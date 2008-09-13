Butterscotch Spice Cake

A quick, easy butterscotch spice cake. Kids love it!

Recipe by Sonja

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • In large mixing bowl, combine spice cake, butterscotch pudding mix, eggs, water and oil. Beat with an electric mixer for 4 minutes.

  • Pour into prepared Bundt pan, and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), for 55 to 60 minutes, or until cake tests done. Allow cake to cool 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 437.1mg. Full Nutrition
