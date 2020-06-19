Lemonade-Mint Iced Tea

44 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A refreshing and easy to prepare iced tea. You can vary the amounts of mint and sugar depending on your tastes.

By Diana S

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 1 gallon pitcher, combine the mint leaves, 1 quart of boiling water, instant tea powder and sugar. Stir to dissolve sugar. Let stand for 15 minutes.n

  • Stir in the cold water and lemonade concentrate. Serve in tall glasses over ice. Strain out mint leaves, if desired.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 26.1g; sodium 8.8mg. Full Nutrition
