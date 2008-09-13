Butterscotch Spice Cake

We really loved this cake once I tweaked it. It's a basic recipe really. I poured in half the batter and added 2/3 cup butterscotch chips to it (so they wouldn't all end up on the bottom if I mixed them in before) then topped with the rest of the batter. You may have good results mixing them throughout; my batter seemed a little thin. I also made a butterscotch glaze for the top. I would also recommend trying a caramel or maple icing with this. It's great with the addition of chips and icing and goes well with coffee. The boyfriend liked it with the blend of spice and butterscotch. I could see that walnuts or pecans might be a nice addition. This cake also freezes well (well-wrapped) glaze and all. If I frosted it, I may wait to frost it after it had dethawed.