raisins. AWESOME cake--you can't go wrong with this! Great quick cake for tea, especially if you've got no eggs in the house. Tip--the top gets crispy, so when you check it with a toothpick, be sure to break through the crispy top enough to see if the toothpick is truly coming out clean. If you just stick it straight in and pull it straight out, the crispy top may wipe the toothpick clean as you pull it out--and you may think it is done when it may not be. Also, the cake gets nice and brown and pulls away from the sides of the pan when it is done. When I told my kids to rate this from 1 to 5 stars, one gave it an 8 and the other said 20! :) Oh, and it is also good the next day.
I made this into a carrot cake by adding 1-1/2 cups shredded carrots. Due to allergies, I substituted 2-1/2 cups barley flour for the flour, used lemon juice to sour the rice milk, and left out the walnuts. Some suggested eggs would be an important addition so, since I can't have eggs, I added 2 Tbsp. tapioca starch for a binder. Also added 1 tsp. vanilla. Immediately after taking it out of the oven, I poked holes all over the top of the cake and poured a lemon glaze on top. Lots of rave reviews on this!
This was pretty good. Left out the walnuts and used applesauce for the oil to cut the fat, which worked out pretty well. I might've liked a hair more spice. It was a good way to use up some sour milk.
Maybe not one of the most outstanding cake recipes ever, but this was very simple to make, and a worthwhile use of milk gone sour. I made it in a jelly roll pan so it wouldn't be too thick for the kids. Baked up nice and stiff, but not hard, great for finger food.
I used melted butter instead of oil for a better flavor n texture. Also I added more spices: ginger, mace and poudre douce..boput half teaspoon each. To keep it moist n fluffy, I used an egg beater, rotating bowl to gets lotsa air in there. This is the key. A gret recipe and will use again. Thanks
This was a great way to experiment with sour milk!
This cake is excellent! I followed the recipe exactly except instead of nuts I added some chopped orange-flavored dried cranberries from Trader Joes and a 1/4 cup of chocolate chips. I also added extra cinnamon. I was generous with the olive oil also. Cake was very moist and had a moist/chewy top, everyone loved it and I will definitely make it again. I think you could add anything - nuts, chocolate or butterscotch chips, dried fruits, it would still be great!
I found this to be a tasty, light snack. I did replace the flour with 1 c. of wheat flour and added an extra 1/2 t. of baking soda. I replaced half of the oil with melted butter. I used all the spices I had on hand: cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, and ginger and added some chocolate chips as well as the nuts. I immediately made a second batch to share with friends. A GREAT way to use sour milk!
This recipe makes a nice cake as it is. I made some personal changes to personalize it. I inc the spices by half again (ie. 1 1/2 tsps cinnamon), added 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp ground ginger, 1 1/2 cups chopped apple, 1/2 cup raisins, omitted nuts (onlybecause a family member can't have them). I reduced the oven temp to 325, inc cooking time to 50-60 mins. This made a very moist cake that is good w/out frosting as a snack cake, or dusted w/powdered sugar.
I have made this cake probably 25 times and it is fool-proof. The only thing I change is that I add a lot more spices, and larger amounts than are called for. I use cinnamon, cloves, allspice, nutmeg and cardomom, but honestly you can't go wrong. I like to make it in a loaf pan, like you do for banana bread, and serve for breakfast, or, if you want to make it more fancy, you can use a bundt pan and sprinkle some powdered sugar on top. It's delicious no matter what and a great way to use sour milk.
Pretty good. I used milk that had already gone sour before we'd gotten to it. I doubled the spices and added some vanilla for a decent tasting spice cake. this is a very thick cake; I almost wish I'd used my 9x13 pan for less thick cake slices. I didn't feel like frosting so I served it plain. Thanks for the recipe.
We like the flavor of this cake, but I made several adjustments based on reviews. A little dry, because I only used about 1/3 cup oil, rather than 1/2. My misjudgment. The raisins add sweetness, so I cut back the sugar to 3/4 cup. Other alterations: 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp cloves, 1/2 cup raisins, and 1/4 cup chopped walnuts. Baked 35 minutes in 9x9 pan. Since mine was dry, the icing helped. Next time I'll use the 1/2 cup oil, as called for in the recipe. Thank you. : )
made cupcakes and baked them for 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Mine were not as moist as some in the pictures, but moist enough and delicious. I also doubled the spices as other reviews recommend.
I usually don't have any problem with cake and I followed the recipe exactly and it came out really dry. Better the second day but still dry. If I make again will try cooking it for less time and see if that helps.
Dry and tasteless. Not spicy, not moist, not sweet enough.
reduce sugar to 3/4 cup, reduce oil to maybe 5/6 cup, add 1/2 tsp (scant) nutmeg).... all with a still very delicious, moist cake :)
doubled the cinnamon and clove, added 2 tsp nutmeg and 1 tsp of ginger. Batter was very stiff added more milk to cake mix consistency. Also added to chopped apples and raisins. Great use of sour milk !!Lightly frosted with cream cheese frosting.
It was my first time making spice cake, (i normally go for chocolate) and it was a huge success! I made this recipe the other day because I had some sour milk in my fridge. I decided to turn it into cupcakes and substitute butter for the oil. I also added extra cinnamon and clove and added nutmeg as well. I topped them with an ultra creamy maple frosting. The result was a delicious, moist, buttery cupcake that I will definitely make again! (Made 11 cupcakes) The frosting really brought it all together and was absolutely incredible. Here's the recipe: 1/2c (1 stick) butter whipped on medium speed for 2-3 minutes. Add 1/2 tsp maple flavoring. Add 3-4 cups powdered sugar, and enough heavy cream to achieve the desired consistency. (2-3 Tbsp) Amazing creamy maple deliciousness is the result! Feel free to add salt if it comes out too sweet or just to add some flavor dimension. Mine turned out perfect but I can't remember if I used salted butter or not? Enjoy!!
Agree with other reviews- needs more moisture- and I almost trippled the spices! I think applesauce vs oil would be the defining moistness I'm looking for.
I've made it several times and used various sized pans. It has always been a success and tasty. Thanks. I like it because it has no eggs. Also I had almost a 1/2 gallon of sour milk to use up. It froze nicely too..
Loved this recipe. We have pear trees so used my pear sauce instead of oil. I added 1/3 cup of oatmeal. 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and some raisins. I made muffins instead and baked them for 24 minutes.
I didn't add cloves or nuts & it was the tastiest spice cake!
I had some milk that went sour. Found this cake recipe. I did rough blend an apple and through in a few chocolate chips for the heck of it. Very good!
I used my personal chai spice blend and doubled the amount, as suggested. I also added raisins.
Very good warm from the oven. Wish I had some whipped cream to top it with.
It was so easy! I used half the sugar as I usually do and doubled the spices. I also used a bread pan, so it baked for an hour. I will definitely make this again!
First recipe from this sight that got 100% hands down from family. Not much flavor and very dry.
It is a tasty recipe! I did use an 8 X 8 pan and it turned out very good!
I needed to find a recipe that would use sour milk. I was happy to come across this very easy to make cake. I did spice it up by putting 2 teaspoons cinnamon, 1 teaspoon nutmeg, and 1/2 teaspoon ginger. I replaced the oil with 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce and only 1 tablespoon oil.
I changed the spices to 1 tbsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp. cardamom, 1/2 tsp. ginger, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, 1/2 tsp. allspice and 1/4 tsp. cloves. I also used 3/4 cup sugar and added 2 tbsp. molasses, 1 tsp. vanilla and 1 tsp. instant coffee. I did NOT add nuts. I baked it in a terracotta loaf pan at 350 for 60 minutes and used a toothpick to test for doneness starting around 45 min.
This cake is very dense and didn't rise much. I would add at least 1 beaten egg. Flavor was decent. I do like a spice cake. I also added half teaspoon of mace and ginger.
As written, I am giving it only 2 stars. It was a bit dry and baking it 45 minutes is way, way too long. I only baked it 30 minutes and that was too long. Next time I will add more oil and/an egg to make it not so dry. The taste was good. I bumped up the spices as others suggested.
It was so easy! I used half the sugar as I usually do and doubled the spices. I also used a bread pan, so it baked for an hour. I will definitely make this again!
I made this a few times in a week with suggested adjustments from previous ratings. I used 2tsp of cinnamon, 1tsp of nutmeg, 1tsp ground clover, and 1 tsp of ground ginger and it was delicious and perfect amount of spice. Everyone loved it! The walnuts provide a great crunch and it was a perfect amount I thought.
Read many of the reviews, but followed the recipe as described with the exception of cutting down the cooking time, which I usually do with older recipes. Dusted the top with powdered sugar. It was a big hit with all of the family. Will definitely make it again.
Great way to use spoiled milk (but with a few tweaks)! I substituted 2 eggs (beaten) for the oil and doubled the spices plus added a teaspoon each of ginger and allspice. You could add mace, cardamom and nutmeg too. Reduced sugar to 3/4 cup. I added a full cup of walnuts and about 3/4 cups raisins. The result was an excellent coffee cake that both my husband and I love. It's not too heavy but still fairly dense, neither dry nor super moist.
I made this with several modifications after taking some of the advice of others. I added cardamon, nutmeg, allspice. I replaced half the white sugar with dark brown sugar. I added one large egg and baked in an 8x8 pan. I topped with a lemon glaze. Very good f
I doubled the spices as others recommended. It tasted great. I was surprised by the tough surface and bottom of the cake but was the inside was moist. I should have tested it frequently while it was baking to avoid the toughness of the surfaces. It is unlikely that I will make this cake again. I have another spice cake recipe that turns out better.
Excellent! I substituted butter for the oil and creamed the sugar and butter together first before adding the remaining ingredients.
I had to double the spices like some of the o Th we reviews stated. It turned out delicious.
Delicious recipe!! I doubled the spices to make it a bit more spicier.
Very good simple, quick to make, cake! I did use 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice in place of the ginger/cinnamon, otherwise made the cake as written. Topped it with a thin layer of cream cheese frosting - and the family loved it! Thanks for the great recipe!
I have made this before and it turned out great. This time I omitted the spices and added 1/2 cup of baking cocoa and 1 tsp of vanilla. I also used splinda granular s in place of the sugar. It was awesome.
So simple and easy to make. Had 1/2 and 1/2 that was turning and so glad I found this recipe. I left the oil out as I had extra milk to use. I like that it doesn't use eggs or butter. I even used whole wheat flour and it was absolutely delicious. Will definitely be making this again. Oh,And I added a cup of chocolate chips, well, because it just seemed like the thing to do. Glad I did!
I used this cake as the foundation for some pumpkin spice cupcakes. I added 1 cup of pumpkin and decreased the oil slightly, and reduced the sugar by half to lighten it up. Then I used pumpkin pie spice for the flavouring, and used double the amount of vanilla. Icing with a cream cheese frosting would have worked nicely in some instances but for me I didn't use it because I was looking for something to feed a hungry work crew as an on the run snack.
It was okay but not worth making a second time for me. Still on the hunt for sour milk recipes.
Bland, even after tinkering with it. I increased all the spices by at least 100%, added the applesauce instead of the oil for moistness, used cream (that had turned from over the holidays) instead of milk. It's cake but misses the boat.
This was a great use for some sour milk I had on hand. I used 1/4 c. prune puree (prunes/water-don't knock it 'til you've tried it!)for the oil and replaced some of the all-purpose flour with white whole wheat flour. Since I used an oil substitute, I reduced the oven temperature to 325 degrees and baked for 20-25 min. Delicious! Would also be nice with a light glaze drizzled on top.
I bake this cake all the time, and I love it. It's quick, easy, and a great way to use up milk that has gone sour. I follow the recipe exactly. The only change I make is to bake it in a bread pan, and leave it in the oven 5-10 minutes longer. It makes a wonderful bread for brunch, or for a mid-afternoon snack.
Great recipe. I added allspice and ginger to give a little more zing.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections