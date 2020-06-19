Lemonade-Mint Iced Tea
A refreshing and easy to prepare iced tea. You can vary the amounts of mint and sugar depending on your tastes.
Modified this recipe to make it lighter and more natural. i used only 1/3 cup of sugar and squeezed in two lemons instead of lemonade mix. Chopped the mint instead of crushed and let it float around the ice cubes. it's really light and refreshing!Read More
I'm not sure if I did something wrong, but I tried to follow the directions as is and when it was done, it tasted like regular tea. So, I tried again. But this time, I didn't add the tea and followed the rest of the directions exactly. The outcome was a very refreshing mint lemonade.Read More
Fabulous. I used this recipe as a basic idea for what I wanted. I didn't use regular tea. Instead, I used flavored (black cherry or raspberry) caffeine free tea so the kiddos could have some. I boiled 8 bags in 2 quarts of water (approximately). Instead of adding water and juice concentrate I added a bottle of Simply Lemonade. I only added 1/2 cup sugar to mellow the tartness. Adding the fresh mint the night before was the winning touch. EVERYONE loved it. Even the people who don't drink tea.
I love this stuff. I also made it with regular brewed tea, and I used lemonade powder instead of frozen concentrate. So refreshing on these ridiculously hot summer days. Thanks!
This tea was such a hit at a baby shower! I made real iced tea the night before and chilled it. I then added the lemonade concentrate and water. I did not crush the mint leaves. I let them float in the to of the punch bowl. I would only sugest to dilute it a tad bit more with water. Or just taste before serbing. I also froze mint leaves in ice cubes the night before. It was a very refreshing drink on a hot day in Louisiana.
My husband loved this drink. He told me I could make it everyday. I will experiment with the amount of sugar in the future. I think you could use half as much sugar and it would still taste good.
I loved this refreshing tea. It's great in the summer time with fresh mint from the garden. The hubby gave it a thumbs up and we even added a little vodka to it to make it an adult only drink!
My family loves it! Mint and all. If all you have is sweet instant tea, just don't add sugar. It is still good.
Very refreshing. I brewed regular tea, rather than using instant. I also used about half as much sugar and lots of whole mint leaves. Turned out great!
I used this recipe as a base to what I was trying to make, and it turned out great. I used rasberry instant iced tea, 12 oz of frozen lemonade concentrate, and half the sugar. It was pretty sweet, but turned out great!
Maybe I shouldn't rate this, because my friend was supposed to bring fresh mint from her garden and forgot when I had her over for lunch. I made it without the mint, and it was delicious!! I can't wait to try it with the mint, though, I imagine it will be even better.
This is a great base recipe that one can customize. I used my own fresh brewed iced tea instead of instant. Thanks!
I made this the exact way. This was too mint, and it needed to be dilouted badly
This was like a mint Arnold Palmer, and my boyfriend and I love Arnold Palmers. This recipe made a lot. My boyfriend loved this drink so much that he didn't want to share when we had company over. I used six green tea bags instead of the instant. I also cut the sugar in half, and it was still a little sweet for me. I highly recommend fresh mint. Perfect summer drink!
loved it..
I wasn't a real big fan of this. Things I did differently - I used a little less than half of the sugar in the recipe and Wyler's instant peach iced tea mix. My mom LOVED it. It was a little too sweet for me, but still pretty tasty. Good recipe overall.
My grandmother used to make this on hot summer days ~ She called it Summer Tea. I think the amount of mint depends on the variety of mint and ones taste. We usually float it { loved the idea of freezing the leaves in cubes } after just crushing slightly in your hand - I usually use about four small leaves to a two quart jug. Thanks for sharing this!
This is so tasty in the summer, it's just flat out refreshing.
My husband couldn't stop asking me for more. Great recipe.
Very refreshing and a different twist on my regular iced tea. I used organic green tea and since I used lemonade concentrate I omitted the sugar, it was sweet enought for my taste. The fresh mint leaves gives a great taste.
It was very refreshing, but a little too sweet. I'll try half the sugar next time.
this was very good but I did make quite a few changes to make it healthier. I brewed 5 regular lipton tea bags in 1 quart of water instead of powdered stuff and cut the sugar to 3/4 cup which I dissolved in the boiled water with the tea. I squeezed three smaller lemons into it. and added 3 more quarts of cold water. I left out the mint entirely because I wanted more of an "Arnold Palmer" (1/2 tea 1/2 lemonade) type drink. It was very good. I think I'll add an extra lemon next time too.
I am addicted to this stuff. Thanks for the great recipe
I followed the recipe as written and it was way too sweet. Next time I'll use fresh brewed tea.
Excellent, I love it. I had to substitute sweet & low for sugar since my hubby cannot have sugar. It was still great and less calories too.
Brought this to a summer party...everyone loved it...luckily I have mint overgrowing my garden so it was also very inexpensive to make...
I am addicted to this tea!!! It is so refreshing and has the perfect sweetness to it.
Loved this. Brewed mint tea and lemonade concentrate. Kids thought it was great.
WE THOUGHT IT WAS GREAT FOR NOT ONLY A SUMMER DRINK BUT ALL YEAR LONG. AND SO DID EVERYONE ELSE AT OUR PARTY....EVERYONE WANTED THE RECIPE.
Great recipe! I love the lemon and mint in it.
Decided to make this tonight after a day of working in the yard. I used freshly brewed suntea and frozen lemonade concentrate (from Schwans). Since I'm a Yank, I didn't add the additional sugar but I thought it was perfect, and very refreshing! Even my son, who normally sweetens his tea with a ridiculous amount of sugar thought it was awesome. I'll be sharing this one with my friends! Thanks!
This was fast, easy and delicious.
This was refreshing! I loved the addition of the fresh mint leaves, and since the mint in my yard is going crazy right now, it was nice to use a bit of it in this drink.
I've made this recipe a number of times and it gets rave reviews every time. I skip the sugar and used sweetened iced tea mix and the mint is a mixture of English mint and spearmint (fresh from the garden of course!). I usually guess as to how much mint to put in. This is a keeper for sure!
I can't imagine making this as per the recipe. I used real brewed tea to avoid the sugar in instant iced tea powder. I used frozen lemonade as per recipe, which is also quite sweet. Added the juice of half a lemon (would have put a whole but that is all I had). I added zero sugar to this recipe and am very pleased with how it turned out - we prefer refreshing drinks in our household rather than sweet. I would suggest to start with very little sweetener and add to your taste. Great idea though, my new favorite summer drink!
