Butterscotch Spice Cake
A quick, easy butterscotch spice cake. Kids love it!
This is the BEST cake!!!!! Okay....I didnt use butterscotch. I used pumpkin instant pudding. It was incredible! It was spicy with the cinnamon and you could really taste the pumpkin. The cake was moist and so soft. This would be great with a cream cheese frosting or glaze.Read More
I added caramel frosting and a few chopped pecans to decorate the top. It looked nice and my youngest daughter loved it. I was a little disappointed, as the cake itself mostly tasted like the spice cake mix.Read More
Great recipe for the whole family to enjoy! Used a yellow cake mix instead of spice.
I had to make changes only because I didn't have any butterscotch pudding on hand so I used vanilla. I did have butterscotch chips though. First I mixed the pudding mix and cake mix together with a whisk. Then I took out about 2 heaping tablespoons of the mix and tossed a 12 ounce package of butterscotch chips to keep them from sinking in the cake and folded in after I was done mixing all the other ingredients. So we shall see and I will edit when done. Also, subbed half of the water with vanilla nut creamer and added extra spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, ground clove). The batter tasted bomb and I am hoping that transfers to the finished product. I do plan on doing a cream cheese frosting with this cake and I will let you girls know.***on edit***The cake is delicious, I had to fight my hubby for a bite of his piece so I could finish my review ;-)
This cake is very good! I made it exactly as written and topped it (once cooled) with a quick vanilla glaze and red and green cherries. It smelled great while baking and my mother-in-law really enjoyed it. This cake is super simple to make and with the addition of the glaze and cherries it was very festive. Thanks for posting. :)
these kinds of cakes are handy dandy for those who are not cake/pastry bakers (;0)...i realized tho i didn't have butterscotch pudding so i used vanilla and a tsp of almond flavouring...yup good cake...;0)
I did make a few changes to this recipe as I was concerned that lots of the other reviews said it tastes mostly like spice cake and not enough butterscotch. I followed the recipe and ingredients as listed although I used homemade applesauce in place of the oil. Also added a few drops of Butter Vanilla Baking Emulsion (this is a Natural flavoring from Lorann Professional Kitchen) as well as 1 cup of butterscotch chips.
I needed a quick, easy recipe for a potluck at school and this one caught my eye, mainly because I had all of the ingredients in my pantry. I have really been trying to make all of my cakes from scratch, but happened to have a spice mix and a package of butterscotch pudding. This blended together in a few minutes and smelled so good while baking. It came out very moist, but the butterscotch flavor did not come through as much as I had hoped that it would. It just tasted like a spice cake to me. I drizzled a powdered sugar icing over it, which did make for a pretty presentation.
We really loved this cake once I tweaked it. It's a basic recipe really. I poured in half the batter and added 2/3 cup butterscotch chips to it (so they wouldn't all end up on the bottom if I mixed them in before) then topped with the rest of the batter. You may have good results mixing them throughout; my batter seemed a little thin. I also made a butterscotch glaze for the top. I would also recommend trying a caramel or maple icing with this. It's great with the addition of chips and icing and goes well with coffee. The boyfriend liked it with the blend of spice and butterscotch. I could see that walnuts or pecans might be a nice addition. This cake also freezes well (well-wrapped) glaze and all. If I frosted it, I may wait to frost it after it had dethawed.
Very easy recipe. Didn't have butterscotch so I used Banana Creme...delicious and moist. Baked in a 9 x 13 for around 30 min.
The butterscotch flavor was a little weak so I crushed up some hard butterscotch candies and sprinkled them on top. Family raved about it. Thanks for sharing!
This cake is delicious made with both spice cake mix or yellow cake mix. It is incredibly moist and turns out great every time. I reduce the oven temp to 325 because I use a nonstick bundt pan. I am looking forward to trying this recipe with other flavors of cake and pudding mixes!!
Everyone loved this cake! I added a whole bag of butterscotch chips/morsels. Frosted with marshmallow cream frosting.
I made two of these with vanilla cake mix and didn't really notice any "butterscotch" overwhelming flavor. The butterscotch pudding added a hint of flavor. I'll have to try with spice cake, but reading through the other comments, I see that there's not much difference there with flavor, either.
Not bad for a "cheater cake!" I was too busy to make it from scratch and threw this together. The family loved it. I used Chef John's Salted Caramel on the top while it was still warm. Primo! Will make this again.
I made it exactly as written and like other readers said, I didn’t taste the butterscotch, just tasted like a spice cake. I drizzled butterscotch topping and served with caramel ice cream.
These cupcakes were really easy to get together and were so light and tender. After reading the reviews from others I added 3/4 of a bag of butterscotch chips. With this addition, you really did taste the butterscotch and toned down the spice cake flavor. I made into cupcakes and baked for 16 minutes. I thought they had really good flavor, but, my husband didn't like the taste of the butterscotch and spice flavor at all. I compromised on a 3 star rating. Based on the review of MrsFisher0729 I topped with marshmallow buttercream frosting from this site.
